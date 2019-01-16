BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment and Wages in Massachusetts – Second Quarter 2018

Log in
County Employment and Wages in Massachusetts – Second Quarter 2018

01/16/2019 | 12:24pm EST

News Release Information

19-93-BOS
Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Employment increased in 8 of the 9 large counties in Massachusetts from June 2017 to June 2018. (Large counties are defined as those with employment of 75,000 or greater as measured by 2017 annual average employment.) Regional Commissioner Deborah A. Brown noted that Suffolk (1.9 percent) and Middlesex (1.7 percent) had over-the-year employment gains that were larger than the 1.5-percent national average. (See table 1)

Nationally, 309 of the 349 large counties had employment gains from June 2017 to June 2018. The largest over-the-year percentage gain was recorded in Midland, TX (11.6 percent). McLean, IL, had the largest over-the-year decrease in employment (-2.0 percent).

Among the nine large counties in Massachusetts, employment was highest in Middlesex (934,800) in June 2018, followed by Suffolk (684,700). Together, Massachusetts' large counties accounted for 93.7 percent of total employment within the commonwealth. Nationwide, the 349 largest counties made up 72.9 percent of total U.S. employment in June 2018.

Average weekly wages increased in all of the large counties in Massachusetts from the second quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2018. Essex County had the largest wage gain, up 6.6 percent. Suffolk (3.7 percent) and Middlesex (3.4 percent) recorded the next highest wage growth. Suffolk County had the highest average weekly wage at $1,711, followed by Middlesex County at $1,571. Nationally, the average weekly wage increased 3.4 percent over the year to $1,055 in the second quarter of 2018.(See table 1.)

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the five counties in Massachusetts with employment below 75,000. All five of these smaller counties had average weekly wages below the national average. (See table 2.)

Large County Wage Changes

Two of the nine large counties in Massachusetts recorded wage growth above the national increase of 3.4 percent. Essex County's 6.6-percent annual wage gain ranked 10th among the 349 largest U.S. counties in the second quarter of June 2018. Suffolk (3.7 percent) placed in the top-third for wage growth nationwide. Plymouth County had the smallest annual wage gain in the commonwealth, at 0.1 percent, and ranked 339th among the large U.S. counties.(See table 1.)

Of the 349 largest U.S. counties, 340 had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. Nationwide, Marin, CA, ranked first in average weekly wage growth, with an increase of 11.7 percent from the second quarter of 2017. Eight large U.S. counties had wage declines over the year. New Hanover, NC, had the largest percentage decline in average weekly wages with a loss of 6.4 percent.

Large County Average Weekly Wages

Average weekly wages in four of Massachusetts' large counties were above the national average of $1,055 in the second quarter of 2018 and all ranked in the top-fifth nationwide. Two of these counties placed in the top 10 nationwide: Suffolk ($1,711, 6th) and Middlesex ($1,571, 10th). Barnstable County ($893, 242nd) had the lowest average weekly wage among the large counties in the commonwealth.

Average weekly wages were higher than the national average in 94 of the 349 largest U.S. counties. Santa Clara, CA, held the top position with an average weekly wage of $2,573. San Mateo, CA, was second with an average weekly wage of $2,357, followed by San Francisco, CA ($2,083), New York, NY ($2,025), and Washington, DC ($1,713).

More than two-thirds of the largest U.S. counties (255) reported average weekly wages below the national average in the second quarter of 2018. The lowest weekly wage was reported in Horry SC ($625), followed by the Texas counties Cameron ($642), Hidalgo ($645) and Webb ($687). Wages in these lowest-ranked counties were less than one-third of the average weekly wage reported for the highest-ranked county, Santa Clara, CA ($2,573).

Average Weekly Wages in Massachusetts' Smaller Counties

All five counties in Massachusetts with employment below 75,000 had average weekly wages lower than the national average of $1,055. Among these smaller counties, Nantucket had the highest average weekly wage at $1,008 and Franklin reported the lowest at $797.

When all 14 counties in Massachusetts were considered, three counties had average weekly wages below $899. Five counties reported weekly wages ranging from $900 to $999, two had wages from $1,000 to $1,099, and four had wages above $1,100. The two highest-paid counties were located in the Boston metropolitan area, which includes the area encircled by Highway 128. (See chart 1.)

Additional Statistics and other Information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit the QCEW Web site at www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2016 edition of this publication contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2017 version of the national news release. Tables and additional content from Employment and Wages Annual Averages 2016 are now available online at www.bls.gov/cew/cewbultn16.htm. The 2017 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2018.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Services: 1-800-877-8339.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew/; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Area Employment Average weekly wage
June 2018 (thousands) Percent change, June 2017-18 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, second quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change

United States

147431.2 1.5 -- $1,055 -- 3.4 --

Massachusetts

3650.1 1.0 -- 1,322 2 3.5 12

Barnstable, MA

108.3 -0.6 340 893 242 2.9 185

Bristol, MA

232.8 0.2 293 975 169 2.3 244

Essex, MA

334.2 0.8 219 1,163 54 6.6 10

Hampden, MA

210.5 0.5 257 916 212 2.1 261

Middlesex, MA

934.8 1.7 118 1,571 10 3.4 124

Norfolk, MA

359.5 0.1 303 1,230 38 3.3 136

Plymouth, MA

200.4 0.7 235 999 146 0.1 339

Suffolk, MA

684.7 1.9 103 1,711 6 3.7 93

Worcester, MA

354.0 0.7 235 1,039 104 2.9 185

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment June 2018 Average weekly wage

United States

147,431,154 $1,055

Massachusetts

3,650,065 1,322

Barnstable

108,332 893

Berkshire

63,179 880

Bristol

232,785 975

Dukes

11,202 946

Essex

334,157 1,163

Franklin

27,463 797

Hampden

210,529 916

Hampshire

68,293 938

Middlesex

934,783 1,571

Nantucket

9,769 1,008

Norfolk

359,489 1,230

Plymouth

200,428 999

Suffolk

684,662 1,711

Worcester

353,974 1,039

NOTE: Covered employment and wages include workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.

State Employment Average weekly wage
June 2018 (thousands) Percent change, June 2017-18 Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, second quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change

United States

147,431.2 1.5 $1,055 -- 3.4 --

Alabama

1,969.9 1.2 882 37 2.8 35

Alaska

335.8 -0.9 1,043 15 3.7 9

Arizona

2,770.8 2.6 973 23 3.3 19

Arkansas

1,214.6 0.7 824 47 1.7 47

California

17,473.1 1.9 1,265 4 4.6 3

Colorado

2,704.4 2.4 1,075 10 3.2 27

Connecticut

1,704.5 0.3 1,218 5 0.1 50

Delaware

454.3 1.3 1,023 17 1.4 49

District of Columbia

777.3 1.3 1,713 1 2.6 39

Florida

8,568.9 2.1 931 28 2.9 32

Georgia

4,440.5 2.0 979 22 2.3 43

Hawaii

658.3 0.5 956 24 2.5 41

Idaho

745.3 3.1 794 50 3.8 8

Illinois

6,061.1 0.8 1,097 9 3.4 14

Indiana

3,075.8 1.1 883 36 2.8 35

Iowa

1,583.7 0.8 880 39 3.3 19

Kansas

1,393.3 1.0 879 40 3.4 14

Kentucky

1,905.9 0.9 882 37 2.3 43

Louisiana

1,918.6 0.4 901 33 3.7 9

Maine

636.8 1.0 843 45 3.6 11

Maryland

2,712.0 0.7 1,141 8 3.4 14

Massachusetts

3,650.1 1.0 1,322 2 3.5 12

Michigan

4,424.7 1.3 997 20 2.9 32

Minnesota

2,925.6 0.8 1,072 12 3.3 19

Mississippi

1,130.7 0.2 752 51 2.7 38

Missouri

2,829.0 0.5 924 30 3.9 7

Montana

478.7 1.1 817 48 2.5 41

Nebraska

990.8 0.6 859 43 3.1 29

Nevada

1,372.4 3.1 931 28 3.3 19

New Hampshire

670.8 0.8 1,049 14 3.3 19

New Jersey

4,157.0 0.9 1,201 7 2.3 43

New Mexico

823.6 1.0 852 44 3.5 12

New York

9,579.2 1.7 1,297 3 4.5 4

North Carolina

4,450.2 2.2 933 25 3.3 19

North Dakota

426.1 0.8 986 21 3.4 14

Ohio

5,461.3 0.7 933 25 2.3 43

Oklahoma

1,606.4 1.2 875 41 3.2 27

Oregon

1,947.3 1.5 999 18 3.3 19

Pennsylvania

5,924.9 1.1 1,031 16 3.1 29

Rhode Island

491.0 0.7 998 19 1.7 47

South Carolina

2,126.5 3.4 833 46 0.0 51

South Dakota

439.7 0.9 807 49 2.8 35

Tennessee

2,994.1 1.6 932 27 2.9 32

Texas

12,326.3 2.2 1,062 13 3.4 14

Utah

1,483.9 3.4 899 35 4.3 5

Vermont

312.4 -0.8 907 31 4.3 5

Virginia

3,941.0 1.3 1,073 11 2.6 39

Washington

3,444.1 2.7 1,218 5 6.9 1

West Virginia

702.9 1.6 868 42 4.8 2

Wisconsin

2,933.5 0.9 904 32 3.3 19

Wyoming

282.2 0.5 901 33 3.0 31

Puerto Rico

853.5 -2.3 543 5.2

Virgin Islands

33.4 -14.4 838 12.8

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 17:23:02 UTC
