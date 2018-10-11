Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, South Region – September 2018

10/11/2018 | 05:43pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1640-ATL
Thursday, October 11, 2018

Prices in the South unchanged over the month; up 1.7 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the South was unchanged in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The all items less food and energy index inched up 0.1 percent over the month. The energy index decreased 0.8 percent, while the food index was up 0.1 percent in September. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U was up 1.7 percent for the 12 months ending September 2018. The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.8 percent over the past year, while the food index advanced 1.0 percent and the energy index rose 0.9 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Food

The food index inched up 0.1 percent in September. The food away from home edged up 0.2 percent. The food at home index was unchanged over the month.

The food index rose 1.0 percent since September 2017, primarily due to a 2.0-percent increase in the food away from home index. The food at home index edged up 0.2 percent over the year.

Energy

The energy index decreased 0.8 percent in September, led by decreases in the electricity index (-1.2 percent) and the utility (piped) gas service index (-5.2 percent). The motor fuel index was unchanged over the month.

From September 2017-September 2018, the energy index rose 0.9 percent, reflecting a 3.7-percent increase in the motor fuel index. Over the year, the electricity and the utility (piped) gas service indexes declined, down 2.6 and 8.4 percent, respectively.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy inched up 0.1 percent over the September pricing period, as increases were recorded for several indexes, most notably apparel (3.7 percent) and shelter (0.2 percent). In contrast, the new and used motor vehicles index declined 1.7 percent.

Since September 2017, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 1.8 percent, led by an increase in the shelter index (2.7 percent).

Month 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.3 1.7 -0.7 -0.4 0.0 1.2 0.5 2.6 0.5 1.8

February

0.4 1.2 0.5 -0.3 0.1 0.7 0.2 2.8 0.6 2.1

March

0.6 1.5 0.6 -0.3 0.6 0.7 0.0 2.2 0.2 2.3

April

0.5 2.3 0.3 -0.6 0.4 0.9 0.2 2.0 0.4 2.4

May

0.2 2.4 0.4 -0.4 0.4 0.9 0.0 1.7 0.3 2.7

June

0.2 2.3 0.5 -0.1 0.4 0.8 0.2 1.5 0.2 2.7

July

-0.1 2.0 -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 0.7 -0.2 1.6 0.0 2.9

August

-0.2 1.7 -0.2 -0.2 0.1 1.0 0.4 1.9 -0.1 2.4

September

0.1 1.7 -0.2 -0.4 0.2 1.4 0.7 2.4 0.0 1.7

October

-0.3 1.6 0.0 -0.1 0.1 1.5 -0.2 2.0

November

-0.6 1.3 -0.2 0.3 -0.1 1.6 -0.1 2.1

December

-0.6 0.6 -0.4 0.5 0.1 2.0 -0.1 1.8

The Consumer Price Index for October 2018 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The South region is comprised of Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018 		Sep.
2018 		Sep.
2017 		Jul.
2018 		Aug.
2018

Expenditure category

All Items

243.776 243.605 243.640 1.7 -0.1 0.0

All items (December 1977=100)

395.438 395.162 395.217 - - -

Food and beverages

250.474 251.033 251.273 1.0 0.3 0.1

Food

251.835 252.392 252.561 1.0 0.3 0.1

Food at home

237.752 238.259 238.207 0.2 0.2 0.0

Cereal and bakery products

277.871 278.163 278.437 - 0.2 0.1

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

244.980 245.112 243.757 - -0.5 -0.6

Dairy and related products

216.153 220.454 219.356 - 1.5 -0.5

Fruits and vegetables

284.158 285.149 285.400 - 0.4 0.1

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

164.091 164.971 165.410 - 0.8 0.3

Other food at home

210.468 209.417 210.183 - -0.1 0.4

Food away from home

275.619 276.255 276.736 2.0 0.4 0.2

Alcoholic beverages

231.031 231.616 232.890 0.8 0.8 0.6

Housing

238.577 238.681 238.627 2.0 0.0 0.0

Shelter

274.423 274.581 275.119 2.7 0.3 0.2

Rent of primary residence

286.015 286.803 287.498 3.3 0.5 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

275.797 276.412 277.038 2.7 0.4 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

275.794 276.411 277.040 2.7 0.5 0.2

Fuels and utilities

239.692 240.366 237.359 -1.6 -1.0 -1.3

Household energy

193.824 194.147 190.981 -3.1 -1.5 -1.6

Energy services

193.878 194.285 190.939 -3.3 -1.5 -1.7

Electricity

192.621 193.147 190.756 -2.6 -1.0 -1.2

Utility (piped) gas service

185.967 185.522 175.843 -8.4 -5.4 -5.2

Household furnishings and operations

122.145 121.743 121.586 1.2 -0.5 -0.1

Apparel

133.946 130.556 135.366 0.2 1.1 3.7

Transportation

214.663 214.636 212.987 2.2 -0.8 -0.8

Private transportation

213.617 213.977 212.282 2.4 -0.6 -0.8

New and used motor vehicles

102.684 102.724 100.958 0.2 -1.7 -1.7

New vehicles

153.424 153.618 153.034 1.0 -0.3 -0.4

New cars and trucks

104.458 104.592 104.192 1.0 -0.3 -0.4

New cars

152.949 153.097 152.510 1.5 -0.3 -0.4

Used cars and trucks

142.287 142.571 136.551 -1.3 -4.0 -4.2

Motor fuel

238.872 239.439 239.321 3.7 0.2 0.0

Gasoline (all types)

237.621 238.227 238.033 3.5 0.2 -0.1

Unleaded regular

232.236 232.867 232.641 3.4 0.2 -0.1

Unleaded midgrade

261.054 261.109 261.688 4.6 0.2 0.2

Unleaded premium

257.344 257.782 257.734 4.3 0.2 0.0

Motor vehicle insurance

942.302 944.864 946.764 - 0.5 0.2

Medical care

464.964 462.520 462.251 1.0 -0.6 -0.1

Medical care commodities

367.567 365.796 364.106 -1.0 -0.9 -0.5

Medical care services

497.651 494.979 495.209 1.5 -0.5 0.0

Professional services

365.242 364.929 363.837 0.7 -0.4 -0.3

Recreation

118.616 118.505 119.052 1.1 0.4 0.5

Education and communication

132.541 132.929 133.443 0.9 0.7 0.4

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,298.416 1,315.132 1,322.891 - 1.9 0.6

Other goods and services

427.067 426.185 426.409 1.5 -0.2 0.1

Commodity and service group

All Items

243.776 243.605 243.640 1.7 -0.1 0.0

Commodities

185.807 185.429 185.240 0.8 -0.3 -0.1

Commodities less food and beverages

154.642 153.958 153.630 0.5 -0.7 -0.2

Nondurables less food and beverages

206.058 204.654 206.119 1.5 0.0 0.7

Nondurables less food, beverages, and apparel

250.150 249.725 249.511 1.8 -0.3 -0.1

Durables

108.264 108.093 106.672 -0.3 -1.5 -1.3

Services

301.949 302.003 302.274 2.2 0.1 0.1

Rent of shelter

281.728 281.891 282.464 2.8 0.3 0.2

Transportation services

359.044 357.381 357.432 3.4 -0.4 0.0

Other services

340.679 341.910 343.782 1.8 0.9 0.5

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

231.692 231.635 231.684 1.7 0.0 0.0

All items less food

242.272 241.994 242.009 1.8 -0.1 0.0

All items less shelter

232.795 232.501 232.344 1.1 -0.2 -0.1

Commodities less food

157.058 156.398 156.104 0.5 -0.6 -0.2

Nondurables

227.298 226.792 227.699 1.3 0.2 0.4

Nondurables less food

207.305 206.004 207.459 1.4 0.1 0.7

Nondurables less food and apparel

247.456 247.111 247.013 1.8 -0.2 0.0

Services less rent of shelter

336.770 336.694 336.609 1.6 0.0 0.0

Services less medical care services

284.277 284.540 284.812 2.2 0.2 0.1

Energy

210.919 211.352 209.748 0.9 -0.6 -0.8

All items less energy

248.240 248.001 248.221 1.7 0.0 0.1

All items less food and energy

248.016 247.642 247.871 1.8 -0.1 0.1

Commodities less food and energy commodities

147.019 146.190 145.852 -0.2 -0.8 -0.2

Energy commodities

242.741 243.231 243.222 3.8 0.2 0.0

Services less energy services

313.349 313.364 314.033 2.6 0.2 0.2

- Data not available.
Regions defined as the four Census regions. South includes Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 15:42:09 UTC
