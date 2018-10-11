Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — September 2018

10/11/2018 | 05:43pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1632-CHI
Thursday, October 11, 2018

Local prices rose 1.6 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area increased 0.4 percent in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that food prices rose 1.1 percent while the energy index decreased 0.1 percent in September. The all items less food and energy index increased 0.3 percent over the month. Within the all items less food and energy category, prices were higher for apparel; shelter; and household furnishings and operations over the month, but fell for tuition, other school fees, and childcare. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Chicago area all items CPI-U increased 1.6 percent. (See chart 1and table A.) Over the year, the energy index rose 5.8 percent. The rise in the energy index was primarily due to higher gasoline prices. The food index and the all items less food and energy index rose 2.0 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices rose 1.1 percent in September. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) increased 1.5 percent and prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) rose 0.6 percent. Within the food at home group, indexes were higher in September for snacks; frozen and freeze dried prepared foods; and other meats. Prices were lower for carbonated drinks and uncooked beef steaks.

From September 2017 to September 2018, the food index increased 2.0 percent. Over the year, costs for food away from home rose 4.0 percent, while grocery prices were 0.4 percent higher.

Energy

The energy index decreased 0.1 percent in September, due to declines in the electricity index (-1.5 percent) and the utility (piped) gas service index (-0.4 percent). During the same period, gasoline prices rose 0.7 percent.

Over the year, the Chicago area energy index rose 5.8 percent. From September 2017 to September 2018, gasoline prices and the utility (piped) gas index rose 12.0 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. The electricity index declined 2.4 percent over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.3 percent in September. Among the index's components, prices were higher for apparel (4.7 percent); shelter (0.4 percent); and household furnishings and operations (2.0 percent), but lower for tuition, other school fees, and childcare (-2.5 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.2 percent. A 3.0-percent increase in the index for shelter was the major contributing factor.

Month 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.9 1.2 -0.2 0.4 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.8 0.8 1.8

February

0.5 0.7 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 0.7 0.1 2.2 0.0 1.6

March

1.1 1.9 0.7 -0.6 0.1 0.2 -0.1 2.0 0.0 1.8

April

0.5 2.4 0.1 -0.9 0.6 0.7 0.4 1.7 0.7 2.1

May

-0.1 1.8 0.3 -0.5 0.0 0.3 0.2 1.8 0.4 2.3

June

0.4 2.0 0.2 -0.7 0.5 0.7 0.0 1.3 -0.2 2.2

July

-0.4 1.9 -0.1 -0.5 -0.8 -0.1 0.0 2.2 -0.3 1.9

August

0.1 1.9 0.4 -0.1 0.2 -0.2 0.3 2.3 0.1 1.7

September

0.0 2.1 -0.3 -0.4 0.6 0.6 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.6

October

-0.4 2.0 -0.1 -0.2 0.1 0.8 -0.4 1.6

November

-0.8 1.6 -0.4 0.2 0.2 1.5 0.4 1.8

December

-0.4 1.5 -0.6 0.0 -0.2 1.9 -0.4 1.7

The October 2018 Consumer Price Index for Chicago is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis., Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018 		Sep.
2018 		Sep.
2017 		Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018

Expenditure category

All items

237.870 238.098 238.957 1.6 0.5 0.4

All items (1967=100)

710.657 711.338 713.904 - - -

Food and beverages

248.655 247.499 250.270 2.2 0.6 1.1

Food

247.925 246.923 249.656 2.0 0.7 1.1

Food at home

234.113 232.336 235.910 0.4 0.8 1.5

Cereals and bakery products

262.078 258.303 263.597 - 0.6 2.0

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

256.225 251.022 255.789 - -0.2 1.9

Dairy and related products

209.072 206.805 210.062 - 0.5 1.6

Fruits and vegetables

300.063 303.333 302.492 - 0.8 -0.3

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

187.921 188.900 191.872 - 2.1 1.6

Other food at home

189.727 187.449 191.907 - 1.1 2.4

Food away from home

262.199 262.199 263.823 4.0 0.6 0.6

Alcoholic beverages

257.659 254.068 257.417 3.8 -0.1 1.3

Housing

247.757 247.963 248.967 2.5 0.5 0.4

Shelter

313.263 312.873 314.012 3.0 0.2 0.4

Rent of primary residence

330.920 331.771 332.746 2.6 0.6 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

319.277 319.919 320.777 3.8 0.5 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

319.277 319.919 320.777 3.8 0.5 0.3

Fuels and utilities

206.301 209.109 207.658 -0.1 0.7 -0.7

Household energy

161.383 164.232 162.580 -1.1 0.7 -1.0

Energy services

164.557 167.465 165.760 -1.1 0.7 -1.0

Electricity

160.005 161.872 159.483 -2.4 -0.3 -1.5

Utility (piped) gas service

157.559 161.726 161.145 0.7 2.3 -0.4

Household furnishings and operations

89.010 89.460 91.209 0.5 2.5 2.0

Apparel

80.631 82.317 86.193 -6.4 6.9 4.7

Transportation

189.227 189.356 188.730 3.5 -0.3 -0.3

Private transportation

186.290 185.803 185.988 3.5 -0.2 0.1

New and used motor vehicles

95.718 95.663 94.953 - -0.8 -0.7

New vehicles

170.462 171.057 170.329 - -0.1 -0.4

Used cars and trucks

270.340 270.646 257.907 - -4.6 -4.7

Motor fuel

265.202 262.717 264.490 12.0 -0.3 0.7

Gasoline (all types)

262.555 260.091 261.826 12.0 -0.3 0.7

Gasoline, unleaded regular

253.093 250.660 252.453 12.6 -0.3 0.7

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

288.335 287.024 287.257 9.7 -0.4 0.1

Gasoline, unleaded premium

285.744 283.028 284.229 9.0 -0.5 0.4

Motor vehicle insurance

534.835 535.056 543.985 - 1.7 1.7

Medical care

505.584 506.753 505.523 0.9 0.0 -0.2

Recreation

110.575 111.221 112.151 -2.6 1.4 0.8

Education and communication

143.643 143.783 142.202 -0.6 -1.0 -1.1

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,192.035 1,197.070 1,167.483 - -2.1 -2.5

Other goods and services

395.164 394.052 393.821 2.4 -0.3 -0.1

Commodity and service group

All items

237.870 238.098 238.957 1.6 0.5 0.4

Commodities

167.483 167.475 169.007 0.8 0.9 0.9

Commodities less food and beverages

126.795 127.173 128.167 -0.2 1.1 0.8

Nondurables less food and beverages

174.592 175.258 176.292 1.0 1.0 0.6

Durables

83.870 84.021 84.908 -1.7 1.2 1.1

Services

304.759 305.217 305.403 2.0 0.2 0.1

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

226.379 226.565 227.517 1.7 0.5 0.4

All items less shelter

212.395 212.840 213.605 0.9 0.6 0.4

Commodities less food

131.373 131.678 132.734 0.0 1.0 0.8

Nondurables

212.371 212.232 214.075 1.7 0.8 0.9

Nondurables less food

180.139 180.621 181.770 1.3 0.9 0.6

Services less rent of shelter

311.431 312.826 311.988 1.0 0.2 -0.3

Services less medical care services

290.264 290.733 290.899 2.1 0.2 0.1

Energy

202.665 203.169 203.019 5.8 0.2 -0.1

All items less energy

243.170 243.373 244.335 1.3 0.5 0.4

All items less food and energy

243.178 243.577 244.255 1.2 0.4 0.3

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:42:09 UTC
HOT NEWS
