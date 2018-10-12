BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment and Wages in Ohio — First Quarter 2018

News Release Information 18-1274-CHI

All 13 of Ohio's large counties reported employment gains from March 2017 to March 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are defined as those with employment of 75,000 or more as measured by 2017 annual average employment.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that Delaware County had the largest increase, up 1.9 percent, followed by Franklin County, up 1.6 percent. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment advanced 1.6 percent from March 2017 to March 2018, as 314 of the 349 largest U.S. counties registered increases. Midland, Texas, had the largest percentage increase with a gain of 12.6 percent over the year. Kanawha, W.Va., had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment among the largest counties in the U.S., with a loss of 1.4 percent.

Among the 13 largest counties in Ohio, employment was highest in Franklin County (744,300) and Cuyahoga County (715,600) in March 2018. Four other counties-Hamilton (510,500), Summit (262,800), Montgomery (253,600), and Lucas (207,300)-had employment levels of more than 200,000. Collectively, Ohio's 13 large counties accounted for 65.1 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 349 largest counties made up 73.1 percent of total U.S. employment, which stood at 144.6 million in March 2018.

Average weekly wages increased in all of the 13 largest counties in Ohio from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2018. Lucas County had the largest percentage increase in average weekly wages, up 5.7 percent, followed by Stark County (4.6 percent). (See table 1.) Hamilton County recorded the highest average weekly wage among the state's large counties at $1,209, followed by Delaware County ($1,205). Nationally, the average weekly wage increased 3.7 percent over the year to $1,152 in the first quarter of 2018.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 75 counties in Ohio with employment levels below 75,000. Wage levels in all of these smaller counties were below the national average in the first quarter of 2018. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

As noted, average weekly wages rose in all of Ohio's large counties from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2018. Wage gains in five of the state's large counties placed in the top half of the national ranking: Lucas (5.7 percent, 23rd), Stark, (4.6 percent, 51st), Warren (3.5 percent, 124th), and Cuyahoga and Franklin (both 3.0 percent, 172nd). (See table 1.)

Nationally, 336 of the 349 largest counties had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. Peoria, Ill., had the largest wage gain, up 23.8 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Suffolk, Mass., followed with an increase of 12.1 percent.

Of the 349 largest counties, 13 experienced an over-the-year decrease in average weekly wages. Forsyth, N.C., had the largest percentage decrease in average weekly wages (-4.8 percent), followed by Washington, Ark. (-3.1 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Hamilton County's average weekly wage of $1,209 was the highest among the state's 13 large counties and ranked 73rd among the 349 largest U.S. counties. Delaware County ($1,205, 75th) also reported an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,152. Mahoning ($747) reported the lowest average weekly wage among the state's large counties and ranked 340th nationwide.

Among the 349 largest U.S. counties, 259 had average weekly wages below the national average in the first quarter of 2018. Cameron, Texas, reported the lowest wage ($628), followed by Horry County, S.C. ($631), and the Texas counties of Hidalgo ($657) and Webb ($690).

Nationwide, 90 large counties had average weekly wages at or above the U.S. average of $1,152 in the first quarter of 2018. New York, N.Y., had the highest average weekly wage at $3,087. Santa Clara, Calif. ($2,651) was second, followed by San Mateo, Calif. ($2,606); San Francisco, Calif. ($2,485); Suffolk, Mass. ($2,268); and Somerset, N.J. ($2,078).

Average weekly wages in Ohio's smaller counties

All 75 smaller counties in Ohio with employment below 75,000 had average weekly wages below the national average of $1,152. Among these smaller counties, Hancock had the highest average weekly wage at $1,118, while Meigs had the lowest at $576. (See table 2.)

When all 88 counties in Ohio were considered, all but 2 had wages lower than the national average. One reported average weekly wages less than $600, 10 had wages from $600 to $699, 32 reported wages from $700 to $799, 27 had wages from $800 to $899, and 18 had wages of $900 or higher. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2017 edition of this publication contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2018 version of the national news release. Tables and additional content from Employment and Wages Annual Averages 2017 are now available online at www.bls.gov/cew/cewbultn17.htm. The 2017 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2019.

The County Employment and Wages release for second quarter 2018 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The 10.0 million employer reports cover 144.6 million full- and part-time workers. The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew/; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Area Employment Average weekly wage March 2018 (thousands) Percent change, March 2017-18 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change United States 144,562.9 1.6 -- $1,152 -- 3.7 -- Ohio 5,328.5 0.9 -- 1,005 24 2.9 34 Butler, Ohio 153.2 1.5 149 1,005 171 1.3 310 Cuyahoga, Ohio 715.6 0.9 222 1,150 92 3.0 172 Delaware, Ohio 86.2 1.9 113 1,205 75 2.7 197 Franklin, Ohio 744.3 1.6 140 1,148 94 3.0 172 Hamilton, Ohio 510.5 0.5 273 1,209 73 0.6 325 Lake, Ohio 93.8 0.7 247 888 275 2.1 264 Lorain, Ohio 96.4 1.1 200 848 305 2.8 190 Lucas, Ohio 207.3 0.2 300 998 177 5.7 23 Mahoning, Ohio 96.1 0.5 273 747 340 2.5 214 Montgomery, Ohio 253.6 1.2 181 920 248 2.4 228 Stark, Ohio 158.7 1.5 149 816 320 4.6 51 Summit, Ohio 262.8 0.4 282 981 190 1.0 319 Warren, Ohio 91.7 1.0 212 1,035 155 3.5 124 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment March 2018 Average weekly wage United States 144,562,926 $1,152 Ohio 5,328,477 1,005 Adams 6,015 713 Allen 50,492 889 Ashland 18,451 750 Ashtabula 30,291 714 Athens 20,822 803 Auglaize 21,411 838 Belmont 22,285 810 Brown 7,844 702 Butler 153,227 1,005 Carroll 6,041 694 Champaign 10,693 808 Clark 47,871 794 Clermont 58,212 857 Clinton 17,554 962 Columbiana 29,230 718 Coshocton 9,996 786 Crawford 12,263 760 Cuyahoga 715,602 1,150 Darke 18,269 803 Defiance 15,598 873 Delaware 86,194 1,205 Erie 35,009 779 Fairfield 43,238 719 Fayette 11,478 684 Franklin 744,310 1,148 Fulton 18,431 788 Gallia 11,442 738 Geauga 33,778 836 Greene 75,334 1,025 Guernsey 15,264 782 Hamilton 510,525 1,209 Hancock 45,330 1,118 Hardin 8,352 691 Harrison 3,745 1,017 Henry 10,698 777 Highland 10,714 654 Hocking 6,415 632 Holmes 19,366 735 Huron 20,394 787 Jackson 10,360 643 Jefferson 20,139 807 Knox 19,880 805 Lake 93,780 888 Lawrence 12,482 643 Licking 59,169 815 Logan 19,801 825 Lorain 96,371 848 Lucas 207,342 998 Madison 16,919 820 Mahoning 96,137 747 Marion 24,611 789 Medina 59,722 839 Meigs 3,628 576 Mercer 20,343 733 Miami 40,235 822 Monroe 2,663 661 Montgomery 253,560 920 Morgan 2,663 714 Morrow 5,099 680 Muskingum 32,922 773 Noble 2,989 738 Ottawa 12,368 948 Paulding 4,887 731 Perry 6,271 761 Pickaway 13,684 886 Pike 9,641 979 Portage 53,667 855 Preble 11,127 744 Putnam 11,686 745 Richland 50,240 760 Ross 28,471 841 Sandusky 26,072 776 Scioto 23,283 711 Seneca 19,250 714 Shelby 27,170 921 Stark 158,693 816 Summit 262,802 981 Trumbull 66,706 820 Tuscarawas 35,657 732 Union 33,914 1,051 Van Wert 11,114 763 Vinton 2,199 688 Warren 91,700 1,035 Washington 24,945 897 Wayne 47,710 862 Williams 17,300 800 Wood 66,042 956 Wyandot 9,340 825 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.