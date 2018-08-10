Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Midwest Region – July 2018

08/10/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1326-KAN
Friday, August 10, 2018

Prices in the Midwest unchanged in July and 2.4 percent higher over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Midwest was unchanged in July after rising 0.2 percent in June and 0.5 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Higher prices for shelter (0.3 percent) and lower prices for apparel (-3.1 percent) were among those with the most impact on the index in July. Food prices were little changed, up 0.1 percent, and prices for energy were 0.7 percent lower over the month. The index for all items less food and energy was unchanged in July. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The CPI-U for the Midwest advanced 2.4 percent from July 2017 to July 2018. (See chart 1 and table A.) The energy index, which includes motor fuel and household fuels, rose 10.2 percent and food prices increased 1.5 percent. Excluding food and energy, the CPI-U was up 1.8 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices in the Midwest registered little change (0.1 percent) in July after increasing 0.2 percent in the prior month. The index for food at home was unchanged over the month and the food away from home index was virtually unchanged (0.1 percent). The indexes were each up 0.2 percent in June.

From July 2017 to July 2018, the index for food was 1.5 percent higher. Prices for food away from home led the gain with an increase of 3.1 percent. Prices for food at home were up 0.4 percent and also contributed to the over-the-year increase.

Energy

The energy index turned down 0.7 percent in July following gains of 1.5 percent in June and 5.0 percent in May. Prices for gasoline were 0.8 percent lower in July after registering little change in the prior month. Electricity prices declined 0.6 percent after rising 5.3 percent in June. Costs for utility (piped) gas service were 1.1 percent lower over the month following a decrease of 0.4 percent in the prior month.

Energy costs advanced 10.2 percent from July 2017 to July 2018 due largely to an increase of 25.4 percent in prices for gasoline. Costs for electricity and utility (piped) gas service were lower than in July 2017, decreasing 3.1 and 5.0 percent, respectively, over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy for the Midwest was unchanged for the second month in a row. Among the expenditure categories registering higher costs were shelter (0.3 percent) and used cars and trucks (1.2 percent). Apparel prices (-3.1 percent) were among those that declined in July.

The index for all items less food and energy was up 1.8 percent from July 2017 to July 2018. Higher costs for shelter (3.2 percent) led the over-the-year increase.

The Midwest Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) stood at 235.346 in July 2018. A typical market basket of goods and services that cost $100.00 in the 1982-84 base period cost $235.35 in July 2018.

CPI-W

In July, the Midwest Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) was 229.717. The CPI-W was little changed (-0.1 percent) in July and rose 2.7 percent over the year.

Month 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.5 1.4 -0.6 -0.3 0.3 0.8 0.7 2.2 0.6 1.6

February

0.6 0.9 0.3 -0.5 0.0 0.4 0.2 2.4 0.2 1.7

March

0.9 1.5 0.6 -0.9 0.6 0.5 0.1 1.9 0.2 1.8

April

0.3 1.9 0.1 -1.1 0.4 0.8 0.4 1.8 0.4 1.8

May

0.2 1.6 0.4 -0.8 0.4 0.8 0.0 1.4 0.5 2.3

June

0.5 1.7 0.5 -0.7 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.9 0.2 2.5

July

-0.3 1.8 0.0 -0.5 -0.5 0.4 0.0 1.3 0.0 2.4

August

-0.2 1.6 0.0 -0.3 0.1 0.6 0.3 1.5

September

0.1 1.6 -0.3 -0.8 0.2 1.1 0.3 1.5

October

-0.5 1.6 -0.1 -0.3 -0.1 1.0 -0.2 1.5

November

-0.6 1.2 -0.5 -0.2 -0.3 1.2 0.2 1.9

December

-0.7 0.7 -0.6 0.0 0.1 1.8 -0.2 1.7

The August 2018 Consumer Price Index for the Midwest region is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 13, 2018.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Midwest region is comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
May
2018 		Jun.
2018 		Jul.
2018 		Jul.
2017 		May
2018 		Jun.
2018

All items

235.065 235.455 235.346 2.4 0.1 0.0

All items (December 1977 = 100)

382.464 383.099 382.922

Food and beverages

243.923 244.359 244.433 1.5 0.2 0.0

Food

243.329 243.803 243.935 1.5 0.2 0.1

Food at home

226.522 226.963 226.957 0.4 0.2 0.0

Cereals and bakery products

259.378 261.008 261.962 1.0 0.4

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

249.071 248.070 248.927 -0.1 0.3

Dairy and related products

196.934 197.120 197.357 0.2 0.1

Fruits and vegetables

267.736 269.644 267.851 0.0 -0.7

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

158.898 160.312 159.918 0.6 -0.2

Other food at home

197.400 197.169 197.201 -0.1 0.0

Food away from home

271.536 272.066 272.407 3.1 0.3 0.1

Alcoholic beverages

249.979 249.895 249.176 1.2 -0.3 -0.3

Housing

226.692 227.628 227.948 2.3 0.6 0.1

Shelter

270.278 270.494 271.218 3.2 0.3 0.3

Rent of primary residence

268.935 269.415 270.201 3.0 0.5 0.3

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

273.673 274.417 275.383 3.3 0.6 0.4

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

273.641 274.385 275.350 3.3 0.6 0.4

Fuels and utilities

221.485 227.310 226.111 -1.8 2.1 -0.5

Household energy

180.231 186.240 184.866 -3.0 2.6 -0.7

Energy services

186.733 193.401 191.937 -3.7 2.8 -0.8

Electricity

203.730 214.621 213.319 -3.1 4.7 -0.6

Utility (piped) gas service

147.478 146.947 145.318 -5.0 -1.5 -1.1

Household furnishings and operations

113.970 114.238 114.276 1.1 0.3 0.0

Apparel

118.603 117.018 113.443 -1.9 -4.4 -3.1

Transportation

207.561 207.870 207.654 7.1 0.0 -0.1

Private transportation

202.118 202.717 202.945 7.6 0.4 0.1

New and used motor vehicles

96.618 97.286 97.944 1.2 1.4 0.7

New vehicles

137.585 137.305 137.441 -0.3 -0.1 0.1

New cars and trucks

97.260 97.061 97.143 -0.2 -0.1 0.1

New cars

133.768 134.005 134.235 0.2 0.3 0.2

Used cars and trucks

137.762 138.199 139.892 0.4 1.5 1.2

Motor fuel

258.522 258.423 256.472 25.5 -0.8 -0.8

Gasoline (all types)

257.146 256.959 255.024 25.4 -0.8 -0.8

Gasoline, unleaded regular

250.788 250.571 248.572 25.9 -0.9 -0.8

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

294.457 294.708 294.158 24.0 -0.1 -0.2

Gasoline, unleaded premium

278.089 278.008 276.909 21.3 -0.4 -0.4

Motor vehicle insurance

730.503 730.536 731.542 0.1 0.1

Medical care

484.692 484.324 483.967 0.3 -0.1 -0.1

Medical care commodities

396.218 395.680 392.814 -2.1 -0.9 -0.7

Medical care services

514.298 513.988 514.483 0.9 0.0 0.1

Professional services

418.256 418.359 417.317 0.4 -0.2 -0.2

Recreation

122.273 122.230 121.967 -0.7 -0.3 -0.2

Education and communication

137.534 137.613 137.980 1.3 0.3 0.3

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,180.054 1,183.149 1,185.074 0.4 0.2

Other goods and services

425.220 425.311 426.409 2.6 0.3 0.3

Commodity and service group

Commodities

181.003 180.783 180.277 2.5 -0.4 -0.3

Commodities less food and beverages

150.137 149.681 148.979 3.2 -0.8 -0.5

Nondurables less food and beverages

201.952 200.882 199.075 6.2 -1.4 -0.9

Durables

101.711 101.719 101.841 -0.8 0.1 0.1

Services

290.763 291.796 292.108 2.3 0.5 0.1

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

224.705 225.159 224.760 2.1 0.0 -0.2

All items less medical care

223.250 223.676 223.579 2.6 0.1 0.0

Commodities less food

153.289 152.841 152.135 3.1 -0.8 -0.5

Nondurables

222.965 222.591 221.651 3.7 -0.6 -0.4

Nondurables less food

204.448 203.434 201.690 5.9 -1.3 -0.9

Services less rent of shelter

321.784 323.744 323.640 1.5 0.6 0.0

Services less medical care services

274.092 275.225 275.523 2.5 0.5 0.1

Energy

216.074 219.215 217.576 10.2 0.7 -0.7

All items less energy

239.813 239.928 239.973 1.7 0.1 0.0

All items less food and energy

239.896 239.948 239.978 1.8 0.0 0.0

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 19:09:01 UTC
