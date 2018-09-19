BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment And Wages In Kentucky – First Quarter 2018

News Release Information 18-1426-ATL

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

The three large counties in Kentucky reported employment gains from March 2017 to March 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with 2017 annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more.) Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that Boone County's employment increased 5.9 percent over the year, the third-largest employment gain among the 349 largest U.S. counties. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment advanced 1.6 percent from March 2017 to March 2018 as 314 of the 349 largest U.S. counties registered increases. Midland, Texas, had the largest percentage increase with a gain of 12.6 percent over the year. Kanawha, W.Va., had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment among the largest U.S. counties, with a loss of 1.4 percent.

Among the three largest counties in Kentucky, employment was highest in Jefferson (464,400) in March 2018, while Boone had the smallest employment level (91,100). Together, Kentucky's large counties accounted for 39.9 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 349 largest counties made up 73.1 percent of total U.S. employment, which stood at 144.6 million in March 2018.

Each of Kentucky's three large counties had an over-the-year wage increase in the first quarter of 2018, with the largest gain in Fayette County (2.5 percent). Jefferson County had the highest average weekly wage among the state's largest counties at $1,118. Nationally, the average weekly wage increased 3.7 percent over the year to $1,152 in the first quarter of 2018. (See table 1.)

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 117 counties in Kentucky with employment levels below 75,000. Average weekly wages in these counties ranged from $1,390 to $494. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

As noted, average weekly wages rose in all of Kentucky's large counties from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2018. At 2.5 percent, Fayette County's wage gain ranked 214th among the nation's 349 large counties. Jefferson County's 2.0-percent increase ranked 273rd and Boone County's 0.1-percent increase ranked 336th. (See table 1.)

Nationally, 336 of the 349 largest counties had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. Peoria, Ill., had the largest percentage wage increase, up 23.8 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Suffolk, Mass., followed with an increase of 12.1 percent.

Of the 349 largest counties, 13 experienced an over-the-year decrease in average weekly wages. Forsyth, N.C., had the largest percentage decrease in average weekly wages (-4.8 percent), followed by Washington, Ark. (-3.1 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Average weekly wages in Kentucky's three large counties were below the U.S. average of $1,152. The average weekly wage in Jefferson County ($1,118, 107th) placed in the top third of the national ranking. Average weekly wages in Fayette County ($925, 244th) and Boone County ($905, 260th) placed in the bottom half of the national ranking.

Among the 349 largest U.S. counties, 259 had average weekly wages below the national average in the first quarter of 2018. Cameron, Texas reported the lowest wage ($628), followed by Horry County, S.C. ($631), and the Texas counties of Hidalgo ($657) and Webb ($690).

Nationwide, 90 large counties had average weekly wages at or above the U.S. average of $1,152 in the first quarter of 2018. New York, N.Y., had the highest average weekly wage at $3,087. Santa Clara, Calif. ($2,651) was second, followed by San Mateo, Calif. ($2,606); San Francisco, Calif. ($2,485); Suffolk, Mass. ($2,268); and Somerset, N.J. ($2,078).

Average weekly wages in Kentucky's smaller counties

Among the 117 counties in Kentucky with employment below 75,000, Hancock ($1,390) and Carroll ($1,171) were the only two with an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,152. Robertson County had the lowest wage in the state, averaging $494 in the first quarter of 2018. (See table 2.)

When all 120 counties in Kentucky were considered, 15 reported average weekly wages below $600, 46 had average weekly wages from $600 to $699, 31 had wages from $700 to $799, 14 had wages from $800 to $899, and 14 had wages above $900. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2017 edition of this publication contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2018 version of the national news release. Tables and additional content from the 2017 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages are now available online at www.bls.gov/cew/cewbultn17.htm. The 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2019.

The County Employment and Wages release for second quarter 2018 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. The County Employment and Wages full data update for second quarter 2018 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The 10.0 million employer reports cover 144.6 million full- and part-time workers. The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew/; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Employment Average weekly wage March 2018 (thousands) Percent change, March 2017-18 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change United States 144,562.9 1.6 -- $1,152 -- 3.7 -- Kentucky 1,873.7 0.5 -- 901 41 2.5 39 Boone, Ky. 91.1 5.9 3 905 260 0.1 336 Fayette, Ky. 191.4 0.1 310 925 244 2.5 214 Jefferson, Ky. 464.4 0.6 267 1,118 107 2.0 273 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment March 2018 Average Weekly Wage United States 144,562,926 $1,152 Kentucky 1,873,666 901 Adair 4,587 603 Allen 4,571 669 Anderson 4,756 686 Ballard 1,464 936 Barren 16,667 688 Bath 1,845 713 Bell 8,171 655 Boone 91,120 905 Bourbon 6,536 780 Boyd 24,179 946 Boyle 14,182 749 Bracken 1,324 683 Breathitt 3,085 644 Breckinridge 3,461 629 Bullitt 25,250 745 Butler 2,864 679 Caldwell 4,105 652 Calloway 16,551 666 Campbell 30,433 849 Carlisle 1,063 585 Carroll 6,823 1,171 Carter 5,490 615 Casey 3,896 576 Christian 31,630 793 Clark 14,579 789 Clay 3,904 665 Clinton 3,756 571 Crittenden 2,020 598 Cumberland 1,777 647 Daviess 46,513 813 Edmonson 1,606 621 Elliott 945 612 Estill 2,396 662 Fayette 191,435 925 Fleming 3,093 655 Floyd 10,248 772 Franklin 30,797 830 Fulton 1,997 607 Gallatin 2,408 999 Garrard 2,258 659 Grant 4,935 783 Graves 11,031 719 Grayson 7,886 671 Green 1,683 652 Greenup 7,845 738 Hancock 3,894 1,390 Hardin 48,163 806 Harlan 5,901 677 Harrison 4,887 795 Hart 5,329 676 Henderson 19,302 859 Henry 2,682 722 Hickman 996 579 Hopkins 17,290 818 Jackson 1,614 617 Jefferson 464,422 1,118 Jessamine 16,573 765 Johnson 5,127 647 Kenton 66,387 1,131 Knott 2221 596 Knox 8,028 635 Larue 2,559 617 Laurel 26,763 704 Lawrence 3,398 655 Lee 1,651 601 Leslie 1,561 728 Letcher 4,547 651 Lewis 1,958 618 Lincoln 4,195 623 Livingston 2,422 832 Logan 8,755 797 Lyon 2,365 610 McCracken 38,528 819 McCreary 2,643 662 McLean 2,093 707 Madison 33,628 764 Magoffin 1,597 588 Marion 8,649 797 Marshall 10,827 950 Martin 2,387 830 Mason 8,490 769 Meade 4,272 704 Menifee 932 595 Mercer 6,189 963 Metcalfe 1,874 648 Monroe 3,233 607 Montgomery 10,367 766 Morgan 2,861 656 Muhlenberg 8,121 783 Nelson 15,707 792 Nicholas 893 528 Ohio 7,725 687 Oldham 15,874 833 Owen 1,520 785 Owsley 669 532 Pendleton 2,381 765 Perry 11,221 740 Pike 20,965 807 Powell 2,563 593 Pulaski 24,754 668 Robertson 327 494 Rockcastle 3,890 613 Rowan 10,638 672 Russell 5,722 596 Scott 26,326 948 Shelby 17,180 764 Simpson 9,002 767 Spencer 1,921 645 Taylor 11,782 624 Todd 2,152 604 Trigg 2,985 607 Trimble 1,299 1,107 Union 4,827 855 Warren 64269 820 Washington 3,374 703 Wayne 5,870 599 Webster 3,105 910 Whitley 11,518 708 Wolfe 1,245 548 Woodford 9,064 823 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.