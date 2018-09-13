Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, South Region – August 2018

09/13/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1488-ATL
Thursday, September 13, 2018

Prices in the South down 0.1 percent over the month; up 2.4 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the South inched down 0.1 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The all items less food and energy index edged down 0.2 percent over the month. The food index and the energy index each rose 0.2 percent in August. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U was up 2.4 percent for the 12 months ending August 2018. The index for all items less food and energy increased 2.0 percent over the past year, while the energy index advanced 8.6 percent and the food index rose 1.1 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index edged up 0.2 percent in August. The food at home index rose 0.2 percent, largely due to a 2.0-percent increase in the dairy and related products index. The food away from home index edged up 0.2 percent over the month.

The food index rose 1.1 percent since August 2017, primarily due to a 2.1-percent increase in the food away from home index. The food at home index was up 0.4 percent over the year.

Energy

The energy index edged up 0.2 percent in August, led by increases in the motor fuel index (0.2 percent) and the electricity index (0.3 percent). In contrast, the utility (piped) gas service index edged down 0.2 percent over the month.

From August 2017-August 2018, the energy index advanced 8.6 percent, fueled by a 20.1-percent increase in the motor fuel index. Over the year, the electricity and the utility (piped) gas service indexes declined, down 1.9 and 4.6 percent, respectively.

All items less food and energy

In August 2018, the index for all items less food and energy edged down 0.2 percent as decreases were recorded in the apparel index (-2.5 percent) and the medical care index (-0.5 percent). The education and communication index and the shelter index rose over the month, up 0.3 and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Since August 2017, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.0 percent, led by an increase in the shelter index (2.9 percent).

Month 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.3 1.7 -0.7 -0.4 0.0 1.2 0.5 2.6 0.5 1.8

February

0.4 1.2 0.5 -0.3 0.1 0.7 0.2 2.8 0.6 2.1

March

0.6 1.5 0.6 -0.3 0.6 0.7 0.0 2.2 0.2 2.3

April

0.5 2.3 0.3 -0.6 0.4 0.9 0.2 2.0 0.4 2.4

May

0.2 2.4 0.4 -0.4 0.4 0.9 0.0 1.7 0.3 2.7

June

0.2 2.3 0.5 -0.1 0.4 0.8 0.2 1.5 0.2 2.7

July

-0.1 2.0 -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 0.7 -0.2 1.6 0.0 2.9

August

-0.2 1.7 -0.2 -0.2 0.1 1.0 0.4 1.9 -0.1 2.4

September

0.1 1.7 -0.2 -0.4 0.2 1.4 0.7 2.4

October

-0.3 1.6 0.0 -0.1 0.1 1.5 -0.2 2.0

November

-0.6 1.3 -0.2 0.3 -0.1 1.6 -0.1 2.1

December

-0.6 0.6 -0.4 0.5 0.1 2.0 -0.1 1.8

The Consumer Price Index for September 2018 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 11, 2018.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The South region is comprised of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jun.
2018 		Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018 		Aug.
2017 		Jun.
2018 		Jul.
2018

Expenditure category

All Items

243.770 243.776 243.605 2.4 -0.1 -0.1

All items (December 1977=100)

395.429 395.438 395.162 - - -

Food and beverages

250.208 250.474 251.033 1.1 0.3 0.2

Food

251.502 251.835 252.392 1.1 0.4 0.2

Food at home

237.459 237.752 238.259 0.4 0.3 0.2

Cereal and bakery products

277.972 277.871 278.163 - 0.1 0.1

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

243.526 244.980 245.112 - 0.7 0.1

Dairy and related products

218.148 216.153 220.454 - 1.1 2.0

Fruits and vegetables

283.756 284.158 285.149 - 0.5 0.3

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

163.931 164.091 164.971 - 0.6 0.5

Other food at home

210.115 210.468 209.417 - -0.3 -0.5

Food away from home

275.224 275.619 276.255 2.1 0.4 0.2

Alcoholic beverages

231.737 231.031 231.616 0.8 -0.1 0.3

Housing

238.077 238.577 238.681 2.3 0.3 0.0

Shelter

273.607 274.423 274.581 2.9 0.4 0.1

Rent of primary residence

285.134 286.015 286.803 3.5 0.6 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

275.010 275.797 276.412 2.8 0.5 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

275.008 275.794 276.411 2.8 0.5 0.2

Fuels and utilities

240.474 239.692 240.366 -0.7 0.0 0.3

Household energy

194.662 193.824 194.147 -2.0 -0.3 0.2

Energy services

194.734 193.878 194.285 -2.2 -0.2 0.2

Electricity

193.492 192.621 193.147 -1.9 -0.2 0.3

Utility (piped) gas service

186.650 185.967 185.522 -4.6 -0.6 -0.2

Household furnishings and operations

121.879 122.145 121.743 1.4 -0.1 -0.3

Apparel

137.828 133.946 130.556 -0.1 -5.3 -2.5

Transportation

214.836 214.663 214.636 6.1 -0.1 0.0

Private transportation

213.631 213.617 213.977 6.6 0.2 0.2

New and used motor vehicles

101.801 102.684 102.724 0.9 0.9 0.0

New vehicles

152.615 153.424 153.618 0.7 0.7 0.1

New cars and trucks

103.897 104.458 104.592 0.7 0.7 0.1

New cars

151.794 152.949 153.097 1.0 0.9 0.1

Used cars and trucks

140.642 142.287 142.571 1.5 1.4 0.2

Motor fuel

242.553 238.872 239.439 20.1 -1.3 0.2

Gasoline (all types)

241.336 237.621 238.227 20.0 -1.3 0.3

Unleaded regular

235.985 232.236 232.867 20.5 -1.3 0.3

Unleaded midgrade

264.452 261.054 261.109 18.0 -1.3 0.0

Unleaded premium

260.358 257.344 257.782 16.7 -1.0 0.2

Motor vehicle insurance

941.337 942.302 944.864 - 0.4 0.3

Medical care

466.684 464.964 462.520 1.0 -0.9 -0.5

Medical care commodities

372.730 367.567 365.796 -0.7 -1.9 -0.5

Medical care services

498.160 497.651 494.979 1.5 -0.6 -0.5

Professional services

365.665 365.242 364.929 1.0 -0.2 -0.1

Recreation

117.923 118.616 118.505 0.5 0.5 -0.1

Education and communication

132.497 132.541 132.929 0.7 0.3 0.3

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,298.695 1,298.416 1,315.132 - 1.3 1.3

Other goods and services

426.629 427.067 426.185 1.7 -0.1 -0.2

Commodity and service group

All Items

243.770 243.776 243.605 2.4 -0.1 -0.1

Commodities

186.232 185.807 185.429 2.6 -0.4 -0.2

Commodities less food and beverages

155.285 154.642 153.958 3.5 -0.9 -0.4

Nondurables less food and beverages

208.823 206.058 204.654 6.2 -2.0 -0.7

Nondurables less food, beverages, and apparel

252.430 250.150 249.725 8.1 -1.1 -0.2

Durables

107.519 108.264 108.093 0.3 0.5 -0.2

Services

301.486 301.949 302.003 2.2 0.2 0.0

Rent of shelter

280.885 281.728 281.891 2.9 0.4 0.1

Transportation services

359.027 359.044 357.381 3.3 -0.5 -0.5

Other services

339.999 340.679 341.910 1.4 0.6 0.4

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

231.601 231.692 231.635 2.5 0.0 0.0

All items less food

242.315 242.272 241.994 2.6 -0.1 -0.1

All items less shelter

233.097 232.795 232.501 2.1 -0.3 -0.1

Commodities less food

157.706 157.058 156.398 3.4 -0.8 -0.4

Nondurables

228.679 227.298 226.792 3.5 -0.8 -0.2

Nondurables less food

209.964 207.305 206.004 5.9 -1.9 -0.6

Nondurables less food and apparel

249.603 247.456 247.111 7.5 -1.0 -0.1

Services less rent of shelter

336.752 336.770 336.694 1.5 0.0 0.0

Services less medical care services

283.743 284.277 284.540 2.3 0.3 0.1

Energy

213.119 210.919 211.352 8.6 -0.8 0.2

All items less energy

247.985 248.240 248.001 1.8 0.0 -0.1

All items less food and energy

247.774 248.016 247.642 2.0 -0.1 -0.2

Commodities less food and energy commodities

147.251 147.019 146.190 0.2 -0.7 -0.6

Energy commodities

246.418 242.741 243.231 19.9 -1.3 0.2

Services less energy services

312.741 313.349 313.364 2.6 0.2 0.0

- Data not available.
Regions defined as the four Census regions. South includes Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 15:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
