BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington – August 2018

News Release Information 18-1497-PHI

Thursday, September 13, 2018

Area prices up 0.3 percent since June; 1.7 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington edged up 0.3 percent from June to August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Sheila Watkins noted that the recent advance was led by an increase in the all items less food and energy index (0.3 percent). The food index also increased, up 0.9 percent, while the energy index declined, down 0.9 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U increased 1.7 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The over-the-year rise was led by increases in the all items less food and energy index (1.0 percent) and the energy index (10.2 percent). Prices for food also increased since August 2017, up 0.8 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

Following a 0.2-percent decrease from April to June, the food index increased 0.9 percent over the last two months. Prices were higher for both food at home (1.1 percent) and food away from home (0.7 percent) since June. Within the food at home component, prices were higher for various items including breakfast cereal and carbonated drinks, while prices were lower for items including frozen and freeze dried prepared foods.

Over the year, the food index increased 0.8 percent. Prices for food away from home rose 1.1 percent, and those for food at home increased 0.6 percent.

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, decreased 0.9 percent since June. Lower prices for gasoline (-0.7 percent) led the decrease. Prices were also lower over the last two months for electricity, down 0.5 percent, while those for utility (piped) gas service increased 0.4 percent.

Over the year, the energy index rose 10.2 percent, due almost entirely to a 20.7-percent rise in gasoline prices. Prices were also higher for utility (piped) gas service (5.6 percent), while those for electricity declined 2.9 percent over the year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.3 percent from June to August, led by higher prices for shelter (0.7 percent), medical care (0.9 percent), and apparel (2.7 percent). Lower prices for education and communication (-0.4 percent), among others, moderated the increase in the all items less food and energy index since June.

Since August 2017, the index for all items less food and energy increased 1.0 percent. Prices were higher for a number of items including shelter (1.8 percent), medical care (2.7 percent) and new and used motor vehicles (3.5 percent).

Month 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month February 0.5 1.0 -0.2 -0.1 0.3 0.3 0.7 2.1 0.4 0.5 April 0.5 1.4 0.5 0.0 0.9 0.6 0.0 1.3 0.9 1.4 June 0.6 1.8 0.8 0.2 0.3 0.1 -0.3 0.7 0.2 1.9 August 0.0 1.3 -0.5 -0.3 -0.2 0.4 0.5 1.4 0.3 1.7 October -0.1 1.6 -0.3 -0.5 0.6 1.3 0.0 0.8 December -0.8 0.6 -0.6 -0.2 -0.1 1.7 -0.1 0.8

The Consumer Price Index for September 2018 is scheduled to be released Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 8:30 am (ET).

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index for Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington is published bi-monthly. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, Core Based Statistical Area includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania; Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counties in New Jersey; New Castle County in Delaware; and Cecil County in Maryland.

