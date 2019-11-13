BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Midwest Region – October 2019

News Release Information 19-2013-KAN

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Prices in the Midwest were up 0.2 percent over the past month, up 1.5 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Midwest Region, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), crept up 0.2 percent in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) The October advance was influenced by a 0.3-percent increase in the index for all items less food and energy. Food prices edged up a slight 0.1 percent over the month, while energy costs declined 1.6 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 1.5 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The index for all items less food and energy increased 2.2 percent over the year. Food prices rose 1.7 percent. Energy prices decreased 5.2 percent, largely the result of lower prices for gasoline. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices edged up 0.1 percent for the month of October. (See table 1.) Prices for food away from home increased 0.3 percent, while prices for food at home were unchanged for the same period.

From October 2018 to October 2019, food prices rose 1.7 percent. Prices for food away from home increased 2.9 percent and prices for food at home advanced 0.7 percent over the year.

Energy

The energy index decreased 1.6 percent over the month reflecting lower prices for electricity (-3.7 percent) and gasoline (-1.4 percent). Prices for natural gas service advanced 2.4 percent.

Energy prices were down 5.2 percent over the year, largely due to a 7.8-percent decrease in prices for gasoline. Lower prices for natural gas service also contributed to the decline (-5.0 percent). Prices paid for electricity were virtually unchanged from a year ago.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy advanced 0.3 percent in October. Higher prices for medical care services (2.0 percent) led the increase.

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy increased 2.2 percent. Components contributing to the increase included medical care services (6.0 percent) and shelter (3.0 percent). Among the expenditure categories that recorded price declines were apparel (-1.1 percent) and medical care commodities (-1.5 percent).

The Midwest Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) stood at 239.243 in October 2019. A typical market basket of goods and services that cost $100.00 in the 1982-84 base period cost $239.24 in October 2019.

CPI-W

In October, the Midwest Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) was 233.174. The CPI-W edged up 0.1 percent in October and advanced 1.3 percent over the year.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month January -0.6 -0.3 0.3 0.8 0.7 2.2 0.6 1.6 0.2 0.8 February 0.3 -0.5 0.0 0.4 0.2 2.4 0.2 1.7 0.7 1.3 March 0.6 -0.9 0.6 0.5 0.1 1.9 0.2 1.8 0.6 1.7 April 0.1 -1.1 0.4 0.8 0.4 1.8 0.4 1.8 0.3 1.5 May 0.4 -0.8 0.4 0.8 0.0 1.4 0.5 2.3 0.3 1.3 June 0.5 -0.7 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.9 0.2 2.5 0.0 1.2 July 0.0 -0.5 -0.5 0.4 0.0 1.3 0.0 2.4 0.2 1.5 August 0.0 -0.3 0.1 0.6 0.3 1.5 0.0 2.1 0.0 1.5 September -0.3 -0.8 0.2 1.1 0.3 1.5 0.1 1.9 0.0 1.4 October -0.1 -0.3 -0.1 1.0 -0.2 1.5 0.1 2.2 0.2 1.5 November -0.5 -0.2 -0.3 1.2 0.2 1.9 -0.6 1.4 December -0.6 0.0 0.1 1.8 -0.2 1.7 -0.4 1.3

The November 2019 Consumer Price Index for the Midwest Region is scheduled to be released on December 11, 2019.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Midwest region is comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

