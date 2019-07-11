BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index

|
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX - JUNE 2019
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.1 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, the same increase as in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.6 percent before seasonal adjustment.
Increases in the indexes for shelter, apparel, and used cars and trucks more than offset declines in energy indexes to result in the seasonally adjusted all items monthly increase in June. The energy index fell 2.3 percent as all of the major energy component indexes declined. The food index was unchanged as the index for food away from home rose but the index for food at home declined.
The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 in June, its largest monthly increase since January 2018. Along with the indexes for shelter, used cars and trucks, and apparel, the indexes for household furnishings and operations, medical care, and motor vehicle insurance were among the indexes that increased in June. The indexes for recreation, airline fares, and personal care all declined in June.
The all items index increased 1.6 percent for the 12 months ending June, a smaller increase than the 1.8- percent rise for the period ending May. The index for all items less food and energy rose 2.1 percent over the last 12 months, and the food index increased 1.9 percent. The energy index, in contrast, declined 3.4 percent over the last 12 months.
Chart 1. One-month percent change in CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), seasonally adjusted, June 2018 - June 2019 Percent change
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun'18
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun'19
|
Chart 2. 12-month percent change in CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), not seasonally adjusted, June 2018 - June 2019
|
Percent change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
Jun'18
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun'19
|
|
All items
|
All items less food and energy
Table A. Percent changes in CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U.S. city average
|
|
|
Seasonally adjusted changes from preceding month
|
|
Un-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
12-mos.
|
|
ended
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items .................................................
|
.0
|
.0
|
.2
|
.4
|
.3
|
.1
|
.1
|
1.6
|
Food ....................................................
|
.3
|
.2
|
.4
|
.3
|
-.1
|
.3
|
.0
|
1.9
|
Food at home ....................................
|
.3
|
.1
|
.4
|
.4
|
-.5
|
.3
|
-.2
|
.9
|
Food away from home 1 ....................
|
.4
|
.3
|
.4
|
.2
|
.3
|
.2
|
.3
|
3.1
|
Energy .................................................
|
-2.6
|
-3.1
|
.4
|
3.5
|
2.9
|
-.6
|
-2.3
|
-3.4
|
Energy commodities ..........................
|
-5.7
|
-5.3
|
1.5
|
6.2
|
5.4
|
-.4
|
-3.5
|
-5.4
|
Gasoline (all types) ..........................
|
-5.8
|
-5.5
|
1.5
|
6.5
|
5.7
|
-.5
|
-3.6
|
-5.4
|
Fuel oil .............................................
|
-9.4
|
-1.3
|
2.6
|
2.1
|
1.3
|
-.3
|
-2.3
|
-5.6
|
Energy services .................................
|
1.5
|
-.5
|
-.8
|
.3
|
-.1
|
-.8
|
-.7
|
-.7
|
Electricity .........................................
|
.4
|
-.6
|
-.3
|
.4
|
.0
|
-.8
|
-.8
|
-.3
|
Utility (piped) gas service ................
|
5.1
|
-.3
|
-2.4
|
-.1
|
-.8
|
-1.0
|
-.3
|
-2.1
|
All items less food and energy ............
|
.2
|
.2
|
.1
|
.1
|
.1
|
.1
|
.3
|
2.1
|
Commodities less food and energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
commodities ................................
|
.0
|
.4
|
-.2
|
-.2
|
-.3
|
-.1
|
.4
|
.2
|
New vehicles ...................................
|
.0
|
.2
|
-.2
|
.4
|
.1
|
.1
|
.1
|
.6
|
Used cars and trucks .......................
|
-.5
|
.1
|
-.7
|
-.4
|
-1.3
|
-1.4
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
Apparel ............................................
|
.0
|
1.1
|
.3
|
-1.9
|
-.8
|
.0
|
1.1
|
-1.3
|
Medical care commodities ...............
|
-.4
|
.1
|
-1.0
|
.4
|
.9
|
-.4
|
-.2
|
-1.5
|
Services less energy services ...........
|
.2
|
.2
|
.2
|
.3
|
.3
|
.2
|
.3
|
2.8
|
Shelter .............................................
|
.3
|
.3
|
.3
|
.4
|
.4
|
.2
|
.3
|
3.5
|
Transportation services ...................
|
-.1
|
-.2
|
-.1
|
.0
|
.1
|
.1
|
.0
|
.9
|
Medical care services ......................
|
.4
|
.3
|
.0
|
.3
|
.2
|
.5
|
.4
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Not seasonally adjusted.
Food
The food index was unchanged in June. The index for food at home declined 0.2 percent after increasing
0.3 percent in May. Four of the six major grocery store food group indexes declined in June. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, which rose 0.8 percent in May, fell 0.7 percent in June as the index for beef fell 1.3 percent. The indexes for cereals and bakery products and for nonalcoholic beverages both fell 0.6 percent in June after rising in May. The index for fruits and vegetables fell 0.5 percent in June, its third consecutive decline.
In contrast to these declines, the index for other food at home rose 0.7 percent in June after being unchanged in May. The index for dairy and related products rose 0.3 percent in June, its fifth consecutive monthly increase. The index for food away from home rose 0.3 percent in June after a 0.2- percent increase in May. The index for full service meals rose 0.6 percent in June while the index for limited service meals was unchanged.
Over the last 12 months, the food at home index increased 0.9 percent. All six major grocery store food group indexes rose over the span, with increases ranging from 0.3 percent (meats, poultry, fish, and eggs) to 2.3 percent (nonalcoholic beverages). The index for food away from home rose 3.1 percent over the last 12 months, with the index for full service meals rising 3.3 percent and the index for limited service meals increasing 3.0 percent.
Energy
The energy index declined 2.3 percent in June following a 0.6-percent decline in May. The gasoline index, which fell 0.5 percent in May, declined 3.6 percent in June. (Before seasonal adjustment, gasoline prices fell 4.9 percent in June.) The index for electricity fell 0.8 percent in June, the same decline as the prior month, and the index for natural gas fell 0.3 percent.
The energy index decreased 3.4 percent over the past 12 months, with its major component indexes all falling over the period. The gasoline index declined 5.4 percent over the past year and the fuel oil index decreased 5.6 percent. The index for natural gas fell 2.1 percent, and the index for electricity decreased 0.3 percent.
All items less food and energy
The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.3 percent in June. The shelter index rose 0.3 percent in June following a 0.2-percent increase in May. The index for rent increased 0.4 percent and the index for owners' equivalent rent increased 0.3 percent. The index for used cars and trucks rose 1.6 percent in June after declining in recent months. The apparel index, which was unchanged in May, increased 1.1 percent in June. The index for household furnishings and operations rose 0.8 percent in June, its largest increase since February 1991, as the index for gardening and lawncare services rose 6.1 percent.
The medical care index rose 0.3 percent in June, with its component indexes mixed. The index for dental services rose 1.1 percent and the index for physicians' services increased 0.1 percent, while the prescription drugs index fell 0.6 percent and the hospital services index declined 0.1 percent. Also increasing in June were the indexes for motor vehicle insurance, education, new vehicles, communication, and alcoholic beverages.
In contrast to these increases, the recreation index declined 0.2 percent in June following a 0.3-percent decline in May. The index for airline fares fell 0.9 percent and the index for personal care declined 0.2 percent in June; both indexes increased in May.
The index for all items less food and energy rose 2.1 percent over the past 12 months; the 12-month change has been in the range of 2.0 to 2.2 percent for 11 months in a row. The shelter index rose 3.5 percent over the year, the largest 12-month change since the period ending July 2018.
Not seasonally adjusted CPI measures
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 1.6 percent over the last 12 months to an index level of 256.143 (1982-84=100). For the month, the index was unchanged prior to seasonal adjustment.
The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) increased 1.4 percent over the last 12 months to an index level of 249.747 (1982-84=100). For the month, the index was unchanged prior to seasonal adjustment.
The Chained Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (C-CPI-U) increased 1.5 percent over the last 12 months. For the month, the index was unchanged on a not seasonally adjusted basis. Please note that the indexes for the past 10 to 12 months are subject to revision.
_______________
The Consumer Price Index for July 2019 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).
Technical Note
Brief Explanation of the CPI
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services. The CPI reflects spending patterns for each of two population groups: all urban consumers and urban wage earners and clerical workers. The all urban consumer group represents about 93 percent of the total U.S. population. It is based on the expenditures of almost all residents of urban or metropolitan areas, including professionals, the self-employed, the poor, the unemployed, and retired people, as well as urban wage earners and clerical workers. Not included in the CPI are the spending patterns of people living in rural nonmetropolitan areas, farming families, people in the Armed Forces, and those in institutions, such as prisons and mental hospitals. Consumer inflation for all urban consumers is measured by two indexes, namely, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) and the Chained Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (C-CPI-U).
The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) is based on the expenditures of households included in the CPI-U definition that meet two requirements: more than one- half of the household's income must come from clerical or wage occupations, and at least one of the household's earners must have been employed for at least 37 weeks during the previous 12 months. The CPI-W population represents about 29 percent of the total U.S. population and is a subset of the CPI-U population.
The CPIs are based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, fuels, transportation, doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Prices are collected each month in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments (department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments). All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index. Prices of fuels and a few other items are obtained every month in all 75 locations. Prices of most other commodities and services are collected every month in the three largest geographic areas and every other month in other areas. Prices of most goods and services are obtained by personal visits or telephone calls by the Bureau's trained representatives.
In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are aggregated using weights, which represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. For the CPI-U and CPI-W, separate indexes are also published by size of city, by region of the country, for cross-classifications of regions and population-size classes, and for 23 selected local areas. Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices among cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period. For the C-CPI-U, data are issued only at the national level. The CPI-U and CPI-W are considered final when released, but the C-CPI-U is issued in preliminary form and subject to three subsequent quarterly revisions.
The index measures price change from a designed reference date. For most of the CPI-U and the CPI-W, the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. The reference base for the C-CPI-U is December 1999 equals
100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107.
Sampling Error in the CPI
The CPI is a statistical estimate that is subject to sampling error because it is based upon a sample of retail prices and not the complete universe of all prices. BLS calculates and publishes estimates of the 1- month, 2-month,6-month, and 12-month percent change standard errors annually for the CPI-U. These standard error estimates can be used to construct confidence intervals for hypothesis testing. For
