BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment and Wages in Tennessee – First Quarter 2018

News Release Information 18-1525-ATL

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Employment rose in all six large counties in Tennessee from March 2017 to March 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are defined as those with employment of 75,000 or more as measured by 2017 annual average employment.) Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that employment increases ranged from 4.2 percent in Williamson County to 0.9 percent in Knox County. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment advanced 1.6 percent from March 2017 to March 2018 as 314 of the 349 largest U.S. counties registered increases. Midland, Texas, had the largest percentage increase with a gain of 12.6 percent over the year. Kanawha, W.Va., had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment among the largest counties in the U.S., with a loss of 1.4 percent.

Among the largest counties in Tennessee, employment was highest in Shelby County (492,500) in March 2018, followed by Davidson County (488,400). Together, Tennessee's six large counties accounted for 57.1 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 349 largest counties made up 73.1 percent of total U.S. employment, which stood at 144.6 million in March 2018.

Each of Tennessee's six large counties posted over-the-year wage increases in the first quarter of 2018. Davidson County (6.2 percent) had the largest over-the-year wage gain, followed by Knox County (4.4 percent). Williamson County had the highest average weekly wage among the state's largest counties at $1,280, followed by Davidson County at $1,228. Nationally, the average weekly wage increased 3.7 percent over the year, growing to $1,152 in the first quarter of 2018. (See table 1.)

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 89 counties with employment levels below 75,000 in Tennessee. Average weekly wages in these counties ranged from $1,355 to $498. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

As noted, average weekly wages rose in all of Tennessee's large counties from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2018. Wage gains in two of the state's large counties placed in the top 75 of the national ranking-Davidson (6.2 percent, 19th), and Knox (4.4 percent, 59th). (See table 1.)

Nationally, 336 of the 349 largest counties had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. Peoria, Ill., had the largest wage gain, up 23.8 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Suffolk, Mass., followed with an increase of 12.1 percent.

Of the 349 largest counties, 13 experienced an over-the-year decrease in average weekly wages. Forsyth, N.C., had the largest percentage decrease in average weekly wages (-4.8 percent), followed by Washington Ark. (-3.1 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Williamson and Davidson Counties, with average weekly wages of $1,280 and $1,228, respectively, placed in the top quarter among the 349 largest U.S. counties in the first quarter of 2018. Average weekly wages in three large counties in Tennessee placed in the bottom half of the national ranking.

Among the 349 largest U.S. counties, 259 had average weekly wages below the national average in the first quarter of 2018. Cameron, Texas, reported the lowest wage ($628), followed by Horry County, S.C. ($631), and the Texas counties of Hidalgo ($657) and Webb ($690).

Nationwide, 90 large counties had average weekly wages at or above the U.S. average of $1,152 in the first quarter of 2018. New York, N.Y., had the highest average weekly wage at $3,087. Santa Clara, Calif. ($2,651) was second, followed by San Mateo, Calif. ($2,606); San Francisco, Calif. ($2,485); Suffolk, Mass. ($2,268); and Somerset, N.J. ($2,078).

Average weekly wages in Tennessee's smaller counties

Among the 89 counties in Tennessee with employment below 75,000, only Roane County ($1,355) had an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,152. Grundy County reported the lowest average weekly in the state, averaging $498 in the first quarter of 2018. (See table 2.)

When all 95 counties in Tennessee were considered, 9 reported average weekly wages below $600, 28 had wages from $600 to $699, 33 had wages from $700 to $799, 13 had wages from $800 to $899, and 12 had wages above $900. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2017 edition of this publication contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2018 version of the national news release. Tables and additional content from Employment and Wages Annual Averages 2017 are now available online at www.bls.gov/cew/cewbultn17.htm. The 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2019.

The County Employment and Wages release for second quarter 2018 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. The County Employment and Wages full data update for second quarter 2018 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The 10.0 million employer reports cover 144.6 million full- and part-time workers. The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew/; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Area Employment Average weekly wage March 2018 (thousands) Percent change, March 2017-18 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change United States 144,562.9 1.6 -- $1,152 -- 3.7 -- Tennessee 2,950.0 1.6 -- 978 27 3.5 19 Davidson, Tenn. 488.4 2.7 56 1,228 68 6.2 19 Hamilton, Tenn. 203.5 2.0 103 963 206 2.4 228 Knox, Tenn. 237.3 0.9 222 982 187 4.4 59 Rutherford, Tenn. 129.3 3.5 25 906 259 0.3 332 Shelby, Tenn. 492.5 1.1 200 1,074 130 1.6 302 Williamson, Tenn. 132.7 4.2 13 1,280 56 2.1 264 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment March 2018 Average Weekly Wage United States 144,562,926 $1,152 Tennessee 2,950,002 978 Anderson 38,788 1127 Bedford 17,647 742 Benton 4,117 664 Bledsoe 2,167 641 Blount 48,852 904 Bradley 41,624 790 Campbell 9,345 671 Cannon 2,260 618 Carroll 7,219 740 Carter 11,245 651 Cheatham 8,545 836 Chester 3,670 627 Claiborne 9,149 675 Clay 1,473 565 Cocke 7,643 661 Coffee 26,217 852 Crockett 3,675 788 Cumberland 17,763 643 Davidson 488,423 1,228 Decatur 3,601 720 De Kalb 5,822 717 Dickson 17,444 727 Dyer 15,199 764 Fayette 7,762 851 Fentress 4,800 586 Franklin 11,922 678 Gibson 14,036 693 Giles 10,696 730 Grainger 3,915 779 Greene 25,443 721 Grundy 2,065 498 Hamblen 31,266 750 Hamilton 203,498 963 Hancock 841 520 Hardeman 6,602 770 Hardin 8,090 847 Hawkins 13,011 810 Haywood 4,971 751 Henderson 7,916 783 Henry 11,596 733 Hickman 3,691 685 Houston 1,472 593 Humphreys 5,794 1013 Jackson 1,456 605 Jefferson 13,235 774 Johnson 4,248 767 Knox 237,273 982 Lake 1,737 620 Lauderdale 6,656 729 Lawrence 10,350 664 Lewis 2,664 574 Lincoln 10,048 675 Loudon 15,132 819 McMinn 5,025 815 McNairy 58,766 633 Macon 7,603 631 Madison 9,694 820 Marion 34,613 716 Marshall 18,010 786 Maury 5,580 942 Meigs 2,160 711 Monroe 14,382 736 Montgomery 54,038 724 Moore 2,042 843 Morgan 2,999 674 Obion 9,566 702 Overton 4,899 701 Perry 2,075 596 Pickett 1178 644 Polk 2,035 600 Putnam 36,716 738 Rhea 10,496 795 Roane 17,941 1,355 Robertson 22,338 739 Rutherford 129,328 906 Scott 5,761 601 Sequatchie 2,956 598 Sevier 45,658 570 Shelby 492,498 1,074 Smith 5,400 802 Stewart 2,543 891 Sullivan 68,677 1000 Sumner 53,781 820 Tipton 11,446 685 Trousdale 1,874 721 Unicoi 4,785 883 Union 2,480 647 Van Buren 829 616 Warren 12,872 743 Washington 61,646 771 Wayne 3,604 651 Weakley 11,115 629 White 7,121 662 Williamson 132,684 1,280 Wilson 45,021 779 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.