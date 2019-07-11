Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Baltimore-Columbia-Towson – June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 11:18am EDT

News Release Information

19-1298-PHI
Thursday, July 11, 2019

Area prices down 0.8 percent since February; up 1.0 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Baltimore-Columbia-Towson declined 0.8 percent from April to June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Sheila Watkins noted that the recent two-month decrease was due largely to a 6.2-percent decrease in the energy index. The all items less food and energy index and food index also decreased since April, down 0.3 and 0.2 percent, respectively. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U increased 1.0 percent. The over-the-year rise was due almost entirely to an increase in the all items less food and energy index (1.6 percent). The food index also rose over the year, up 1.7 percent, while prices for energy decreased, down 6.9 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index edged down 0.2 percent over the last two months. Prices declined for both food at home and food away from home, down 0.2 percent each. Within the food at home component, prices were lower for various items including uncooked beef steak, while prices were higher for items including carbonated drinks and cheese and related products, among others.

Over the year, the food index increased 1.7 percent. Prices rose for both food away from home (3.5 percent) and food at home (0.1 percent).

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, decreased 6.2 percent. Prices were lower for electricity and gasoline since April, down 10.2 and 4.2 percent, respectively. Utility (piped) gas service prices rose over the last two months, up 6.3 percent.

Over the year, the energy index declined 6.9 percent. Prices were lower for gasoline (-9.6 percent) and electricity (-4.8 percent) since June 2018, while those for utility (piped) gas service increased 9.9 percent.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged down 0.3 percent from April to June. Lower prices for medical care (-7.1 percent) and new and used motor vehicles (-3.0 percent) were moderated by higher prices for shelter (2.0 percent), among others.

The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.6 percent since June 2018, led by higher prices for shelter (2.5 percent) and medical care (2.8 percent). Prices were also higher for recreation (2.8 percent), but were lower for apparel (-6.7 percent).

The Consumer Price Index for July 2019 is scheduled to be released Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 8:30 am (ET).


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index for Baltimore-Columbia-Towson is published bi-monthly. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, Core Based Statistical Area includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Harford, Howard, and Queen Anne's Counties in Maryland.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Historical
data 		Apr.
2019 		May
2019 		Jun.
2019 		Jun.
2018 		Apr.
2019 		May
2019

All items

258.816 256.790 1.0 -0.8

Food and beverages

263.698 263.144 1.6 -0.2

Food

263.166 262.632 1.7 -0.2

Food at home

233.468 235.293 233.001 0.1 -0.2 -1.0

Cereals and bakery products

289.296 292.247 -0.3 1.0

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

224.266 221.891 -2.4 -1.1

Dairy and related products

229.537 234.598 4.5 2.2

Fruits and vegetables

288.342 282.710 3.6 -2.0

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

176.082 173.212 -0.9 -1.6

Other food at home

208.123 210.144 -1.1 1.0

Food away from home

306.673 306.042 3.5 -0.2

Alcoholic beverages

268.291 267.490 1.1 -0.3

Housing

261.553 264.060 1.8 1.0

Shelter

308.113 311.297 314.310 2.5 2.0 1.0

Rent of primary residence

361.364 360.589 361.766 1.1 0.1 0.3

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

321.188 321.114 321.745 1.4 0.2 0.2

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

321.188 321.114 321.745 1.4 0.2 0.2

Fuels and utilities

234.621 217.004 -2.7 -7.5

Household energy

206.744 206.183 189.194 -3.5 -8.5 -8.2

Energy services

221.682 221.379 202.385 -3.5 -8.7 -8.6

Electricity

210.553 210.927 189.160 -4.8 -10.2 -10.3

Utility (piped) gas service

175.172 169.251 186.177 9.9 6.3 10.0

Household furnishings and operations

121.764 121.688 0.5 -0.1

Apparel

122.489 118.413 -6.7 -3.3

Transportation

206.958 203.246 -1.9 -1.8

Private transportation

205.192 199.947 -2.8 -2.6

New and used motor vehicles

98.698 95.766 -1.9 -3.0

New vehicles

200.337 192.810 -2.3 -3.8

Used cars and trucks

242.882 242.883 1.1 0.0

Motor fuel

239.138 246.542 229.006 -9.6 -4.2 -7.1

Gasoline (all types)

234.063 241.443 224.125 -9.6 -4.2 -7.2

Gasoline, unleaded regular

236.660 244.455 226.192 -9.9 -4.4 -7.5

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

250.564 255.712 241.084 -8.2 -3.8 -5.7

Gasoline, unleaded premium

241.397 246.673 234.616 -8.0 -2.8 -4.9

Motor vehicle insurance

856.879 853.642 3.6 -0.4

Medical care

474.391 440.777 2.8 -7.1

Recreation

130.066 126.399 2.8 -2.8

Education and communication

145.760 146.497 1.3 0.5

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,195.793 1,203.697 3.5 0.7

Other goods and services

425.536 420.855 0.0 -1.1

Commodity and service group

Commodities

186.046 182.526 -1.4 -1.9

Commodities less food and beverages

149.965 145.818 -3.0 -2.8

Nondurables less food and beverages

197.019 191.278 -4.3 -2.9

Durables

102.960 100.273 -1.6 -2.6

Services

329.936 329.202 2.2 -0.2

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

240.554 234.829 0.1 -2.4

All items less medical care

248.037 247.658 0.8 -0.2

Commodities less food

153.593 149.488 -2.8 -2.7

Nondurables

228.051 224.508 -1.4 -1.6

Nondurables less food

201.016 195.531 -3.9 -2.7

Services less rent of shelter

367.970 357.331 1.8 -2.9

Services less medical care services

316.031 318.357 2.2 0.7

Energy

227.395 230.855 213.241 -6.9 -6.2 -7.6

All items less energy

262.734 261.871 1.6 -0.3

All items less food and energy

262.547 261.642 1.6 -0.3

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 15:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:52aFacebook's Libra must be 'rock solid' before launch warns BoE's Carney
RE
11:48aSouth African Airways chairman has resigned - minister
RE
11:47aNPA NATIONAL PETROLEUM AUTHORITY : Reveals Petroleum Downstream Witnessed 15% Growth In 2018
PU
11:47aGlobal stocks rise on firm rate-cut expectations though trade worries loom
RE
11:46aStocks rise on firm rate-cut expectations though trade worries loom
RE
11:37aRisks aside, Trump's team sees China trade stance as strength in 2020
RE
11:37aChina says U.S. trade row can be resolved through mutual respect
RE
11:35aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, S&P 500 Look To Set New Records After Powell Boosts Expectations For Fed Rate Cut
DJ
11:33aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Zambia enhances its AEO Programme
PU
11:30aNigeria to force lending by capping deposits at central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
2JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
3OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
4Oil hits six-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About