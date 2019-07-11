BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — June 2019

Log in
Local prices up 1.0 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area decreased 0.4 percent in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that food prices rose 0.1 percent and the energy index declined 2.5 percent in June. The all items less food and energy index decreased 0.3 percent over the month. Within the all items less food and energy category, prices were lower over the month for apparel. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Chicago area all items CPI-U increased 1.0 percent. (See chart 1and table A.) Over the year, the energy index declined 1.5 percent. The food index and the all items less food and energy index rose 2.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices rose 0.1 percent in June. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) increased 0.3 percent, while prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) were unchanged. Within the food at home group, indexes were higher in June for snacks; cheese and related products; and spices, seasonings, condiments, sauces; while lower for frozen and freeze dried prepared foods, tomatoes, and pork chops.

From June 2018 to June 2019, the food index increased 2.0 percent. Over the year, grocery prices increased 1.1 percent, while costs for food away from home rose 3.0 percent.

Energy

The energy index declined 2.5 percent in June. During the same period, gasoline prices fell 5.5 percent. In June, utility (piped) gas service costs rose 4.4 percent, while electricity costs decreased 0.3 percent.

Over the year, the Chicago area energy index fell 1.5 percent. From June 2018 to June 2019, gasoline prices and utility (piped) gas service costs decreased 2.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively. Electricity prices rose 0.5 percent over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy fell 0.3 percent in June. Among the index's components, prices were lower over the month for apparel (-3.9 percent) and higher for education and communication (0.6 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy increased 1.0 percent. An increase in the shelter index of 2.5 percent over the year was a contributing factor.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

-0.2 0.4 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.8 0.8 1.8 0.6 0.8

February

0.0 -0.2 -0.2 0.7 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.6 0.6 1.4

March

0.7 -0.6 0.1 0.2 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.8 0.1 1.5

April

0.1 -0.9 0.6 0.7 0.4 1.7 0.7 2.1 -0.1 0.8

May

0.3 -0.5 0.0 0.3 0.2 1.8 0.4 2.3 0.8 1.2

June

0.2 -0.7 0.5 0.7 0.0 1.3 -0.2 2.2 -0.4 1.0

July

-0.1 -0.5 -0.8 -0.1 0.0 2.2 -0.3 1.9

August

0.4 -0.1 0.2 -0.2 0.3 2.3 0.1 1.7

September

-0.3 -0.4 0.6 0.6 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.6

October

-0.1 -0.2 0.1 0.8 -0.4 1.6 0.0 2.0

November

-0.4 0.2 0.2 1.5 0.4 1.8 -0.6 1.0

December

-0.6 0.0 -0.2 1.9 -0.4 1.7 -0.3 1.1

The July 2019 Consumer Price Index for Chicago is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Apr.
2019 		May
2019 		Jun.
2019 		Jun.
2018 		Apr.
2019 		May
2019

Expenditure category

All items

239.726 241.758 240.835 1.0 0.5 -0.4

All items (1967=100)

716.200 722.273 719.514 - - -

Food and beverages

251.158 252.645 253.122 1.9 0.8 0.2

Food

250.419 252.177 252.500 2.0 0.8 0.1

Food at home

234.449 235.649 236.262 1.1 0.8 0.3

Cereals and bakery products

262.630 267.095 267.266 2.7 1.8 0.1

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

253.935 252.853 252.895 0.3 -0.4 0.0

Dairy and related products

211.584 211.525 215.922 3.2 2.1 2.1

Fruits and vegetables

303.830 309.203 305.499 0.1 0.5 -1.2

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

192.811 191.282 190.799 1.7 -1.0 -0.3

Other food at home

187.316 188.173 190.412 0.6 1.7 1.2

Food away from home

267.410 269.857 269.805 3.0 0.9 0.0

Alcoholic beverages

260.275 257.428 260.355 1.2 0.0 1.1

Housing

252.323 253.550 253.584 1.9 0.5 0.0

Shelter

320.302 322.367 322.249 2.5 0.6 0.0

Rent of primary residence

339.272 341.088 341.818 3.6 0.8 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

326.744 328.744 329.159 3.2 0.7 0.1

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

326.744 328.744 329.159 3.2 0.7 0.1

Fuels and utilities

206.878 205.675 208.079 0.8 0.6 1.2

Household energy

160.210 159.131 161.483 -0.1 0.8 1.5

Energy services

163.345 162.251 164.669 -0.1 0.8 1.5

Electricity

167.786 163.588 163.059 0.5 -2.8 -0.3

Utility (piped) gas service

143.495 146.962 153.425 -1.0 6.9 4.4

Household furnishings and operations

89.027 89.233 88.537 -2.2 -0.6 -0.8

Apparel

85.949 85.015 81.729 -0.2 -4.9 -3.9

Transportation

192.147 194.333 190.503 0.4 -0.9 -2.0

Private transportation

188.458 189.801 187.099 0.1 -0.7 -1.4

New and used motor vehicles

96.359 95.831 96.132 1.3 -0.2 0.3

New vehicles

173.934 172.532 172.391 1.2 -0.9 -0.1

Used cars and trucks

270.140 267.497 272.060 2.0 0.7 1.7

Motor fuel

270.769 279.551 264.372 -2.5 -2.4 -5.4

Gasoline (all types)

268.170 276.898 261.790 -2.5 -2.4 -5.5

Gasoline, unleaded regular

258.596 267.280 252.314 -2.6 -2.4 -5.6

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

295.800 303.169 289.356 -1.7 -2.2 -4.6

Gasoline, unleaded premium

289.804 296.857 284.370 -1.8 -1.9 -4.2

Motor vehicle insurance

530.637 530.637 532.866 -0.4 0.4 0.4

Medical care

474.623 499.410 500.230 -1.4 5.4 0.2

Recreation

111.791 112.089 111.581 0.5 -0.2 -0.5

Education and communication

140.647 140.119 140.907 -1.7 0.2 0.6

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,175.303 1,172.322 1,179.324 -0.5 0.3 0.6

Other goods and services

403.238 401.779 399.874 1.5 -0.8 -0.5

Commodity and service group

All items

239.726 241.758 240.835 1.0 0.5 -0.4

Commodities

170.117 170.595 168.957 0.3 -0.7 -1.0

Commodities less food and beverages

129.262 129.363 127.146 -0.7 -1.6 -1.7

Nondurables less food and beverages

178.853 180.011 174.708 -1.2 -2.3 -2.9

Durables

84.908 84.272 84.356 0.0 -0.7 0.1

Services

305.826 309.371 309.162 1.3 1.1 -0.1

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

229.677 230.713 229.712 1.2 0.0 -0.4

All items less shelter

212.448 214.477 213.269 0.1 0.4 -0.6

Commodities less food

133.882 133.926 131.776 -0.6 -1.6 -1.6

Nondurables

215.946 217.282 214.451 0.4 -0.7 -1.3

Nondurables less food

184.371 185.362 180.372 -1.0 -2.2 -2.7

Services less rent of shelter

306.055 311.348 311.035 -0.1 1.6 -0.1

Services less medical care services

294.078 295.500 295.200 1.6 0.4 -0.1

Energy

204.406 207.579 202.364 -1.5 -1.0 -2.5

All items less energy

245.051 246.993 246.468 1.2 0.6 -0.2

All items less food and energy

244.966 246.944 246.280 1.0 0.5 -0.3

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 15:17:03 UTC
