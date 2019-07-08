BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment and Wages in Illinois — Fourth Quarter 2018

Log in
County Employment and Wages in Illinois — Fourth Quarter 2018

07/08/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

News Release Information

19-853-CHI
Monday, July 08, 2019

Employment decreased in 11 of Illinois' 13 large counties from December 2017 to December 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are defined as those with 2017 annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that McHenry County had the largest percentage decrease in employment at 1.2 percent, followed by McLean (-1.1 percent) and Madison (-1.0 percent). Two counties had over-the-year percentage increases in employment, both less than 1.0 percent. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment advanced 1.5 percent from December 2017 to December 2018 with 296 of the 349 largest U.S. counties registering increases. Midland, TX, had the largest percentage increase in the country, up 10.0 percent over the year. Bay, FL, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment, with a loss of 5.6 percent.

Among the 13 largest counties in Illinois, employment was highest in Cook County (2,625,300) in December 2018. Two other large counties, DuPage (620,100) and Lake (339,500), had employment levels of more than 300,000. Collectively, Illinois' 13 large counties accounted for 80.9 percent of the state's employment with Cook County alone accounting for 43.6 percent. Nationwide, the 349 largest counties made up 73.2 percent of total U.S. employment.

Average weekly wages in Winnebago County increased 7.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018, followed by Madison County's 5.7-percent wage gain. (See table 1.) Lake County had the highest average weekly wage in the state at $1,449, followed by Cook ($1,335) and Du Page ($1,280). Nationally, the average weekly wage rose 3.2 percent over the year, increasing to $1,144 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 89 counties in Illinois with employment levels below 75,000. Eighty-eight of these smaller counties had average weekly wages below the national average. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

Average weekly wages in 12 of the 13 large counties in Illinois increased from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018. Winnebago County's 7.6-percent increase in average weekly wages was the largest among the state's large counties and ranked 10th nationwide. Madison (5.7 percent, 31st), Cook (3.7 percent, 104th), DuPage (3.6 percent, 113th), and Lake (3.6 percent, 113th) Counties had over-the-year wage increases that ranked in the top-third nationwide. (See table 1.)

Nationally, 332 of the 349 largest counties had over-the-year wage growth. Tippecanoe, IN, had the largest fourth quarter over-the-year wage gain at 15.1 percent. Williamson, TN, was second with a wage increase of 13.1 percent, followed by Olmsted, MN (13.0 percent).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 15 experienced over-the-year decreases in average weekly wages. Washington, PA, had the largest percentage decrease in average weekly wages (-6.6 percent), followed by Elkhart, IN (-5.0 percent); Muscogee, GA, (-3.7 percent); and Douglas, CO (-3.6 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Average weekly wages in 6 of Illinois' 13 large counties were above $1,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018, with wages in 3 counties above the $1,144 national average. Lake ($1,449, 21st), Cook ($1,335, 42nd), and DuPage ($1,280, 50th) placed in the top 50 nationwide. St. Clair ($867) reported the lowest average weekly wage among the state's large counties and ranked 314th nationwide.

Nationally, weekly wages were higher than the U.S. average of $1,144 in 94 of the 349 largest counties. Santa Clara, CA, held the top position among the highest-paid large counties in the nation with an average weekly wage of $2,670. San Francisco, CA, was second at $2,452, followed by San Mateo, CA, ($2,410); New York, NY, ($2,400); and Suffolk, MA ($2,055).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 255 had weekly wages below the national average in the fourth quarter of 2018. Hidalgo, TX, had the lowest wage at $680, followed by Horry, SC, and Cameron, TX, each at $685.

Average weekly wages in Illinois' smaller counties

Eighty-eight of the 89 counties in Illinois with employment below 75,000 had average weekly wages lower than the national average of $1,144. The exception was Rock Island ($1,292). Calhoun County reported the lowest weekly wage in the state, averaging $509 in the fourth quarter of 2018. (See table 2.)

When all 102 counties in Illinois were considered, all but 4 had wages below the national average of $1,144. Thirteen counties reported average weekly wages less than $700, 41 reported wages from $700 to $799, 25 had wages from $800 to $899, and 23 had wages of $900 or higher. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2017 edition of this publication, which was published in September 2018, contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2018 version of the national news release. Tables and additional content from Employment and Wages Annual Averages 2017 are now available online at www.bls.gov/cew/cewbultn17.htm. The 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2019.

The County Employment and Wages release for first quarter 2019 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2019 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

BLS Local Data App Now Available for Android Devices

The BLS Local Data app, first released for iPhones last fall, is now available for Android devices. Search using your current location, a zip code, or a location name to find employment and wage data for detailed industries and occupations. BLS continues to partner with the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Chief Information Officer to expand the features and data in the app. For more information please visit: https://beta.bls.gov/labs/blogs/2019/04/17/bls-local-data-app-now-available-for-android-devices.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. 13, the number of weeks in a quarter, then divide the result. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Employment Average weekly wage
December 2018 (thousands) Percent change, December 2017-18 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, fourth quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change

United States

148,061.8 1.5 -- $1,144 -- 3.2 --

Illinois

6,026.0 0.3 -- 1,189 9 3.3 26

Champaign, Ill.

91.4 -0.1 303 952 248 2.1 249

Cook, Ill.

2,625.3 0.6 227 1,335 42 3.7 104

DuPage, Ill.

620.1 -0.3 318 1,280 50 3.6 113

Kane, Ill.

214.3 -0.3 318 1,012 190 1.2 306

Lake, Ill.

339.5 0.5 242 1,449 21 3.6 113

Madison, Ill.

101.5 -1.0 342 902 295 5.7 31

McHenry, Ill.

96.8 -1.2 346 909 287 1.9 265

McLean, Ill.

82.7 -1.1 345 959 240 1.5 292

Peoria, Ill.

106.2 -0.1 303 1,107 116 -0.1 335

Sangamon, Ill.

129.3 -0.5 332 1,065 149 0.2 331

St. Clair, Ill.

93.9 -0.1 303 867 314 0.3 329

Will, Ill.

249.1 -0.3 318 961 235 1.3 301

Winnebago, Ill.

127.1 -0.9 340 975 226 7.6 10

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment December 2018 Average weekly wage

United States

148,061,773 $1,144

Illinois

6,026,009 1,189

Adams

33,495 863

Alexander

1,171 713

Bond

4,741 789

Boone

19,355 852

Brown

4,293 881

Bureau

11,725 816

Calhoun

764 509

Carroll

3,758 719

Cass

5,583 743

Champaign

91,418 952

Christian

10,044 742

Clark

4,652 725

Clay

5,283 794

Clinton

12,291 774

Coles

24,084 735

Cook

2,625,264 1,335

Crawford

7,037 932

Cumberland

2,769 703

De Kalb

37,982 869

De Witt

4,988 1,027

Douglas

7,492 785

Du Page

620,071 1,280

Edgar

7,121 817

Edwards

2,188 753

Effingham

22,320 784

Fayette

5,451 679

Ford

4,556 816

Franklin

9,081 754

Fulton

8,182 686

Gallatin

1,214 911

Greene

2,325 635

Grundy

19,902 1,080

Hamilton

2,082 830

Hancock

4,170 710

Hardin

677 603

Henderson

1,094 595

Henry

13,689 797

Iroquois

7,979 711

Jackson

25,196 992

Jasper

2,016 762

Jefferson

20,228 824

Jersey

4,888 687

Jo Daviess

7,110 729

Johnson

2,187 868

Kane

214,344 1,012

Kankakee

45,049 846

Kendall

28,328 831

Knox

17,308 717

La Salle

42,062 904

Lake

339,535 1,449

Lawrence

4,589 814

Lee

13,170 880

Livingston

13,672 894

Logan

9,208 812

Macon

49,590 1,012

Macoupin

10,553 760

Madison

101,547 902

Marion

13,007 748

Marshall

2,830 736

Mason

2,956 718

Massac

3,006 807

McDonough

10,919 782

McHenry

96,819 909

McLean

82,651 959

Menard

1,717 673

Mercer

3,200 694

Monroe

8,789 721

Montgomery

8,673 763

Morgan

13,991 784

Moultrie

5,173 794

Ogle

15,495 898

Peoria

106,215 1,107

Perry

4,723 757

Piatt

3,600 718

Pike

3,960 677

Pope

508 604

Pulaski

1,692 900

Putnam

1,707 1,072

Randolph

12,264 829

Richland

5,935 732

Rock Island

74,746 1,292

Saline

7,811 702

Sangamon

129,299 1,065

Schuyler

1,461 822

Scott

1,010 723

Shelby

5,170 722

St. Clair

93,935 867

Stark

1,348 759

Stephenson

17,658 844

Tazewell

47,982 859

Union

4,967 678

Vermilion

26,356 867

Wabash

3,381 780

Warren

6,624 731

Washington

7,068 915

Wayne

3,810 651

White

4,365 740

Whiteside

21,327 757

Will

249,088 961

Williamson

28,163 779

Winnebago

127,065 975

Woodford

9,654 875

NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.

State Employment Average weekly wage
December 2018 (thousands) Percent change, December 2017-18 Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, fourth quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change

United States

148,061.8 1.5 $1,144 -- 3.2 --

Alabama

1,986.6 1.6 957 36 3.1 33

Alaska

308.3 0.4 1,103 16 4.9 7

Arizona

2,921.1 3.0 1,017 24 4.1 11

Arkansas

1,227.0 0.8 869 50 2.4 43

California

17,556.7 1.7 1,392 4 3.3 26

Colorado

2,713.7 2.2 1,180 10 4.1 11

Connecticut

1,697.9 0.5 1,334 5 1.3 49

Delaware

451.2 1.1 1,107 15 2.4 43

District of Columbia

775.1 0.6 1,943 1 7.3 2

Florida

8,902.7 2.1 1,006 27 3.1 33

Georgia

4,499.8 1.8 1,053 21 2.4 43

Hawaii

669.3 0.6 1,016 25 3.3 26

Idaho

734.4 3.2 890 47 3.6 20

Illinois

6,026.0 0.3 1,189 9 3.3 26

Indiana

3,086.2 0.9 941 38 2.8 37

Iowa

1,558.4 0.5 966 35 3.0 35

Kansas

1,402.2 0.8 927 41 3.7 18

Kentucky

1,914.0 0.3 924 42 3.2 30

Louisiana

1,934.1 0.7 968 34 3.8 15

Maine

618.4 1.3 906 44 2.5 41

Maryland

2,702.5 0.8 1,228 8 1.7 48

Massachusetts

3,620.3 1.0 1,457 2 3.3 26

Michigan

4,366.5 1.0 1,077 19 1.3 49

Minnesota

2,902.3 0.9 1,140 14 3.6 20

Mississippi

1,144.3 0.2 793 51 2.5 41

Missouri

2,821.3 0.5 980 31 3.6 20

Montana

468.8 1.6 888 48 5.2 5

Nebraska

983.0 0.2 930 40 3.2 30

Nevada

1,397.4 3.3 1,006 27 5.3 4

New Hampshire

666.0 0.7 1,158 12 2.3 46

New Jersey

4,125.6 0.8 1,298 6 2.7 38

New Mexico

830.2 1.5 905 45 4.6 9

New York

9,613.2 1.5 1,445 3 1.0 51

North Carolina

4,458.9 1.6 1,013 26 5.1 6

North Dakota

422.3 1.5 1,057 20 4.7 8

Ohio

5,442.9 0.5 1,006 27 3.4 24

Oklahoma

1,632.3 1.5 932 39 4.1 11

Oregon

1,935.8 1.7 1,052 22 3.7 18

Pennsylvania

5,932.5 1.0 1,103 16 2.6 39

Rhode Island

487.2 0.8 1,085 18 2.6 39

South Carolina

2,119.6 2.8 893 46 1.9 47

South Dakota

428.4 1.2 885 49 3.4 24

Tennessee

3,039.8 1.8 1,030 23 3.0 35

Texas

12,531.7 2.5 1,148 13 3.5 23

Utah

1,511.5 3.2 972 33 3.8 15

Vermont

314.2 -0.4 954 37 3.2 30

Virginia

3,927.2 1.1 1,164 11 3.8 15

Washington

3,384.2 2.4 1,292 7 6.3 3

West Virginia

704.2 1.5 917 43 8.3 1

Wisconsin

2,892.3 0.6 989 30 4.0 14

Wyoming

272.1 1.8 978 32 4.4 10

Puerto Rico

896.4 0.8 576 0.9

Virgin Islands

34.5 0.5 925 2.3

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 19:07:10 UTC
