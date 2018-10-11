Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Los Angeles area — September 2018

10/11/2018 | 05:43pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1642-SAN
Thursday, October 11, 2018

Area prices were up 0.5 percent over the past month, up 3.9 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Los Angeles area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), increased 0.5 percent in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the September increase was influenced by higher prices for shelter and apparel. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U increased 3.9 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) Energy prices jumped 12.1 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of gasoline. The index for all items less food and energy rose 3.8 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices declined 0.4 percent for the month of September. (See table 1.) Prices for food at home decreased 1.0 percent, but prices for food away from home moved up 0.2 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices rose 0.8 percent. Prices for food away from home advanced 3.2 percent since a year ago, but prices for food at home decreased 1.3 percent.

Energy

The energy index declined 2.0 percent over the month. The decline was mainly due to lower prices for natural gas service (-13.8 percent) and electricity (-6.4 percent). Prices for gasoline rose 1.7 percent for the same period.

Energy prices jumped 12.1 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for gasoline (16.8 percent). Prices paid for natural gas service increased 5.9 percent, and prices for electricity increased 1.9 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.9 percent in September. Higher prices for apparel (3.4 percent), household furnishings and operations (2.3 percent), education and communication (1.7 percent), and shelter (0.7 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for used cars and trucks (-4.2 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 3.8 percent. Components contributing to the increase included shelter (5.6 percent), apparel (4.6 percent), and education and communication (3.3 percent). Partly offsetting the increases were price declines in medical care (-1.4 percent) and recreation (-0.5 percent).

Month 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Monthly Annual Monthly Annual Monthly Annual Monthly Annual Monthly Annual Monthly Annual

January

0.8 2.0 0.5 0.8 -0.3 -0.1 0.7 3.1 0.9 2.1 0.8 3.5

February

0.7 2.2 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.1 0.0 2.4 0.6 2.7 0.7 3.6

March

0.1 1.3 0.6 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.3 1.7 0.3 2.7 0.4 3.8

April

-0.4 0.9 0.0 1.4 -0.1 0.5 0.2 2.0 0.2 2.7 0.4 4.0

May

0.1 1.0 0.4 1.7 1.0 1.1 0.5 1.4 0.3 2.5 0.4 4.1

June

-0.1 1.4 0.1 1.8 -0.3 0.8 0.1 1.8 -0.2 2.2 -0.2 4.0

July

-0.1 1.3 0.1 2.0 0.7 1.4 0.0 1.1 0.3 2.5 0.2 3.9

August

0.1 0.8 -0.1 1.8 -0.3 1.1 0.0 1.4 0.3 2.8 0.2 3.9

September

0.2 0.6 0.0 1.7 -0.4 0.7 0.2 1.9 0.4 3.1 0.5 3.9

October

0.1 -0.1 -0.1 1.4 0.2 1.0 0.4 2.2 0.4 3.1

November

-0.5 0.4 -0.7 1.3 0.0 1.6 -0.4 1.8 0.1 3.6

December

0.0 1.1 -0.5 0.7 -0.1 2.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 3.6

The October 2018 Consumer Price Index for the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area is scheduled to be released on November 14, 2018.

Consumer Price Index Geographic Revision for 2018

In January 2018, BLS introduced a new geographic area sample for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). As part of the new sample, Los Angeles and Riverside have separate indexes. Additional information on the geographic revision is available at: www.bls.gov/cpi/georevision2018.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/homch17_a.htm.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim. metropolitan area covered in this release is comprised of Los Angeles and Orange Counties in the State of California.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018 		Sep.
2018 		Sep.
2017 		Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018

Expenditure category

All items

266.007 266.665 268.032 3.9 0.8 0.5

All items (1967=100)

785.904 787.846 791.885 - - -

Food and beverages

259.476 259.946 259.086 0.9 -0.2 -0.3

Food

259.767 260.378 259.224 0.8 -0.2 -0.4

Food at home

254.096 254.722 252.074 -1.3 -0.8 -1.0

Cereals and bakery products

263.179 261.956 258.513 - -1.8 -1.3

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

276.583 280.619 275.440 - -0.4 -1.8

Dairy and related products

234.972 241.160 236.652 - 0.7 -1.9

Fruits and vegetables

344.753 341.279 342.875 - -0.5 0.5

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

258.283 265.345 258.852 - 0.2 -2.4

Other food at home

200.663 196.676 196.376 - -2.1 -0.2

Food away from home

262.209 262.795 263.212 3.2 0.4 0.2

Food away from home

262.209 262.795 263.212 3.2 0.4 0.2

Alcoholic beverages

239.755 238.324 241.451 2.4 0.7 1.3

Housing

301.542 303.851 305.084 5.3 1.2 0.4

Shelter

346.981 349.244 351.857 5.6 1.4 0.7

Rent of primary residence

365.169 367.350 368.921 4.9 1.0 0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

361.296 362.709 364.493 5.2 0.9 0.5

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

361.275 362.689 364.472 5.2 0.9 0.5

Fuels and utilities

328.041 338.180 318.091 4.2 -3.0 -5.9

Household energy

282.590 295.766 270.285 3.3 -4.4 -8.6

Energy services

281.402 294.652 269.007 3.4 -4.4 -8.7

Electricity

316.429 316.423 296.112 1.9 -6.4 -6.4

Utility (piped) gas service

246.743 288.393 248.728 5.9 0.8 -13.8

Household furnishings and operations

115.972 115.982 118.629 2.9 2.3 2.3

Apparel

107.346 107.594 111.272 4.6 3.7 3.4

Transportation

213.623 213.054 213.810 6.3 0.1 0.4

Private transportation

211.018 210.297 211.703 6.9 0.3 0.7

New and used motor vehicles

92.280 92.075 90.508 - -1.9 -1.7

New vehicles

169.010 168.744 167.570 - -0.9 -0.7

Used cars and trucks

270.549 272.547 261.108 - -3.5 -4.2

Motor fuel

280.952 279.252 284.090 17.0 1.1 1.7

Gasoline (all types)

274.462 272.792 277.522 16.8 1.1 1.7

Gasoline, unleaded regular

275.178 273.460 278.264 16.9 1.1 1.8

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

263.459 261.950 266.288 16.7 1.1 1.7

Gasoline, unleaded premium

260.989 259.618 263.818 16.1 1.1 1.6

Motor vehicle insurance

758.909 758.909 782.725 - 3.1 3.1

Medical care

480.464 468.339 469.547 -1.4 -2.3 0.3

Recreation

105.881 106.369 107.373 -0.5 1.4 0.9

Education and communication

145.628 146.413 148.874 3.3 2.2 1.7

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,828.363 1,850.794 1,907.451 - 4.3 3.1

Other goods and services

428.248 427.913 430.392 3.4 0.5 0.6

Commodity and service group

All items

266.007 266.665 268.032 3.9 0.8 0.5

Commodities

181.190 181.490 182.161 2.5 0.5 0.4

Commodities less food & beverages

139.961 140.178 141.385 3.6 1.0 0.9

Nondurables less food & beverages

191.669 191.489 194.276 7.3 1.4 1.5

Durables

90.239 90.777 90.609 -2.4 0.4 -0.2

Services

341.507 342.481 344.466 4.6 0.9 0.6

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

256.666 257.804 259.171 4.3 1.0 0.5

All items less shelter

230.487 230.417 231.225 2.8 0.3 0.4

Commodities less food

144.332 144.508 145.780 3.5 1.0 0.9

Nondurables

227.194 227.307 228.489 3.9 0.6 0.5

Nondurables less food

196.905 196.654 199.497 7.0 1.3 1.4

Services less rent of shelter

342.924 342.052 343.165 3.1 0.1 0.3

Services less medical care services

329.484 331.367 333.230 5.1 1.1 0.6

Energy

283.532 287.009 281.307 12.1 -0.8 -2.0

All items less energy

266.950 267.425 269.273 3.4 0.9 0.7

All items less food and energy

268.484 268.939 271.259 3.8 1.0 0.9

- Data not available
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:42:07 UTC
