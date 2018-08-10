Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — July 2018

08/10/2018 | 05:55pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1268-CHI
Friday, August 10, 2018

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area fell 0.3 percent in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the energy index decreased 1.3 percent while food prices rose 0.1 percent in July. The all items less food and energy index declined 0.2 percent over the month. Within the all items less food and energy category, prices were lower for shelter; household furnishings and operations; and apparel. The new and used motor vehicles index rose over the month. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Chicago area all items CPI-U increased 1.9 percent. (See chart 1and table A.) Over the year, the energy index rose 9.1 percent. The rise in the energy index was primarily due to higher gasoline prices. The food index and the all items less food and energy index rose 2.0 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices edged up 0.1 percent in July. Both the food at home index (groceries) and the food away from home index (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) rose 0.1 percent. Within the food at home group, indexes were higher in July for ice cream and related products; frozen and freeze dried prepared foods; and eggs. Prices were lower for citrus fruits.

From July 2017 to July 2018, the food index increased 2.0 percent. Over the year, costs for food away from home rose 3.7 percent, while grocery prices were 0.6 percent higher.

Energy

The energy index declined 1.3 percent in July, primarily due to a 2.2-percent decrease in gasoline prices. Electricity costs fell 1.3 percent in July.

Over the year, the Chicago area energy index rose 9.1 percent. From July 2017 to July 2018, gasoline prices rose 21.8 percent. The electricity index declined 1.4 percent over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy declined 0.2 percent in July. Among the index's components, prices were lower for shelter (-0.3 percent); household furnishings and operations (-1.6 percent); and apparel (-1.5 percent), but higher for new and used motor vehicles (0.9 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.2 percent. A 3.7-percent increase in the index for shelter was the major contributing factor.

Month 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.9 1.2 -0.2 0.4 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.8 0.8 1.8

February

0.5 0.7 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 0.7 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.6

March

1.1 1.9 0.7 -0.6 0.1 0.2 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.8

April

0.5 2.4 0.1 -0.9 0.6 0.7 0.4 1.7 0.7 2.1

May

-0.1 1.8 0.3 -0.5 0.0 0.3 0.2 1.8 0.4 2.3

June

0.4 2.0 0.2 -0.7 0.5 0.7 0.0 1.3 -0.2 2.2

July

-0.4 1.9 -0.1 -0.5 -0.8 -0.1 0.0 2.2 -0.3 1.9

August

0.1 1.9 0.4 -0.1 0.2 -0.2 0.3 2.3

September

0.0 2.1 -0.3 -0.4 0.6 0.6 0.4 2.1

October

-0.4 2.0 -0.1 -0.2 0.1 0.8 -0.4 1.6

November

-0.8 1.6 -0.4 0.2 0.2 1.5 0.4 1.8

December

-0.4 1.5 -0.6 0.0 -0.2 1.9 -0.4 1.7

The August 2018 Consumer Price Index for Chicago is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 13, 2018.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis., Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
May
2018 		Jun.
2018 		Jul.
2018 		Jul.
2017 		May
2018 		Jun.
2018

Expenditure category

All items

238.910 238.540 237.870 1.9 -0.4 -0.3

All items (1967=100)

713.762 712.659 710.657 - - -

Food and beverages

247.201 248.382 248.655 2.2 0.6 0.1

Food

246.349 247.656 247.925 2.0 0.6 0.1

Food at home

232.597 233.784 234.113 0.6 0.7 0.1

Cereals and bakery products

258.122 260.217 262.078 - 1.5 0.7

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

251.629 252.219 256.225 - 1.8 1.6

Dairy and related products

207.717 209.139 209.072 - 0.7 0.0

Fruits and vegetables

303.282 305.245 300.063 - -1.1 -1.7

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

186.289 187.684 187.921 - 0.9 0.1

Other food at home

188.707 189.310 189.727 - 0.5 0.2

Food away from home

260.567 262.010 262.199 3.7 0.6 0.1

Alcoholic beverages

258.163 257.328 257.659 4.6 -0.2 0.1

Housing

248.217 248.791 247.757 2.7 -0.2 -0.4

Shelter

313.371 314.264 313.263 3.7 0.0 -0.3

Rent of primary residence

329.299 329.996 330.920 2.8 0.5 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

317.477 318.995 319.277 3.9 0.6 0.1

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

317.477 318.995 319.277 3.9 0.6 0.1

Fuels and utilities

205.145 206.397 206.301 -1.5 0.6 0.0

Household energy

160.711 161.590 161.383 -2.7 0.4 -0.1

Energy services

163.875 164.780 164.557 -2.8 0.4 -0.1

Electricity

158.295 162.181 160.005 -1.4 1.1 -1.3

Utility (piped) gas service

- - - - - -

Household furnishings and operations

91.061 90.494 89.010 -1.1 -2.3 -1.6

Apparel

83.216 81.882 80.631 -6.5 -3.1 -1.5

Transportation

192.761 189.782 189.227 5.0 -1.8 -0.3

Private transportation

188.742 186.858 186.290 4.9 -1.3 -0.3

New and used motor vehicles

95.496 94.864 95.718 - 0.2 0.9

New vehicles

171.135 170.326 170.462 - -0.4 0.1

Used cars and trucks

266.244 266.633 270.340 - 1.5 1.4

Motor fuel

277.250 271.228 265.202 21.8 -4.3 -2.2

Gasoline (all types)

274.555 268.535 262.555 21.8 -4.4 -2.2

Gasoline, unleaded regular

264.978 259.065 253.093 22.6 -4.5 -2.3

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

300.597 294.440 288.335 18.8 -4.1 -2.1

Gasoline, unleaded premium

294.909 289.615 285.744 17.8 -3.1 -1.3

Motor vehicle insurance

532.316 534.835 534.835 - 0.5 0.0

Medical care

504.205 507.411 505.584 0.7 0.3 -0.4

Recreation

112.227 110.982 110.575 -4.8 -1.5 -0.4

Education and communication

143.566 143.375 143.643 0.9 0.1 0.2

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,184.870 1,184.938 1,192.035 - 0.6 0.6

Other goods and services

394.393 393.863 395.164 2.1 0.2 0.3

Commodity and service group

All items

238.910 238.540 237.870 1.9 -0.4 -0.3

Commodities

168.856 168.380 167.483 1.4 -0.8 -0.5

Commodities less food and beverages

129.008 128.013 126.795 0.8 -1.7 -1.0

Nondurables less food and beverages

177.888 176.756 174.592 4.2 -1.9 -1.2

Durables

85.162 84.341 83.870 -3.8 -1.5 -0.6

Services

305.458 305.198 304.759 2.1 -0.2 -0.1

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

227.525 226.999 226.379 2.0 -0.5 -0.3

All items less shelter

213.764 212.952 212.395 1.0 -0.6 -0.3

Commodities less food

133.586 132.580 131.373 1.0 -1.7 -0.9

Nondurables

213.609 213.491 212.371 3.1 -0.6 -0.5

Nondurables less food

183.345 182.215 180.139 4.3 -1.7 -1.1

Services less rent of shelter

312.808 311.288 311.431 0.5 -0.4 0.0

Services less medical care services

291.039 290.662 290.264 2.4 -0.3 -0.1

Energy

207.460 205.363 202.665 9.1 -2.3 -1.3

All items less energy

243.862 243.653 243.170 1.3 -0.3 -0.2

All items less food and energy

244.239 243.784 243.178 1.2 -0.4 -0.2

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 15:54:06 UTC
