BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Northeast Region – August 2018

09/13/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1498-PHI
Thursday, September 13, 2018

Regional prices increased 0.2 percent over the month, 2.7 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Northeast increased 0.2 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that this was mostly due to a 0.3-percent increase in the all items less food and energy index. The food index also increased over the month, up 0.2 percent, while the energy index decreased 0.4 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Northeast all items CPI-U increased 2.7 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The all items less food and energy index led the advance, rising 1.9 percent. The energy index and the food index also rose, up 11.8 and 2.2 percent, respectively, since August 2017. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index increased 0.2 percent since July as prices for food away from home increased 0.3 percent. Food at home prices also rose, inching up 0.1 percent.

From August 2017 to August 2018, the food index increased 2.2 percent. Prices for both food away from home and food at home increased over the year, up 2.9 and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, decreased 0.4 percent in August. Prices for electricity and utility (piped) gas service both decreased over the month, down 0.8 and 1.4 percent, respectively. Gasoline prices were unchanged since July.

The energy index advanced 11.8 percent since August 2017. The increase reflected higher prices for gasoline, up 19.7 percent. Prices also increased over the year for utility (piped) gas service (5.7 percent) and electricity (2.1 percent).

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.3 percent over the month. Higher prices for shelter (0.6 percent) and apparel (2.7 percent) were moderated by lower prices for new and used motor vehicles (-0.7 percent), among others.

The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.9 percent since August 2017, led by higher prices for shelter, up 2.9 percent. Prices also rose over the year for medical care (2.1 percent) and education and communication (1.9 percent), but were lower for apparel (-2.0 percent), among others.

Month 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.6 1.5 -0.2 -0.4 0.0 0.7 0.6 2.5 0.5 1.6

February

0.1 1.0 0.2 -0.2 0.2 0.7 0.3 2.6 0.4 1.7

March

0.5 1.5 0.3 -0.4 0.2 0.6 -0.1 2.2 0.1 2.0

April

0.0 1.6 0.1 -0.3 0.6 1.0 0.3 1.9 0.4 2.1

May

0.4 2.0 0.4 -0.3 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.7 0.4 2.5

June

0.0 1.9 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.7 0.0 1.5 0.0 2.6

July

0.1 1.8 -0.1 -0.2 0.0 0.8 -0.2 1.3 0.0 2.7

August

-0.3 1.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.1 1.0 0.3 1.6 0.2 2.7

September

0.0 1.2 0.0 -0.1 0.2 1.3 0.5 1.9

October

-0.2 1.4 -0.2 -0.1 0.2 1.6 -0.1 1.5

November

-0.4 0.9 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.6 0.0 1.6

December

-0.5 0.4 -0.4 0.5 0.0 1.9 0.1 1.7

The Consumer Price Index for September 2018 is scheduled to be released Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Northeast region is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Historical
data 		Jun.
2018 		Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018 		Aug.
2017 		Jun.
2018 		Jul.
2018

All items

265.950 265.830 266.425 2.7 0.2 0.2

All items (December 1977 = 100)

418.790 418.601 419.537

Food and beverages

259.463 260.347 260.775 2.0 0.5 0.2

Food

259.751 260.792 261.235 2.2 0.6 0.2

Food at home

248.297 249.803 250.062 1.6 0.7 0.1

Cereals and bakery products

294.591 293.679 295.222 0.2 0.5

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

250.865 253.426 252.192 0.5 -0.5

Dairy and related products

226.589 227.522 227.518 0.4 0.0

Fruits and vegetables

309.281 311.877 314.739 1.8 0.9

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

173.388 173.237 173.848 0.3 0.4

Other food at home

222.496 224.812 224.101 0.7 -0.3

Food away from home

280.296 280.675 281.392 2.9 0.4 0.3

Alcoholic beverages

254.531 253.506 253.746 0.6 -0.3 0.1

Housing

282.981 283.331 284.496 3.0 0.5 0.4

Shelter

350.467 351.001 353.180 2.9 0.8 0.6

Rent of primary residence

350.756 351.404 352.801 2.4 0.6 0.4

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

361.602 362.176 363.229 2.7 0.4 0.3

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

361.343 361.919 362.959 2.7 0.4 0.3

Fuels and utilities

230.698 230.350 228.798 5.3 -0.8 -0.7

Household energy

204.835 204.419 202.826 5.7 -1.0 -0.8

Energy services

201.668 201.014 198.979 2.7 -1.3 -1.0

Electricity

209.370 208.488 206.791 2.1 -1.2 -0.8

Utility (piped) gas service

173.417 173.183 170.756 5.7 -1.5 -1.4

Household furnishings and operations

119.058 119.322 119.132 0.0 0.1 -0.2

Apparel

127.969 124.772 128.098 -2.0 0.1 2.7

Transportation

211.842 210.687 209.626 5.2 -1.0 -0.5

Private transportation

203.986 203.643 202.941 6.0 -0.5 -0.3

New and used motor vehicles

96.919 97.374 96.666 1.6 -0.3 -0.7

New vehicles

144.753 143.208 142.147 -1.0 -1.8 -0.7

New cars and trucks

100.311 99.247 98.528 -0.9 -1.8 -0.7

New cars

134.122 132.623 131.954 -1.2 -1.6 -0.5

Used cars and trucks

144.905 146.608 147.009 1.5 1.5 0.3

Motor fuel

253.434 250.214 250.129 19.8 -1.3 0.0

Gasoline (all types)

252.382 249.152 249.080 19.7 -1.3 0.0

Gasoline, unleaded regular

250.155 246.882 246.777 20.1 -1.4 0.0

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

264.991 261.981 262.230 18.7 -1.0 0.1

Gasoline, unleaded premium

257.071 254.288 254.421 17.2 -1.0 0.1

Motor vehicle insurance

617.184 615.988 615.044 -0.3 -0.2

Medical care

504.804 504.541 505.303 2.1 0.1 0.2

Medical care commodities

391.864 390.243 393.895 1.7 0.5 0.9

Medical care services

537.165 537.320 537.191 2.2 0.0 0.0

Professional services

380.169 380.806 380.306 0.9 0.0 -0.1

Recreation

124.030 123.961 123.684 -0.3 -0.3 -0.2

Education and communication

140.936 141.292 141.673 1.9 0.5 0.3

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,218.826 1,220.420 1,231.560 1.0 0.9

Other goods and services

489.340 488.926 488.910 2.6 -0.1 0.0

Commodity and service group

Commodities

191.708 191.270 191.740 2.9 0.0 0.2

Commodities less food and beverages

154.544 153.618 154.078 3.5 -0.3 0.3

Nondurables less food and beverages

202.521 200.744 202.015 5.9 -0.2 0.6

Durables

102.410 102.233 102.019 0.0 -0.4 -0.2

Services

337.595 337.754 338.472 2.5 0.3 0.2

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

236.876 236.513 236.525 2.5 -0.1 0.0

All items less medical care

255.465 255.352 255.940 2.7 0.2 0.2

Commodities less food

158.200 157.267 157.722 3.4 -0.3 0.3

Nondurables

231.301 230.734 231.630 3.8 0.1 0.4

Nondurables less food

205.535 203.805 205.013 5.5 -0.3 0.6

Services less rent of shelter

335.405 335.164 334.326 2.1 -0.3 -0.3

Services less medical care services

323.838 323.997 324.773 2.6 0.3 0.2

Energy

224.930 223.343 222.382 11.8 -1.1 -0.4

All items less energy

272.809 272.843 273.607 2.0 0.3 0.3

All items less food and energy

276.860 276.730 277.552 1.9 0.2 0.3

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 15:32:05 UTC
