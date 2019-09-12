Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn — August 2019

0
09/12/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

News Release Information

19-1600-CHI
Thursday, September 12, 2019

Local prices increased 1.4 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn area increased 0.6 percent from June to August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the food index was unchanged, while the energy index rose 3.2 percent over the bi-monthly period. The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.5 percent from June to August. Among the indexes within the all items less food and energy category, prices were higher for new and used motor vehicles, shelter, and apparel. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the past 12 months, the Detroit all items CPI-U increased 1.4 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The indexes for food and for energy rose 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, from August 2018 to August 2019. The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.7 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices were unchanged from June to August. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) decreased 1.0 percent and prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) rose 1.1 percent over the bi-monthly period.

Over the year, food prices in the Detroit area rose 0.2 percent. From August 2018 to August 2019, prices for groceries decreased 0.2 percent and prices for food away from home increased 0.7 percent.

Energy

The energy index for Detroit was 3.2 percent higher from June to August. Among the index's components, prices were higher for gasoline (1.1 percent), electricity (9.0 percent), and utility (piped) gas service (1.0 percent).

From August 2018 to August 2019, overall energy prices rose 0.3 percent. Over the year, gasoline prices decreased 5.8 percent, while the indexes for electricity and for utility (piped) gas service increased 10.6 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.5 percent from June to August. Among the index's components, prices were higher for new and used motor vehicles (2.1 percent), shelter (0.5 percent), and apparel (4.6 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.7 percent. Prices were higher for shelter (2.7 percent) and new and used motor vehicles (3.3 percent).

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

February

-0.7 -1.8 0.3 0.9 0.9 3.0 0.3 2.1 0.4 1.2

April

1.2 -1.9 1.4 1.1 0.7 2.3 0.9 2.3 0.6 1.0

June

0.0 -2.4 1.2 2.3 0.0 1.1 1.3 3.6 0.4 0.1

August

0.6 -0.9 -0.1 1.7 0.1 1.3 -0.6 2.8 0.6 1.4

October

0.1 -0.7 0.2 1.7 0.9 2.0 0.0 1.9

December

-1.2 -0.1 -0.6 2.4 0.1 2.7 -0.6 1.2

The October 2019 Consumer Price Index for Detroit is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties in Michigan.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019 		Aug.
2019 		Aug.
2018 		Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019

Expenditure category

All items

234.895 - 236.400 1.4 0.6 -

All items (1967=100)

698.207 - 702.679 - - -

Food and beverages

225.800 - 226.036 0.4 0.1 -

Food

224.852 - 224.777 0.2 0.0 -

Food at home

210.421 210.593 208.344 -0.2 -1.0 -1.1

Cereals and bakery products

266.555 - 268.446 3.1 0.7 -

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

219.975 - 218.611 -0.2 -0.6 -

Dairy and related products

161.593 - 161.088 -0.1 -0.3 -

Fruits and vegetables

221.697 - 225.061 -0.4 1.5 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

203.087 - 198.671 2.7 -2.2 -

Other food at home

193.046 - 185.996 -3.2 -3.7 -

Food away from home

247.963 - 250.704 0.7 1.1 -

Alcoholic beverages

232.494 - 236.947 3.0 1.9 -

Housing

222.668 - 224.657 3.1 0.9 -

Shelter

256.961 258.271 258.192 2.7 0.5 0.0

Rent of primary residence

264.140 265.073 265.809 2.8 0.6 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

255.424 256.174 257.230 3.0 0.7 0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

255.424 256.174 257.230 3.0 0.7 0.4

Fuels and utilities

249.665 - 260.494 6.1 4.3 -

Household energy

191.987 201.650 202.587 7.9 5.5 0.5

Energy services

193.536 203.649 204.686 8.4 5.8 0.5

Electricity

228.876 250.906 249.488 10.6 9.0 -0.6

Utility (piped) gas service

144.611 142.781 146.021 5.0 1.0 2.3

Household furnishings and operations

118.284 - 118.298 2.0 0.0 -

Apparel

111.707 - 116.888 -1.3 4.6 -

Transportation

247.581 - 250.298 0.2 1.1 -

Private transportation

249.054 - 252.852 0.2 1.5 -

New and used motor vehicles

111.278 - 113.657 3.3 2.1 -

New vehicles

209.755 - 211.749 4.6 1.0 -

Used cars and trucks

293.436 - 299.762 2.7 2.2 -

Motor fuel

246.974 262.086 249.652 -5.9 1.1 -4.7

Gasoline (all types)

245.721 261.158 248.491 -5.8 1.1 -4.9

Gasoline, unleaded regular

247.148 263.023 249.825 -6.0 1.1 -5.0

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

289.859 305.517 294.257 -4.8 1.5 -3.7

Gasoline, unleaded premium

255.977 268.987 259.674 -4.4 1.4 -3.5

Motor vehicle insurance

1,834.901 - 1,859.361 1.4 1.3 -

Medical care

446.553 - 445.582 0.8 -0.2 -

Recreation

113.436 - 113.110 0.5 -0.3 -

Education and communication

143.941 - 144.437 -0.1 0.3 -

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,300.552 - 1,313.064 1.8 1.0 -

Other goods and services

443.275 - 436.189 0.3 -1.6 -

Commodity and service group

All items

234.895 - 236.400 1.4 0.6 -

Commodities

177.785 - 178.486 -0.4 0.4 -

Commodities less food and beverages

152.744 - 153.637 -0.9 0.6 -

Nondurables less food and beverages

188.554 - 189.659 -2.5 0.6 -

Durables

112.452 - 113.108 2.0 0.6 -

Services

293.121 - 295.403 2.4 0.8 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

226.343 - 227.984 1.4 0.7 -

All items less shelter

229.379 - 231.016 0.8 0.7 -

Commodities less food

155.660 - 156.662 -0.7 0.6 -

Nondurables

207.286 - 207.991 -1.1 0.3 -

Nondurables less food

191.465 - 192.762 -2.2 0.7 -

Services less rent of shelter

346.201 - 349.905 2.1 1.1 -

Services less medical care services

283.463 - 285.857 2.4 0.8 -

Energy

220.880 233.268 227.885 0.3 3.2 -2.3

All items less energy

239.205 - 240.206 1.5 0.4 -

All items less food and energy

242.415 - 243.615 1.7 0.5 -

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 17:01:02 UTC



