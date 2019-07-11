BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach – June 2019

News Release Information 19-1288-ATL

Area prices down -0.5 percent since April; up 1.2 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach declined 0.5 percent from April to June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the energy index contributed to the decrease, down 4.0 percent since April. The all items less food and energy index and the food index also declined over the bi-monthly period, down 0.2 and 0.4 percent, respectively. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the all items CPI-U rose 1.2 percent, reflecting a 2.0-percent increase in the all items less food and energy index. Since June 2018, the energy index fell 4.9 percent, while the food index was little changed, down 0.1 percent over the year. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index declined 0.4 percent from April to June, reflecting a 0.7-percent decrease in the food at home index. The food away from home index inched up 0.1 percent over the bi-monthly period.

The food index inched down 0.1 percent from June 2018 to June 2019. Over the year, the food at home index was down 1.3 percent, while the food away from home index was up 1.6 percent.

Energy

The energy index declined 4.0 percent from April to June, led by a drop in the gasoline index, down 7.2 percent since April. The electricity index was little changed since April, up 0.1 percent over the bi-monthly period.

Over the year, the energy index fell 4.9 percent, reflecting a 9.7-percent decrease in the gasoline index. Since June 2018, the electricity index rose 1.8 percent.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged down 0.2 percent since April. Decreases for several indexes, including new and used motor vehicles (-3.3 percent) and recreation (-2.3 percent), were largely offset by a 0.3-percent increase in the shelter index and a 1.1 percent increase in the medical care index.

The all items less food and energy index advanced 2.0 percent from June 2018 to June 2019. The shelter index contributed to the over the year increase, up 4.1 percent.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month February 0.3 0.4 0.2 1.6 1.3 4.0 2.6 3.2 1.0 1.2 April 0.8 0.5 0.7 1.4 -0.5 2.8 -0.1 3.5 0.8 2.2 June 0.4 1.2 0.6 1.6 -0.2 2.0 0.5 4.2 -0.5 1.2 August 0.0 1.3 0.0 1.6 0.3 2.3 -0.3 3.6 October 0.2 1.1 0.5 1.9 1.0 2.7 0.8 3.4 December -0.1 1.6 0.8 2.9 -0.1 1.8 -0.6 2.9

The Consumer Price Index for July 2019 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties in Florida.

