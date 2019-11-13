Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Baltimore-Columbia-Towson – October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 01:10pm EST

News Release Information

19-2038-PHI
Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Area prices increased 0.1 percent since August; up 1.0 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Baltimore-Columbia-Towson inched up 0.1 percent from August to October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Sheila Watkins noted that the recent two-month increase was due to increases in both the food index (0.2 percent) and energy index (0.3 percent). The all items less food and energy index was unchanged since August. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U increased 1.0 percent. The over-the-year rise was due almost entirely to an increase in the all items less food and energy index (1.9 percent). The food index also rose over the year, up 1.0 percent, while prices for energy decreased, down 8.3 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index edged up 0.2 percent over the last two months. Prices increased for food at home, up 0.3 percent, and food away from home, up 0.1 percent.

Over the year, the food index increased 1.0 percent. Prices rose for food away from home (3.1 percent) while those for food at home declined (-0.8 percent).

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, increased 0.3 percent since August. Prices were higher for electricity over the last two months, up 5.1 percent, while those for gasoline were lower, down 3.3 percent. Utility (piped) gas service prices also decreased, down 0.3 percent.

Over the year, the energy index declined 8.3 percent. Prices were lower for gasoline (-12.0 percent) and electricity (-4.6 percent) since October 2018, while those for utility (piped) gas service increased 9.2 percent.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy was unchanged from August to October. Higher prices for medical care (2.8 percent) and shelter (0.1 percent) were moderated by lower prices for new and used motor vehicles (-1.5 percent) and household furnishings and operations (-0.8 percent), among others.

The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.9 percent since October 2018, led by higher prices for medical care (14.3 percent) and recreation (5.7 percent). Prices were lower for apparel (-15.0 percent), among others.

The Consumer Price Index for December 2019 is scheduled to be released Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 8:30 am (ET).


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index for Baltimore-Columbia-Towson is published bi-monthly. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, Core Based Statistical Area includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Harford, Howard, and Queen Anne's Counties in Maryland.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Historical
data 		Aug.
2019 		Sep.
2019 		Oct.
2019 		Oct.
2018 		Aug.
2019 		Sep.
2019

All items

257.455 257.616 1.0 0.1

Food and beverages

262.635 263.097 1.0 0.2

Food

261.992 262.568 1.0 0.2

Food at home

232.020 233.446 232.677 -0.8 0.3 -0.3

Cereals and bakery products

290.367 285.320 -2.7 -1.7

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

228.113 229.877 0.4 0.8

Dairy and related products

234.772 238.557 2.8 1.6

Fruits and vegetables

275.860 281.552 2.9 2.1

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

169.434 166.172 -6.8 -1.9

Other food at home

208.059 208.403 -1.8 0.2

Food away from home

305.904 306.359 3.1 0.1

Alcoholic beverages

268.622 267.661 1.2 -0.4

Housing

260.005 260.818 0.0 0.3

Shelter

308.804 308.176 309.014 0.0 0.1 0.3

Rent of primary residence

363.560 363.494 363.532 0.9 0.0 0.0

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

323.488 324.267 323.649 1.3 0.0 -0.2

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

323.488 324.267 323.649 1.3 0.0 -0.2

Fuels and utilities

214.808 223.087 -3.0 3.9

Household energy

186.136 184.212 194.389 -3.8 4.4 5.5

Energy services

199.366 197.406 208.408 -3.4 4.5 5.6

Electricity

186.652 186.459 196.137 -4.6 5.1 5.2

Utility (piped) gas service

180.720 164.867 180.178 9.2 -0.3 9.3

Household furnishings and operations

121.797 120.778 2.8 -0.8

Apparel

124.256 122.678 -15.0 -1.3

Transportation

202.211 198.690 -2.7 -1.7

Private transportation

199.938 196.909 -3.2 -1.5

New and used motor vehicles

96.300 94.856 -2.5 -1.5

New vehicles

194.261 190.927 -3.8 -1.7

Used cars and trucks

248.517 239.217 1.9 -3.7

Motor fuel

223.823 216.013 216.612 -11.9 -3.2 0.3

Gasoline (all types)

219.032 211.141 211.722 -12.0 -3.3 0.3

Gasoline, unleaded regular

220.814 212.684 213.215 -12.5 -3.4 0.2

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

237.014 229.424 230.396 -10.0 -2.8 0.4

Gasoline, unleaded premium

231.123 224.175 225.221 -8.8 -2.6 0.5

Motor vehicle insurance

853.690 853.690 5.4 0.0

Medical care

474.169 487.569 14.3 2.8

Recreation

129.907 129.671 5.7 -0.2

Education and communication

149.157 149.558 3.9 0.3

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,232.067 1,240.153 5.3 0.7

Other goods and services

425.533 421.060 0.8 -1.1

Commodity and service group

Commodities

183.272 181.315 -2.5 -1.1

Commodities less food and beverages

146.882 144.349 -4.4 -1.7

Nondurables less food and beverages

193.484 189.983 -6.5 -1.8

Durables

100.559 98.916 -1.9 -1.6

Services

329.810 331.871 2.8 0.6

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

238.258 238.399 1.5 0.1

All items less medical care

246.614 246.083 -0.2 -0.2

Commodities less food

150.562 148.044 -4.1 -1.7

Nondurables

225.555 223.743 -2.8 -0.8

Nondurables less food

197.682 194.312 -6.0 -1.7

Services less rent of shelter

366.632 371.359 6.2 1.3

Services less medical care services

315.911 316.596 1.3 0.2

Energy

209.044 204.100 209.635 -8.3 0.3 2.7

All items less energy

263.008 263.127 1.8 0.0

All items less food and energy

263.008 263.068 1.9 0.0

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 18:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20pEURASIA MINING : Exercise of Options, Warrants & Accelerator Clause
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pOne day ahead of deadline, Trump says he'll decide on auto tariffs 'soon'
RE
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Alaska area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, San Francisco Area — October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Phoenix area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Los Angeles area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, West Region — October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Seattle area — October 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group