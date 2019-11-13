Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn — October 2019

0
11/13/2019 | 01:10pm EST

News Release Information

19-1929-CHI
Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Local prices up 2.4 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn area increased 1.0 percent from August to October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that the index for all items less food and energy and the food index increased 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. The energy index declined 2.4 percent over the bi-monthly period. Among the indexes within the all items less food and energy category, prices were higher for shelter and medical care. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the past 12 months, the Detroit all items CPI-U increased 2.4 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The indexes for all items less food and energy and for food increased 2.8 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, from October 2018 to October 2019. The index for energy decreased 1.6 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices were up 1.2 percent from August to October. Of the two components within the food index, prices for food at home (groceries) increased 1.6 percent and prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) rose 0.7 percent over the bi-monthly period.

Over the year, food prices in the Detroit area rose 2.9 percent. Prices for groceries increased 2.9 percent and prices for food away from home increased 3.0 percent.

Energy

The energy index for Detroit was down 2.4 percent from August to October. Among the index's components, prices were lower for gasoline (-5.0 percent) and electricity (-0.6 percent). Prices for utility (piped) gas service rose 1.6 percent.

From October 2018 to October 2019, overall energy prices declined 1.6 percent. Gasoline prices decreased 8.6 percent, while the indexes for electricity and for utility (piped) gas service increased 9.3 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.4 percent from August to October. Among the index's components, prices were higher for shelter (1.9 percent) and medical care (3.0 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 2.8 percent. Prices were higher for shelter (3.7 percent), medical care (5.0 percent), and new and used motor vehicles (6.2 percent).

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

February

-0.7 -1.8 0.3 0.9 0.9 3.0 0.3 2.1 0.4 1.2

April

1.2 -1.9 1.4 1.1 0.7 2.3 0.9 2.3 0.6 1.0

June

0.0 -2.4 1.2 2.3 0.0 1.1 1.3 3.6 0.4 0.1

August

0.6 -0.9 -0.1 1.7 0.1 1.3 -0.6 2.8 0.6 1.4

October

0.1 -0.7 0.2 1.7 0.9 2.0 0.0 1.9 1.0 2.4

December

-1.2 -0.1 -0.6 2.4 0.1 2.7 -0.6 1.2

The December 2019 Consumer Price Index for Detroit is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne Counties in Michigan.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Aug.
2019 		Sep.
2019 		Oct.
2019 		Oct.
2018 		Aug.
2019 		Sep.
2019

Expenditure category

All items

236.400 - 238.838 2.4 1.0 -

All items (1967=100)

702.679 - 709.927 - - -

Food and beverages

226.036 - 227.935 2.7 0.8 -

Food

224.777 - 227.518 2.9 1.2 -

Food at home

208.344 211.078 211.771 2.9 1.6 0.3

Cereals and bakery products

268.446 - 268.998 2.7 0.2 -

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

218.611 - 223.789 2.3 2.4 -

Dairy and related products

161.088 - 163.370 2.7 1.4 -

Fruits and vegetables

225.061 - 223.657 0.3 -0.6 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

198.671 - 204.726 8.8 3.0 -

Other food at home

185.996 - 191.189 3.0 2.8 -

Food away from home

250.704 - 252.514 3.0 0.7 -

Alcoholic beverages

236.947 - 227.347 -0.6 -4.1 -

Housing

224.657 - 228.293 3.8 1.6 -

Shelter

258.192 257.796 263.209 3.7 1.9 2.1

Rent of primary residence

265.809 265.874 268.882 2.9 1.2 1.1

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

257.230 256.494 260.764 3.7 1.4 1.7

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

257.230 256.494 260.764 3.7 1.4 1.7

Fuels and utilities

260.494 - 261.295 5.9 0.3 -

Household energy

202.587 200.994 203.119 6.8 0.3 1.1

Energy services

204.686 203.029 205.190 7.4 0.2 1.1

Electricity

249.488 250.178 248.008 9.3 -0.6 -0.9

Utility (piped) gas service

146.021 142.312 148.331 4.5 1.6 4.2

Household furnishings and operations

118.298 - 119.194 2.2 0.8 -

Apparel

116.888 - 119.568 -5.9 2.3 -

Transportation

250.298 - 247.876 1.1 -1.0 -

Private transportation

252.852 - 249.380 0.8 -1.4 -

New and used motor vehicles

113.657 - 112.594 6.2 -0.9 -

New vehicles

211.749 - 214.232 5.2 1.2 -

Used cars and trucks

299.762 - 287.067 2.0 -4.2 -

Motor fuel

249.652 244.749 237.457 -8.6 -4.9 -3.0

Gasoline (all types)

248.491 243.667 236.114 -8.6 -5.0 -3.1

Gasoline, unleaded regular

249.825 244.789 237.008 -8.8 -5.1 -3.2

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

294.257 290.174 282.199 -7.3 -4.1 -2.7

Gasoline, unleaded premium

259.674 256.175 250.201 -6.8 -3.6 -2.3

Motor vehicle insurance

1,859.361 - 1,875.582 2.1 0.9 -

Medical care

445.582 - 458.758 5.0 3.0 -

Recreation

113.110 - 113.768 2.6 0.6 -

Education and communication

144.437 - 144.550 -1.1 0.1 -

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,313.064 - 1,322.723 1.5 0.7 -

Other goods and services

436.189 - 442.864 1.4 1.5 -

Commodity and service group

All items

236.400 - 238.838 2.4 1.0 -

Commodities

178.486 - 178.928 0.1 0.2 -

Commodities less food and beverages

153.637 - 153.424 -1.5 -0.1 -

Nondurables less food and beverages

189.659 - 189.625 -3.5 0.0 -

Durables

113.108 - 112.719 1.9 -0.3 -

Services

295.403 - 299.744 3.8 1.5 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

227.984 - 229.908 2.2 0.8 -

All items less shelter

231.016 - 232.449 1.9 0.6 -

Commodities less food

156.662 - 156.169 -1.5 -0.3 -

Nondurables

207.991 - 208.862 -0.4 0.4 -

Nondurables less food

192.762 - 192.186 -3.3 -0.3 -

Services less rent of shelter

349.905 - 353.445 3.9 1.0 -

Services less medical care services

285.857 - 289.329 3.4 1.2 -

Energy

227.885 224.701 222.397 -1.6 -2.4 -1.0

All items less energy

240.206 - 243.428 2.8 1.3 -

All items less food and energy

243.615 - 246.932 2.8 1.4 -

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 18:09:04 UTC



