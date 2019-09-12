BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Northeast Region – August 2019

Log in
Consumer Price Index, Northeast Region – August 2019

09/12/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

News Release Information

19-1644-PHI
Thursday, September 12, 2019

Regional prices increased 0.1 percent over the month; up 1.5 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Northeast inched up 0.1 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that this was due to an increase in the all items less food and energy index (0.2 percent). The food index also increased over the month, up 0.3 percent, while the energy index decreased since July, down 1.8 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Northeast all items CPI-U increased 1.5 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) This was due almost entirely to an advance in the all items less food and energy index, up 2.2 percent. The food index also rose, up 1.5 percent since August 2018, while the energy index declined 4.8 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index increased 0.3 percent since July. Prices for food away from home were up 0.3 percent, while those for food at home edged up 0.2 percent.

From August 2018 to August 2019, the food index increased 1.5 percent. Prices for both food away from home and food at home increased over the year, up 3.0 and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, declined 1.8 percent in August, due mostly to lower gasoline prices, down 2.9 percent. Prices were also lower for electricity (-1.2 percent) while those for utility (piped) gas service were higher (0.1 percent).

The energy index decreased 4.8 percent since August 2018. The decline reflected lower prices for gasoline, down 6.9 percent, and electricity, down 2.6 percent. Utility (piped) gas service prices also decreased (-1.4 percent) over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.2 percent over the month. Prices were higher for education and communication (1.0 percent), apparel (1.8 percent), and medical care (0.5 percent) among others.

The index for all items less food and energy increased 2.2 percent since August 2018, led by higher prices for shelter, up 2.0 percent. Prices also rose over the year for medical care (4.6 percent) and education and communication (2.4 percent), among others.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

-0.2 -0.4 0.0 0.7 0.6 2.5 0.5 1.6 0.3 1.5

February

0.2 -0.2 0.2 0.7 0.3 2.6 0.4 1.7 0.2 1.3

March

0.3 -0.4 0.2 0.6 -0.1 2.2 0.1 2.0 0.5 1.7

April

0.1 -0.3 0.6 1.0 0.3 1.9 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.7

May

0.4 -0.3 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.7 0.4 2.5 0.3 1.5

June

0.3 0.0 0.2 0.7 0.0 1.5 0.0 2.6 0.1 1.6

July

-0.1 -0.2 0.0 0.8 -0.2 1.3 0.0 2.7 0.1 1.7

August

-0.2 -0.1 0.1 1.0 0.3 1.6 0.2 2.7 0.1 1.5

September

0.0 -0.1 0.2 1.3 0.5 1.9 0.1 2.2

October

-0.2 -0.1 0.2 1.6 -0.1 1.5 -0.1 2.3

November

0.0 0.3 0.0 1.6 0.0 1.6 -0.4 1.9

December

-0.4 0.5 0.0 1.9 0.1 1.7 -0.1 1.7

Geographic divisions

Additional price indexes are now available for the two divisions of the Northeast. Over the month, the all items CPI-U inched up 0.1 percent each in the New England division and the Middle Atlantic division.

Over the year, the all items index advanced 2.0 percent in the New England division. (See table B.) Prices also rose in the Middle Atlantic division, up 1.4 percent.

Area 1-month change 12-month change

Northeast

0.1 1.5

New England Division

0.1 2.0

Middle Atlantic Division

0.1 1.4

The Consumer Price Index for September 2019 is scheduled to be released Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Northeast region is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The New England division is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The Middle Atlantic division is comprised of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Historical
data 		Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019 		Aug.
2019 		Aug.
2018 		Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019

All items

270.133 270.381 270.548 1.5 0.2 0.1

All items (December 1977 = 100)

425.377 425.767 426.030

Food and beverages

263.945 263.657 264.398 1.4 0.2 0.3

Food

264.562 264.282 265.040 1.5 0.2 0.3

Food at home

251.013 250.175 250.784 0.3 -0.1 0.2

Cereals and bakery products

298.218 296.600 301.038 2.0 0.9 1.5

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

251.473 252.380 250.926 -0.5 -0.2 -0.6

Dairy and related products

227.682 228.844 228.880 0.6 0.5 0.0

Fruits and vegetables

313.129 312.912 310.602 -1.3 -0.8 -0.7

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

178.917 175.045 176.897 1.8 -1.1 1.1

Other food at home

224.488 223.386 225.010 0.4 0.2 0.7

Food away from home

288.223 288.751 289.738 3.0 0.5 0.3

Alcoholic beverages

254.995 254.608 255.136 0.5 0.1 0.2

Housing

288.767 288.869 288.578 1.4 -0.1 -0.1

Shelter

359.255 359.887 360.222 2.0 0.3 0.1

Rent of primary residence

361.358 362.099 363.327 3.0 0.5 0.3

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

369.402 369.958 371.150 2.2 0.5 0.3

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

369.099 369.656 370.844 2.2 0.5 0.3

Fuels and utilities

228.663 225.985 224.096 -2.1 -2.0 -0.8

Household energy

201.520 198.572 196.855 -2.9 -2.3 -0.9

Energy services

199.478 196.140 194.676 -2.2 -2.4 -0.7

Electricity

206.863 203.907 201.494 -2.6 -2.6 -1.2

Utility (piped) gas service

171.916 168.209 168.411 -1.4 -2.0 0.1

Household furnishings and operations

120.883 121.195 119.941 0.7 -0.8 -1.0

Apparel

128.893 126.511 128.731 0.5 -0.1 1.8

Transportation

209.993 210.070 208.236 -0.7 -0.8 -0.9

Private transportation

201.448 202.161 200.355 -1.3 -0.5 -0.9

New and used motor vehicles

97.145 97.511 97.267 0.6 0.1 -0.3

New vehicles

146.411 145.271 143.365 0.9 -2.1 -1.3

New cars and trucks

101.479 100.688 99.368 0.9 -2.1 -1.3

New cars

134.819 134.019 132.525 0.4 -1.7 -1.1

Used cars and trucks

147.068 149.210 150.275 2.2 2.2 0.7

Motor fuel

237.616 239.743 232.861 -6.9 -2.0 -2.9

Gasoline (all types)

236.565 238.722 231.814 -6.9 -2.0 -2.9

Gasoline, unleaded regular

233.954 236.158 228.994 -7.2 -2.1 -3.0

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

250.774 252.455 247.018 -5.8 -1.5 -2.2

Gasoline, unleaded premium

244.834 246.585 241.819 -5.0 -1.2 -1.9

Motor vehicle insurance

621.462 620.674 620.674 0.9 -0.1 0.0

Medical care

522.800 526.016 528.447 4.6 1.1 0.5

Medical care commodities

402.677 404.997 409.247 3.9 1.6 1.0

Medical care services

557.284 560.760 562.622 4.7 1.0 0.3

Professional services

392.274 394.032 393.389 3.4 0.3 -0.2

Recreation

126.575 126.962 127.197 2.8 0.5 0.2

Education and communication

142.817 143.618 145.094 2.4 1.6 1.0

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,253.804 1,258.407 1,276.125 3.6 1.8 1.4

Other goods and services

495.992 499.857 502.699 2.8 1.4 0.6

Commodity and service group

Commodities

192.352 192.355 192.100 0.2 -0.1 -0.1

Commodities less food and beverages

153.661 153.777 153.149 -0.6 -0.3 -0.4

Nondurables less food and beverages

199.965 199.845 199.319 -1.3 -0.3 -0.3

Durables

102.909 103.196 102.550 0.5 -0.3 -0.6

Services

345.002 345.471 346.016 2.2 0.3 0.2

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

239.388 239.495 239.601 1.3 0.1 0.0

All items less medical care

259.021 259.133 259.196 1.3 0.1 0.0

Commodities less food

157.352 157.454 156.855 -0.5 -0.3 -0.4

Nondurables

231.969 231.770 231.824 0.1 -0.1 0.0

Nondurables less food

203.162 203.026 202.563 -1.2 -0.3 -0.2

Services less rent of shelter

341.482 341.788 342.571 2.5 0.3 0.2

Services less medical care services

330.371 330.634 331.088 1.9 0.2 0.1

Energy

216.394 215.570 211.696 -4.8 -2.2 -1.8

All items less energy

278.374 278.737 279.332 2.1 0.3 0.2

All items less food and energy

282.588 283.058 283.631 2.2 0.4 0.2

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 17:01:03 UTC
