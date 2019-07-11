Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn — June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 11:18am EDT

News Release Information

19-1246-CHI
Thursday, July 11, 2019

Local prices increased 0.1 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn area increased 0.4 percent from April to June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the food and energy indexes rose 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, over the bi-monthly period. The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.4 percent from April to June. Among the indexes within the all items less food and energy category, prices were higher for medical care; new and used motor vehicles; and motor vehicle insurance. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the past 12 months, the Detroit all items CPI-U increased 0.1 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The food index rose 1.3 percent, while the energy index fell 5.1 percent from June 2018 to June 2019. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.4 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices increased 0.2 percent from April to June. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) increased 0.3 percent and prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) were unchanged over the bi-monthly period.

Over the year, food prices in the Detroit area rose 1.3 percent. From June 2018 to June 2019, prices for groceries increased 1.6 percent and prices for food away from home increased 1.1 percent.

Energy

The energy index for Detroit was 0.7 percent higher from April to June. During the same period, gasoline prices declined 3.0 percent, while electricity costs and utility (piped) gas service costs rose 7.7 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

From June 2018 to June 2019, overall energy prices fell 5.1 percent. Over the year, gasoline prices and electricity costs decreased 8.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, while utility (piped) gas service costs increased 1.2 percent.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.4 percent from April to June. Among the index's components, prices were higher for medical care (1.9 percent); new and used motor vehicles (1.4 percent); and motor vehicle insurance (2.3 percent), but lower for household furnishings and operations (-1.3 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 0.4 percent. Prices were higher in the indexes for shelter (2.4 percent) and new and used motor vehicles (2.6 percent), but lower for recreation (-10.7 percent).

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

February

-0.7 -1.8 0.3 0.9 0.9 3.0 0.3 2.1 0.4 1.2

April

1.2 -1.9 1.4 1.1 0.7 2.3 0.9 2.3 0.6 1.0

June

0.0 -2.4 1.2 2.3 0.0 1.1 1.3 3.6 0.4 0.1

August

0.6 -0.9 -0.1 1.7 0.1 1.3 -0.6 2.8

October

0.1 -0.7 0.2 1.7 0.9 2.0 0.0 1.9

December

-1.2 -0.1 -0.6 2.4 0.1 2.7 -0.6 1.2

The August 2019 Consumer Price Index for Detroit is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 12, 2019.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties in Michigan.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Apr.
2019 		May
2019 		Jun.
2019 		Jun.
2018 		Apr.
2019 		May
2019

Expenditure category

All items

234.022 - 234.895 0.1 0.4 -

All items (1967=100)

695.611 - 698.207 - - -

Food and beverages

225.385 - 225.800 1.4 0.2 -

Food

224.485 - 224.852 1.3 0.2 -

Food at home

209.715 211.333 210.421 1.6 0.3 -0.4

Cereals and bakery products

264.422 - 266.555 4.0 0.8 -

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

216.750 - 219.975 0.6 1.5 -

Dairy and related products

159.226 - 161.593 -0.3 1.5 -

Fruits and vegetables

227.117 - 221.697 -1.2 -2.4 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

199.162 - 203.087 4.8 2.0 -

Other food at home

193.602 - 193.046 2.5 -0.3 -

Food away from home

248.070 - 247.963 1.1 0.0 -

Alcoholic beverages

231.431 - 232.494 1.7 0.5 -

Housing

221.783 - 222.668 1.9 0.4 -

Shelter

256.702 256.198 256.961 2.4 0.1 0.3

Rent of primary residence

264.565 264.996 264.140 3.2 -0.2 -0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

254.503 254.983 255.424 2.5 0.4 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

254.503 254.983 255.424 2.5 0.4 0.2

Fuels and utilities

240.152 - 249.665 -0.2 4.0 -

Household energy

182.705 187.215 191.987 -0.6 5.1 2.5

Energy services

183.711 188.408 193.536 -0.6 5.3 2.7

Electricity

212.571 219.185 228.876 -1.7 7.7 4.4

Utility (piped) gas service

141.636 144.159 144.611 1.2 2.1 0.3

Household furnishings and operations

119.857 - 118.284 0.8 -1.3 -

Apparel

112.696 - 111.707 -6.1 -0.9 -

Transportation

246.999 - 247.581 -0.9 0.2 -

Private transportation

248.512 - 249.054 -1.0 0.2 -

New and used motor vehicles

109.759 - 111.278 2.6 1.4 -

New vehicles

209.511 - 209.755 4.2 0.1 -

Used cars and trucks

291.365 - 293.436 2.0 0.7 -

Motor fuel

254.468 256.117 246.974 -8.7 -2.9 -3.6

Gasoline (all types)

253.298 254.897 245.721 -8.8 -3.0 -3.6

Gasoline, unleaded regular

255.030 256.670 247.148 -8.9 -3.1 -3.7

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

296.899 298.883 289.859 -8.0 -2.4 -3.0

Gasoline, unleaded premium

261.548 262.767 255.977 -7.3 -2.1 -2.6

Motor vehicle insurance

1,794.289 - 1,834.901 1.5 2.3 -

Medical care

438.199 - 446.553 1.1 1.9 -

Recreation

112.707 - 113.436 -10.7 0.6 -

Education and communication

144.157 - 143.941 0.2 -0.1 -

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,300.413 - 1,300.552 1.5 0.0 -

Other goods and services

445.843 - 443.275 2.6 -0.6 -

Commodity and service group

All items

234.022 - 234.895 0.1 0.4 -

Commodities

178.567 - 177.785 -0.9 -0.4 -

Commodities less food and beverages

154.042 - 152.744 -2.4 -0.8 -

Nondurables less food and beverages

191.190 - 188.554 -3.9 -1.4 -

Durables

112.365 - 112.452 0.4 0.1 -

Services

290.695 - 293.121 0.7 0.8 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

225.835 - 226.343 0.0 0.2 -

All items less shelter

228.246 - 229.379 -0.9 0.5 -

Commodities less food

156.893 - 155.660 -2.2 -0.8 -

Nondurables

208.509 - 207.286 -1.3 -0.6 -

Nondurables less food

193.897 - 191.465 -3.6 -1.3 -

Services less rent of shelter

340.875 - 346.201 -0.9 1.6 -

Services less medical care services

281.514 - 283.463 0.5 0.7 -

Energy

219.407 222.629 220.880 -5.1 0.7 -0.8

All items less energy

238.377 - 239.205 0.6 0.3 -

All items less food and energy

241.502 - 242.415 0.4 0.4 -

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 15:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:53aOil steadies on dim OPEC demand forecast after early jump on Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
11:52aFacebook's Libra must be 'rock solid' before launch warns BoE's Carney
RE
11:48aSouth African Airways chairman has resigned - minister
RE
11:47aNPA NATIONAL PETROLEUM AUTHORITY : Reveals Petroleum Downstream Witnessed 15% Growth In 2018
PU
11:47aGlobal stocks rise on firm rate-cut expectations though trade worries loom
RE
11:46aStocks rise on firm rate-cut expectations though trade worries loom
RE
11:37aRisks aside, Trump's team sees China trade stance as strength in 2020
RE
11:37aChina says U.S. trade row can be resolved through mutual respect
RE
11:35aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, S&P 500 Look To Set New Records After Powell Boosts Expectations For Fed Rate Cut
DJ
11:33aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Zambia enhances its AEO Programme
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
2JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
3OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
4Oil hits six-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About