Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, San Francisco Area — August2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

News Release Information

19-1634-SAN
Thursday, September 12, 2019

Area prices were up 0.1 percent over the past two months, up 2.7 percent from a year ago

Prices in the San Francisco area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), inched up 0.1 percent for the two months ending in August 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the August increase was influenced by higher prices for all items less food and energy. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U increased 2.7 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.8 percent over the year. Food prices increased 3.7 percent. Energy prices decreased 0.9 percent, largely the result of a decrease in the price of gasoline. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices inched down 0.1 percent for the two months ending in August. (See table 1.) Prices for food at home decreased 1.7 percent, but prices for food away from home rose 1.2 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices increased 3.7 percent. Prices for food away from home rose 5.9 percent since a year ago, and prices for food at from home advanced 1.0 percent.

Energy

The energy index decreased 3.3 percent for the two months ending in August. The decrease was mainly due to lower prices for gasoline (-5.9 percent). Prices for natural gas service advanced 3.4 percent, and prices for electricity increased 0.4 percent for the same period.

Energy prices decreased 0.9 percent over the year, largely due to lower prices for gasoline (-3.6 percent). Prices paid for natural gas service decreased 0.4 percent, but prices for electricity increased 5.3 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy advanced 0.3 percent in the latest two-month period. Higher prices for apparel (3.1 percent) and shelter (0.3 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for household furnishings and operations (-1.9 percent) and education and communication (-1.5 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.8 percent. Components contributing to the increase included apparel (4.1 percent) and shelter (2.5 percent).

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

February

1.0 2.5 0.9 3.0 0.8 3.4 1.4 3.6 0.5 3.5

April

1.1 2.4 0.7 2.7 1.1 3.8 0.8 3.2 1.2 4.0

June

0.6 2.3 0.6 2.7 0.3 3.5 0.9 3.9 0.2 3.2

August

0.3 2.6 0.7 3.1 0.2 3.0 0.6 4.3 0.1 2.7

October

0.4 2.6 0.9 3.6 0.6 2.7 0.7 4.4

December

-0.3 3.2 -0.3 3.5 -0.1 2.9 0.1 4.5

The October 2019 Consumer Price Index for the San Francisco area is scheduled to be released on November 13, 2019.

Consumer Price Index Geographic Revision for 2018

In January 2018, BLS introduced a new geographic area sample for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). As part of the new sample, the index for this area was renamed. Additional information on the geographic revision is available at: www.bls.gov/cpi/additional-resources/geographic-revision-2018.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 94 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 28 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/homch17_a.htm.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA. metropolitan area covered in this release is comprised of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo Counties in the State of California.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019 		Aug.
2019 		Aug.
2018 		Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019

Expenditure category

All items

295.259 - 295.490 2.7 0.1 -

All items (1967=100)

907.709 - 908.420 - - -

Food and beverages

290.452 - 290.673 3.7 0.1 -

Food

288.914 - 288.638 3.7 -0.1 -

Food at home

257.789 254.721 253.359 1.0 -1.7 -0.5

Cereals and bakery products

259.205 - 261.829 0.9 1.0 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

258.545 - 250.662 1.3 -3.0 -

Dairy and related products

264.976 - 271.079 1.3 2.3 -

Fruits and vegetables

347.822 - 342.240 5.1 -1.6 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

200.398 - 199.640 0.6 -0.4 -

Other food at home

226.017 - 216.868 -2.3 -4.0 -

Food away from home

325.183 - 329.247 5.9 1.2 -

Food away from home

325.183 - 329.247 5.9 1.2 -

Alcoholic beverages

311.910 - 316.323 3.9 1.4 -

Housing

347.397 - 348.154 2.5 0.2 -

Shelter

396.831 397.806 397.988 2.5 0.3 0.0

Rent of primary residence

452.744 453.451 454.868 2.8 0.5 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

425.284 425.957 426.454 2.4 0.3 0.1

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

425.284 425.957 426.454 2.4 0.3 0.1

Fuels and utilities

419.833 - 426.666 5.6 1.6 -

Household energy

365.063 370.941 369.296 3.7 1.2 -0.4

Energy services

366.460 372.221 370.673 3.8 1.1 -0.4

Electricity

391.199 392.850 392.850 5.3 0.4 0.0

Utility (piped) gas service

300.392 315.590 310.473 -0.4 3.4 -1.6

Household furnishings and operations

139.650 - 136.999 0.7 -1.9 -

Apparel

114.989 - 118.582 4.1 3.1 -

Transportation

210.896 - 207.444 1.4 -1.6 -

Private transportation

203.699 - 200.963 0.9 -1.3 -

New and used motor vehicles

95.053 - 96.228 0.1 1.2 -

New vehicles

159.898 - 158.619 -0.5 -0.8 -

Used cars and trucks

253.982 - 260.588 1.5 2.6 -

Motor fuel

280.364 272.104 263.865 -3.6 -5.9 -3.0

Gasoline (all types)

279.331 271.055 262.782 -3.6 -5.9 -3.1

Gasoline, unleaded regular

279.819 271.245 262.722 -3.7 -6.1 -3.1

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

259.713 252.717 246.406 -3.0 -5.1 -2.5

Gasoline, unleaded premium

262.894 256.158 249.142 -3.5 -5.2 -2.7

Motor vehicle insurance

516.426 - 516.426 3.2 0.0 -

Medical care

538.854 - - - - -

Recreation

116.648 - 117.507 1.2 0.7 -

Education and communication

151.694 - 149.395 0.5 -1.5 -

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,836.560 - 1,786.057 -0.1 -2.7 -

Other goods and services

499.018 - 501.868 1.6 0.6 -

Commodity and service group

All items

295.259 - 295.490 2.7 0.1 -

Commodities

194.969 - 194.205 1.6 -0.4 -

Commodities less food & beverages

143.834 - 142.625 -0.4 -0.8 -

Nondurables less food & beverages

191.919 - 190.355 -0.2 -0.8 -

Durables

97.689 - 96.825 -0.6 -0.9 -

Services

378.743 - 379.781 3.2 0.3 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

285.329 - 285.206 2.4 0.0 -

All items less shelter

253.308 - 253.102 2.9 -0.1 -

Commodities less food

150.931 - 149.998 0.0 -0.6 -

Nondurables

242.507 - 241.832 2.1 -0.3 -

Nondurables less food

201.051 - 200.071 0.4 -0.5 -

Services less rent of shelter

372.718 - 373.629 4.3 0.2 -

Services less medical care services

368.418 - 368.836 2.7 0.1 -

Energy

317.453 313.440 307.026 -0.9 -3.3 -2.0

All items less energy

297.776 - 298.519 2.9 0.2 -

All items less food and energy

299.981 - 300.891 2.8 0.3 -

- Data not available
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 17:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : Pork Producers Urge Congress to Ratify USMCA and Support Measures to Prevent Foreign Animal Disease
PU
01:16pCanada's Trudeau promises to tax foreign speculation in housing market if reelected
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14pWall Street gets boost from easing trade concerns, euro zone stimulus
RE
01:11pSenate approves full term for Fed's Bowman
RE
01:11pMIKE ROUNDS : Rounds Receives Growth Energy's 2019 Fueling Growth Award for his Strong Support for Ethanol and the RFS
PU
01:11pU.S., China tariffs could lower global GDP by 0.8% in 2020 - IMF
RE
01:06pWhat You Need to Know About ECB New Moves
DJ
01:04pGoogle to pay $1 billion in France to settle fiscal fraud probe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Regulators Split on Return of MAX Jet -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group