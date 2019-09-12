Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell – August 2019

0
09/12/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

News Release Information

19-1631-ATL
Thursday, September 12, 2019

Area prices up 1.3 percent since June and 2.2 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell increased 1.3 percent from June to August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the all items less food and energy index rose 1.1 percent over the bi-monthly period. Since June, the energy index increased 4.4 percent and the food index rose 0.4 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

From August 2018 to August 2019, the all items CPI-U increased 2.2 percent. Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 3.3 percent and the food index rose 1.6 percent. In contrast, the energy index declined 5.5 percent over the past 12 months. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 0.4 percent from June to August, reflecting a 1.0-percent increase in the food away from home index. The food at home index was little changed from June, down 0.1 percent over the bi-monthly period.

Over the last 12 months, the food index advanced 1.6 percent, led by a 2.9-percent increase in the food away from home index. The food at home index rose 0.5 percent since August 2018.

Energy

The energy index rose 4.4 percent from June to August, reflecting a 14.8-percent jump in the electricity index. In contrast, the gasoline and the utility (piped) gas service indexes declined since June, down 0.5 and 1.3 percent, respectively.

The energy index declined 5.5 percent for the 12 months ending August 2019. Contributing to the decline were the gasoline index (-10.5 percent) and the electricity index (-0.9 percent). The utility (piped) gas service index rose 3.2 percent over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.1 percent from June to August, led by a 5.6 percent increase in the medical care index. The apparel index (4.2 percent) and the shelter index (0.4 percent) were also up over the bi-monthly period.

From August 2018 to August 2019, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 3.3 percent. Several indexes contributed to the increase, most notably shelter (5.2 percent) and medical care (8.3 percent). In contrast, the index for new vehicles declined over the last 12 months, down 8.9 percent.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

February

0.0 -0.3 0.3 1.6 1.2 3.5 1.2 3.3 1.2 1.3

April

0.7 -0.5 1.0 1.9 0.6 3.2 0.2 2.8 1.4 2.5

June

2.5 0.6 1.3 0.7 1.3 3.2 1.2 2.8 -0.1 1.1

August

-0.1 0.6 0.5 1.2 0.8 3.5 0.3 2.2 1.3 2.2

October

-1.2 0.5 -0.1 2.4 -0.3 3.2 -1.0 1.6

December

-0.6 1.4 -0.4 2.6 -0.4 3.2 -0.6 1.4

The Consumer Price Index for September 2019 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 10, 2019.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton Counties in Georgia.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019 		Aug.
2019 		Aug.
2018 		Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019

Expenditure category

All Items

243.087 - 246.311 2.2 1.3 -

All items (1967=100)

733.078 - 742.800 - - -

Food and beverages

257.410 - 258.394 1.7 0.4 -

Food

267.815 - 268.916 1.6 0.4 -

Food at home

245.224 245.795 245.063 0.5 -0.1 -0.3

Cereals and bakery products

222.807 - 221.910 0.9 -0.4 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

274.173 - 277.111 0.1 1.1 -

Dairy and related products

230.833 - 230.462 1.7 -0.2 -

Fruits and vegetables

289.815 - 290.418 5.7 0.2 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

250.200 - 250.033 -0.9 -0.1 -

Other food at home

206.970 - 204.232 -2.7 -1.3 -

Food away from home

303.623 - 306.611 2.9 1.0 -

Alcoholic beverages

164.944 - 164.664 3.6 -0.2 -

Housing

253.152 - 256.584 4.3 1.4 -

Shelter

280.631 282.006 281.746 5.2 0.4 -0.1

Rent of primary residence

290.160 291.578 291.999 6.1 0.6 0.1

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

272.675 273.929 274.249 5.0 0.6 0.1

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

272.675 273.929 274.249 5.0 0.6 0.1

Fuels and utilities

303.770 - 327.752 0.2 7.9 -

Household energy

260.957 285.983 286.278 0.0 9.7 0.1

Energy Services

259.580 284.657 285.043 0.2 9.8 0.1

Electricity

224.527 256.651 257.663 -0.9 14.8 0.4

Utility (piped) gas service

306.312 303.898 302.275 3.2 -1.3 -0.5

Household furnishings and operations

124.402 - 125.682 3.5 1.0 -

Apparel

140.340 - 146.288 7.4 4.2 -

Transportation

206.354 - 206.351 -4.7 0.0 -

Private transportation

206.294 - 206.772 -4.6 0.2 -

New and used motor vehicles

101.086 - 101.840 -4.0 0.7 -

New vehicles

207.909 - 206.251 -8.9 -0.8 -

Used cars and trucks

212.748 - 218.298 1.7 2.6 -

Motor fuel

225.142 238.863 224.115 -10.5 -0.5 -6.2

Gasoline (all types)

223.587 237.322 222.572 -10.5 -0.5 -6.2

Unleaded regular

218.600 232.290 217.542 -10.7 -0.5 -6.3

Unleaded midgrade

282.267 297.240 280.075 -9.6 -0.8 -5.8

Unleaded premium

245.355 258.350 245.023 -8.7 -0.1 -5.2

Motor vehicle insurance

1,177.118 - 1,177.118 1.8 0.0 -

Medical Care

445.967 - 471.005 8.3 5.6 -

Recreation

84.404 - 84.977 0.9 0.7 -

Education and communication

134.768 - 136.560 1.5 1.3 -

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,422.307 - 1,462.326 2.8 2.8 -

Other goods and services

388.781 - 389.769 1.8 0.3 -

Commodity and service group

All Items

243.087 - 246.311 2.2 1.3 -

Commodities

178.740 - 180.298 -0.6 0.9 -

Commodities less food & beverages

143.754 - 145.381 -1.8 1.1 -

Nondurables less food & beverages

185.062 - 188.023 -1.2 1.6 -

Durables

104.604 - 105.230 -2.4 0.6 -

Services

303.653 - 308.483 3.9 1.6 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

232.056 - 234.342 1.7 1.0 -

All items less shelter

231.379 - 235.559 0.7 1.8 -

Commodities less food

144.162 - 145.745 -1.7 1.1 -

Nondurables

216.738 - 218.889 0.2 1.0 -

Nondurables less food

182.437 - 185.206 -1.0 1.5 -

Services less rent of shelter

343.945 - 354.126 2.4 3.0 -

Services less medical care services

287.967 - 291.332 3.4 1.2 -

Energy

221.390 238.609 231.211 -5.5 4.4 -3.1

All items less energy

245.144 - 247.658 3.0 1.0 -

All items less food and energy

241.962 - 244.671 3.3 1.1 -

- Data not available.
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 17:01:02 UTC
