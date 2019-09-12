BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, South Region – August 2019

Log in
0
09/12/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

News Release Information

19-1629-ATL
Thursday, September 12, 2019

Prices in the South down 0.1 percent over the month; up 1.4 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the South declined 0.1 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Since July, the energy index fell 3.1 percent, while the all items less food and energy index edged up 0.2 percent. The food index was unchanged from July to August. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U for the South increased 1.4 percent from August 2018 to August 2019. Over the year, the all items less food and energy index advanced 2.2 percent and the food index rose 1.5 percent. The energy index declined 5.7 percent over the 12-month period. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index was unchanged from July to August. The food away from index edged up 0.2 percent since July, while the food at home index inched down 0.1 percent.

The food index rose 1.5 percent for the 12 months ending August 2019, led by a 3.2-percent increase in the food away from home index. The food at home index was little changed over the 12-month period, up 0.1 percent.

Energy

The energy index fell 3.1 percent in August, led by a 5.5-percent decline in the gasoline index. The electricity index was down 0.7 percent over the month, while the utility (piped) gas service index was up 1.2 percent.

The energy index was down 5.7 percent over the past 12 months, reflecting a 10.4 percent drop in the gasoline index. Since August 2018, the electricity and the utility (piped) gas service indexes rose slightly, up 0.1 and 0.4 percent, respectively.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.2 percent in August. Several categories recorded increases, most notably medical care (0.5 percent), recreation (0.7 percent), and shelter (0.1 percent). In contrast, household furnishings and operations was among the indexes that declined from July to August, down 0.6 percent.

Since August 2018, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.2 percent, reflecting increases in the shelter (3.2 percent) and medical care (2.8 percent) indexes.

Geographic divisions

Additional price indexes are now available for the three divisions of the South. The all items CPI-U for the West South Central division edged down 0.2 percent in August. Over the month, the all items index inched down 0.1 percent in both the East South Central and the South Atlantic divisions.

Over the year, the all items index advanced 1.8 percent in the South Atlantic division. The all items index rose 0.9 percent in the West South Central division and 0.6 percent in the East South Central division.


Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

-0.7 -0.4 0.0 1.2 0.5 2.6 0.5 1.8 0.2 1.2

February

0.5 -0.3 0.1 0.7 0.2 2.8 0.6 2.1 0.5 1.1

March

0.6 -0.3 0.6 0.7 0.0 2.2 0.2 2.3 0.7 1.6

April

0.3 -0.6 0.4 0.9 0.2 2.0 0.4 2.4 0.5 1.8

May

0.4 -0.4 0.4 0.9 0.0 1.7 0.3 2.7 -0.1 1.4

June

0.5 -0.1 0.4 0.8 0.2 1.5 0.2 2.7 -0.1 1.1

July

-0.1 -0.1 -0.2 0.7 -0.2 1.6 0.0 2.9 0.3 1.4

August

-0.2 -0.2 0.1 1.0 0.4 1.9 -0.1 2.4 -0.1 1.4

September

-0.2 -0.4 0.2 1.4 0.7 2.4 0.0 1.7

October

0.0 -0.1 0.1 1.5 -0.2 2.0 0.2 2.1

November

-0.2 0.3 -0.1 1.6 -0.1 2.1 -0.3 1.9

December

-0.4 0.5 0.1 2.0 -0.1 1.8 -0.5 1.5

The Consumer Price Index for September 2019 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 10, 2019.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The South region is comprised of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019 		Aug.
2019 		Aug.
2018 		Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019

Expenditure category

All Items

246.515 247.250 246.953 1.4 0.2 -0.1

All items (December 1977=100)

399.882 401.075 400.593 - - -

Food and beverages

254.350 254.928 255.037 1.6 0.3 0.0

Food

255.594 256.133 256.205 1.5 0.2 0.0

Food at home

238.216 238.910 238.578 0.1 0.2 -0.1

Cereal and bakery products

280.509 282.345 281.465 1.2 0.3 -0.3

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

242.066 244.064 243.047 -0.8 0.4 -0.4

Dairy and related products

220.435 219.642 220.224 -0.1 -0.1 0.3

Fruits and vegetables

282.523 284.617 283.586 -0.5 0.4 -0.4

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

166.934 166.842 168.573 2.2 1.0 1.0

Other food at home

210.788 210.251 209.420 0.0 -0.6 -0.4

Food away from home

284.053 284.385 285.022 3.2 0.3 0.2

Alcoholic beverages

236.610 237.757 238.416 2.9 0.8 0.3

Housing

244.805 245.364 245.324 2.8 0.2 0.0

Shelter

282.573 283.058 283.383 3.2 0.3 0.1

Rent of primary residence

294.996 295.659 296.843 3.5 0.6 0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

283.865 284.649 285.297 3.2 0.5 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

283.870 284.657 285.306 3.2 0.5 0.2

Fuels and utilities

240.276 242.012 241.333 0.4 0.4 -0.3

Household energy

193.370 194.951 194.026 -0.1 0.3 -0.5

Energy services

193.668 195.334 194.480 0.1 0.4 -0.4

Electricity

192.670 194.543 193.267 0.1 0.3 -0.7

Utility (piped) gas service

183.978 184.077 186.213 0.4 1.2 1.2

Household furnishings and operations

125.599 125.685 124.888 2.6 -0.6 -0.6

Apparel

133.527 131.962 133.148 2.0 -0.3 0.9

Transportation

210.716 212.724 209.909 -2.2 -0.4 -1.3

Private transportation

209.434 211.737 208.988 -2.3 -0.2 -1.3

New and used motor vehicles

102.289 102.721 102.880 0.2 0.6 0.2

New vehicles

153.715 153.361 153.058 -0.4 -0.4 -0.2

New cars and trucks

104.643 104.396 104.190 -0.4 -0.4 -0.2

New cars

153.831 153.438 153.136 0.0 -0.5 -0.2

Used cars and trucks

141.785 143.788 145.103 1.8 2.3 0.9

Motor fuel

219.998 227.170 214.791 -10.3 -2.4 -5.4

Gasoline (all types)

218.734 226.040 213.538 -10.4 -2.4 -5.5

Unleaded regular

213.270 220.592 207.977 -10.7 -2.5 -5.7

Unleaded midgrade

242.758 250.147 238.442 -8.7 -1.8 -4.7

Unleaded premium

241.315 247.567 237.503 -7.9 -1.6 -4.1

Motor vehicle insurance

948.277 951.188 951.189 0.7 0.3 0.0

Medical care

470.823 472.693 475.283 2.8 0.9 0.5

Medical care commodities

355.674 357.008 357.260 -2.3 0.4 0.1

Medical care services

509.713 511.765 515.165 4.1 1.1 0.7

Professional services

366.162 366.081 366.642 0.5 0.1 0.2

Recreation

119.903 119.585 120.379 1.6 0.4 0.7

Education and communication

132.851 132.881 133.022 0.1 0.1 0.1

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,334.325 1,337.155 1,343.441 2.2 0.7 0.5

Other goods and services

429.206 430.820 431.284 1.2 0.5 0.1

Commodity and service group

All Items

246.515 247.250 246.953 1.4 0.2 -0.1

Commodities

184.721 185.556 184.500 -0.5 -0.1 -0.6

Commodities less food and beverages

151.894 152.777 151.369 -1.7 -0.3 -0.9

Nondurables less food and beverages

199.459 201.217 197.940 -3.3 -0.8 -1.6

Nondurables less food, beverages, and apparel

240.140 243.673 237.980 -4.7 -0.9 -2.3

Durables

108.178 108.433 108.325 0.2 0.1 -0.1

Services

308.723 309.341 309.856 2.6 0.4 0.2

Rent of shelter

290.195 290.719 291.075 3.3 0.3 0.1

Transportation services

361.128 361.192 360.385 0.8 -0.2 -0.2

Other services

344.677 344.499 345.916 1.2 0.4 0.4

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

234.265 234.940 234.502 1.2 0.1 -0.2

All items less food

244.857 245.621 245.269 1.4 0.2 -0.1

All items less shelter

233.494 234.326 233.793 0.6 0.1 -0.2

Commodities less food

154.478 155.372 154.002 -1.5 -0.3 -0.9

Nondurables

225.494 226.716 224.984 -0.8 -0.2 -0.8

Nondurables less food

201.337 203.063 199.989 -2.9 -0.7 -1.5

Nondurables less food and apparel

238.702 242.033 236.860 -4.1 -0.8 -2.1

Services less rent of shelter

341.725 342.479 343.204 1.9 0.4 0.2

Services less medical care services

290.585 291.088 291.376 2.4 0.3 0.1

Energy

201.518 205.779 199.306 -5.7 -1.1 -3.1

All items less energy

252.362 252.700 253.101 2.1 0.3 0.2

All items less food and energy

252.205 252.511 252.968 2.2 0.3 0.2

Commodities less food and energy commodities

146.715 146.750 146.912 0.5 0.1 0.1

Energy commodities

223.645 230.758 218.307 -10.2 -2.4 -5.4

Services less energy services

320.880 321.382 322.047 2.8 0.4 0.2

- Data not available.
Regions defined as the four Census regions. South includes Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 17:01:02 UTC
