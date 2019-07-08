BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment and Wages in Illinois — Fourth Quarter 2018

News Release Information 19-853-CHI

Monday, July 08, 2019

Employment decreased in 11 of Illinois' 13 large counties from December 2017 to December 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are defined as those with 2017 annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that McHenry County had the largest percentage decrease in employment at 1.2 percent, followed by McLean (-1.1 percent) and Madison (-1.0 percent). Two counties had over-the-year percentage increases in employment, both less than 1.0 percent. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment advanced 1.5 percent from December 2017 to December 2018 with 296 of the 349 largest U.S. counties registering increases. Midland, TX, had the largest percentage increase in the country, up 10.0 percent over the year. Bay, FL, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment, with a loss of 5.6 percent.

Among the 13 largest counties in Illinois, employment was highest in Cook County (2,625,300) in December 2018. Two other large counties, DuPage (620,100) and Lake (339,500), had employment levels of more than 300,000. Collectively, Illinois' 13 large counties accounted for 80.9 percent of the state's employment with Cook County alone accounting for 43.6 percent. Nationwide, the 349 largest counties made up 73.2 percent of total U.S. employment.

Average weekly wages in Winnebago County increased 7.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018, followed by Madison County's 5.7-percent wage gain. (See table 1.) Lake County had the highest average weekly wage in the state at $1,449, followed by Cook ($1,335) and Du Page ($1,280). Nationally, the average weekly wage rose 3.2 percent over the year, increasing to $1,144 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 89 counties in Illinois with employment levels below 75,000. Eighty-eight of these smaller counties had average weekly wages below the national average. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

Average weekly wages in 12 of the 13 large counties in Illinois increased from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018. Winnebago County's 7.6-percent increase in average weekly wages was the largest among the state's large counties and ranked 10th nationwide. Madison (5.7 percent, 31st), Cook (3.7 percent, 104th), DuPage (3.6 percent, 113th), and Lake (3.6 percent, 113th) Counties had over-the-year wage increases that ranked in the top-third nationwide. (See table 1.)

Nationally, 332 of the 349 largest counties had over-the-year wage growth. Tippecanoe, IN, had the largest fourth quarter over-the-year wage gain at 15.1 percent. Williamson, TN, was second with a wage increase of 13.1 percent, followed by Olmsted, MN (13.0 percent).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 15 experienced over-the-year decreases in average weekly wages. Washington, PA, had the largest percentage decrease in average weekly wages (-6.6 percent), followed by Elkhart, IN (-5.0 percent); Muscogee, GA, (-3.7 percent); and Douglas, CO (-3.6 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Average weekly wages in 6 of Illinois' 13 large counties were above $1,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018, with wages in 3 counties above the $1,144 national average. Lake ($1,449, 21st), Cook ($1,335, 42nd), and DuPage ($1,280, 50th) placed in the top 50 nationwide. St. Clair ($867) reported the lowest average weekly wage among the state's large counties and ranked 314th nationwide.

Nationally, weekly wages were higher than the U.S. average of $1,144 in 94 of the 349 largest counties. Santa Clara, CA, held the top position among the highest-paid large counties in the nation with an average weekly wage of $2,670. San Francisco, CA, was second at $2,452, followed by San Mateo, CA, ($2,410); New York, NY, ($2,400); and Suffolk, MA ($2,055).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 255 had weekly wages below the national average in the fourth quarter of 2018. Hidalgo, TX, had the lowest wage at $680, followed by Horry, SC, and Cameron, TX, each at $685.

Average weekly wages in Illinois' smaller counties

Eighty-eight of the 89 counties in Illinois with employment below 75,000 had average weekly wages lower than the national average of $1,144. The exception was Rock Island ($1,292). Calhoun County reported the lowest weekly wage in the state, averaging $509 in the fourth quarter of 2018. (See table 2.)

When all 102 counties in Illinois were considered, all but 4 had wages below the national average of $1,144. Thirteen counties reported average weekly wages less than $700, 41 reported wages from $700 to $799, 25 had wages from $800 to $899, and 23 had wages of $900 or higher. (See chart 1.)

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. 13, the number of weeks in a quarter, then divide the result. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Area Employment Average weekly wage December 2018 (thousands) Percent change, December 2017-18 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, fourth quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change United States 148,061.8 1.5 -- $1,144 -- 3.2 -- Illinois 6,026.0 0.3 -- 1,189 9 3.3 26 Champaign, Ill. 91.4 -0.1 303 952 248 2.1 249 Cook, Ill. 2,625.3 0.6 227 1,335 42 3.7 104 DuPage, Ill. 620.1 -0.3 318 1,280 50 3.6 113 Kane, Ill. 214.3 -0.3 318 1,012 190 1.2 306 Lake, Ill. 339.5 0.5 242 1,449 21 3.6 113 Madison, Ill. 101.5 -1.0 342 902 295 5.7 31 McHenry, Ill. 96.8 -1.2 346 909 287 1.9 265 McLean, Ill. 82.7 -1.1 345 959 240 1.5 292 Peoria, Ill. 106.2 -0.1 303 1,107 116 -0.1 335 Sangamon, Ill. 129.3 -0.5 332 1,065 149 0.2 331 St. Clair, Ill. 93.9 -0.1 303 867 314 0.3 329 Will, Ill. 249.1 -0.3 318 961 235 1.3 301 Winnebago, Ill. 127.1 -0.9 340 975 226 7.6 10 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment December 2018 Average weekly wage United States 148,061,773 $1,144 Illinois 6,026,009 1,189 Adams 33,495 863 Alexander 1,171 713 Bond 4,741 789 Boone 19,355 852 Brown 4,293 881 Bureau 11,725 816 Calhoun 764 509 Carroll 3,758 719 Cass 5,583 743 Champaign 91,418 952 Christian 10,044 742 Clark 4,652 725 Clay 5,283 794 Clinton 12,291 774 Coles 24,084 735 Cook 2,625,264 1,335 Crawford 7,037 932 Cumberland 2,769 703 De Kalb 37,982 869 De Witt 4,988 1,027 Douglas 7,492 785 Du Page 620,071 1,280 Edgar 7,121 817 Edwards 2,188 753 Effingham 22,320 784 Fayette 5,451 679 Ford 4,556 816 Franklin 9,081 754 Fulton 8,182 686 Gallatin 1,214 911 Greene 2,325 635 Grundy 19,902 1,080 Hamilton 2,082 830 Hancock 4,170 710 Hardin 677 603 Henderson 1,094 595 Henry 13,689 797 Iroquois 7,979 711 Jackson 25,196 992 Jasper 2,016 762 Jefferson 20,228 824 Jersey 4,888 687 Jo Daviess 7,110 729 Johnson 2,187 868 Kane 214,344 1,012 Kankakee 45,049 846 Kendall 28,328 831 Knox 17,308 717 La Salle 42,062 904 Lake 339,535 1,449 Lawrence 4,589 814 Lee 13,170 880 Livingston 13,672 894 Logan 9,208 812 Macon 49,590 1,012 Macoupin 10,553 760 Madison 101,547 902 Marion 13,007 748 Marshall 2,830 736 Mason 2,956 718 Massac 3,006 807 McDonough 10,919 782 McHenry 96,819 909 McLean 82,651 959 Menard 1,717 673 Mercer 3,200 694 Monroe 8,789 721 Montgomery 8,673 763 Morgan 13,991 784 Moultrie 5,173 794 Ogle 15,495 898 Peoria 106,215 1,107 Perry 4,723 757 Piatt 3,600 718 Pike 3,960 677 Pope 508 604 Pulaski 1,692 900 Putnam 1,707 1,072 Randolph 12,264 829 Richland 5,935 732 Rock Island 74,746 1,292 Saline 7,811 702 Sangamon 129,299 1,065 Schuyler 1,461 822 Scott 1,010 723 Shelby 5,170 722 St. Clair 93,935 867 Stark 1,348 759 Stephenson 17,658 844 Tazewell 47,982 859 Union 4,967 678 Vermilion 26,356 867 Wabash 3,381 780 Warren 6,624 731 Washington 7,068 915 Wayne 3,810 651 White 4,365 740 Whiteside 21,327 757 Will 249,088 961 Williamson 28,163 779 Winnebago 127,065 975 Woodford 9,654 875 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.