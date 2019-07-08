BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment and Wages in Michigan — Fourth Quarter 2018

News Release Information 19-854-CHI

Monday, July 08, 2019

Employment increased in 9 of the 10 large counties in Michigan from December 2017 to December 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported today. (Large counties are defined as those with 2017 annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that Kent County had the largest increase, up 1.8 percent, followed by Ottawa County, up 1.2 percent. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment advanced 1.5 percent from December 2017 to December 2018 with 296 of the 349 largest U.S. counties registering increases. Midland, TX, had the largest percentage increase in the country, up 10.0 percent over the year. Bay, FL, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment, with a loss of 5.6 percent.

Among the 10 largest counties in Michigan, employment was highest in Oakland County (744,600) and Wayne County (734,900) in December 2018. Two other counties, Kent (409,300) and Macomb (332,100), also had employment levels of more than 300,000. Collectively, Michigan's 10 large counties accounted for 70.1 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 349 largest counties made up 73.2 percent of total U.S. employment.

The average weekly wage in Washtenaw County increased 3.4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018, followed by Kalamazoo's 3.2 percent wage gain. (See table 1.) Oakland County had the highest average weekly wage in the state at $1,262, followed by Wayne at $1,218. Nationally, the average weekly wage rose 3.2 percent over the year, increasing to $1,144 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 73 counties in Michigan with employment levels below 75,000. With the exception of Kalkaska County ($1,192), all smaller counties had average weekly wages below the national average. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All of Michigan's large counties had over-the-year wage gains, with one county's wage growth greater than the national increase of 3.2 percent. (See table 1.) Washtenaw County's 3.4-percent increase in average weekly wages was the largest among the state's large counties and ranked 137th nationwide. Kalamazoo (3.2 percent, 155st) and Saginaw (3.1 percent, 164th) had over-the-year wage increases that ranked in the top-half nationwide.

Nationally, 332 of the 349 largest counties had over-the-year wage growth. Tippecanoe, IN, had the largest fourth-quarter over-the-year wage gain at 15.1 percent. Williamson, TN, was second with a wage increase of 13.1 percent, followed by Olmsted, MN, at 13.0 percent.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 15 experienced over-the-year decreases in average weekly wages. Washington, PA, had the largest percentage decrease in average weekly wages (-6.6 percent), followed by Elkhart, IN (-5.0 percent); Muscogee, GA, (-3.7 percent); and Douglas, CO (-3.6 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Average weekly wages in 6 of Michigan's 10 large counties were above $1,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018, with wages in 3 counties above the $1,144 national average. Oakland ($1,262, 53rd), Wayne ($1,218, 66th), and Washtenaw ($1,172, 78th) placed in the top 100 nationwide for average weekly wages. Genesee ($923) reported the lowest average weekly wage among the state's large counties and ranked 276th nationwide.

Nationally, weekly wages were higher than the U.S. average of $1,144 in 94 of the 349 largest counties. Santa Clara, CA, held the top position among the highest-paid large counties in the nation with an average weekly wage of $2,670. San Francisco, CA, was second at $2,452, followed by San Mateo, CA, ($2,410); New York, NY, ($2,400); and Suffolk, MA ($2,055).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 255 had weekly wages below the national average in the fourth quarter of 2018. Hidalgo, TX, had the lowest wage at $680, followed by Horry, SC, and Cameron, TX, each at $685.

Average weekly wages in Michigan's smaller counties

Seventy-two of the 73 smaller counties in Michigan with employment below 75,000 had average weekly wages below the national average of $1,144. Among the state's smaller counties, Kalkaska had the highest average weekly wage at $1,192, while Keweenaw had the lowest at $542. (See table 2.)

When all 83 counties in Michigan were considered, all but 4 had wages below the national average. Two had average weekly wages of $649 or lower, 14 had wages from $650 to $749, 35 had wages from $750 to $849, 15 had wages from $850 to $949, and 17 had wages of $950 or higher. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2017 edition of this publication, which was published in September 2018, contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2018 version of the national news release. Tables and additional content from Employment and Wages Annual Averages 2017 are now available online at www.bls.gov/cew/cewbultn17.htm. The 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2019.

The County Employment and Wages release for first quarter 2019 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2019 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

BLS Local Data App Now Available for Android Devices The BLS Local Data app, first released for iPhones last fall, is now available for Android devices. Search using your current location, a zip code, or a location name to find employment and wage data for detailed industries and occupations. BLS continues to partner with the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Chief Information Officer to expand the features and data in the app. For more information please visit: https://beta.bls.gov/labs/blogs/2019/04/17/bls-local-data-app-now-available-for-android-devices/.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. 13, the number of weeks in a quarter, then divide the result. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Employment Average weekly wage December 2018 (thousands) Percent change, December 2017-18 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, fourth quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change United States 148,061.8 1.5 -- $1,144 -- 3.2 -- Michigan 4,366.5 1.0 -- 1,077 19 1.3 49 Genesee, Mich. 136.4 0.4 251 923 276 2.4 227 Ingham, Mich. 152.6 0.1 282 1,077 138 3.0 176 Kalamazoo, Mich. 120.5 0.6 227 1,032 169 3.2 155 Kent, Mich. 409.3 1.8 100 988 210 2.8 194 Macomb, Mich. 332.1 0.7 215 1,112 112 2.0 257 Oakland, Mich. 744.6 0.9 185 1,262 53 0.5 322 Ottawa, Mich. 125.9 1.2 161 984 215 0.8 319 Saginaw, Mich. 84.9 -0.2 312 925 274 3.1 164 Washtenaw, Mich. 218.4 0.9 185 1,172 78 3.4 137 Wayne, Mich. 734.9 0.9 185 1,218 66 0.9 316 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment December 2018 Average weekly wage United States 148,061,773 $1,144 Michigan 4,366,461 1,077 Alcona 1,699 760 Alger 2,279 838 Allegan 39,736 964 Alpena 11,303 761 Antrim 5,069 673 Arenac 4,426 792 Baraga 2,824 843 Barry 12,530 835 Bay 33,477 878 Benzie 4,073 702 Berrien 59,844 978 Branch 14,146 839 Calhoun 54,608 1,010 Cass 9,324 807 Charlevoix 10,041 898 Cheboygan 5,736 694 Chippewa 12,187 777 Clare 6,696 820 Clinton 16,151 879 Crawford 4,117 844 Delta 13,623 800 Dickinson 14,015 956 Eaton 42,568 942 Emmet 17,683 828 Genesee 136,394 923 Gladwin 3,959 734 Gogebic 5,441 775 Grand Traverse 49,564 919 Gratiot 13,036 903 Hillsdale 12,884 880 Houghton 11,147 849 Huron 11,068 815 Ingham 152,551 1,077 Ionia 20,304 735 Iosco 7,362 805 Iron 3,754 752 Isabella 28,835 809 Jackson 57,373 988 Kalamazoo 120,537 1,032 Kalkaska 4,020 1,192 Kent 409,320 988 Keweenaw 316 542 Lake 1,556 686 Lapeer 21,355 812 Leelanau 6,019 778 Lenawee 27,056 906 Livingston 61,778 924 Luce 1,844 740 Mackinac 3,181 750 Macomb 332,082 1,112 Manistee 6,807 843 Marquette 26,606 857 Mason 10,125 800 Mecosta 13,490 817 Menominee 7,307 752 Midland 37,715 1,102 Missaukee 3,358 731 Monroe 40,440 979 Montcalm 15,980 820 Montmorency 2,017 708 Muskegon 62,702 874 Newaygo 11,692 814 Oakland 744,589 1,262 Oceana 6,169 770 Ogemaw 5,572 719 Ontonagon 1,180 625 Osceola 7,154 896 Oscoda 1,425 676 Otsego 10,041 804 Ottawa 125,865 984 Presque Isle 2,615 763 Roscommon 5,178 658 Saginaw 84,942 925 St. Clair 44,012 917 St. Joseph 24,498 726 Sanilac 11,179 737 Schoolcraft 2,690 840 Shiawassee 15,556 816 Tuscola 11,387 846 Van Buren 20,704 1,013 Washtenaw 218,386 1,172 Wayne 734,935 1,218 Wexford 13,588 818 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.