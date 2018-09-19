BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment and Wages in Tennessee – First Quarter 2018

Log in
County Employment and Wages in Tennessee – First Quarter 2018

0
09/19/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

News Release Information

18-1525-ATL
Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Employment rose in all six large counties in Tennessee from March 2017 to March 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are defined as those with employment of 75,000 or more as measured by 2017 annual average employment.) Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that employment increases ranged from 4.2 percent in Williamson County to 0.9 percent in Knox County. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment advanced 1.6 percent from March 2017 to March 2018 as 314 of the 349 largest U.S. counties registered increases. Midland, Texas, had the largest percentage increase with a gain of 12.6 percent over the year. Kanawha, W.Va., had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment among the largest counties in the U.S., with a loss of 1.4 percent.

Among the largest counties in Tennessee, employment was highest in Shelby County (492,500) in March 2018, followed by Davidson County (488,400). Together, Tennessee's six large counties accounted for 57.1 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 349 largest counties made up 73.1 percent of total U.S. employment, which stood at 144.6 million in March 2018.

Each of Tennessee's six large counties posted over-the-year wage increases in the first quarter of 2018. Davidson County (6.2 percent) had the largest over-the-year wage gain, followed by Knox County (4.4 percent). Williamson County had the highest average weekly wage among the state's largest counties at $1,280, followed by Davidson County at $1,228. Nationally, the average weekly wage increased 3.7 percent over the year, growing to $1,152 in the first quarter of 2018. (See table 1.)

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 89 counties with employment levels below 75,000 in Tennessee. Average weekly wages in these counties ranged from $1,355 to $498. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

As noted, average weekly wages rose in all of Tennessee's large counties from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of 2018. Wage gains in two of the state's large counties placed in the top 75 of the national ranking-Davidson (6.2 percent, 19th), and Knox (4.4 percent, 59th). (See table 1.)

Nationally, 336 of the 349 largest counties had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. Peoria, Ill., had the largest wage gain, up 23.8 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Suffolk, Mass., followed with an increase of 12.1 percent.

Of the 349 largest counties, 13 experienced an over-the-year decrease in average weekly wages. Forsyth, N.C., had the largest percentage decrease in average weekly wages (-4.8 percent), followed by Washington Ark. (-3.1 percent).

Large county average weekly wages

Williamson and Davidson Counties, with average weekly wages of $1,280 and $1,228, respectively, placed in the top quarter among the 349 largest U.S. counties in the first quarter of 2018. Average weekly wages in three large counties in Tennessee placed in the bottom half of the national ranking.

Among the 349 largest U.S. counties, 259 had average weekly wages below the national average in the first quarter of 2018. Cameron, Texas, reported the lowest wage ($628), followed by Horry County, S.C. ($631), and the Texas counties of Hidalgo ($657) and Webb ($690).

Nationwide, 90 large counties had average weekly wages at or above the U.S. average of $1,152 in the first quarter of 2018. New York, N.Y., had the highest average weekly wage at $3,087. Santa Clara, Calif. ($2,651) was second, followed by San Mateo, Calif. ($2,606); San Francisco, Calif. ($2,485); Suffolk, Mass. ($2,268); and Somerset, N.J. ($2,078).

Average weekly wages in Tennessee's smaller counties

Among the 89 counties in Tennessee with employment below 75,000, only Roane County ($1,355) had an average weekly wage above the national average of $1,152. Grundy County reported the lowest average weekly in the state, averaging $498 in the first quarter of 2018. (See table 2.)

When all 95 counties in Tennessee were considered, 9 reported average weekly wages below $600, 28 had wages from $600 to $699, 33 had wages from $700 to $799, 13 had wages from $800 to $899, and 12 had wages above $900. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2017 edition of this publication contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2018 version of the national news release. Tables and additional content from Employment and Wages Annual Averages 2017 are now available online at www.bls.gov/cew/cewbultn17.htm. The 2018 edition of Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online will be available in September 2019.

The County Employment and Wages release for second quarter 2018 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 21, 2018. The County Employment and Wages full data update for second quarter 2018 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 6, 2018.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The 10.0 million employer reports cover 144.6 million full- and part-time workers. The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew/; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Employment Average weekly wage
March 2018 (thousands) Percent change, March 2017-18 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change

United States

144,562.9 1.6 -- $1,152 -- 3.7 --

Tennessee

2,950.0 1.6 -- 978 27 3.5 19

Davidson, Tenn.

488.4 2.7 56 1,228 68 6.2 19

Hamilton, Tenn.

203.5 2.0 103 963 206 2.4 228

Knox, Tenn.

237.3 0.9 222 982 187 4.4 59

Rutherford, Tenn.

129.3 3.5 25 906 259 0.3 332

Shelby, Tenn.

492.5 1.1 200 1,074 130 1.6 302

Williamson, Tenn.

132.7 4.2 13 1,280 56 2.1 264

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.


Area Employment March 2018 Average Weekly Wage

United States

144,562,926 $1,152

Tennessee

2,950,002 978

Anderson

38,788 1127

Bedford

17,647 742

Benton

4,117 664

Bledsoe

2,167 641

Blount

48,852 904

Bradley

41,624 790

Campbell

9,345 671

Cannon

2,260 618

Carroll

7,219 740

Carter

11,245 651

Cheatham

8,545 836

Chester

3,670 627

Claiborne

9,149 675

Clay

1,473 565

Cocke

7,643 661

Coffee

26,217 852

Crockett

3,675 788

Cumberland

17,763 643

Davidson

488,423 1,228

Decatur

3,601 720

De Kalb

5,822 717

Dickson

17,444 727

Dyer

15,199 764

Fayette

7,762 851

Fentress

4,800 586

Franklin

11,922 678

Gibson

14,036 693

Giles

10,696 730

Grainger

3,915 779

Greene

25,443 721

Grundy

2,065 498

Hamblen

31,266 750

Hamilton

203,498 963

Hancock

841 520

Hardeman

6,602 770

Hardin

8,090 847

Hawkins

13,011 810

Haywood

4,971 751

Henderson

7,916 783

Henry

11,596 733

Hickman

3,691 685

Houston

1,472 593

Humphreys

5,794 1013

Jackson

1,456 605

Jefferson

13,235 774

Johnson

4,248 767

Knox

237,273 982

Lake

1,737 620

Lauderdale

6,656 729

Lawrence

10,350 664

Lewis

2,664 574

Lincoln

10,048 675

Loudon

15,132 819

McMinn

5,025 815

McNairy

58,766 633

Macon

7,603 631

Madison

9,694 820

Marion

34,613 716

Marshall

18,010 786

Maury

5,580 942

Meigs

2,160 711

Monroe

14,382 736

Montgomery

54,038 724

Moore

2,042 843

Morgan

2,999 674

Obion

9,566 702

Overton

4,899 701

Perry

2,075 596

Pickett

1178 644

Polk

2,035 600

Putnam

36,716 738

Rhea

10,496 795

Roane

17,941 1,355

Robertson

22,338 739

Rutherford

129,328 906

Scott

5,761 601

Sequatchie

2,956 598

Sevier

45,658 570

Shelby

492,498 1,074

Smith

5,400 802

Stewart

2,543 891

Sullivan

68,677 1000

Sumner

53,781 820

Tipton

11,446 685

Trousdale

1,874 721

Unicoi

4,785 883

Union

2,480 647

Van Buren

829 616

Warren

12,872 743

Washington

61,646 771

Wayne

3,604 651

Weakley

11,115 629

White

7,121 662

Williamson

132,684 1,280

Wilson

45,021 779

NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.


State Employment Average weekly wage
March 2018 (thousands) Percent change, March 2017-18 Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change

United States

144,562.9 1.6 $1,152 -- 3.7 --

Alabama

1,948.9 1.1 919 36 2.9 34

Alaska

311.2 -0.5 1,074 20 2.3 44

Arizona

2,822.5 2.8 1,025 22 3.5 19

Arkansas

1,211.4 0.9 879 44 2.4 40

California

17,152.5 2.1 1,352 6 4.4 6

Colorado

2,639.5 2.5 1,175 11 3.4 22

Connecticut

1,651.9 0.1 1,447 4 2.4 40

Delaware

438.7 1.2 1,202 10 1.3 51

District of Columbia

770.2 1.2 1,917 1 1.9 49

Florida

8,716.8 2.2 988 25 4.1 9

Georgia

4,409.1 2.3 1,095 17 2.3 44

Hawaii

658.4 0.3 974 29 2.3 44

Idaho

712.6 3.5 809 50 4.3 7

Illinois

5,909.3 1.0 1,241 8 3.9 10

Indiana

3,018.8 1.2 954 32 3.9 10

Iowa

1,525.8 0.5 921 35 2.4 40

Kansas

1,370.6 0.2 912 40 2.7 38

Kentucky

1,873.7 0.5 901 41 2.5 39

Louisiana

1,914.7 0.5 932 34 3.0 30

Maine

592.1 0.9 891 43 3.6 16

Maryland

2,646.9 0.9 1,209 9 3.2 26

Massachusetts

3,509.9 1.1 1,510 3 5.6 2

Michigan

4,289.0 1.4 1,078 19 3.4 22

Minnesota

2,823.6 0.7 1,175 11 2.1 47

Mississippi

1,125.9 0.1 765 51 2.1 47

Missouri

2,777.6 0.5 960 31 3.1 28

Montana

455.5 1.0 819 49 2.4 40

Nebraska

966.0 0.4 898 42 3.6 16

Nevada

1,351.6 3.0 977 28 4.8 5

New Hampshire

648.2 0.8 1,122 15 4.9 3

New Jersey

3,997.6 1.3 1,373 5 3.0 30

New Mexico

813.3 1.0 862 47 2.9 34

New York

9,318.9 1.8 1,597 2 3.4 22

North Carolina

4,370.6 1.8 1,022 23 3.0 30

North Dakota

408.2 0.6 988 25 3.7 15

Ohio

5,328.5 0.9 1,005 24 2.9 34

Oklahoma

1,600.9 1.8 914 38 3.5 19

Oregon

1,894.3 2.0 1,026 21 4.3 7

Pennsylvania

5,787.2 1.4 1,115 16 3.4 22

Rhode Island

469.9 1.1 1,086 18 3.2 26

South Carolina

2,067.4 2.2 877 45 1.7 50

South Dakota

417.5 1.0 842 48 2.8 37

Tennessee

2,950.0 1.6 978 27 3.5 19

Texas

12,179.2 2.0 1,168 13 3.9 10

Utah

1,458.8 3.3 949 33 4.9 3

Vermont

307.1 0.4 917 37 3.1 28

Virginia

3,854.4 1.5 1,162 14 3.0 30

Washington

3,316.1 2.8 1,306 7 7.7 1

West Virginia

684.8 0.6 868 46 3.6 16

Wisconsin

2,831.7 1.0 968 30 3.8 14

Wyoming

263.7 0.3 914 38 3.9 10

Puerto Rico

856.7 -3.8 563 7.0

Virgin Islands

33.3 -15.5 969 24.4

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 15:12:01 UTC
