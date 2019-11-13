Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell – October 2019

11/13/2019 | 01:10pm EST

News Release Information

19-2010-ATL
Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Area prices down 0.2 percent since August; up 3.0 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell edged down 0.2 percent from August to October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the energy index declined 6.9 percent over the bi-monthly period. Since August, the all items less food and energy index increased 0.5 percent and the food index rose 0.3 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

From October 2018 to October 2019, the all items CPI-U increased 3.0 percent. Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 3.5 percent and the food index rose 2.3 percent. In contrast, the energy index declined 0.5 percent over the past 12 months. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 0.3 percent from August to October, led by a 0.6-percent increase in the food away from home index. The food at home index was unchanged over the bi-monthly period.

The food index advanced 2.3 percent for the 12 months ending October 2019, reflecting increases in the food away from home (3.5 percent) and the food at home (1.3 percent) indexes.

Energy

The energy index fell 6.9 percent from August to October, led by a seasonal decline in the electricity index (-17.6 percent). The gasoline index fell 1.5 percent since August, while the utility (piped) gas service index rose 1.1 percent.

The energy index declined 0.5 percent over the past 12 months, reflecting an 11.4-percent drop in the gasoline index. Since October 2018, the electricity index advanced 22.5 percent and the utility (piped) gas service index rose 2.7 percent.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.5 percent from August to October. Increases were noted for several categories including shelter (0.5 percent), household furnishings and operations (3.3 percent) and medical care (1.9 percent). In contrast, recreation (-3.1 percent) and new and used motor vehicles (-1.6 percent) were among the indexes to decline over the bi-monthly period.

From October 2018 to October 2019, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 3.5 percent. Several indexes contributed to the increase, most notably shelter (5.0 percent) and medical care (9.6 percent).

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

February

0.0 -0.3 0.3 1.6 1.2 3.5 1.2 3.3 1.2 1.3

April

0.7 -0.5 1.0 1.9 0.6 3.2 0.2 2.8 1.4 2.5

June

2.5 0.6 1.3 0.7 1.3 3.2 1.2 2.8 -0.1 1.1

August

-0.1 0.6 0.5 1.2 0.8 3.5 0.3 2.2 1.3 2.2

October

-1.2 0.5 -0.1 2.4 -0.3 3.2 -1.0 1.6 -0.2 3.0

December

-0.6 1.4 -0.4 2.6 -0.4 3.2 -0.6 1.4

The Consumer Price Index for November 2019 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton Counties in Georgia.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Aug.
2019 		Sep.
2019 		Oct.
2019 		Oct.
2018 		Aug.
2019 		Sep.
2019

Expenditure category

All Items

246.311 - 245.860 3.0 -0.2 -

All items (1967=100)

742.800 - 741.439 - - -

Food and beverages

258.394 - 259.085 2.3 0.3 -

Food

268.916 - 269.610 2.3 0.3 -

Food at home

245.063 245.004 245.004 1.3 0.0 0.0

Cereals and bakery products

221.910 - 220.701 1.7 -0.5 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

277.111 - 275.707 0.3 -0.5 -

Dairy and related products

230.462 - 236.641 3.6 2.7 -

Fruits and vegetables

290.418 - 287.633 3.8 -1.0 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

250.033 - 257.142 3.3 2.8 -

Other food at home

204.232 - 201.933 -1.6 -1.1 -

Food away from home

306.611 - 308.432 3.5 0.6 -

Alcoholic beverages

164.664 - 165.397 2.7 0.4 -

Housing

256.584 - 255.201 6.0 -0.5 -

Shelter

281.746 282.176 283.221 5.0 0.5 0.4

Rent of primary residence

291.999 291.594 292.899 5.0 0.3 0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

274.249 275.375 276.975 4.8 1.0 0.6

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

274.249 275.375 276.975 4.8 1.0 0.6

Fuels and utilities

327.752 - 294.601 12.2 -10.1 -

Household energy

286.278 286.839 251.275 15.1 -12.2 -12.4

Energy Services

285.043 285.417 249.554 15.4 -12.5 -12.6

Electricity

257.663 257.663 212.225 22.5 -17.6 -17.6

Utility (piped) gas service

302.275 303.708 305.610 2.7 1.1 0.6

Household furnishings and operations

125.682 - 129.854 6.9 3.3 -

Apparel

146.288 - 145.249 -0.5 -0.7 -

Transportation

206.351 - 206.579 -3.1 0.1 -

Private transportation

206.772 - 206.280 -3.0 -0.2 -

New and used motor vehicles

101.840 - 100.254 -1.3 -1.6 -

New vehicles

206.251 - 204.552 -4.1 -0.8 -

Used cars and trucks

218.298 - 210.781 1.0 -3.4 -

Motor fuel

224.115 225.862 220.905 -11.4 -1.4 -2.2

Gasoline (all types)

222.572 224.334 219.342 -11.4 -1.5 -2.2

Unleaded regular

217.542 219.450 214.449 -11.5 -1.4 -2.3

Unleaded midgrade

280.075 283.356 275.864 -11.2 -1.5 -2.6

Unleaded premium

245.023 244.994 240.886 -10.2 -1.7 -1.7

Motor vehicle insurance

1,177.118 - 1,217.012 3.4 3.4 -

Medical Care

471.005 - 479.767 9.6 1.9 -

Recreation

84.977 - 82.381 -1.7 -3.1 -

Education and communication

136.560 - 137.330 2.3 0.6 -

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,462.326 - 1,462.326 2.8 0.0 -

Other goods and services

389.769 - 392.455 2.1 0.7 -

Commodity and service group

All Items

246.311 - 245.860 3.0 -0.2 -

Commodities

180.298 - 181.141 0.4 0.5 -

Commodities less food & beverages

145.381 - 146.213 -0.5 0.6 -

Nondurables less food & beverages

188.023 - 189.005 -2.3 0.5 -

Durables

105.230 - 105.894 1.6 0.6 -

Services

308.483 - 306.759 4.6 -0.6 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

234.342 - 233.515 2.5 -0.4 -

All items less shelter

235.559 - 234.279 2.0 -0.5 -

Commodities less food

145.745 - 146.575 -0.5 0.6 -

Nondurables

218.889 - 219.755 -0.1 0.4 -

Nondurables less food

185.206 - 186.166 -2.1 0.5 -

Services less rent of shelter

354.126 - 347.829 4.1 -1.8 -

Services less medical care services

291.332 - 289.501 4.2 -0.6 -

Energy

231.211 232.331 215.275 -0.5 -6.9 -7.3

All items less energy

247.658 - 248.865 3.3 0.5 -

All items less food and energy

244.671 - 245.950 3.5 0.5 -

- Data not available.
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 18:09:06 UTC
