BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment and Wages in New Jersey - Fourth Quarter 2018

Friday, July 05, 2019

Wages increased in 14 of the 15 largest counties in New Jersey from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are those with 2017 annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more.) Mercer County had the largest increase, with a gain of 7.1 percent, followed by Essex with a gain of 4.2 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.) Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that the over-the-year percentage wage gain in Mercer County ranked 13th among the 349 largest counties nationwide.

Nine of New Jersey's large counties reported average weekly wages above the $1,144 national average in the fourth quarter of 2018. Average weekly wages in Morris and Somerset Counties exceeded $1,600.

Atlantic County had the largest rate of employment growth among New Jersey's largest counties, up 4.6 percent. Nationally, employment grew by 1.5 percent from December 2017 to December 2018. (See chart 2.)

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the six counties in New Jersey with employment below 75,000. Hunterdon was the only small county to report an average weekly wage above the U.S. average of $1,144. Cape May County reported the lowest average weekly wage, $833. (See table 2.)

Large County Wage Changes

Mercer County's 7.1-percent annual wage increase came in at more than twice the national rate. Essex County (4.2 percent) was the only other large county with a gain that exceeded the national average. Somerset County's 3.2-percent increase matched the national rate, and Hudson County followed, at 3.1 percent. Four counties-Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex, and Morris-had over-the-year gains ranging from 2.7 to 2.1 percent. Wage gains ranged from 1.9 to 1.2 percent in six additional counties. Conversely, Union County (-0.4 percent) experienced an over-the-year loss and ranked 339th nationwide.

Among the 349 largest U.S. counties, 332 recorded increases in average weekly wages. Tippecanoe, IN, had the largest fourth quarter over-the-year wage gain at 15.1 percent, followed by Williamson, TN, and Olmstead, MN, at 13.1 and 13.0 percent, respectively. Fifteen of the largest counties nationwide experienced over-the-year declines in average weekly wages. Washington, PA, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in average weekly wages with a loss of 6.6 percent.

Large County Average Weekly Wages

As noted, nine of New Jersey's large counties reported average weekly wages above the national average. The state's four highest-paying counties-Somerset, Morris, Hudson, and Mercer-ranked among the nation's top 25. Ocean County had an average weekly wage of $907, the lowest of New Jersey's large counties, and ranked 289th nationwide.

Nationwide, weekly wages were higher than the U.S. average of $1,144 in 94 of the 349 largest counties. Santa Clara, CA, held the top position with an average weekly wage of $2,670, followed by San Francisco, CA, ($2,452), and San Mateo, CA, ($2,410). Among the largest U.S. counties, nearly three-fourths (255) reported average weekly wages below the national average, with the lowest weekly wage in Hidalgo, TX ($680).

Large County Employment

Employment grew in 12 of the 15 largest counties in New Jersey from December 2017 to December 2018. Three of the counties had increases above the national job growth rate of 1.5 percent-Atlantic (4.6 percent), Hudson (1.7 percent), and Ocean (1.6 percent).

Nationally, employment grew in 296 of the 349 large U.S. counties. Midland, TX, had the largest percentage increase in employment, with a gain of 10.0 percent over the year. Bay, FL, had the largest over-the-year employment decrease, down 5.6 percent.

In New Jersey, employment was highest in Bergen (457,000), followed by Middlesex (446,000), and Essex (348,500). Altogether, New Jersey's large counties accounted for 91.0 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 349 largest counties made up 73.2 percent of total U.S. employment.

Average Weekly Wages in New Jersey's Smaller Counties

Hunterdon ($1,305) was the only small county to report an average weekly wage above the U.S. average of $1,144. (See table 2.)

When all 21 counties in New Jersey were considered, 9 had an average weekly above $1,250. All of these counties were clustered in northern and central New Jersey. Six counties had average weekly wages below $950, five of which were located in the southern half of the state. (See chart 3.)

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Area Employment Average weekly wage December 2018 (thousands) Percent change, December 2017-18 National ranking by percent change Fourth quarter 2018 National ranking by level Percent change, fourth quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change United States 148,061.8 1.5 -- $1,144 -- 3.2 -- New Jersey 4,125.6 0.8 -- 1,298 6 2.7 38 Atlantic, NJ 128.1 4.6 3 933 264 1.9 265 Bergen, NJ 457.0 0.5 242 1,321 44 1.4 296 Burlington, NJ 202.7 0.0 297 1,148 93 1.2 306 Camden, NJ 209.1 0.2 273 1,118 108 1.9 265 Essex, NJ 348.5 0.3 258 1,374 31 4.2 80 Gloucester, NJ 114.0 1.1 167 942 256 1.4 296 Hudson, NJ 271.5 1.7 114 1,445 22 3.1 164 Mercer, NJ 259.2 0.8 198 1,439 23 7.1 13 Middlesex, NJ 446.0 0.9 185 1,291 48 2.4 227 Monmouth, NJ 262.8 0.2 273 1,130 101 2.7 203 Morris, NJ 295.4 -0.2 312 1,620 14 2.1 249 Ocean, NJ 168.6 1.6 126 907 289 2.6 210 Passaic, NJ 169.0 -0.5 332 1,082 135 1.3 301 Somerset, NJ 191.5 0.7 215 1,625 13 3.2 155 Union, NJ 230.5 0.3 258 1,359 35 -0.4 339 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment December 2018 (thousands) Average weekly wage fourth quarter 2018 United States 148,061.8 $1,144 New Jersey 4,125.6 1,298 Atlantic 128.1 933 Bergen 457.0 1,321 Burlington 202.7 1,148 Camden 209.1 1,118 Cape May 35.6 833 Cumberland 59.7 939 Essex 348.5 1,374 Gloucester 114.0 942 Hudson 271.5 1,445 Hunterdon 48.0 1,305 Mercer 259.2 1,439 Middlesex 446.0 1,291 Monmouth 262.8 1,130 Morris 295.4 1,620 Ocean 168.6 907 Passaic 169.0 1,082 Salem 21.7 1,123 Somerset 191.5 1,625 Sussex 38.7 945 Union 230.5 1,359 Warren 33.3 1,026 Note: Data are preliminary. Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.