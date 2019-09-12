Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, West Region — August 2019

09/12/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

News Release Information

19-1632-SAN
Thursday, September 12, 2019

Area prices were up 0.1 percent over the past month, up 2.6 percent from a year ago

Prices in the West Region, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), crept up 0.1 percent in August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) The August increase was influenced by higher prices for all items less food and energy. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U increased 2.6 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) The index for all items less food and energy advanced 3.1 percent over the year. Food prices increased 2.2 percent. Energy prices decreased 2.0 percent, largely the result of a decrease in the price of gasoline. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices edged down 0.1 percent for the month of August. (See table 1.) .) Prices for food at home decreased 0.4 percent, but prices for food away from home increased 0.2 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices increased 2.2 percent. Prices for food away from home advanced 3.5 percent since a year ago, and prices for food at home increased 1.0 percent.

Energy

The energy index decreased 2.1 percent over the month. The decrease was mainly due to lower prices for gasoline (-3.0 percent). Prices for both electricity and natural gas service decreased 0.7 percent for the same period.

Energy prices decreased 2.0 percent over the year, largely due to lower prices for gasoline (-2.6 percent). Prices for natural gas service decreased 8.2 percent, but prices paid for electricity advanced 1.1 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy advanced 0.3 percent in August. Higher prices for medical care (0.6 percent) and shelter (0.4 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for household furnishings and operations (-0.4 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 3.1 percent. Components contributing to the increase included shelter (4.6 percent) and medical care (3.8 percent). Partly offsetting the increases was a price decline in apparel (-1.2 percent).

Month 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

-0.3 0.7 0.5 2.6 0.5 2.5 0.5 3.1 0.2 2.7

February

0.6 0.9 0.1 2.1 0.6 3.0 0.5 3.1 0.2 2.4

March

0.8 1.1 0.2 1.5 0.3 3.1 0.4 3.2 0.4 2.4

April

0.3 1.0 0.5 1.8 0.3 2.9 0.4 3.2 0.8 2.9

May

0.8 1.2 0.5 1.5 0.2 2.6 0.5 3.5 0.5 2.9

June

0.0 1.1 0.2 1.6 0.0 2.5 0.2 3.6 0.0 2.7

July

0.3 1.3 0.1 1.4 0.1 2.5 0.1 3.6 0.0 2.7

August

-0.1 1.3 0.0 1.5 0.2 2.7 0.2 3.6 0.1 2.6

September

-0.2 1.0 0.3 2.0 0.5 2.9 0.3 3.4

October

0.0 1.1 0.3 2.3 0.3 2.9 0.4 3.5

November

-0.2 1.5 -0.2 2.3 0.0 3.1 -0.2 3.3

December

-0.1 1.8 0.0 2.5 0.1 3.1 -0.2 3.1

The September 2019 Consumer Price Index for the West Region is scheduled to be released on October 10, 2019.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/homch17_a.htm.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The West Region covered in this release is comprised of the following thirteen states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019 		Aug.
2019 		Aug.
2018 		Jun.
2019 		Jul.
2019

Expenditure category

All Items

270.957 271.029 271.264 2.6 0.1 0.1

All items (December 1977=100)

437.988 438.103 438.483

Food and beverages

265.355 265.981 265.684 2.1 0.1 -0.1

Food

265.176 265.820 265.531 2.2 0.1 -0.1

Food at home

250.038 250.450 249.406 1.0 -0.3 -0.4

Cereals and bakery products

264.712 267.252 265.039 2.3 0.1 -0.8

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

258.131 257.627 257.263 -0.6 -0.3 -0.1

Dairy and related products

228.742 229.565 232.001 3.0 1.4 1.1

Fruits and vegetables

331.796 335.658 332.753 2.3 0.3 -0.9

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

173.807 173.183 171.176 0.0 -1.5 -1.2

Other food at home

214.621 213.575 212.771 0.5 -0.9 -0.4

Food away from home

284.858 285.801 286.485 3.5 0.6 0.2

Alcoholic beverages

264.303 264.692 264.307 1.6 0.0 -0.1

Housing

298.844 300.107 301.000 4.2 0.7 0.3

Shelter

345.131 346.749 348.257 4.6 0.9 0.4

Rent of primary residence

365.456 367.222 368.205 4.8 0.8 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

362.056 363.373 364.784 4.5 0.8 0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

362.070 363.387 364.792 4.5 0.8 0.4

Fuels and utilities

308.287 310.304 309.466 0.8 0.4 -0.3

Household energy

260.849 263.307 261.438 -1.0 0.2 -0.7

Energy services

263.219 265.733 263.965 -0.9 0.3 -0.7

Electricity

297.814 299.276 297.286 1.1 -0.2 -0.7

Utility (piped) gas service

196.190 201.779 200.433 -8.2 2.2 -0.7

Household furnishings and operations

133.881 133.648 133.167 3.7 -0.5 -0.4

Apparel

116.627 114.572 115.220 -1.2 -1.2 0.6

Transportation

224.419 221.551 219.655 0.2 -2.1 -0.9

Private transportation

219.151 217.085 215.380 0.2 -1.7 -0.8

New and used motor vehicles

100.820 101.437 101.234 0.5 0.4 -0.2

New vehicles

148.396 148.020 147.708 1.2 -0.5 -0.2

New cars and trucks

103.042 102.785 102.566 1.2 -0.5 -0.2

New cars

146.120 146.176 146.207 2.0 0.1 0.0

Used cars and trucks

135.604 137.543 138.797 2.4 2.4 0.9

Motor fuel

282.052 271.868 263.895 -2.7 -6.4 -2.9

Gasoline (all types)

281.204 270.957 262.925 -2.6 -6.5 -3.0

Gasoline, unleaded regular

278.231 267.890 259.833 -2.8 -6.6 -3.0

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

268.635 259.061 252.338 -1.9 -6.1 -2.6

Gasoline, unleaded premium

274.354 265.401 257.964 -2.1 -6.0 -2.8

Motor vehicle insurance

848.406 847.192 846.586 0.7 -0.2 -0.1

Medical Care

507.872 509.995 513.165 3.8 1.0 0.6

Medical care commodities

386.900 388.206 392.902 2.0 1.6 1.2

Medical care services

546.057 548.445 551.076 4.3 0.9 0.5

Professional services

359.820 359.806 359.808 1.6 0.0 0.0

Recreation

114.477 114.362 114.405 0.4 -0.1 0.0

Education and communication

137.108 137.607 138.033 0.6 0.7 0.3

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,470.221 1,475.057 1,482.731 3.4 0.9 0.5

Other goods and services

446.371 448.392 450.917 3.3 1.0 0.6

Commodity and Service Group

All Items

270.957 271.029 271.264 2.6 0.1 0.1

Commodities

188.537 187.703 187.223 1.1 -0.7 -0.3

Commodities less food & beverages

150.255 148.918 148.394 0.3 -1.2 -0.4

Nondurables less food & beverages

199.088 196.202 194.665 -0.6 -2.2 -0.8

Nondurables less food, beverages, and apparel

256.935 253.475 250.370 -0.4 -2.6 -1.2

Durables

106.688 106.584 106.852 1.6 0.2 0.3

Services

347.500 348.499 349.461 3.5 0.6 0.3

Rent of shelter

367.550 369.260 370.879 4.6 0.9 0.4

Transportation services

325.504 322.397 321.034 0.9 -1.4 -0.4

Other services

356.563 357.133 357.889 1.7 0.4 0.2

Special aggregate indexes:

All items less medical care

260.120 260.103 260.212 2.5 0.0 0.0

All items less food

272.040 272.022 272.339 2.7 0.1 0.1

All items less shelter

241.887 241.338 241.063 1.5 -0.3 -0.1

Commodities less food

154.502 153.199 152.675 0.4 -1.2 -0.3

Nondurables

232.620 231.325 230.342 0.9 -1.0 -0.4

Nondurables less food

204.046 201.333 199.853 -0.4 -2.1 -0.7

Nondurables less food and apparel

257.326 254.234 251.390 -0.2 -2.3 -1.1

Services less rent of shelter

360.887 361.099 361.338 2.0 0.1 0.1

Services less medical care services

333.608 334.514 335.364 3.4 0.5 0.3

Energy

277.892 272.575 266.906 -2.0 -4.0 -2.1

All items less energy

272.707 273.171 273.838 2.9 0.4 0.2

All items less food and energy

274.823 275.257 276.089 3.1 0.5 0.3

Commodities less food and energy commodities

140.433 140.168 140.533 1.1 0.1 0.3

Energy commodities

286.653 276.455 268.359 -2.7 -6.4 -2.9

Services less energy services

353.727 354.648 355.764 3.7 0.6 0.3

- Data not available
Regions defined as the four Census regions. West includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 17:01:01 UTC
