Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1442-CHI
Thursday, September 13, 2018

Local prices up 1.7 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area edged up 0.1 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the energy index increased 0.2 percent while food prices fell 0.4 percent in August. The all items less food and energy index increased 0.2 percent over the month. Within the all items less food and energy category, prices were higher for apparel, recreation, and medical care over the month, but fell for shelter and alcoholic beverages. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Chicago area all items CPI-U increased 1.7 percent. (See chart 1and table A.) Over the year, the energy index rose 8.3 percent. The rise in the energy index was primarily due to higher gasoline prices. The food index and the all items less food and energy index rose 0.8 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices fell 0.4 percent in August. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) fell 0.8 percent and prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) were unchanged. Within the food at home group, indexes were lower in August for other meats; frozen and freeze dried prepared foods; and other fresh vegetables. Prices were higher for carbonated drinks.

From August 2017 to August 2018, the food index increased 0.8 percent. Over the year, costs for food away from home rose 3.6 percent, while grocery prices were 1.5 percent lower.

Energy

The energy index increased 0.2 percent in August, largely due increases in the utility (piped) gas service index (2.6 percent) and the electricity index (1.2 percent). During the same period, gasoline prices fell 0.9 percent.

Over the year, the Chicago area energy index rose 8.3 percent. From August 2017 to August 2018, gasoline prices rose 17.4 percent. The electricity index and utility (piped) gas index declined 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.2 percent in August. Among the index's components, prices were higher for apparel (2.1 percent), recreation (0.6 percent), and medical care (0.2 percent), but lower for shelter (-0.1 percent) and alcoholic beverages (-1.4 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.2 percent. A 3.3-percent increase in the index for shelter was the major contributing factor.

Month 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.9 1.2 -0.2 0.4 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.8 0.8 1.8

February

0.5 0.7 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 0.7 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.6

March

1.1 1.9 0.7 -0.6 0.1 0.2 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.8

April

0.5 2.4 0.1 -0.9 0.6 0.7 0.4 1.7 0.7 2.1

May

-0.1 1.8 0.3 -0.5 0.0 0.3 0.2 1.8 0.4 2.3

June

0.4 2.0 0.2 -0.7 0.5 0.7 0.0 1.3 -0.2 2.2

July

-0.4 1.9 -0.1 -0.5 -0.8 -0.1 0.0 2.2 -0.3 1.9

August

0.1 1.9 0.4 -0.1 0.2 -0.2 0.3 2.3 0.1 1.7

September

0.0 2.1 -0.3 -0.4 0.6 0.6 0.4 2.1

October

-0.4 2.0 -0.1 -0.2 0.1 0.8 -0.4 1.6

November

-0.8 1.6 -0.4 0.2 0.2 1.5 0.4 1.8

December

-0.4 1.5 -0.6 0.0 -0.2 1.9 -0.4 1.7

The September 2018 Consumer Price Index for Chicago is scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 11, 2018.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis., Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jun.
2018 		Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018 		Aug.
2017 		Jun.
2018 		Jul.
2018

Expenditure category

All items

238.540 237.870 238.098 1.7 -0.2 0.1

All items (1967=100)

712.659 710.657 711.338 - - -

Food and beverages

248.382 248.655 247.499 1.0 -0.4 -0.5

Food

247.656 247.925 246.923 0.8 -0.3 -0.4

Food at home

233.784 234.113 232.336 -1.5 -0.6 -0.8

Cereals and bakery products

260.217 262.078 258.303 - -0.7 -1.4

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

252.219 256.225 251.022 - -0.5 -2.0

Dairy and related products

209.139 209.072 206.805 - -1.1 -1.1

Fruits and vegetables

305.245 300.063 303.333 - -0.6 1.1

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

187.684 187.921 188.900 - 0.6 0.5

Other food at home

189.310 189.727 187.449 - -1.0 -1.2

Food away from home

262.010 262.199 262.199 3.6 0.1 0.0

Alcoholic beverages

257.328 257.659 254.068 3.4 -1.3 -1.4

Housing

248.791 247.757 247.963 2.5 -0.3 0.1

Shelter

314.264 313.263 312.873 3.3 -0.4 -0.1

Rent of primary residence

329.996 330.920 331.771 2.8 0.5 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

318.995 319.277 319.919 4.0 0.3 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

318.995 319.277 319.919 4.0 0.3 0.2

Fuels and utilities

206.397 206.301 209.109 0.2 1.3 1.4

Household energy

161.590 161.383 164.232 -0.6 1.6 1.8

Energy services

164.780 164.557 167.465 -0.7 1.6 1.8

Electricity

162.181 160.005 161.872 -0.7 -0.2 1.2

Utility (piped) gas service

154.953 157.559 161.726 -0.8 4.4 2.6

Household furnishings and operations

90.494 89.010 89.460 -0.8 -1.1 0.5

Apparel

81.882 80.631 82.317 -6.8 0.5 2.1

Transportation

189.782 189.227 189.356 5.1 -0.2 0.1

Private transportation

186.858 186.290 185.803 4.4 -0.6 -0.3

New and used motor vehicles

94.864 95.718 95.663 - 0.8 -0.1

New vehicles

170.326 170.462 171.057 - 0.4 0.3

Used cars and trucks

266.633 270.340 270.646 - 1.5 0.1

Motor fuel

271.228 265.202 262.717 17.4 -3.1 -0.9

Gasoline (all types)

268.535 262.555 260.091 17.4 -3.1 -0.9

Gasoline, unleaded regular

259.065 253.093 250.660 18.0 -3.2 -1.0

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

294.440 288.335 287.024 15.6 -2.5 -0.5

Gasoline, unleaded premium

289.615 285.744 283.028 14.1 -2.3 -1.0

Motor vehicle insurance

534.835 534.835 535.056 - 0.0 0.0

Medical care

507.411 505.584 506.753 0.8 -0.1 0.2

Recreation

110.982 110.575 111.221 -3.9 0.2 0.6

Education and communication

143.375 143.643 143.783 0.4 0.3 0.1

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,184.938 1,192.035 1,197.070 - 1.0 0.4

Other goods and services

393.863 395.164 394.052 2.2 0.0 -0.3

Commodity and service group

All items

238.540 237.870 238.098 1.7 -0.2 0.1

Commodities

168.380 167.483 167.475 0.7 -0.5 0.0

Commodities less food and beverages

128.013 126.795 127.173 0.5 -0.7 0.3

Nondurables less food and beverages

176.756 174.592 175.258 3.1 -0.8 0.4

Durables

84.341 83.870 84.021 -3.1 -0.4 0.2

Services

305.198 304.759 305.217 2.2 0.0 0.2

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

226.999 226.379 226.565 1.8 -0.2 0.1

All items less shelter

212.952 212.395 212.840 0.9 -0.1 0.2

Commodities less food

132.580 131.373 131.678 0.6 -0.7 0.2

Nondurables

213.491 212.371 212.232 2.0 -0.6 -0.1

Nondurables less food

182.215 180.139 180.621 3.2 -0.9 0.3

Services less rent of shelter

311.288 311.431 312.826 1.1 0.5 0.4

Services less medical care services

290.662 290.264 290.733 2.5 0.0 0.2

Energy

205.363 202.665 203.169 8.3 -1.1 0.2

All items less energy

243.653 243.170 243.373 1.2 -0.1 0.1

All items less food and energy

243.784 243.178 243.577 1.2 -0.1 0.2

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 15:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18pLATHAM & WATKINS LLP : New York Partner Recognized for Excellence
PU
12:18pU S MARINES CORPS : Fiscal year 2019 (fy19) selected marine corps reserve (smcr) lateral move (latmov), career progression military occupational specialty (mos) and mos proficiency training programs
PU
12:13pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : July 2018 Freight Transportation Services Index (TSI)
PU
12:13pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : .S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry Meets With Rssian Minister of Energy, Alexander Novak
PU
12:12pECB Lowers Growth Forecasts as It Confirms Stimulus Taper -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:08pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Fiji Implements the IMF's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System
PU
12:07pU.S. Dollar Slides as Inflation Falls Short of Expectations
DJ
12:04pHighlights - Draghi comments at ECB press conference
RE
11:58aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : says staple crops processing zones will transform African agriculture
PU
11:57aU.S. consumer prices rise slowly; jobless claims near 49-year low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
5Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.