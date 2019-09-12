Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

News Release Information

19-1599-CHI
Thursday, September 12, 2019

Local prices up 1.6 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area increased 0.2 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the indexes for food and all items less food and energy rose 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, while the energy index declined 3.3 percent over the month. Within the all items less food and energy category, prices were higher over the month for apparel and shelter. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Chicago area all items CPI-U increased 1.6 percent. (See chart 1and table A.) Over the year, the food index and the all items less food and energy index rose 2.5 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. The energy index decreased 2.7 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices rose 0.6 percent in August. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) increased 1.2 percent, while prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) were unchanged. Within the food at home group, indexes were higher in August for candy and chewing gum, cheese and related products, and lettuce. Prices decreased for bacon, breakfast sausage, and related products; rice, pasta, cornmeal; and fresh fish and seafood.

From August 2018 to August 2019, the food index increased 2.5 percent. Over the year, grocery prices rose 2.0 percent, while costs for food away from home rose 3.1 percent.

Energy

The energy index declined 3.3 percent in August. Gasoline prices and utility (piped) gas service costs fell 7.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, while costs for electricity rose 4.4 percent over the month.

Over the year, the Chicago area energy index fell 2.7 percent. From August 2018 to August 2019, gasoline prices were down 3.8 percent and utility (piped) gas service prices fell 7.5 percent. Electricity prices were 3.0 percent higher over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.4 percent in August. Among the index's components, prices were higher over the month for apparel (5.9 percent) and shelter (0.1 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy increased 1.9 percent. The shelter index was a contributing factor, rising 3.2 percent over the year.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

-0.2 0.4 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.8 0.8 1.8 0.6 0.8

February

0.0 -0.2 -0.2 0.7 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.6 0.6 1.4

March

0.7 -0.6 0.1 0.2 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.8 0.1 1.5

April

0.1 -0.9 0.6 0.7 0.4 1.7 0.7 2.1 -0.1 0.8

May

0.3 -0.5 0.0 0.3 0.2 1.8 0.4 2.3 0.8 1.2

June

0.2 -0.7 0.5 0.7 0.0 1.3 -0.2 2.2 -0.4 1.0

July

-0.1 -0.5 -0.8 -0.1 0.0 2.2 -0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6

August

0.4 -0.1 0.2 -0.2 0.3 2.3 0.1 1.7 0.2 1.6

September

-0.3 -0.4 0.6 0.6 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.6

October

-0.1 -0.2 0.1 0.8 -0.4 1.6 0.0 2.0

November

-0.4 0.2 0.2 1.5 0.4 1.8 -0.6 1.0

December

-0.6 0.0 -0.2 1.9 -0.4 1.7 -0.3 1.1

The September 2019 Consumer Price Index for Chicago is scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 10, 2019.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019 		Aug.
2019 		Aug.
2018 		Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019

Expenditure category

All items

240.835 241.589 241.985 1.6 0.5 0.2

All items (1967=100)

719.514 721.766 722.950 - - -

Food and beverages

253.122 252.270 253.774 2.5 0.3 0.6

Food

252.500 251.520 253.148 2.5 0.3 0.6

Food at home

236.262 234.052 236.940 2.0 0.3 1.2

Cereals and bakery products

267.266 267.071 266.783 3.3 -0.2 -0.1

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

252.895 254.512 253.974 1.2 0.4 -0.2

Dairy and related products

215.922 209.450 210.922 2.0 -2.3 0.7

Fruits and vegetables

305.499 293.708 303.741 0.1 -0.6 3.4

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

190.799 195.832 198.037 4.8 3.8 1.1

Other food at home

190.412 188.561 191.690 2.3 0.7 1.7

Food away from home

269.805 270.406 270.406 3.1 0.2 0.0

Alcoholic beverages

260.355 261.544 261.076 2.8 0.3 -0.2

Housing

253.584 253.640 254.162 2.5 0.2 0.2

Shelter

322.249 322.604 322.998 3.2 0.2 0.1

Rent of primary residence

341.818 341.101 341.859 3.0 0.0 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

329.159 329.281 330.093 3.2 0.3 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

329.159 329.281 330.093 3.2 0.3 0.2

Fuels and utilities

208.079 205.648 209.312 0.1 0.6 1.8

Household energy

161.483 158.396 162.049 -1.3 0.4 2.3

Energy services

164.669 161.510 165.266 -1.3 0.4 2.3

Electricity

163.059 159.643 166.672 3.0 2.2 4.4

Utility (piped) gas service

153.425 150.895 149.630 -7.5 -2.5 -0.8

Household furnishings and operations

88.537 89.009 88.350 -1.2 -0.2 -0.7

Apparel

81.729 82.728 87.596 6.4 7.2 5.9

Transportation

190.503 191.962 187.175 -1.2 -1.7 -2.5

Private transportation

187.099 189.508 184.545 -0.7 -1.4 -2.6

New and used motor vehicles

96.132 96.360 95.717 0.1 -0.4 -0.7

New vehicles

172.391 172.214 170.321 -0.4 -1.2 -1.1

Used cars and trucks

272.060 275.335 277.934 2.7 2.2 0.9

Motor fuel

264.372 273.282 252.879 -3.7 -4.3 -7.5

Gasoline (all types)

261.790 270.619 250.320 -3.8 -4.4 -7.5

Gasoline, unleaded regular

252.314 260.987 240.870 -3.9 -4.5 -7.7

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

289.356 297.887 278.482 -3.0 -3.8 -6.5

Gasoline, unleaded premium

284.370 292.398 276.318 -2.4 -2.8 -5.5

Motor vehicle insurance

532.866 532.866 532.677 -0.4 0.0 0.0

Medical care

500.230 - 515.597 1.7 3.1 -

Recreation

111.581 112.290 112.512 1.2 0.8 0.2

Education and communication

140.907 141.408 141.593 -1.5 0.5 0.1

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,179.324 1,185.858 1,189.801 -0.6 0.9 0.3

Other goods and services

399.874 405.475 406.833 3.2 1.7 0.3

Commodity and service group

All items

240.835 241.589 241.985 1.6 0.5 0.2

Commodities

168.957 169.839 169.280 1.1 0.2 -0.3

Commodities less food and beverages

127.146 128.539 127.333 0.1 0.1 -0.9

Nondurables less food and beverages

174.708 178.245 176.163 0.5 0.8 -1.2

Durables

84.356 84.163 83.655 -0.4 -0.8 -0.6

Services

309.162 309.782 311.116 1.9 0.6 0.4

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

229.712 230.275 230.239 1.6 0.2 0.0

All items less shelter

213.269 214.164 214.563 0.8 0.6 0.2

Commodities less food

131.776 133.187 131.976 0.2 0.2 -0.9

Nondurables

214.451 216.098 215.581 1.6 0.5 -0.2

Nondurables less food

180.372 183.841 181.810 0.7 0.8 -1.1

Services less rent of shelter

311.035 311.966 314.212 0.4 1.0 0.7

Services less medical care services

295.200 295.446 295.963 1.8 0.3 0.2

Energy

202.364 204.485 197.746 -2.7 -2.3 -3.3

All items less energy

246.468 247.098 248.173 2.0 0.7 0.4

All items less food and energy

246.280 247.173 248.162 1.9 0.8 0.4

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 17:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : Pork Producers Urge Congress to Ratify USMCA and Support Measures to Prevent Foreign Animal Disease
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14pWall Street gets boost from easing trade concerns, euro zone stimulus
RE
01:11pSenate approves full term for Fed's Bowman
RE
01:11pMIKE ROUNDS : Rounds Receives Growth Energy's 2019 Fueling Growth Award for his Strong Support for Ethanol and the RFS
PU
01:11pU.S., China tariffs could lower global GDP by 0.8% in 2020 - IMF
RE
01:06pWhat You Need to Know About ECB New Moves
DJ
01:04pGoogle to pay $1 billion in France to settle fiscal fraud probe
RE
01:02pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Baltimore-Columbia-Towson – August 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Regulators Split on Return of MAX Jet -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group