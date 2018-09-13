Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Los Angeles area — August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1458-SAN
Thursday, September 13, 2018

Area prices were up 0.2 percent over the past month, up 3.9 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Los Angeles area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), edged up 0.2 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the August increase was influenced by higher prices for shelter and natural gas service. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U advanced 3.9 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) Energy prices jumped 18.0 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of gasoline. The index for all items less food and energy advanced 3.2 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices edged up 0.2 percent for the month of August. (See table 1.) Prices for food at home and prices for food away from home each inched up 0.2 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices advanced 1.8 percent. Prices for food away from home rose 3.0 percent since a year ago, and prices for food at home advanced 0.5 percent.

Energy

The energy index advanced 1.2 percent over the month. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for natural gas service (16.9 percent). Prices for electricity were unchanged, while prices for gasoline decreased 0.6 percent for the same period.

Energy prices jumped 18.0 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for gasoline (21.2 percent). Prices paid for natural gas service jumped 21.4 percent, and prices for electricity advanced 8.9 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.2 percent in August. Higher prices for shelter (0.7 percent) and education and communication (0.5 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for medical care (-2.5 percent) and new vehicles (-0.2 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 3.2 percent. Components contributing to the increase included shelter (5.1 percent) and education and communication (2.0 percent). Partly offsetting the increases were price declines in medical care (-1.3 percent) and household furnishings and operations (-0.5 percent).

Month 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Monthly Annual Monthly Annual Monthly Annual Monthly Annual Monthly Annual Monthly Annual

January

0.8 2.0 0.5 0.8 -0.3 -0.1 0.7 3.1 0.9 2.1 0.8 3.5

February

0.7 2.2 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.1 0.0 2.4 0.6 2.7 0.7 3.6

March

0.1 1.3 0.6 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.3 1.7 0.3 2.7 0.4 3.8

April

-0.4 0.9 0.0 1.4 -0.1 0.5 0.2 2.0 0.2 2.7 0.4 4.0

May

0.1 1.0 0.4 1.7 1.0 1.1 0.5 1.4 0.3 2.5 0.4 4.1

June

-0.1 1.4 0.1 1.8 -0.3 0.8 0.1 1.8 -0.2 2.2 -0.2 4.0

July

-0.1 1.3 0.1 2.0 0.7 1.4 0.0 1.1 0.3 2.5 0.2 3.9

August

0.1 0.8 -0.1 1.8 -0.3 1.1 0.0 1.4 0.3 2.8 0.2 3.9

September

0.2 0.6 0.0 1.7 -0.4 0.7 0.2 1.9 0.4 3.1

October

0.1 -0.1 -0.1 1.4 0.2 1.0 0.4 2.2 0.4 3.1

November

-0.5 0.4 -0.7 1.3 0.0 1.6 -0.4 1.8 0.1 3.6

December

0.0 1.1 -0.5 0.7 -0.1 2.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 3.6

The September 2018 Consumer Price Index for the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area is scheduled to be released on October 11, 2018.

Consumer Price Index Geographic Revision for 2018

In January 2018, BLS introduced a new geographic area sample for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). As part of the new sample, Los Angeles and Riverside have separate indexes. Additional information on the geographic revision is available at: www.bls.gov/cpi/georevision2018.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/homch17_a.htm.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim. metropolitan area covered in this release is comprised of Los Angeles and Orange Counties in the State of California.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jun.
2018 		Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018 		Aug.
2017 		Jun.
2018 		Jul.
2018

Expenditure category

All items

265.522 266.007 266.665 3.9 0.4 0.2

All items (1967=100)

784.470 785.904 787.846 - - -

Food and beverages

258.121 259.476 259.946 1.7 0.7 0.2

Food

258.493 259.767 260.378 1.8 0.7 0.2

Food at home

251.908 254.096 254.722 0.5 1.1 0.2

Cereals and bakery products

265.089 263.179 261.956 - -1.2 -0.5

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

276.874 276.583 280.619 - 1.4 1.5

Dairy and related products

230.080 234.972 241.160 - 4.8 2.6

Fruits and vegetables

334.496 344.753 341.279 - 2.0 -1.0

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

254.932 258.283 265.345 - 4.1 2.7

Other food at home

200.450 200.663 196.676 - -1.9 -2.0

Food away from home

261.902 262.209 262.795 3.0 0.3 0.2

Food away from home

261.902 262.209 262.795 3.0 0.3 0.2

Alcoholic beverages

237.407 239.755 238.324 1.5 0.4 -0.6

Housing

300.801 301.542 303.851 5.0 1.0 0.8

Shelter

346.681 346.981 349.244 5.1 0.7 0.7

Rent of primary residence

363.460 365.169 367.350 4.7 1.1 0.6

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

360.277 361.296 362.709 5.1 0.7 0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

360.256 361.275 362.689 5.1 0.7 0.4

Fuels and utilities

320.494 328.041 338.180 10.6 5.5 3.1

Household energy

274.645 282.590 295.766 12.8 7.7 4.7

Energy services

273.373 281.402 294.652 12.9 7.8 4.7

Electricity

309.886 316.429 316.423 8.9 2.1 0.0

Utility (piped) gas service

234.695 246.743 288.393 21.4 22.9 16.9

Household furnishings and operations

115.769 115.972 115.982 -0.5 0.2 0.0

Apparel

105.173 107.346 107.594 1.6 2.3 0.2

Transportation

215.564 213.623 213.054 7.7 -1.2 -0.3

Private transportation

211.801 211.018 210.297 8.2 -0.7 -0.3

New and used motor vehicles

92.013 92.280 92.075 - 0.1 -0.2

New vehicles

169.414 169.010 168.744 - -0.4 -0.2

Used cars and trucks

268.557 270.549 272.547 - 1.5 0.7

Motor fuel

284.872 280.952 279.252 21.4 -2.0 -0.6

Gasoline (all types)

278.310 274.462 272.792 21.2 -2.0 -0.6

Gasoline, unleaded regular

279.017 275.178 273.460 21.4 -2.0 -0.6

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

267.048 263.459 261.950 21.0 -1.9 -0.6

Gasoline, unleaded premium

264.768 260.989 259.618 20.1 -1.9 -0.5

Motor vehicle insurance

758.909 758.909 758.909 - 0.0 0.0

Medical care

479.922 480.464 468.339 -1.3 -2.4 -2.5

Recreation

105.881 105.881 106.369 -0.4 0.5 0.5

Education and communication

144.897 145.628 146.413 2.0 1.0 0.5

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,780.097 1,828.363 1,850.794 - 4.0 1.2

Other goods and services

426.226 428.248 427.913 2.7 0.4 -0.1

Commodity and service group

All items

265.522 266.007 266.665 3.9 0.4 0.2

Commodities

180.949 181.190 181.490 3.0 0.3 0.2

Commodities less food & beverages

140.158 139.961 140.178 3.9 0.0 0.2

Nondurables less food & beverages

191.320 191.669 191.489 7.8 0.1 -0.1

Durables

90.882 90.239 90.777 -2.5 -0.1 0.6

Services

340.805 341.507 342.481 4.3 0.5 0.3

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

256.185 256.666 257.804 4.2 0.6 0.4

All items less shelter

229.915 230.487 230.417 3.0 0.2 0.0

Commodities less food

144.464 144.332 144.508 3.8 0.0 0.1

Nondurables

226.376 227.194 227.307 4.6 0.4 0.0

Nondurables less food

196.442 196.905 196.654 7.4 0.1 -0.1

Services less rent of shelter

341.556 342.924 342.052 3.0 0.1 -0.3

Services less medical care services

328.838 329.484 331.367 4.8 0.8 0.6

Energy

283.343 283.532 287.009 18.0 1.3 1.2

All items less energy

266.441 266.950 267.425 3.0 0.4 0.2

All items less food and energy

268.094 268.484 268.939 3.2 0.3 0.2

- Data not available
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 15:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18pLATHAM & WATKINS LLP : New York Partner Recognized for Excellence
PU
12:18pU S MARINES CORPS : Fiscal year 2019 (fy19) selected marine corps reserve (smcr) lateral move (latmov), career progression military occupational specialty (mos) and mos proficiency training programs
PU
12:13pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : July 2018 Freight Transportation Services Index (TSI)
PU
12:13pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : .S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry Meets With Rssian Minister of Energy, Alexander Novak
PU
12:12pECB Lowers Growth Forecasts as It Confirms Stimulus Taper -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:08pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Fiji Implements the IMF's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System
PU
12:07pU.S. Dollar Slides as Inflation Falls Short of Expectations
DJ
12:04pHighlights - Draghi comments at ECB press conference
RE
11:58aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : says staple crops processing zones will transform African agriculture
PU
11:57aU.S. consumer prices rise slowly; jobless claims near 49-year low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
5Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.