BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Midwest Region – September 2018

10/11/2018 | 05:43pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1665-KAN
Thursday, October 11, 2018

Prices in the Midwest up 0.1 percent in September and 1.9 percent higher over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Midwest inched up 0.1 percent after recording no change in each of the prior two months, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Higher prices for apparel (5.0 percent) had the largest upward impact on the monthly index. Lower prices for new and used motor vehicles (-2.1 percent) provided the largest offsetting effect. Food prices were up 0.3 percent for the month and energy prices were unchanged. The index for all items less food and energy was little changed, up 0.1 percent, in September. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The CPI-U for the Midwest advanced 1.9 percent from September 2017 to September 2018. (See chart 1 and table A.) The energy index, which includes motor fuel and household fuels, rose 5.9 percent and food prices increased 0.8 percent. Excluding food and energy, the CPI-U was up 1.7 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices in the Midwest were 0.3 percent higher in September after registering a 0.3 percent decline in the prior month. Prices for food away from home were up 0.3 percent and prices for food at home rose 0.2 percent.

From September 2017 to September 2018, the index for food rose 0.8 percent. Prices for food away from home were up 2.2 percent and were responsible for the increase. Prices for food at home were 0.2 percent lower over the year.

Energy

The energy index was unchanged in September after registering little change (-0.1 percent) in August and declining 0.7 percent in July. Lower prices for electricity (-1.1 percent) were offset by other components of the index in September; prices for electricity rose 0.3 percent in the prior month. Utility piped gas service costs were up 0.3 percent following a 1.6-percent increase in August. Gasoline prices turned up 0.5 percent in September after declining 0.7 percent in the prior month.

Energy costs advanced 5.9 percent from September 2017 to September 2018 due largely to an increase of 13.6 percent in prices for gasoline. Costs for electricity and utility (piped) gas service were lower than in September 2017, decreasing 2.8 and 1.8 percent, respectively, over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy for the Midwest was little changed (0.1 percent) after remaining unchanged for three consecutive months. Among the expenditure categories registering higher costs were apparel (5.0 percent) and shelter (0.2 percent), while prices for new and used motor vehicles (-2.1 percent) were among those that declined over the month.

The index for all items less food and energy was up 1.7 percent from September 2017 to September 2018. Higher costs for shelter (3.1 percent) led the over-the-year increase.

The Midwest Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) stood at 235.524 in September 2018. A typical market basket of goods and services that cost $100.00 in the 1982-84 base period cost $235.52 in September 2018.

CPI-W

In September, the Midwest Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) was 229.998. The CPI-W inched up 0.1 percent in September and rose 2.2 percent over the year.

Month 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.5 1.4 -0.6 -0.3 0.3 0.8 0.7 2.2 0.6 1.6

February

0.6 0.9 0.3 -0.5 0.0 0.4 0.2 2.4 0.2 1.7

March

0.9 1.5 0.6 -0.9 0.6 0.5 0.1 1.9 0.2 1.8

April

0.3 1.9 0.1 -1.1 0.4 0.8 0.4 1.8 0.4 1.8

May

0.2 1.6 0.4 -0.8 0.4 0.8 0.0 1.4 0.5 2.3

June

0.5 1.7 0.5 -0.7 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.9 0.2 2.5

July

-0.3 1.8 0.0 -0.5 -0.5 0.4 0.0 1.3 0.0 2.4

August

-0.2 1.6 0.0 -0.3 0.1 0.6 0.3 1.5 0.0 2.1

September

0.1 1.6 -0.3 -0.8 0.2 1.1 0.3 1.5 0.1 1.9

October

-0.5 1.6 -0.1 -0.3 -0.1 1.0 -0.2 1.5

November

-0.6 1.2 -0.5 -0.2 -0.3 1.2 0.2 1.9

December

-0.7 0.7 -0.6 0.0 0.1 1.8 -0.2 1.7

The October 2018 Consumer Price Index for the Midwest region is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Midwest region is comprised of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018 		Sep.
2018 		Sep.
2017 		Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018

All items

235.346 235.276 235.524 1.9 0.1 0.1

All items (December 1977 = 100)

382.922 382.808 383.210

Food and beverages

244.433 243.656 244.409 0.8 0.0 0.3

Food

243.935 243.119 243.762 0.8 -0.1 0.3

Food at home

226.957 225.866 226.373 -0.2 -0.3 0.2

Cereals and bakery products

261.962 258.844 258.904 -1.2 0.0

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

248.927 248.286 245.319 -1.4 -1.2

Dairy and related products

197.357 194.780 195.649 -0.9 0.4

Fruits and vegetables

267.851 267.998 267.502 -0.1 -0.2

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

159.918 158.340 162.289 1.5 2.5

Other food at home

197.201 196.944 198.371 0.6 0.7

Food away from home

272.407 271.995 272.852 2.2 0.2 0.3

Alcoholic beverages

249.176 248.942 251.179 1.4 0.8 0.9

Housing

227.948 228.447 228.659 2.3 0.3 0.1

Shelter

271.218 271.663 272.185 3.1 0.4 0.2

Rent of primary residence

270.201 271.325 271.865 3.1 0.6 0.2

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

275.383 276.423 276.819 3.3 0.5 0.1

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

275.350 276.390 276.786 3.3 0.5 0.1

Fuels and utilities

226.111 227.656 226.781 -0.9 0.3 -0.4

Household energy

184.866 186.123 185.179 -2.0 0.2 -0.5

Energy services

191.937 193.216 191.940 -2.5 0.0 -0.7

Electricity

213.319 213.935 211.597 -2.8 -0.8 -1.1

Utility (piped) gas service

145.318 147.577 148.086 -1.8 1.9 0.3

Household furnishings and operations

114.276 114.361 114.309 1.1 0.0 0.0

Apparel

113.443 113.081 118.790 -1.4 4.7 5.0

Transportation

207.654 207.200 205.689 4.6 -0.9 -0.7

Private transportation

202.945 202.643 201.242 4.9 -0.8 -0.7

New and used motor vehicles

97.944 98.050 95.946 0.7 -2.0 -2.1

New vehicles

137.441 137.207 135.734 -0.4 -1.2 -1.1

New cars and trucks

97.143 96.974 95.960 -0.3 -1.2 -1.0

New cars

134.235 133.743 132.796 0.2 -1.1 -0.7

Used cars and trucks

139.892 140.213 133.797 -2.1 -4.4 -4.6

Motor fuel

256.472 254.719 256.001 13.7 -0.2 0.5

Gasoline (all types)

255.024 253.288 254.525 13.6 -0.2 0.5

Gasoline, unleaded regular

248.572 246.845 248.063 13.8 -0.2 0.5

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

294.158 292.110 292.947 13.2 -0.4 0.3

Gasoline, unleaded premium

276.909 275.281 276.808 12.1 0.0 0.6

Motor vehicle insurance

731.542 728.073 731.895 0.0 0.5

Medical care

483.967 484.957 485.951 1.5 0.4 0.2

Medical care commodities

392.814 393.777 394.593 1.6 0.5 0.2

Medical care services

514.483 515.481 516.535 1.4 0.4 0.2

Professional services

417.317 417.894 418.012 0.6 0.2 0.0

Recreation

121.967 120.786 120.600 -1.6 -1.1 -0.2

Education and communication

137.980 138.398 138.124 0.7 0.1 -0.2

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,185.074 1,193.112 1,190.313 0.4 -0.2

Other goods and services

426.409 426.414 426.977 2.6 0.1 0.1

Commodity and service group

Commodities

180.277 179.912 180.149 1.4 -0.1 0.1

Commodities less food and beverages

148.979 148.783 148.818 1.6 -0.1 0.0

Nondurables less food and beverages

199.075 198.715 200.973 3.8 1.0 1.1

Durables

101.841 101.774 100.267 -1.1 -1.5 -1.5

Services

292.108 292.350 292.607 2.3 0.2 0.1

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

224.760 224.512 224.666 1.5 0.0 0.1

All items less medical care

223.579 223.458 223.670 2.0 0.0 0.1

Commodities less food

152.135 151.937 152.027 1.6 -0.1 0.1

Nondurables

221.651 221.094 222.664 2.3 0.5 0.7

Nondurables less food

201.690 201.336 203.591 3.6 0.9 1.1

Services less rent of shelter

323.640 323.686 323.653 1.6 0.0 0.0

Services less medical care services

275.523 275.710 275.906 2.4 0.1 0.1

Energy

217.576 217.425 217.523 5.9 0.0 0.0

All items less energy

239.973 239.911 240.176 1.6 0.1 0.1

All items less food and energy

239.978 240.048 240.248 1.7 0.1 0.1

Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:42:07 UTC
