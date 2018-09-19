Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment And Wages In Kentucky – First Quarter 2018

09/19/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1426-ATL
Wednesday, September 19, 2018

The three large counties in Kentucky reported employment gains from March 2017 to March 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with 2017 annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more.) Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that Boone County's employment increased 5.9 percent over the year, the third-largest employment gain among the 349 largest U.S. counties. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment advanced 1.6 percent from March 2017 to March 2018 as 314 of the 349 largest U.S. counties registered increases. Midland, Texas, had the largest percentage increase with a gain of 12.6 percent over the year. Kanawha, W.Va., had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment among the largest U.S. counties, with a loss of 1.4 percent.

Among the three largest counties in Kentucky, employment was highest in Jefferson (464,400) in March 2018, while Boone had the smallest employment level (91,100). Together, Kentucky's large counties accounted for 39.9 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 349 largest counties made up 73.1 percent of total U.S. employment, which stood at 144.6 million in March 2018.

Each of Kentucky's three large counties had an over-the-year wage increase in the first quarter of 2018, with the largest gain in Fayette County (2.5 percent). Jefferson County had the highest average weekly wage among the state's largest counties at $1,118. Nationally, the average weekly wage increased 3.7 percent over the year to $1,152 in the first quarter of 2018. (See table 1.)

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 117 counties in Kentucky with employment levels below 75,000. Average weekly wages in these counties ranged from $1,390 to $494. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

As noted, average weekly wages rose in all of Kentucky's large counties from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2018. At 2.5 percent, Fayette County's wage gain ranked 214th among the nation's 349 large counties. Jefferson County's 2.0-percent increase ranked 273rd and Boone County's 0.1-percent increase ranked 336th. (See table 1.)

Nationally, 336 of the 349 largest counties had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. Peoria, Ill., had the largest percentage wage increase, up 23.8 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Suffolk, Mass., followed with an increase of 12.1 percent.

Of the 349 largest counties, 13 experienced an over-the-year decrease in average weekly wages. Forsyth, N.C., had the largest percentage decrease in average weekly wages (-4.8 percent), followed by Washington, Ark. (-3.1 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Average weekly wages in Kentucky's three large counties were below the U.S. average of $1,152. The average weekly wage in Jefferson County ($1,118, 107th) placed in the top third of the national ranking. Average weekly wages in Fayette County ($925, 244th) and Boone County ($905, 260th) placed in the bottom half of the national ranking.

Among the 349 largest U.S. counties, 259 had average weekly wages below the national average in the first quarter of 2018. Cameron, Texas reported the lowest wage ($628), followed by Horry County, S.C. ($631), and the Texas counties of Hidalgo ($657) and Webb ($690).

Nationwide, 90 large counties had average weekly wages at or above the U.S. average of $1,152 in the first quarter of 2018. New York, N.Y., had the highest average weekly wage at $3,087. Santa Clara, Calif. ($2,651) was second, followed by San Mateo, Calif. ($2,606); San Francisco, Calif. ($2,485); Suffolk, Mass. ($2,268); and Somerset, N.J. ($2,078).

Average weekly wages in Kentucky's smaller counties

Among the 117 counties in Kentucky with employment below 75,000, Hancock ($1,390) and Carroll ($1,171) were the only two with an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,152. Robertson County had the lowest wage in the state, averaging $494 in the first quarter of 2018. (See table 2.)

When all 120 counties in Kentucky were considered, 15 reported average weekly wages below $600, 46 had average weekly wages from $600 to $699, 31 had wages from $700 to $799, 14 had wages from $800 to $899, and 14 had wages above $900. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2017 edition of this publication contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2018 version of the national news release. Tables and additional content from the 2017 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages are now available online at www.bls.gov/cew/cewbultn17.htm. The 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2019.

The County Employment and Wages release for second quarter 2018 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. The County Employment and Wages full data update for second quarter 2018 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 6, 2018.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The 10.0 million employer reports cover 144.6 million full- and part-time workers. The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew/; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Employment Average weekly wage
March 2018 (thousands) Percent change, March 2017-18 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change

United States

144,562.9 1.6 -- $1,152 -- 3.7 --

Kentucky

1,873.7 0.5 -- 901 41 2.5 39

Boone, Ky.

91.1 5.9 3 905 260 0.1 336

Fayette, Ky.

191.4 0.1 310 925 244 2.5 214

Jefferson, Ky.

464.4 0.6 267 1,118 107 2.0 273

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.


Area Employment March 2018 Average Weekly Wage

United States

144,562,926 $1,152

Kentucky

1,873,666 901

Adair

4,587 603

Allen

4,571 669

Anderson

4,756 686

Ballard

1,464 936

Barren

16,667 688

Bath

1,845 713

Bell

8,171 655

Boone

91,120 905

Bourbon

6,536 780

Boyd

24,179 946

Boyle

14,182 749

Bracken

1,324 683

Breathitt

3,085 644

Breckinridge

3,461 629

Bullitt

25,250 745

Butler

2,864 679

Caldwell

4,105 652

Calloway

16,551 666

Campbell

30,433 849

Carlisle

1,063 585

Carroll

6,823 1,171

Carter

5,490 615

Casey

3,896 576

Christian

31,630 793

Clark

14,579 789

Clay

3,904 665

Clinton

3,756 571

Crittenden

2,020 598

Cumberland

1,777 647

Daviess

46,513 813

Edmonson

1,606 621

Elliott

945 612

Estill

2,396 662

Fayette

191,435 925

Fleming

3,093 655

Floyd

10,248 772

Franklin

30,797 830

Fulton

1,997 607

Gallatin

2,408 999

Garrard

2,258 659

Grant

4,935 783

Graves

11,031 719

Grayson

7,886 671

Green

1,683 652

Greenup

7,845 738

Hancock

3,894 1,390

Hardin

48,163 806

Harlan

5,901 677

Harrison

4,887 795

Hart

5,329 676

Henderson

19,302 859

Henry

2,682 722

Hickman

996 579

Hopkins

17,290 818

Jackson

1,614 617

Jefferson

464,422 1,118

Jessamine

16,573 765

Johnson

5,127 647

Kenton

66,387 1,131

Knott

2221 596

Knox

8,028 635

Larue

2,559 617

Laurel

26,763 704

Lawrence

3,398 655

Lee

1,651 601

Leslie

1,561 728

Letcher

4,547 651

Lewis

1,958 618

Lincoln

4,195 623

Livingston

2,422 832

Logan

8,755 797

Lyon

2,365 610

McCracken

38,528 819

McCreary

2,643 662

McLean

2,093 707

Madison

33,628 764

Magoffin

1,597 588

Marion

8,649 797

Marshall

10,827 950

Martin

2,387 830

Mason

8,490 769

Meade

4,272 704

Menifee

932 595

Mercer

6,189 963

Metcalfe

1,874 648

Monroe

3,233 607

Montgomery

10,367 766

Morgan

2,861 656

Muhlenberg

8,121 783

Nelson

15,707 792

Nicholas

893 528

Ohio

7,725 687

Oldham

15,874 833

Owen

1,520 785

Owsley

669 532

Pendleton

2,381 765

Perry

11,221 740

Pike

20,965 807

Powell

2,563 593

Pulaski

24,754 668

Robertson

327 494

Rockcastle

3,890 613

Rowan

10,638 672

Russell

5,722 596

Scott

26,326 948

Shelby

17,180 764

Simpson

9,002 767

Spencer

1,921 645

Taylor

11,782 624

Todd

2,152 604

Trigg

2,985 607

Trimble

1,299 1,107

Union

4,827 855

Warren

64269 820

Washington

3,374 703

Wayne

5,870 599

Webster

3,105 910

Whitley

11,518 708

Wolfe

1,245 548

Woodford

9,064 823

NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.


State Employment Average weekly wage
March 2018 (thousands) Percent change, March 2017-18 Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change

United States

144,562.9 1.6 $1,152 -- 3.7 --

Alabama

1,948.9 1.1 919 36 2.9 34

Alaska

311.2 -0.5 1,074 20 2.3 44

Arizona

2,822.5 2.8 1,025 22 3.5 19

Arkansas

1,211.4 0.9 879 44 2.4 40

California

17,152.5 2.1 1,352 6 4.4 6

Colorado

2,639.5 2.5 1,175 11 3.4 22

Connecticut

1,651.9 0.1 1,447 4 2.4 40

Delaware

438.7 1.2 1,202 10 1.3 51

District of Columbia

770.2 1.2 1,917 1 1.9 49

Florida

8,716.8 2.2 988 25 4.1 9

Georgia

4,409.1 2.3 1,095 17 2.3 44

Hawaii

658.4 0.3 974 29 2.3 44

Idaho

712.6 3.5 809 50 4.3 7

Illinois

5,909.3 1.0 1,241 8 3.9 10

Indiana

3,018.8 1.2 954 32 3.9 10

Iowa

1,525.8 0.5 921 35 2.4 40

Kansas

1,370.6 0.2 912 40 2.7 38

Kentucky

1,873.7 0.5 901 41 2.5 39

Louisiana

1,914.7 0.5 932 34 3.0 30

Maine

592.1 0.9 891 43 3.6 16

Maryland

2,646.9 0.9 1,209 9 3.2 26

Massachusetts

3,509.9 1.1 1,510 3 5.6 2

Michigan

4,289.0 1.4 1,078 19 3.4 22

Minnesota

2,823.6 0.7 1,175 11 2.1 47

Mississippi

1,125.9 0.1 765 51 2.1 47

Missouri

2,777.6 0.5 960 31 3.1 28

Montana

455.5 1.0 819 49 2.4 40

Nebraska

966.0 0.4 898 42 3.6 16

Nevada

1,351.6 3.0 977 28 4.8 5

New Hampshire

648.2 0.8 1,122 15 4.9 3

New Jersey

3,997.6 1.3 1,373 5 3.0 30

New Mexico

813.3 1.0 862 47 2.9 34

New York

9,318.9 1.8 1,597 2 3.4 22

North Carolina

4,370.6 1.8 1,022 23 3.0 30

North Dakota

408.2 0.6 988 25 3.7 15

Ohio

5,328.5 0.9 1,005 24 2.9 34

Oklahoma

1,600.9 1.8 914 38 3.5 19

Oregon

1,894.3 2.0 1,026 21 4.3 7

Pennsylvania

5,787.2 1.4 1,115 16 3.4 22

Rhode Island

469.9 1.1 1,086 18 3.2 26

South Carolina

2,067.4 2.2 877 45 1.7 50

South Dakota

417.5 1.0 842 48 2.8 37

Tennessee

2,950.0 1.6 978 27 3.5 19

Texas

12,179.2 2.0 1,168 13 3.9 10

Utah

1,458.8 3.3 949 33 4.9 3

Vermont

307.1 0.4 917 37 3.1 28

Virginia

3,854.4 1.5 1,162 14 3.0 30

Washington

3,316.1 2.8 1,306 7 7.7 1

West Virginia

684.8 0.6 868 46 3.6 16

Wisconsin

2,831.7 1.0 968 30 3.8 14

Wyoming

263.7 0.3 914 38 3.9 10

Puerto Rico

856.7 -3.8 563 7.0

Virgin Islands

33.3 -15.5 969 24.4

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 15:12:02 UTC
