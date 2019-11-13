Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach – October 2019

11/13/2019 | 01:10pm EST

News Release Information

19-2011-ATL
Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Area prices up 0.4 percent since August and 1.5 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach increased 0.4 percent from August to October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the all items less food and energy index rose 0.6 percent over the bi-monthly period. Since August, the energy index inched up 0.1 percent, while the food index fell 0.4 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

From October 2018 to October 2019, the all items CPI-U rose 1.5 percent. Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.4 percent and the food index rose 1.0 percent. In contrast, the energy index declined 6.3 percent over the past 12 months. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index fell 0.4 percent from August to October, reflecting a 0.9-percent decrease in the food at home index. The food away from home index increased 0.4 percent over the bi-monthly period.

The food index rose 1.0 percent for the 12 months ending October 2019. The food away from home index increased 2.2 percent over the year, while the food at home index was little changed, up 0.1 percent.

Energy

The energy index inched up 0.1 percent from August to October. The gasoline and the electricity indexes were little changed from August, up 0.1 and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Over the year, the energy index declined 6.3 percent, fueled by a 12.0-percent drop in the gasoline index. In contrast, the electricity index increased 1.6 percent since October 2018.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.6 percent from August to October. Several indexes increased over the bi-monthly period including shelter (0.4 percent) and education and communication (2.6 percent). Among the indexes to decline over the bi-monthly period was new and used motor vehicles (-1.5 percent).

The index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.4 percent from October 2018 to October 2019. The shelter index contributed to the increase, up 3.4 percent.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

February

0.3 0.4 0.2 1.6 1.3 4.0 2.6 3.2 1.0 1.2

April

0.8 0.5 0.7 1.4 -0.5 2.8 -0.1 3.5 0.8 2.2

June

0.4 1.2 0.6 1.6 -0.2 2.0 0.5 4.2 -0.5 1.2

August

0.0 1.3 0.0 1.6 0.3 2.3 -0.3 3.6 0.4 1.9

October

0.2 1.1 0.5 1.9 1.0 2.7 0.8 3.4 0.4 1.5

December

-0.1 1.6 0.8 2.9 -0.1 1.8 -0.6 2.9

The Consumer Price Index for November 2019 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties in Florida.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Aug.
2019 		Sep.
2019 		Oct.
2019 		Oct.
2018 		Aug.
2019 		Sep.
2019

Expenditure category

All Items

270.176 - 271.381 1.5 0.4 -

All items (November 1977=100)

435.486 - 437.429 - - -

Food and beverages

265.154 - 264.349 0.8 -0.3 -

Food

267.585 - 266.584 1.0 -0.4 -

Food at home

254.360 253.165 252.022 0.1 -0.9 -0.5

Cereals and bakery products

289.116 - 278.892 4.8 -3.5 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

235.323 - 240.567 -2.1 2.2 -

Dairy and related products

222.937 - 223.795 4.1 0.4 -

Fruits and vegetables

332.379 - 329.886 -5.2 -0.8 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

257.274 - 242.821 5.2 -5.6 -

Other food at home

211.376 - 210.316 -0.4 -0.5 -

Food away from home

291.352 - 292.408 2.2 0.4 -

Alcoholic beverages

233.124 - 234.778 -2.0 0.7 -

Housing

285.629 - 286.921 3.2 0.5 -

Shelter

328.754 329.217 329.987 3.4 0.4 0.2

Rent of primary residence

322.476 322.667 322.758 3.5 0.1 0.0

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

333.109 333.442 333.849 3.8 0.2 0.1

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

333.109 333.442 333.849 3.8 0.2 0.1

Fuels and utilities

180.013 - 181.771 2.2 1.0 -

Household energy

153.170 153.104 153.395 1.5 0.1 0.2

Energy services

150.481 150.436 150.683 1.6 0.1 0.2

Electricity

147.428 147.436 147.673 1.6 0.2 0.2

Utility (piped) gas service

- - - - - -

Household furnishings and operations

166.460 - 167.764 2.2 0.8 -

Apparel

142.826 - 143.837 0.3 0.7 -

Transportation

221.390 - 222.471 -2.9 0.5 -

Private transportation

226.288 - 224.577 -4.3 -0.8 -

New and used motor vehicles

115.458 - 113.716 -2.1 -1.5 -

New vehicles

232.654 - 232.026 1.7 -0.3 -

Used cars and trucks

305.840 - 295.308 1.3 -3.4 -

Motor fuel

223.442 222.495 223.640 -12.0 0.1 0.5

Gasoline (all types)

220.730 219.801 220.902 -12.0 0.1 0.5

Unleaded regular

216.768 215.907 216.959 -12.4 0.1 0.5

Unleaded midgrade

223.753 222.130 223.451 -8.7 -0.1 0.6

Unleaded premium

243.225 241.852 243.301 -9.1 0.0 0.6

Motor vehicle insurance

881.918 - 875.411 -0.8 -0.7 -

Medical Care

563.843 - 566.276 1.5 0.4 -

Recreation

120.790 - 122.072 1.8 1.1 -

Education and communication

119.880 - 122.955 1.6 2.6 -

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,000.918 - 1,013.595 3.5 1.3 -

Other goods and services

367.187 - 364.958 1.7 -0.6 -

Commodity and service group

All Items

270.176 - 271.381 1.5 0.4 -

Commodities

204.461 - 204.113 -1.6 -0.2 -

Commodities less food & beverages

167.999 - 167.891 -3.4 -0.1 -

Nondurables less food & beverages

202.685 - 202.603 -5.2 0.0 -

Durables

130.306 - 130.164 0.3 -0.1 -

Services

320.351 - 322.686 3.0 0.7 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

257.738 - 258.891 1.5 0.4 -

All items less shelter

239.301 - 240.489 0.3 0.5 -

Commodities less food

170.532 - 170.488 -3.3 0.0 -

Nondurables

236.149 - 235.713 -2.0 -0.2 -

Nondurables less food

204.610 - 204.639 -4.9 0.0 -

Services less rent of shelter

316.598 - 320.559 2.3 1.3 -

Services less medical care services

302.311 - 304.454 2.9 0.7 -

Energy

184.739 184.279 184.952 -6.3 0.1 0.4

All items less energy

279.789 - 281.106 2.2 0.5 -

All items less food and energy

281.768 - 283.482 2.4 0.6 -

- Data not available.
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 18:09:06 UTC
