BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Midwest Region – August 2019

09/12/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

News Release Information

19-1614-KAN
Thursday, September 12, 2019

Area prices were unchanged over the past month, but up 1.5 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Midwest Region, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), were unchanged in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Food prices crept up 0.1 percent, but energy costs declined 2.3 percent over the month. Prices for all items less food and energy rose 0.2 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U for the Midwest increased 1.5 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) Food prices increased 1.6 percent. Energy prices decreased 4.1 percent, largely the result of lower prices for gasoline. The index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.1 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices crept up a slight 0.1 percent for the month of August. (See table 1.) Prices for food athome (0.1 percent) and prices for food away from home (0.1 percent) were also little changed.

Over the year, food prices increased 1.6 percent. Prices for food at home increased 0.5 percent since a year ago, and prices for food away from home advanced 3.0 percent.

Energy

The energy index decreased 2.3 percent over the month. The decrease was mainly due to lower prices for gasoline (-4.6 percent). Prices for natural gas service advanced 1.0 percent, and prices for electricity increased 0.3 percent for the same period.

Energy prices decreased 4.1 percent over the year led by lower prices for gasoline (-6.4 percent). Prices paid for electricity advanced 0.7 percent, while prices for natural gas service decreased 5.6 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.2 percent in August. Higher prices for apparel (2.2 percent) and medical care services (1.2 percent) had the largest upward impact on the index.

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.1 percent. Components contributing to the increase included shelter (3.3 percent) and medical care services (4.3 percent). Education and communication (-0.7 percent) and medical care commodities (-0.9 percent) were among the categories that registered lower prices over the year.

The Midwest Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) stood at 238.786 in August 2019. A typical market basket of goods and services that cost $100.00 in the 1982-84 base period cost $238.79 in August 2019.

CPI-W

In August, the Midwest Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) was 232.977. The CPI-W was unchanged in August and advanced 1.4 percent over the year.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

-0.6 -0.3 0.3 0.8 0.7 2.2 0.6 1.6 0.2 0.8

February

0.3 -0.5 0.0 0.4 0.2 2.4 0.2 1.7 0.7 1.3

March

0.6 -0.9 0.6 0.5 0.1 1.9 0.2 1.8 0.6 1.7

April

0.1 -1.1 0.4 0.8 0.4 1.8 0.4 1.8 0.3 1.5

May

0.4 -0.8 0.4 0.8 0.0 1.4 0.5 2.3 0.3 1.3

June

0.5 -0.7 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.9 0.2 2.5 0.0 1.2

July

0.0 -0.5 -0.5 0.4 0.0 1.3 0.0 2.4 0.2 1.5

August

0.0 -0.3 0.1 0.6 0.3 1.5 0.0 2.1 0.0 1.5

September

-0.3 -0.8 0.2 1.1 0.3 1.5 0.1 1.9

October

-0.1 -0.3 -0.1 1.0 -0.2 1.5 0.1 2.2

November

-0.5 -0.2 -0.3 1.2 0.2 1.9 -0.6 1.4

December

-0.6 0.0 0.1 1.8 -0.2 1.7 -0.4 1.3

The September 2019 Consumer Price Index for the Midwest Region is scheduled to be released on October 10, 2019.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Midwest region is comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019 		Aug.
2019 		Aug.
2018 		Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019

All items

238.288 238.760 238.786 1.5 0.2 0.0

All items (December 1977 = 100)

387.709 388.476 388.517

Food and beverages

247.960 247.594 247.801 1.7 -0.1 0.1

Food

247.346 246.889 247.123 1.6 -0.1 0.1

Food at home

227.950 226.822 227.101 0.5 -0.4 0.1

Cereals and bakery products

262.143 260.334 256.555 -0.9 -2.1 -1.5

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

247.922 247.967 247.869 -0.2 0.0 0.0

Dairy and related products

195.142 195.282 196.724 1.0 0.8 0.7

Fruits and vegetables

270.639 266.628 269.983 0.7 -0.2 1.3

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

161.891 163.567 162.877 2.9 0.6 -0.4

Other food at home

199.528 197.460 198.077 0.6 -0.7 0.3

Food away from home

279.497 280.046 280.215 3.0 0.3 0.1

Alcoholic beverages

254.268 255.142 254.981 2.4 0.3 -0.1

Housing

233.655 234.158 234.214 2.5 0.2 0.0

Shelter

280.235 280.794 280.599 3.3 0.1 -0.1

Rent of primary residence

278.668 278.982 279.525 3.0 0.3 0.2

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

284.189 284.697 285.356 3.2 0.4 0.2

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

284.155 284.655 285.303 3.2 0.4 0.2

Fuels and utilities

225.255 225.592 226.326 -0.6 0.5 0.3

Household energy

182.522 182.804 183.546 -1.4 0.6 0.4

Energy services

189.738 190.036 190.910 -1.2 0.6 0.5

Electricity

212.048 214.893 215.444 0.7 1.6 0.3

Utility (piped) gas service

141.773 137.967 139.303 -5.6 -1.7 1.0

Household furnishings and operations

114.497 114.949 115.338 0.9 0.7 0.3

Apparel

114.069 113.802 116.262 2.8 1.9 2.2

Transportation

206.242 207.344 205.050 -1.0 -0.6 -1.1

Private transportation

200.922 202.530 200.426 -1.1 -0.2 -1.0

New and used motor vehicles

97.834 98.447 98.717 0.7 0.9 0.3

New vehicles

137.458 137.566 137.052 -0.1 -0.3 -0.4

New cars and trucks

97.178 97.242 96.876 -0.1 -0.3 -0.4

New cars

133.982 133.884 133.327 -0.3 -0.5 -0.4

Used cars and trucks

140.351 142.013 143.379 2.3 2.2 1.0

Motor fuel

244.784 249.836 238.369 -6.4 -2.6 -4.6

Gasoline (all types)

243.457 248.612 237.091 -6.4 -2.6 -4.6

Gasoline, unleaded regular

237.244 242.197 230.701 -6.5 -2.8 -4.7

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

279.181 287.529 273.710 -6.3 -2.0 -4.8

Gasoline, unleaded premium

265.543 271.368 262.530 -4.6 -1.1 -3.3

Motor vehicle insurance

734.564 731.670 732.101 0.6 -0.3 0.1

Medical care

493.894 495.492 500.589 3.2 1.4 1.0

Medical care commodities

390.713 388.785 390.388 -0.9 -0.1 0.4

Medical care services

528.484 531.278 537.556 4.3 1.7 1.2

Professional services

421.252 421.410 421.643 0.9 0.1 0.1

Recreation

120.979 121.251 121.262 0.4 0.2 0.0

Education and communication

137.330 137.018 137.387 -0.7 0.0 0.3

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,202.214 1,194.919 1,201.106 0.7 -0.1 0.5

Other goods and services

433.359 435.996 436.230 2.3 0.7 0.1

Commodity and service group

Commodities

180.302 180.816 180.440 0.3 0.1 -0.2

Commodities less food and beverages

147.697 148.519 147.941 -0.6 0.2 -0.4

Nondurables less food and beverages

196.511 197.861 196.197 -1.3 -0.2 -0.8

Durables

101.554 101.940 102.161 0.4 0.6 0.2

Services

298.116 298.540 298.990 2.3 0.3 0.2

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

225.624 226.069 226.171 0.7 0.2 0.0

All items less medical care

226.189 226.607 226.391 1.3 0.1 -0.1

Commodities less food

151.007 151.833 151.263 -0.4 0.2 -0.4

Nondurables

221.917 222.474 221.673 0.3 -0.1 -0.4

Nondurables less food

199.556 200.878 199.300 -1.0 -0.1 -0.8

Services less rent of shelter

326.395 326.679 327.840 1.3 0.4 0.4

Services less medical care services

280.935 281.182 281.195 2.0 0.1 0.0

Energy

210.885 213.389 208.437 -4.1 -1.2 -2.3

All items less energy

243.932 244.202 244.735 2.0 0.3 0.2

All items less food and energy

244.045 244.444 245.031 2.1 0.4 0.2

Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 17:01:02 UTC
