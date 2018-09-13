BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Northeast Region – August 2018

News Release Information 18-1498-PHI

Thursday, September 13, 2018

Regional prices increased 0.2 percent over the month, 2.7 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Northeast increased 0.2 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that this was mostly due to a 0.3-percent increase in the all items less food and energy index. The food index also increased over the month, up 0.2 percent, while the energy index decreased 0.4 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Northeast all items CPI-U increased 2.7 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The all items less food and energy index led the advance, rising 1.9 percent. The energy index and the food index also rose, up 11.8 and 2.2 percent, respectively, since August 2017. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index increased 0.2 percent since July as prices for food away from home increased 0.3 percent. Food at home prices also rose, inching up 0.1 percent.

From August 2017 to August 2018, the food index increased 2.2 percent. Prices for both food away from home and food at home increased over the year, up 2.9 and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, decreased 0.4 percent in August. Prices for electricity and utility (piped) gas service both decreased over the month, down 0.8 and 1.4 percent, respectively. Gasoline prices were unchanged since July.

The energy index advanced 11.8 percent since August 2017. The increase reflected higher prices for gasoline, up 19.7 percent. Prices also increased over the year for utility (piped) gas service (5.7 percent) and electricity (2.1 percent).

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.3 percent over the month. Higher prices for shelter (0.6 percent) and apparel (2.7 percent) were moderated by lower prices for new and used motor vehicles (-0.7 percent), among others.

The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.9 percent since August 2017, led by higher prices for shelter, up 2.9 percent. Prices also rose over the year for medical care (2.1 percent) and education and communication (1.9 percent), but were lower for apparel (-2.0 percent), among others.

Month 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month January 0.6 1.5 -0.2 -0.4 0.0 0.7 0.6 2.5 0.5 1.6 February 0.1 1.0 0.2 -0.2 0.2 0.7 0.3 2.6 0.4 1.7 March 0.5 1.5 0.3 -0.4 0.2 0.6 -0.1 2.2 0.1 2.0 April 0.0 1.6 0.1 -0.3 0.6 1.0 0.3 1.9 0.4 2.1 May 0.4 2.0 0.4 -0.3 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.7 0.4 2.5 June 0.0 1.9 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.7 0.0 1.5 0.0 2.6 July 0.1 1.8 -0.1 -0.2 0.0 0.8 -0.2 1.3 0.0 2.7 August -0.3 1.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.1 1.0 0.3 1.6 0.2 2.7 September 0.0 1.2 0.0 -0.1 0.2 1.3 0.5 1.9 October -0.2 1.4 -0.2 -0.1 0.2 1.6 -0.1 1.5 November -0.4 0.9 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.6 0.0 1.6 December -0.5 0.4 -0.4 0.5 0.0 1.9 0.1 1.7

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Northeast region is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

