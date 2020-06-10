BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Consumer Price Index, West Region — May 2020

News Release Information 20-1207-SAN

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Area prices were up 0.1 percent over the past month, up 0.8 percent from a year ago

Prices in the West Region, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), edged up 0.1 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) The May increase was influenced by higher prices for shelter and food. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 0.8 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) This is the lowest year-over-year increase in the CPI-U since January 2015 (0.7 percent.)The index for all items less food and energy advanced 1.9 percent over the year. Food prices rose 4.3 percent. Energy prices fell 18.7 percent, largely the result of a decrease in the price of gasoline. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices increased 0.5 percent for the month of May. (See table 1.) Prices for food at home rose 0.6 percent, and prices for food away from home advanced 0.5 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices rose 4.3 percent. Prices for food at home increased 4.6 percent since a year ago, and prices for food away from home increased 3.8 percent.

Energy

The energy index decreased 0.8 percent over the month. The decrease was mainly due to lower prices for gasoline (-4.5 percent). Prices for natural gas service increased 3.8 percent, and prices for electricity rose 3.4 percent for the same period.

Energy prices fell 18.7 percent over the year, largely due to lower prices for gasoline (-32.7 percent). Prices paid for natural gas service advanced 7.1 percent, and prices for electricity advanced 2.7 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy was unchanged in May. Higher prices for household furnishings and operations (1.3 percent), recreation (1.2 percent), and shelter (0.2 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for apparel (-3.0 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy advanced 1.9 percent. Components contributing to the increase included medical care (6.2 percent), household furnishings and operations (3.7 percent), and shelter (3.3 percent). Partly offsetting the increases was a price decrease in apparel (-6.5 percent).

Month 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month January 0.5 2.6 0.5 2.5 0.5 3.1 0.2 2.7 0.3 2.9 February 0.1 2.1 0.6 3.0 0.5 3.1 0.2 2.4 0.4 3.1 March 0.2 1.5 0.3 3.1 0.4 3.2 0.4 2.4 -0.2 2.5 April 0.5 1.8 0.3 2.9 0.4 3.2 0.8 2.9 -0.4 1.3 May 0.5 1.5 0.2 2.6 0.5 3.5 0.5 2.9 0.1 0.8 June 0.2 1.6 0.0 2.5 0.2 3.6 0.0 2.7 July 0.1 1.4 0.1 2.5 0.1 3.6 0.0 2.7 August 0.0 1.5 0.2 2.7 0.2 3.6 0.1 2.6 September 0.3 2.0 0.5 2.9 0.3 3.4 0.3 2.6 October 0.3 2.3 0.3 2.9 0.4 3.5 0.5 2.8 November -0.2 2.3 0.0 3.1 -0.2 3.3 -0.1 2.8 December 0.0 2.5 0.1 3.1 -0.2 3.1 -0.2 2.8

The June 2020 Consumer Price Index for the West Region is scheduled to be released on July 14, 2020.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on May 2020 Consumer Price Index Data Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in May was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at https://www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 5,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments--department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date (1982-84) that equals 100.0. An increase of 16.5 percent, for example, is shown as 116.5. This change can also be expressed in dollars as follows: the price of a base period 'market basket' of goods and services in the CPI has risen from $10 in 1982-84 to $11.65. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the BLS Handbook of Methods, Chapter 17, The Consumer Price Index, available on the Internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/homch17_a.htm.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The West Region covered in this release is comprised of the following thirteen states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.