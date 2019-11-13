Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — October 2019

11/13/2019 | 01:10pm EST

News Release Information

19-1928-CHI
Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Local prices up 1.8 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area increased 0.3 percent in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the index for all items less food and energy rose 0.4 percent, while the energy index decreased 0.1 percent over the month. The food index was essentially unchanged over the month. Within the all items less food and energy category, prices were higher over the month for medical care and motor vehicle insurance. Prices were lower for lodging away from home and apparel. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Chicago area all items CPI-U increased 1.8 percent. (See chart 1and table A.) Over the year, the all items less food and energy index and the food index rose 2.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. The energy index decreased 2.7 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices were unchanged in October. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) decreased 0.2 percent, while prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) increased 0.2 percent. Within the food at home group, indexes were lower in October for candy and chewing gum, carbonated drinks, and pork chops.

From October 2018 to October 2019, the food index increased 1.9 percent. Over the year, grocery prices rose 1.1 percent, and costs for food away from home rose 2.9 percent.

Energy

The energy index declined 0.1 percent in October. Among the index's components, prices were lower for gasoline (-2.3 percent). Prices were higher for electricity (3.2 percent) and utility (piped) gas service (1.3 percent).

Over the year, the Chicago area energy index fell 2.7 percent. From October 2018 to October 2019, gasoline prices were down 6.0 percent and utility (piped) gas service prices fell 6.2 percent. Electricity prices were 6.6 percent higher over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.4 percent in October. Among the index's components, prices were higher over the month for medical care (5.8 percent) and motor vehicle insurance (4.2 percent). Prices were lower for lodging away from home and for apparel (-1.5 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy increased 2.2 percent. Contributing factors were increases in the shelter index (2.8 percent) and the medical care index (6.0 percent).

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

-0.2 0.4 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.8 0.8 1.8 0.6 0.8

February

0.0 -0.2 -0.2 0.7 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.6 0.6 1.4

March

0.7 -0.6 0.1 0.2 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.8 0.1 1.5

April

0.1 -0.9 0.6 0.7 0.4 1.7 0.7 2.1 -0.1 0.8

May

0.3 -0.5 0.0 0.3 0.2 1.8 0.4 2.3 0.8 1.2

June

0.2 -0.7 0.5 0.7 0.0 1.3 -0.2 2.2 -0.4 1.0

July

-0.1 -0.5 -0.8 -0.1 0.0 2.2 -0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6

August

0.4 -0.1 0.2 -0.2 0.3 2.3 0.1 1.7 0.2 1.6

September

-0.3 -0.4 0.6 0.6 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.6 0.2 1.4

October

-0.1 -0.2 0.1 0.8 -0.4 1.6 0.0 2.0 0.3 1.8

November

-0.4 0.2 0.2 1.5 0.4 1.8 -0.6 1.0

December

-0.6 0.0 -0.2 1.9 -0.4 1.7 -0.3 1.1

The November 2019 Consumer Price Index for Chicago is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Aug.
2019 		Sep.
2019 		Oct.
2019 		Oct.
2018 		Aug.
2019 		Sep.
2019

Expenditure category

All items

241.985 242.393 243.236 1.8 0.5 0.3

All items (1967=100)

722.950 724.170 726.689 - - -

Food and beverages

253.774 254.636 254.591 1.7 0.3 0.0

Food

253.148 254.249 254.228 1.9 0.4 0.0

Food at home

236.940 238.548 238.017 1.1 0.5 -0.2

Cereals and bakery products

266.783 268.234 268.304 1.6 0.6 0.0

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

253.974 252.913 253.620 0.9 -0.1 0.3

Dairy and related products

210.922 210.248 211.417 0.7 0.2 0.6

Fruits and vegetables

303.741 315.429 318.276 1.8 4.8 0.9

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

198.037 198.611 193.406 1.9 -2.3 -2.6

Other food at home

191.690 191.204 189.463 0.2 -1.2 -0.9

Food away from home

270.406 270.847 271.474 2.9 0.4 0.2

Alcoholic beverages

261.076 258.107 257.690 -1.6 -1.3 -0.2

Housing

254.162 254.878 254.575 2.3 0.2 -0.1

Shelter

322.998 324.837 323.521 2.8 0.2 -0.4

Rent of primary residence

341.859 342.622 342.926 2.7 0.3 0.1

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

330.093 331.038 331.363 3.0 0.4 0.1

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

330.093 331.038 331.363 3.0 0.4 0.1

Fuels and utilities

209.312 204.432 208.189 2.0 -0.5 1.8

Household energy

162.049 157.115 160.985 1.4 -0.7 2.5

Energy services

165.266 160.195 164.145 1.4 -0.7 2.5

Electricity

166.672 163.074 168.224 6.6 0.9 3.2

Utility (piped) gas service

149.630 142.855 144.752 -6.2 -3.3 1.3

Household furnishings and operations

88.350 88.852 89.177 -1.0 0.9 0.4

Apparel

87.596 91.865 90.521 4.3 3.3 -1.5

Transportation

187.175 186.423 186.238 -1.4 -0.5 -0.1

Private transportation

184.545 183.615 183.049 -1.3 -0.8 -0.3

New and used motor vehicles

95.717 95.349 94.954 -0.2 -0.8 -0.4

New vehicles

170.321 171.067 170.791 -0.2 0.3 -0.2

Used cars and trucks

277.934 267.052 266.164 2.0 -4.2 -0.3

Motor fuel

252.879 247.120 241.486 -6.0 -4.5 -2.3

Gasoline (all types)

250.320 244.611 238.971 -6.0 -4.5 -2.3

Gasoline, unleaded regular

240.870 235.512 229.953 -6.1 -4.5 -2.4

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

278.482 270.997 265.299 -5.4 -4.7 -2.1

Gasoline, unleaded premium

276.318 268.770 264.087 -4.5 -4.4 -1.7

Motor vehicle insurance

532.677 531.302 553.612 -0.3 3.9 4.2

Medical care

515.597 507.079 536.308 6.0 4.0 5.8

Recreation

112.512 113.185 112.668 1.8 0.1 -0.5

Education and communication

141.593 141.582 141.584 -0.8 0.0 0.0

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,189.801 1,196.376 1,204.640 2.7 1.2 0.7

Other goods and services

406.833 409.974 407.960 2.8 0.3 -0.5

Commodity and service group

All items

241.985 242.393 243.236 1.8 0.5 0.3

Commodities

169.280 169.791 169.224 0.5 0.0 -0.3

Commodities less food and beverages

127.333 127.685 126.989 -0.3 -0.3 -0.5

Nondurables less food and beverages

176.163 176.737 174.921 -0.2 -0.7 -1.0

Durables

83.655 83.826 83.956 -0.3 0.4 0.2

Services

311.116 311.419 313.643 2.5 0.8 0.7

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

230.239 231.040 230.637 1.4 0.2 -0.2

All items less shelter

214.563 214.474 216.073 1.3 0.7 0.7

Commodities less food

131.976 132.268 131.567 -0.3 -0.3 -0.5

Nondurables

215.581 216.299 215.235 0.8 -0.2 -0.5

Nondurables less food

181.810 182.231 180.459 -0.3 -0.7 -1.0

Services less rent of shelter

314.212 312.864 319.014 2.2 1.5 2.0

Services less medical care services

295.963 296.916 296.774 1.9 0.3 0.0

Energy

197.746 192.558 192.273 -2.7 -2.8 -0.1

All items less energy

248.173 249.115 250.072 2.2 0.8 0.4

All items less food and energy

248.162 249.081 250.198 2.2 0.8 0.4

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 18:09:05 UTC
