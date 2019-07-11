Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington – June 2019

0
07/11/2019 | 11:18am EDT

News Release Information

19-1297-PHI
Thursday, July 11, 2019

Area prices up 0.5 percent since April; 2.1 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington increased 0.5 percent from April to June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Sheila Watkins noted that the recent two-month rise reflected an 0.7-percent increase in the all items less food and energy index and a 0.3-percent rise in the food index, while the energy index decreased since April, down 1.3 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U increased 2.1 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The over-the-year rise was led by an increase in the all items less food and energy index (2.5 percent). The food index also advanced since June 2018, up 2.1 percent, while the energy index declined 1.4 percent. (See table 1.)

Food

The food index rose 0.3 percent over the last two months. Prices for both food away from home and food at home increased since April, up 0.4 and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Over the year, the food index increased 2.1 percent. Prices for food away from home rose 3.0 percent, and those for food at home were up 1.4 percent.

Energy

The energy index, which includes prices for household and transportation fuels, decreased 1.3 percent since April. The 2-month decline was led by a 1.6-percent decrease in gasoline prices. Prices were also lower for utility (piped) gas service (-1.6 percent), while they were higher for electricity (0.8 percent).

Over the year, the energy index declined 1.4 percent, due to lower gasoline prices, down 5.6 percent. Prices were higher for utility (piped) gas service (9.7 percent) and electricity (1.0 percent) since June 2018.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.7 percent from April to June. Prices were higher for shelter (0.8 percent), household furnishings and operations (4.0 percent), and recreation (1.0 percent), among others.

Since June 2018, the index for all items less food and energy increased 2.5 percent. Prices were higher for a number of items including shelter (3.2 percent), medical care (3.9 percent), and recreation (3.9 percent), while prices were lower for apparel, down 4.1 percent.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

February

-0.2 -0.1 0.3 0.3 0.7 2.1 0.4 0.5 0.8 1.5

April

0.5 0.0 0.9 0.6 0.0 1.3 0.9 1.4 1.3 1.9

June

0.8 0.2 0.3 0.1 -0.3 0.7 0.2 1.9 0.5 2.1

August

-0.5 -0.3 -0.2 0.4 0.5 1.4 0.3 1.7

October

-0.3 -0.5 0.6 1.3 0.0 0.8 0.0 1.6

December

-0.6 -0.2 -0.1 1.7 -0.1 0.8 -0.7 1.0

The Consumer Price Index for August 2019 is scheduled to be released Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 8:30 am (ET).


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index for Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington is published bi-monthly. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. Note:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, Core Based Statistical Area includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania; Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem Counties in New Jersey; New Castle County in Delaware; and Cecil County in Maryland.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Expenditure category Indexes Percent change from
Historical
data 		Apr.
2019 		May
2019 		Jun.
2019 		Jun.
2018 		Apr.
2019 		May
2019

All items

256.528 257.709 2.1 0.5

All items (1967 = 100)

741.094 744.506

Food and beverages

236.304 237.368 1.9 0.5

Food

236.919 237.597 2.1 0.3

Food at home

240.148 241.410 240.573 1.4 0.2 -0.3

Cereals and bakery products

302.787 305.728 1.9 1.0

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

262.254 264.414 0.2 0.8

Dairy and related products

200.260 201.032 2.1 0.4

Fruits and vegetables

278.270 277.869 4.1 -0.1

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

157.701 156.562 -2.4 -0.7

Other food at home

220.611 220.025 1.7 -0.3

Food away from home

226.917 227.918 3.0 0.4

Alcoholic beverages

224.915 231.546 0.1 2.9

Housing

265.929 268.889 3.5 1.1

Shelter

330.829 331.137 333.598 3.2 0.8 0.7

Rent of primary residence

307.635 307.885 308.522 1.9 0.3 0.2

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

339.766 339.926 340.425 2.5 0.2 0.1

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

339.766 339.926 340.425 2.5 0.2 0.1

Fuels and utilities

215.093 217.154 4.5 1.0

Household energy

178.508 179.063 176.722 2.7 -1.0 -1.3

Energy services

188.038 188.699 187.752 4.2 -0.2 -0.5

Electricity

181.901 182.910 183.340 1.0 0.8 0.2

Utility (piped) gas service

185.581 185.670 182.679 9.7 -1.6 -1.6

Household furnishings and operations

114.774 119.365 5.2 4.0

Apparel

108.752 105.889 -4.1 -2.6

Transportation

215.394 215.335 -1.4 0.0

Private transportation

215.354 215.054 -1.2 -0.1

New and used motor vehicles

98.846 99.597 1.5 0.8

New vehicles

178.296 179.871 1.1 0.9

Used cars and trucks

259.471 259.471 1.1 0.0

Motor fuel

261.622 269.330 257.235 -5.6 -1.7 -4.5

Gasoline (all types)

258.018 265.853 253.829 -5.6 -1.6 -4.5

Gasoline, unleaded regular

255.036 263.052 250.667 -5.8 -1.7 -4.7

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

262.181 269.832 260.855 -4.3 -0.5 -3.3

Gasoline, unleaded premium

258.470 264.273 255.531 -5.0 -1.1 -3.3

Motor vehicle insurance

724.276 724.276 -1.2 0.0

Medical care

539.820 539.625 3.9 0.0

Recreation

123.000 124.270 3.9 1.0

Education and communication

131.900 131.718 0.6 -0.1

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,038.607 1,042.846 1.1 0.4

Other goods and services

558.096 550.798 2.8 -1.3

Commodity and service group

Commodities

182.735 182.227 0.4 -0.3

Commodities less food and beverages

152.060 151.049 -0.4 -0.7

Nondurables less food and beverages

197.369 193.827 -2.0 -1.8

Durables

103.368 104.548 2.1 1.1

Services

331.490 334.171 2.9 0.8

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

232.159 232.751 1.5 0.3

All items less medical care

244.575 245.822 1.9 0.5

Commodities less food

154.873 154.021 -0.4 -0.6

Nondurables

218.903 217.253 -0.2 -0.8

Nondurables less food

199.208 196.112 -1.9 -1.6

Services less rent of shelter

339.571 342.201 2.6 0.8

Services less medical care services

316.139 318.830 2.8 0.9

Energy

208.636 211.869 205.886 -1.4 -1.3 -2.8

All items less energy

263.697 265.351 2.4 0.6

All items less food and energy

270.859 272.678 2.5 0.7

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 15:17:04 UTC
