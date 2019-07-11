BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Northeast Region – June 2019

Log in
07/11/2019 | 11:18am EDT

News Release Information

19-1296-PHI
Thursday, July 11, 2019

Regional prices increased 0.1 percent over the month; up 1.6 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Northeast inched up 0.1 percent in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that this was due mostly to an increase in the all items less food and energy index (0.3 percent). The food index also increased over the month, up 0.3 percent, while the energy index decreased 1.6 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Northeast all items CPI-U increased 1.6 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) This was due almost entirely to an advance in the all items less food and energy index, up 2.1 percent. The food index also rose, up 1.9 percent since June 2018, while the energy index declined 3.8 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index increased 0.3 percent since May. Prices for food away from home were up 0.5 percent, and those for food at home inched up 0.1 percent.

From June 2018 to June 2019, the food index increased 1.9 percent. Prices for both food away from home and food at home increased over the year, up 2.8 and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, declined 1.6 percent in June, due mostly to lower gasoline prices, down 4.5 percent. Prices were also lower for utility (piped) gas service (-0.2 percent) while those for electricity were higher (2.7 percent).

The energy index decreased 3.8 percent since June 2018. The decline reflected lower prices for gasoline, down 6.3 percent, and electricity, down 1.2 percent. Utility (piped) gas service prices also decreased (-0.9 percent) over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.3 percent over the month. Prices were higher for shelter (0.3 percent), medical care (0.3 percent), and recreation (0.4 percent) among others.

The index for all items less food and energy increased 2.1 percent since June 2018, led by higher prices for shelter, up 2.5 percent. Prices also rose over the year for medical care (3.6 percent) and recreation (2.1 percent), among others.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

-0.2 -0.4 0.0 0.7 0.6 2.5 0.5 1.6 0.3 1.5

February

0.2 -0.2 0.2 0.7 0.3 2.6 0.4 1.7 0.2 1.3

March

0.3 -0.4 0.2 0.6 -0.1 2.2 0.1 2.0 0.5 1.7

April

0.1 -0.3 0.6 1.0 0.3 1.9 0.4 2.1 0.4 1.7

May

0.4 -0.3 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.7 0.4 2.5 0.3 1.5

June

0.3 0.0 0.2 0.7 0.0 1.5 0.0 2.6 0.1 1.6

July

-0.1 -0.2 0.0 0.8 -0.2 1.3 0.0 2.7

August

-0.2 -0.1 0.1 1.0 0.3 1.6 0.2 2.7

September

0.0 -0.1 0.2 1.3 0.5 1.9 0.1 2.2

October

-0.2 -0.1 0.2 1.6 -0.1 1.5 -0.1 2.3

November

0.0 0.3 0.0 1.6 0.0 1.6 -0.4 1.9

December

-0.4 0.5 0.0 1.9 0.1 1.7 -0.1 1.7

Geographic divisions

Additional price indexes are now available for the two divisions of the Northeast. Over the month, the all items CPI-U edged up 0.2 percent in the Middle Atlantic division, but inched down 0.1 percent in the New England division.

Over the year, the all items index advanced 1.9 percent in the New England division. (See table B.) Prices also rose in the Middle Atlantic division, up 1.4 percent.

Area 1-month change 12-month change

Northeast

0.1 1.6

New England Division

-0.1 1.9

Middle Atlantic Division

0.2 1.4

The Consumer Price Index for July 2019 is scheduled to be released Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Northeast region is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The New England division is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The Middle Atlantic division is comprised of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Historical
data 		Apr.
2019 		May
2019 		Jun.
2019 		Jun.
2018 		Apr.
2019 		May
2019

All items

269.070 269.744 270.133 1.6 0.4 0.1

All items (December 1977 = 100)

423.703 424.765 425.377

Food and beverages

262.297 263.180 263.945 1.7 0.6 0.3

Food

262.882 263.725 264.562 1.9 0.6 0.3

Food at home

249.654 250.646 251.013 1.1 0.5 0.1

Cereals and bakery products

296.249 299.438 298.218 1.2 0.7 -0.4

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

250.050 250.483 251.473 0.2 0.6 0.4

Dairy and related products

229.310 228.482 227.682 0.5 -0.7 -0.4

Fruits and vegetables

313.414 316.098 313.129 1.2 -0.1 -0.9

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

173.143 175.936 178.917 3.2 3.3 1.7

Other food at home

224.266 223.253 224.488 0.9 0.1 0.6

Food away from home

286.052 286.691 288.223 2.8 0.8 0.5

Alcoholic beverages

253.741 255.102 254.995 0.2 0.5 0.0

Housing

287.759 287.727 288.767 2.0 0.4 0.4

Shelter

357.567 358.234 359.255 2.5 0.5 0.3

Rent of primary residence

359.580 360.075 361.358 3.0 0.5 0.4

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

368.628 368.886 369.402 2.2 0.2 0.1

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

368.336 368.586 369.099 2.1 0.2 0.1

Fuels and utilities

230.184 226.355 228.663 -0.9 -0.7 1.0

Household energy

203.571 199.632 201.520 -1.6 -1.0 0.9

Energy services

200.281 196.145 199.478 -1.1 -0.4 1.7

Electricity

203.784 201.464 206.863 -1.2 1.5 2.7

Utility (piped) gas service

178.997 172.217 171.916 -0.9 -4.0 -0.2

Household furnishings and operations

120.260 120.594 120.883 1.5 0.5 0.2

Apparel

129.262 127.941 128.893 0.7 -0.3 0.7

Transportation

209.063 211.629 209.993 -0.9 0.4 -0.8

Private transportation

201.571 203.615 201.448 -1.2 -0.1 -1.1

New and used motor vehicles

97.173 96.771 97.145 0.2 0.0 0.4

New vehicles

145.414 146.834 146.411 1.1 0.7 -0.3

New cars and trucks

100.784 101.763 101.479 1.2 0.7 -0.3

New cars

133.681 135.121 134.819 0.5 0.9 -0.2

Used cars and trucks

146.485 144.998 147.068 1.5 0.4 1.4

Motor fuel

238.096 248.681 237.616 -6.2 -0.2 -4.4

Gasoline (all types)

236.988 247.663 236.565 -6.3 -0.2 -4.5

Gasoline, unleaded regular

234.501 245.346 233.954 -6.5 -0.2 -4.6

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

249.767 260.167 250.774 -5.4 0.4 -3.6

Gasoline, unleaded premium

244.478 253.334 244.834 -4.8 0.1 -3.4

Motor vehicle insurance

622.923 622.511 621.462 0.7 -0.2 -0.2

Medical care

519.076 521.223 522.800 3.6 0.7 0.3

Medical care commodities

403.494 403.054 402.677 2.8 -0.2 -0.1

Medical care services

552.182 555.114 557.284 3.7 0.9 0.4

Professional services

386.001 387.893 392.274 3.2 1.6 1.1

Recreation

125.643 126.008 126.575 2.1 0.7 0.4

Education and communication

142.917 143.002 142.817 1.3 -0.1 -0.1

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,252.969 1,253.615 1,253.804 2.9 0.1 0.0

Other goods and services

495.254 495.913 495.992 1.4 0.1 0.0

Commodity and service group

Commodities

191.946 193.019 192.352 0.3 0.2 -0.3

Commodities less food and beverages

153.760 154.846 153.661 -0.6 -0.1 -0.8

Nondurables less food and beverages

200.751 202.844 199.965 -1.3 -0.4 -1.4

Durables

102.466 102.667 102.909 0.5 0.4 0.2

Services

343.333 343.671 345.002 2.2 0.5 0.4

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

238.547 239.230 239.388 1.1 0.4 0.1

All items less medical care

258.078 258.686 259.021 1.4 0.4 0.1

Commodities less food

157.412 158.511 157.352 -0.5 0.0 -0.7

Nondurables

231.639 233.198 231.969 0.3 0.1 -0.5

Nondurables less food

203.826 205.873 203.162 -1.2 -0.3 -1.3

Services less rent of shelter

339.773 339.764 341.482 1.8 0.5 0.5

Services less medical care services

328.938 329.098 330.371 2.0 0.4 0.4

Energy

217.787 219.921 216.394 -3.8 -0.6 -1.6

All items less energy

277.041 277.569 278.374 2.0 0.5 0.3

All items less food and energy

281.302 281.782 282.588 2.1 0.5 0.3

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 15:17:05 UTC
