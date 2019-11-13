BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — October 2019

News Release Information 19-1928-CHI

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Local prices up 1.8 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area increased 0.3 percent in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the index for all items less food and energy rose 0.4 percent, while the energy index decreased 0.1 percent over the month. The food index was essentially unchanged over the month. Within the all items less food and energy category, prices were higher over the month for medical care and motor vehicle insurance. Prices were lower for lodging away from home and apparel. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Chicago area all items CPI-U increased 1.8 percent. (See chart 1and table A.) Over the year, the all items less food and energy index and the food index rose 2.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. The energy index decreased 2.7 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices were unchanged in October. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) decreased 0.2 percent, while prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) increased 0.2 percent. Within the food at home group, indexes were lower in October for candy and chewing gum, carbonated drinks, and pork chops.

From October 2018 to October 2019, the food index increased 1.9 percent. Over the year, grocery prices rose 1.1 percent, and costs for food away from home rose 2.9 percent.

Energy

The energy index declined 0.1 percent in October. Among the index's components, prices were lower for gasoline (-2.3 percent). Prices were higher for electricity (3.2 percent) and utility (piped) gas service (1.3 percent).

Over the year, the Chicago area energy index fell 2.7 percent. From October 2018 to October 2019, gasoline prices were down 6.0 percent and utility (piped) gas service prices fell 6.2 percent. Electricity prices were 6.6 percent higher over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.4 percent in October. Among the index's components, prices were higher over the month for medical care (5.8 percent) and motor vehicle insurance (4.2 percent). Prices were lower for lodging away from home and for apparel (-1.5 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy increased 2.2 percent. Contributing factors were increases in the shelter index (2.8 percent) and the medical care index (6.0 percent).

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month January -0.2 0.4 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.8 0.8 1.8 0.6 0.8 February 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 0.7 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.6 0.6 1.4 March 0.7 -0.6 0.1 0.2 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.8 0.1 1.5 April 0.1 -0.9 0.6 0.7 0.4 1.7 0.7 2.1 -0.1 0.8 May 0.3 -0.5 0.0 0.3 0.2 1.8 0.4 2.3 0.8 1.2 June 0.2 -0.7 0.5 0.7 0.0 1.3 -0.2 2.2 -0.4 1.0 July -0.1 -0.5 -0.8 -0.1 0.0 2.2 -0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6 August 0.4 -0.1 0.2 -0.2 0.3 2.3 0.1 1.7 0.2 1.6 September -0.3 -0.4 0.6 0.6 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.6 0.2 1.4 October -0.1 -0.2 0.1 0.8 -0.4 1.6 0.0 2.0 0.3 1.8 November -0.4 0.2 0.2 1.5 0.4 1.8 -0.6 1.0 December -0.6 0.0 -0.2 1.9 -0.4 1.7 -0.3 1.1

The November 2019 Consumer Price Index for Chicago is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

