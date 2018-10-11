BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Northeast Region – September 2018

Log in
Consumer Price Index, Northeast Region – September 2018

10/11/2018 | 05:43pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1664-PHI
Thursday, October 11, 2018

Regional prices increased 0.1 percent over the month, 2.2 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Northeast inched up 0.1 percent in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that this was mostly due to a 0.1-percent increase in the all items less food and energy index. The food index also increased over the month, up 0.2 percent, while the energy index was unchanged. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the Northeast all items CPI-U increased 2.2 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The all items less food and energy index led the advance, rising 1.8 percent. The energy index and the food index also rose, up 5.9 and 2.4 percent, respectively, since September 2017. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index edged up 0.2 percent since August as prices for food at home increased 0.3 percent. Food away from home prices also rose, inching up 0.1 percent.

From September 2017 to September 2018, the food index increased 2.4 percent. Prices for both food away from home and food at home increased over the year, up 2.8 and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, was unchanged in September. Gasoline prices inched up 0.1 percent since August, while prices for utility (piped) gas service and electricity decreased, down 0.4 and 0.1 percent, respectively.

The energy index advanced 5.9 percent since September 2017. The increase reflected higher prices for gasoline, up 6.5 percent. Prices also increased over the year for utility (piped) gas service (5.8 percent) and electricity (2.1 percent).

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy inched up 0.1 percent over the month. Higher prices for apparel (4.3 percent), among others, were moderated by lower prices for new and used motor vehicles (-1.8 percent) and shelter (-0.2 percent).

The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.8 percent since September 2017, led by higher prices for shelter, up 2.8 percent. Prices also rose over the year for medical care (2.1 percent) and education and communication (1.9 percent), but were lower for apparel (-1.9 percent), among others.

Month 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.6 1.5 -0.2 -0.4 0.0 0.7 0.6 2.5 0.5 1.6

February

0.1 1.0 0.2 -0.2 0.2 0.7 0.3 2.6 0.4 1.7

March

0.5 1.5 0.3 -0.4 0.2 0.6 -0.1 2.2 0.1 2.0

April

0.0 1.6 0.1 -0.3 0.6 1.0 0.3 1.9 0.4 2.1

May

0.4 2.0 0.4 -0.3 0.3 0.9 0.1 1.7 0.4 2.5

June

0.0 1.9 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.7 0.0 1.5 0.0 2.6

July

0.1 1.8 -0.1 -0.2 0.0 0.8 -0.2 1.3 0.0 2.7

August

-0.3 1.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.1 1.0 0.3 1.6 0.2 2.7

September

0.0 1.2 0.0 -0.1 0.2 1.3 0.5 1.9 0.1 2.2

October

-0.2 1.4 -0.2 -0.1 0.2 1.6 -0.1 1.5

November

-0.4 0.9 0.0 0.3 0.0 1.6 0.0 1.6

December

-0.5 0.4 -0.4 0.5 0.0 1.9 0.1 1.7

The Consumer Price Index for October 2018 is scheduled to be released Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Northeast region is comprised of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Historical
data 		Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018 		Sep.
2018 		Sep.
2017 		Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018

All items

265.830 266.425 266.709 2.2 0.3 0.1

All items (December 1977 = 100)

418.601 419.537 419.984

Food and beverages

260.347 260.775 261.441 2.4 0.4 0.3

Food

260.792 261.235 261.747 2.4 0.4 0.2

Food at home

249.803 250.062 250.733 2.1 0.4 0.3

Cereals and bakery products

293.679 295.222 297.692 1.4 0.8

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

253.426 252.192 252.235 -0.5 0.0

Dairy and related products

227.522 227.518 228.371 0.4 0.4

Fruits and vegetables

311.877 314.739 314.943 1.0 0.1

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

173.237 173.848 174.920 1.0 0.6

Other food at home

224.812 224.101 224.313 -0.2 0.1

Food away from home

280.675 281.392 281.681 2.8 0.4 0.1

Alcoholic beverages

253.506 253.746 256.285 1.3 1.1 1.0

Housing

283.331 284.496 284.068 2.8 0.3 -0.2

Shelter

351.001 353.180 352.325 2.8 0.4 -0.2

Rent of primary residence

351.404 352.801 352.964 2.4 0.4 0.0

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

362.176 363.229 363.828 2.8 0.5 0.2

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

361.919 362.959 363.548 2.7 0.5 0.2

Fuels and utilities

230.350 228.798 228.782 4.7 -0.7 0.0

Household energy

204.419 202.826 202.909 4.9 -0.7 0.0

Energy services

201.014 198.979 198.649 2.7 -1.2 -0.2

Electricity

208.488 206.791 206.649 2.1 -0.9 -0.1

Utility (piped) gas service

173.183 170.756 170.144 5.8 -1.8 -0.4

Household furnishings and operations

119.322 119.132 119.799 0.9 0.4 0.6

Apparel

124.772 128.098 133.579 -1.9 7.1 4.3

Transportation

210.687 209.626 208.790 2.5 -0.9 -0.4

Private transportation

203.643 202.941 201.641 2.8 -1.0 -0.6

New and used motor vehicles

97.374 96.666 94.963 0.9 -2.5 -1.8

New vehicles

143.208 142.147 142.888 0.2 -0.2 0.5

New cars and trucks

99.247 98.528 99.039 0.3 -0.2 0.5

New cars

132.623 131.954 133.164 0.7 0.4 0.9

Used cars and trucks

146.608 147.009 140.686 -1.1 -4.0 -4.3

Motor fuel

250.214 250.129 250.269 6.6 0.0 0.1

Gasoline (all types)

249.152 249.080 249.207 6.5 0.0 0.1

Gasoline, unleaded regular

246.882 246.777 246.887 6.5 0.0 0.0

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

261.981 262.230 262.527 7.4 0.2 0.1

Gasoline, unleaded premium

254.288 254.421 254.650 6.7 0.1 0.1

Motor vehicle insurance

615.988 615.044 618.684 0.4 0.6

Medical care

504.541 505.303 506.476 2.1 0.4 0.2

Medical care commodities

390.243 393.895 390.537 1.2 0.1 -0.9

Medical care services

537.320 537.191 539.751 2.3 0.5 0.5

Professional services

380.806 380.306 384.604 1.8 1.0 1.1

Recreation

123.961 123.684 124.007 -0.3 0.0 0.3

Education and communication

141.292 141.673 142.428 1.9 0.8 0.5

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,220.420 1,231.560 1,240.184 1.6 0.7

Other goods and services

488.926 488.910 488.993 2.2 0.0 0.0

Commodity and service group

Commodities

191.270 191.740 192.297 1.8 0.5 0.3

Commodities less food and beverages

153.618 154.078 154.560 1.4 0.6 0.3

Nondurables less food and beverages

200.744 202.015 204.009 2.4 1.6 1.0

Durables

102.233 102.019 101.285 0.0 -0.9 -0.7

Services

337.754 338.472 338.521 2.4 0.2 0.0

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

236.513 236.525 237.234 2.0 0.3 0.3

All items less medical care

255.352 255.940 256.183 2.3 0.3 0.1

Commodities less food

157.267 157.722 158.267 1.4 0.6 0.3

Nondurables

230.734 231.630 233.034 2.4 1.0 0.6

Nondurables less food

203.805 205.013 207.039 2.4 1.6 1.0

Services less rent of shelter

335.164 334.326 335.352 2.1 0.1 0.3

Services less medical care services

323.997 324.773 324.650 2.5 0.2 0.0

Energy

223.343 222.382 222.488 5.9 -0.4 0.0

All items less energy

272.843 273.607 273.913 1.9 0.4 0.1

All items less food and energy

276.730 277.552 277.826 1.8 0.4 0.1

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:42:11 UTC
