BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, South Region – June 2019

07/11/2019 | 11:18am EDT

News Release Information

19-1286-ATL
Thursday, July 11, 2019

Prices in the South down 0.1 percent over the month; up 1.1 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the South declined 0.1 percent in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The energy index fell 2.5 percent and the food index edged down 0.2 percent from May to June. Since May, the all items less food and energy index edged up 0.2 percent. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U for the South increased 1.1 percent from June 2018 to June 2019. Over the year, the all items less food and energy index advanced 1.8 percent and the food index rose 1.6 percent. The energy index declined 5.4 percent over the 12-month period. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index edged down 0.2 percent in June, reflecting a 0.6-percent decline in the food at home index. The food away from home index rose 0.4 percent in June.

The food index advanced 1.6 percent since June 2018, led by a 3.2-percent increase in the food away from home index. The food at home index edged up 0.3 percent over the 12-month period.

Energy

The energy index fell 2.5 percent in June, reflecting a 6.1-percent decline in the gasoline index. The electricity index increased 2.3 percent over the month, while the utility (piped) gas service index was little changed from May, up 0.1 percent in June.

The energy index was down 5.4 percent for the 12 months ending June 2019, a reflection of declines in the gasoline (-9.4 percent), electricity (-0.4 percent), and the utility (piped) gas service (-1.4 percent) indexes.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.2 percent in June. Several categories recorded increases, most notably shelter (0.4 percent), household furnishings and operations (1.6 percent), and used cars and trucks (1.4 percent). In contrast, apparel (-1.5 percent) and recreation (-0.5 percent) were among the indexes that declined from May to June.

Since June 2018, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 1.8 percent, reflecting a 3.3-percent increase in the shelter index.

Geographic divisions

Additional price indexes are now available for the three divisions of the South. From May to June, the all items CPI-U edged down 0.2 percent in the South Atlantic division. The all items index in the West South Central division was slightly changed from May, up 0.1 percent in June. In the East South Central division, the all items index was unchanged over the month.

Over the year, the all items index advanced 1.6 percent in the South Atlantic division. Since June 2018, the all items index rose 0.7 percent in the West South Central division and edged up 0.3 percent in the East South Central division.

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

-0.7 -0.4 0.0 1.2 0.5 2.6 0.5 1.8 0.2 1.2

February

0.5 -0.3 0.1 0.7 0.2 2.8 0.6 2.1 0.5 1.1

March

0.6 -0.3 0.6 0.7 0.0 2.2 0.2 2.3 0.7 1.6

April

0.3 -0.6 0.4 0.9 0.2 2.0 0.4 2.4 0.5 1.8

May

0.4 -0.4 0.4 0.9 0.0 1.7 0.3 2.7 -0.1 1.4

June

0.5 -0.1 0.4 0.8 0.2 1.5 0.2 2.7 -0.1 1.1

July

-0.1 -0.1 -0.2 0.7 -0.2 1.6 0.0 2.9

August

-0.2 -0.2 0.1 1.0 0.4 1.9 -0.1 2.4

September

-0.2 -0.4 0.2 1.4 0.7 2.4 0.0 1.7

October

0.0 -0.1 0.1 1.5 -0.2 2.0 0.2 2.1

November

-0.2 0.3 -0.1 1.6 -0.1 2.1 -0.3 1.9

December

-0.4 0.5 0.1 2.0 -0.1 1.8 -0.5 1.5

The Consumer Price Index for July 2019 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The South region is comprised of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Apr.
2019 		May
2019 		Jun.
2019 		Jun.
2018 		Apr.
2019 		May
2019

Expenditure category

All Items

246.847 246.667 246.515 1.1 -0.1 -0.1

All items (December 1977=100)

400.419 400.128 399.882 - - -

Food and beverages

255.061 254.705 254.350 1.7 -0.3 -0.1

Food

256.387 255.978 255.594 1.6 -0.3 -0.2

Food at home

240.477 239.622 238.216 0.3 -0.9 -0.6

Cereal and bakery products

280.806 280.568 280.509 0.9 -0.1 0.0

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

242.725 243.770 242.066 -0.6 -0.3 -0.7

Dairy and related products

221.183 219.780 220.435 1.0 -0.3 0.3

Fruits and vegetables

293.617 287.366 282.523 -0.4 -3.8 -1.7

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

169.856 169.855 166.934 1.8 -1.7 -1.7

Other food at home

210.464 210.338 210.788 0.3 0.2 0.2

Food away from home

282.804 283.012 284.053 3.2 0.4 0.4

Alcoholic beverages

236.128 236.554 236.610 2.1 0.2 0.0

Housing

242.715 243.136 244.805 2.8 0.9 0.7

Shelter

280.555 281.372 282.573 3.3 0.7 0.4

Rent of primary residence

293.032 293.788 294.996 3.5 0.7 0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

282.154 282.696 283.865 3.2 0.6 0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

282.153 282.698 283.870 3.2 0.6 0.4

Fuels and utilities

236.765 236.775 240.276 -0.1 1.5 1.5

Household energy

189.722 189.698 193.370 -0.7 1.9 1.9

Energy services

189.806 189.793 193.668 -0.5 2.0 2.0

Electricity

187.991 188.298 192.670 -0.4 2.5 2.3

Utility (piped) gas service

186.107 183.880 183.978 -1.4 -1.1 0.1

Household furnishings and operations

124.156 123.579 125.599 3.1 1.2 1.6

Apparel

136.487 135.596 133.527 -3.1 -2.2 -1.5

Transportation

214.361 213.605 210.716 -1.9 -1.7 -1.4

Private transportation

213.339 212.324 209.434 -2.0 -1.8 -1.4

New and used motor vehicles

102.708 101.927 102.289 0.5 -0.4 0.4

New vehicles

154.906 154.037 153.715 0.7 -0.8 -0.2

New cars and trucks

105.467 104.876 104.643 0.7 -0.8 -0.2

New cars

154.950 153.797 153.831 1.3 -0.7 0.0

Used cars and trucks

141.706 139.834 141.785 0.8 0.1 1.4

Motor fuel

234.413 234.131 219.998 -9.3 -6.1 -6.0

Gasoline (all types)

233.301 232.977 218.734 -9.4 -6.2 -6.1

Unleaded regular

227.884 227.542 213.270 -9.6 -6.4 -6.3

Unleaded midgrade

256.958 256.452 242.758 -8.2 -5.5 -5.3

Unleaded premium

253.801 253.724 241.315 -7.3 -4.9 -4.9

Motor vehicle insurance

949.752 944.421 948.277 0.7 -0.2 0.4

Medical care

470.483 471.203 470.823 0.9 0.1 -0.1

Medical care commodities

357.944 357.919 355.674 -4.6 -0.6 -0.6

Medical care services

508.458 509.438 509.713 2.3 0.2 0.1

Professional services

366.274 366.107 366.162 0.1 0.0 0.0

Recreation

121.906 120.480 119.903 1.7 -1.6 -0.5

Education and communication

132.496 132.605 132.851 0.3 0.3 0.2

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,330.655 1,332.079 1,334.325 2.7 0.3 0.2

Other goods and services

428.586 429.763 429.206 0.6 0.1 -0.1

Commodity and service group

All Items

246.847 246.667 246.515 1.1 -0.1 -0.1

Commodities

186.863 186.256 184.721 -0.8 -1.1 -0.8

Commodities less food and beverages

154.428 153.763 151.894 -2.2 -1.6 -1.2

Nondurables less food and beverages

204.815 204.604 199.459 -4.5 -2.6 -2.5

Nondurables less food, beverages, and apparel

246.911 247.045 240.140 -4.9 -2.7 -2.8

Durables

108.713 107.825 108.178 0.6 -0.5 0.3

Services

307.121 307.399 308.723 2.4 0.5 0.4

Rent of shelter

288.109 288.952 290.195 3.3 0.7 0.4

Transportation services

360.450 360.953 361.128 0.6 0.2 0.0

Other services

346.329 345.063 344.677 1.4 -0.5 -0.1

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

234.628 234.404 234.265 1.2 -0.2 -0.1

All items less food

245.120 244.975 244.857 1.0 -0.1 0.0

All items less shelter

234.716 234.159 233.494 0.2 -0.5 -0.3

Commodities less food

156.959 156.315 154.478 -2.0 -1.6 -1.2

Nondurables

228.733 228.455 225.494 -1.4 -1.4 -1.3

Nondurables less food

206.390 206.212 201.337 -4.1 -2.4 -2.4

Nondurables less food and apparel

244.878 245.034 238.702 -4.4 -2.5 -2.6

Services less rent of shelter

340.656 340.259 341.725 1.5 0.3 0.4

Services less medical care services

288.971 289.193 290.585 2.4 0.6 0.5

Energy

206.745 206.597 201.518 -5.4 -2.5 -2.5

All items less energy

252.140 251.957 252.362 1.8 0.1 0.2

All items less food and energy

251.812 251.666 252.205 1.8 0.2 0.2

Commodities less food and energy commodities

147.543 146.842 146.715 -0.4 -0.6 -0.1

Energy commodities

238.169 237.877 223.645 -9.2 -6.1 -6.0

Services less energy services

319.531 319.841 320.880 2.6 0.4 0.3

- Data not available.
Regions defined as the four Census regions. South includes Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 15:17:04 UTC
