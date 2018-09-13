Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, San Francisco Area — August 2018

09/13/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1459-SAN
Thursday, September 13, 2018

Area prices were up 0.6 percent over the past two months, up 4.3 percent from a year ago

Prices in the San Francisco area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), increased 0.6 percent for the two months ending in August 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the August increase was influenced by higher prices for education and communication and shelter. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U increased 4.3 percent. The 4.3 percent year-over-year increase is the largest since the 4.5 percent increase in October 2001. (See chart 1 and table A.) Energy prices jumped 13.5 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of gasoline. The index for all items less food and energy advanced 4.0 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices rose 1.2 percent for the two months ending in August. (See table 1.) Prices for food away from home advanced 2.7 percent, but prices for food at home declined 0.4 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices rose 2.8 percent. Prices for food away from home increased 5.7 percent since a year ago, but prices for food at home decreased 0.4 percent.

Energy

The energy index declined 0.3 percent for the two months ending in August. The decrease was mainly due to lower prices for gasoline (-1.3 percent). Prices for natural gas service rose 6.2 percent, while prices for electricity were unchanged for the same period.

Energy prices jumped 13.5 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for gasoline (23.8 percent). Prices paid for natural gas service increased 2.5 percent, and prices for electricity increased 0.3 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.5 percent in the latest two-month period. Higher prices for apparel (6.5 percent), education and communication (3.8 percent), and shelter (0.6 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for household furnishings and operations (-1.7 percent) and medical care (-0.5 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 4.0 percent. Components contributing to the increase included other goods and services (7.2 percent), education and communication (5.5 percent), and shelter (4.2 percent). Partly offsetting the increases was a price decline in apparel (-1.7 percent).

Month 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
Bi-monthly Annual Bi-monthly Annual Bi-monthly Annual Bi-monthly Annual Bi-monthly Annual Bi-monthly Annual

February

1.3 2.4 1.2 2.4 1.0 2.5 0.9 3.0 0.8 3.4 1.4 3.6

April

0.8 2.4 1.2 2.8 1.1 2.4 0.7 2.7 1.1 3.8 0.8 3.2

June

0.5 2.6 0.7 3.0 0.6 2.3 0.6 2.7 0.3 3.5 0.9 3.9

August

0.1 2.0 0.0 3.0 0.3 2.6 0.7 3.1 0.2 3.0 0.6 4.3

October

0.2 1.6 0.5 3.2 0.4 2.6 0.9 3.6 0.6 2.7

December

-0.4 2.6 -0.9 2.7 -0.3 3.2 -0.3 3.5 -0.1 2.9

The October 2018 Consumer Price Index for the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward area is scheduled to be released on November 14, 2018.

Consumer Price Index Geographic Revision for 2018

In January 2018, BLS introduced a new geographic area sample for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). As part of the new sample, the index for this area was renamed. Additional information on the geographic revision is available at: www.bls.gov/cpi/georevision2018.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 94 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 28 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/homch17_a.htm.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA. metropolitan area covered in this release is comprised of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo Counties in the State of California.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jun.
2018 		Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018 		Aug.
2017 		Jun.
2018 		Jul.
2018

Expenditure category

All items

286.062 - 287.664 4.3 0.6 -

All items (1967=100)

879.435 - 884.358 - - -

Food and beverages

277.635 - 280.249 3.6 0.9 -

Food

274.904 - 278.339 2.8 1.2 -

Food at home

251.694 254.374 250.727 -0.4 -0.4 -1.4

Cereals and bakery products

260.077 - 259.513 - -0.2 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

246.948 - 247.451 - 0.2 -

Dairy and related products

267.807 - 267.722 - 0.0 -

Fruits and vegetables

333.370 - 325.549 - -2.3 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

202.207 - 198.443 - -1.9 -

Other food at home

219.599 - 221.976 - 1.1 -

Food away from home

302.712 - 310.797 5.7 2.7 -

Alcoholic beverages

308.746 - 304.532 11.9 -1.4 -

Housing

337.975 - 339.571 3.9 0.5 -

Shelter

386.091 386.722 388.421 4.2 0.6 0.4

Rent of primary residence

440.273 440.741 442.682 5.6 0.5 0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

413.614 414.594 416.564 3.8 0.7 0.5

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

413.614 414.594 416.564 3.8 0.7 0.5

Fuels and utilities

399.068 - 403.866 2.0 1.2 -

Household energy

350.925 352.507 356.183 0.7 1.5 1.0

Energy services

351.606 353.376 357.099 0.5 1.6 1.1

Electricity

373.069 373.069 373.069 0.3 0.0 0.0

Utility (piped) gas service

293.509 299.360 311.667 2.5 6.2 4.1

Household furnishings and operations

138.409 - 136.022 2.6 -1.7 -

Apparel

106.919 - 113.911 -1.7 6.5 -

Transportation

208.568 - 204.593 8.0 -1.9 -

Private transportation

201.553 - 199.212 9.4 -1.2 -

New and used motor vehicles

97.703 - 96.122 - -1.6 -

New vehicles

165.081 - 159.487 - -3.4 -

Used cars and trucks

253.039 - 256.799 - 1.5 -

Motor fuel

277.231 275.852 273.651 23.8 -1.3 -0.8

Gasoline (all types)

276.204 274.766 272.614 23.8 -1.3 -0.8

Gasoline, unleaded regular

276.486 275.073 272.770 23.9 -1.3 -0.8

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

257.711 256.137 254.060 23.6 -1.4 -0.8

Gasoline, unleaded premium

260.934 259.483 258.266 23.3 -1.0 -0.5

Motor vehicle insurance

505.695 - 500.310 - -1.1 -

Medical care

511.465 - 508.677 3.8 -0.5 -

Recreation

115.635 - 116.092 1.7 0.4 -

Education and communication

143.185 - 148.682 5.5 3.8 -

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,664.953 - 1,787.966 - 7.4 -

Other goods and services

494.060 - 494.118 7.2 0.0 -

Commodity and service group

All items

286.062 - 287.664 4.3 0.6 -

Commodities

190.438 - 191.140 3.8 0.4 -

Commodities less food & beverages

143.374 - 143.146 3.9 -0.2 -

Nondurables less food & beverages

189.141 - 190.785 6.2 0.9 -

Durables

99.282 - 97.412 0.2 -1.9 -

Services

365.697 - 368.040 4.5 0.6 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

276.860 - 278.632 4.3 0.6 -

All items less shelter

244.644 - 245.933 4.3 0.5 -

Commodities less food

150.345 - 149.929 4.5 -0.3 -

Nondurables

234.667 - 236.807 4.7 0.9 -

Nondurables less food

198.269 - 199.338 6.8 0.5 -

Services less rent of shelter

355.743 - 358.203 4.9 0.7 -

Services less medical care services

356.748 - 359.280 4.4 0.7 -

Energy

310.676 310.199 309.807 13.5 -0.3 -0.1

All items less energy

288.352 - 290.091 3.8 0.6 -

All items less food and energy

291.270 - 292.740 4.0 0.5 -

- Data not available
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 15:32:03 UTC
