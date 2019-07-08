Log in
BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment and Wages in Michigan — Fourth Quarter 2018

07/08/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

News Release Information

19-854-CHI
Monday, July 08, 2019

Employment increased in 9 of the 10 large counties in Michigan from December 2017 to December 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported today. (Large counties are defined as those with 2017 annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that Kent County had the largest increase, up 1.8 percent, followed by Ottawa County, up 1.2 percent. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment advanced 1.5 percent from December 2017 to December 2018 with 296 of the 349 largest U.S. counties registering increases. Midland, TX, had the largest percentage increase in the country, up 10.0 percent over the year. Bay, FL, experienced the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment, with a loss of 5.6 percent.

Among the 10 largest counties in Michigan, employment was highest in Oakland County (744,600) and Wayne County (734,900) in December 2018. Two other counties, Kent (409,300) and Macomb (332,100), also had employment levels of more than 300,000. Collectively, Michigan's 10 large counties accounted for 70.1 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 349 largest counties made up 73.2 percent of total U.S. employment.

The average weekly wage in Washtenaw County increased 3.4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018, followed by Kalamazoo's 3.2 percent wage gain. (See table 1.) Oakland County had the highest average weekly wage in the state at $1,262, followed by Wayne at $1,218. Nationally, the average weekly wage rose 3.2 percent over the year, increasing to $1,144 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 73 counties in Michigan with employment levels below 75,000. With the exception of Kalkaska County ($1,192), all smaller counties had average weekly wages below the national average. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

All of Michigan's large counties had over-the-year wage gains, with one county's wage growth greater than the national increase of 3.2 percent. (See table 1.) Washtenaw County's 3.4-percent increase in average weekly wages was the largest among the state's large counties and ranked 137th nationwide. Kalamazoo (3.2 percent, 155st) and Saginaw (3.1 percent, 164th) had over-the-year wage increases that ranked in the top-half nationwide.

Nationally, 332 of the 349 largest counties had over-the-year wage growth. Tippecanoe, IN, had the largest fourth-quarter over-the-year wage gain at 15.1 percent. Williamson, TN, was second with a wage increase of 13.1 percent, followed by Olmsted, MN, at 13.0 percent.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 15 experienced over-the-year decreases in average weekly wages. Washington, PA, had the largest percentage decrease in average weekly wages (-6.6 percent), followed by Elkhart, IN (-5.0 percent); Muscogee, GA, (-3.7 percent); and Douglas, CO (-3.6 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Average weekly wages in 6 of Michigan's 10 large counties were above $1,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018, with wages in 3 counties above the $1,144 national average. Oakland ($1,262, 53rd), Wayne ($1,218, 66th), and Washtenaw ($1,172, 78th) placed in the top 100 nationwide for average weekly wages. Genesee ($923) reported the lowest average weekly wage among the state's large counties and ranked 276th nationwide.

Nationally, weekly wages were higher than the U.S. average of $1,144 in 94 of the 349 largest counties. Santa Clara, CA, held the top position among the highest-paid large counties in the nation with an average weekly wage of $2,670. San Francisco, CA, was second at $2,452, followed by San Mateo, CA, ($2,410); New York, NY, ($2,400); and Suffolk, MA ($2,055).

Among the largest U.S. counties, 255 had weekly wages below the national average in the fourth quarter of 2018. Hidalgo, TX, had the lowest wage at $680, followed by Horry, SC, and Cameron, TX, each at $685.

Average weekly wages in Michigan's smaller counties

Seventy-two of the 73 smaller counties in Michigan with employment below 75,000 had average weekly wages below the national average of $1,144. Among the state's smaller counties, Kalkaska had the highest average weekly wage at $1,192, while Keweenaw had the lowest at $542. (See table 2.)

When all 83 counties in Michigan were considered, all but 4 had wages below the national average. Two had average weekly wages of $649 or lower, 14 had wages from $650 to $749, 35 had wages from $750 to $849, 15 had wages from $850 to $949, and 17 had wages of $950 or higher. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2017 edition of this publication, which was published in September 2018, contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2018 version of the national news release. Tables and additional content from Employment and Wages Annual Averages 2017 are now available online at www.bls.gov/cew/cewbultn17.htm. The 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2019.

The County Employment and Wages release for first quarter 2019 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. The County Employment and Wages full data update for first quarter 2019 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

BLS Local Data App Now Available for Android Devices

The BLS Local Data app, first released for iPhones last fall, is now available for Android devices. Search using your current location, a zip code, or a location name to find employment and wage data for detailed industries and occupations. BLS continues to partner with the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Chief Information Officer to expand the features and data in the app. For more information please visit: https://beta.bls.gov/labs/blogs/2019/04/17/bls-local-data-app-now-available-for-android-devices/.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. 13, the number of weeks in a quarter, then divide the result. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Employment Average weekly wage
December 2018 (thousands) Percent change, December 2017-18 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, fourth quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change

United States

148,061.8 1.5 -- $1,144 -- 3.2 --

Michigan

4,366.5 1.0 -- 1,077 19 1.3 49

Genesee, Mich.

136.4 0.4 251 923 276 2.4 227

Ingham, Mich.

152.6 0.1 282 1,077 138 3.0 176

Kalamazoo, Mich.

120.5 0.6 227 1,032 169 3.2 155

Kent, Mich.

409.3 1.8 100 988 210 2.8 194

Macomb, Mich.

332.1 0.7 215 1,112 112 2.0 257

Oakland, Mich.

744.6 0.9 185 1,262 53 0.5 322

Ottawa, Mich.

125.9 1.2 161 984 215 0.8 319

Saginaw, Mich.

84.9 -0.2 312 925 274 3.1 164

Washtenaw, Mich.

218.4 0.9 185 1,172 78 3.4 137

Wayne, Mich.

734.9 0.9 185 1,218 66 0.9 316

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment December 2018 Average weekly wage

United States

148,061,773 $1,144

Michigan

4,366,461 1,077

Alcona

1,699 760

Alger

2,279 838

Allegan

39,736 964

Alpena

11,303 761

Antrim

5,069 673

Arenac

4,426 792

Baraga

2,824 843

Barry

12,530 835

Bay

33,477 878

Benzie

4,073 702

Berrien

59,844 978

Branch

14,146 839

Calhoun

54,608 1,010

Cass

9,324 807

Charlevoix

10,041 898

Cheboygan

5,736 694

Chippewa

12,187 777

Clare

6,696 820

Clinton

16,151 879

Crawford

4,117 844

Delta

13,623 800

Dickinson

14,015 956

Eaton

42,568 942

Emmet

17,683 828

Genesee

136,394 923

Gladwin

3,959 734

Gogebic

5,441 775

Grand Traverse

49,564 919

Gratiot

13,036 903

Hillsdale

12,884 880

Houghton

11,147 849

Huron

11,068 815

Ingham

152,551 1,077

Ionia

20,304 735

Iosco

7,362 805

Iron

3,754 752

Isabella

28,835 809

Jackson

57,373 988

Kalamazoo

120,537 1,032

Kalkaska

4,020 1,192

Kent

409,320 988

Keweenaw

316 542

Lake

1,556 686

Lapeer

21,355 812

Leelanau

6,019 778

Lenawee

27,056 906

Livingston

61,778 924

Luce

1,844 740

Mackinac

3,181 750

Macomb

332,082 1,112

Manistee

6,807 843

Marquette

26,606 857

Mason

10,125 800

Mecosta

13,490 817

Menominee

7,307 752

Midland

37,715 1,102

Missaukee

3,358 731

Monroe

40,440 979

Montcalm

15,980 820

Montmorency

2,017 708

Muskegon

62,702 874

Newaygo

11,692 814

Oakland

744,589 1,262

Oceana

6,169 770

Ogemaw

5,572 719

Ontonagon

1,180 625

Osceola

7,154 896

Oscoda

1,425 676

Otsego

10,041 804

Ottawa

125,865 984

Presque Isle

2,615 763

Roscommon

5,178 658

Saginaw

84,942 925

St. Clair

44,012 917

St. Joseph

24,498 726

Sanilac

11,179 737

Schoolcraft

2,690 840

Shiawassee

15,556 816

Tuscola

11,387 846

Van Buren

20,704 1,013

Washtenaw

218,386 1,172

Wayne

734,935 1,218

Wexford

13,588 818

NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.

State Employment Average weekly wage
December 2018 (thousands) Percent change, December 2017-18 Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, fourth quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change

United States

148,061.8 1.5 $1,144 -- 3.2 --

Alabama

1,986.6 1.6 957 36 3.1 33

Alaska

308.3 0.4 1,103 16 4.9 7

Arizona

2,921.1 3.0 1,017 24 4.1 11

Arkansas

1,227.0 0.8 869 50 2.4 43

California

17,556.7 1.7 1,392 4 3.3 26

Colorado

2,713.7 2.2 1,180 10 4.1 11

Connecticut

1,697.9 0.5 1,334 5 1.3 49

Delaware

451.2 1.1 1,107 15 2.4 43

District of Columbia

775.1 0.6 1,943 1 7.3 2

Florida

8,902.7 2.1 1,006 27 3.1 33

Georgia

4,499.8 1.8 1,053 21 2.4 43

Hawaii

669.3 0.6 1,016 25 3.3 26

Idaho

734.4 3.2 890 47 3.6 20

Illinois

6,026.0 0.3 1,189 9 3.3 26

Indiana

3,086.2 0.9 941 38 2.8 37

Iowa

1,558.4 0.5 966 35 3.0 35

Kansas

1,402.2 0.8 927 41 3.7 18

Kentucky

1,914.0 0.3 924 42 3.2 30

Louisiana

1,934.1 0.7 968 34 3.8 15

Maine

618.4 1.3 906 44 2.5 41

Maryland

2,702.5 0.8 1,228 8 1.7 48

Massachusetts

3,620.3 1.0 1,457 2 3.3 26

Michigan

4,366.5 1.0 1,077 19 1.3 49

Minnesota

2,902.3 0.9 1,140 14 3.6 20

Mississippi

1,144.3 0.2 793 51 2.5 41

Missouri

2,821.3 0.5 980 31 3.6 20

Montana

468.8 1.6 888 48 5.2 5

Nebraska

983.0 0.2 930 40 3.2 30

Nevada

1,397.4 3.3 1,006 27 5.3 4

New Hampshire

666.0 0.7 1,158 12 2.3 46

New Jersey

4,125.6 0.8 1,298 6 2.7 38

New Mexico

830.2 1.5 905 45 4.6 9

New York

9,613.2 1.5 1,445 3 1.0 51

North Carolina

4,458.9 1.6 1,013 26 5.1 6

North Dakota

422.3 1.5 1,057 20 4.7 8

Ohio

5,442.9 0.5 1,006 27 3.4 24

Oklahoma

1,632.3 1.5 932 39 4.1 11

Oregon

1,935.8 1.7 1,052 22 3.7 18

Pennsylvania

5,932.5 1.0 1,103 16 2.6 39

Rhode Island

487.2 0.8 1,085 18 2.6 39

South Carolina

2,119.6 2.8 893 46 1.9 47

South Dakota

428.4 1.2 885 49 3.4 24

Tennessee

3,039.8 1.8 1,030 23 3.0 35

Texas

12,531.7 2.5 1,148 13 3.5 23

Utah

1,511.5 3.2 972 33 3.8 15

Vermont

314.2 -0.4 954 37 3.2 30

Virginia

3,927.2 1.1 1,164 11 3.8 15

Washington

3,384.2 2.4 1,292 7 6.3 3

West Virginia

704.2 1.5 917 43 8.3 1

Wisconsin

2,892.3 0.6 989 30 4.0 14

Wyoming

272.1 1.8 978 32 4.4 10

Puerto Rico

896.4 0.8 576 0.9

Virgin Islands

34.5 0.5 925 2.3

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 19:07:10 UTC
