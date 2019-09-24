BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment and Wages in Utah – First Quarter 2019

Log in
09/24/2019 | 11:27am EDT

News Release Information

19-1665-KAN
Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Employment rose in all four large counties in Utah from March 2018 to March 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported today. (Large counties are those with 2018 annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Stanley W. Suchman noted that all four counties reported rates of job growth that exceeded the national average of 1.4 percent. Utah County (3.7 percent) had the largest gain and Weber County (1.8 percent) had the smallest over-the-year increase. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment advanced 1.4 percent from March 2018 to March 2019 as 298 of the 355 largest U.S. counties registered increases. Midland, TX, had the largest percentage increase, up 5.8 percent over the year. Bay, FL, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 5.9 percent.

Among the four largest counties in Utah, employment was highest in Salt Lake County (710,000) in March 2019. Together, the four large counties accounted for 79.7 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 355 largest counties made up 73.5 percent of total U.S. employment.

From the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019, Utah County recorded the fastest rate of increase in average weekly wages among the four large counties in Utah, registering a gain of 4.2 percent. (See table 1.) Salt Lake had the highest average weekly wage among the state's large counties at $1,130 per week. Nationally, average weekly wages increased 2.8 percent over the year to $1,184.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 25 counties in Utah with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in all of these smaller counties were below the national average in March 2019. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

Average weekly wages in all four large counties increased from the first quarter 2018 to the first quarter 2019. Utah County's 4.2-percent rise in average weekly wages was the largest among the state's large counties and ranked 60th among the nation's 355 largest counties. (See table 1.) Average weekly wages in Salt Lake County increased 3.3 percent over the year, ranking 110th. Over-the-year wage gains in Utah's remaining two large counties were less than the national average, with Davis and Weber recording increases of 2.7 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Nationally, 325 of the 355 largest counties had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. San Francisco, CA, had the largest over-the-year wage gain at 10.2 percent from the first quarter of 2018.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 28 experienced over-the-year decreases in average weekly wages. Elkhart, IN, had the largest percentage decrease in average weekly wages with a decline of 7.6 percent.

Large county average weekly wages

As noted, Salt Lake County ($1,130) had the highest average weekly wage in the state and ranked 115th among the 355 largest counties in the United States. Utah ($938, 254th), Davis ($887, 297th), and Weber ($823, 332nd) Counties also reported average weekly wages below the national average of $1,184.

Nationally, 92 large counties registered average weekly wages above the U.S. average of $1,184 in the first quarter of 2019. New York, NY, held the top position with an average weekly wage of $3,153, followed by San Francisco, CA ($2,759), and Santa Clara, CA ($2,758).

Seventy-four percent of the largest U.S. counties (263) reported average weekly wages below the national average. The lowest weekly wages were Cameron, TX ($648) followed by Horry, SC ($652) and Hidalgo, TX ($662).

Average weekly wages in Utah's smaller counties

The 25 smaller counties in Utah, those with employment below 75,000, had average weekly wages below the national average. Among these smaller counties, Duchesne ($915) had the highest average weekly wage and Piute ($507) had the lowest average weekly wage in the first quarter of 2019. (See table 2.)

When all 29 counties in Utah were considered, 7 reported average weekly wages of $850 or higher, 6 reported wages from $750 to $849, 8 had wages from $650 to $749, 6 had wages from $550 to $649, and 2 had wages of $549 or lower. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2018 edition of this publication contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2019 version of the national news release. Tables and additional content from Employment and Wages Annual Averages are now available online at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2018/home.htm.

The County Employment and Wages release for second quarter 2016 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

QCEW Data Now Available in Census Business Builder Version 2.6

The Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages data is now available in Census Business Builder Version 2.6, a suite of U.S. Census Bureau web tools that assists business owners and regional analysts in data-driven decision making. As the first collaboration of this type between the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau, this data-sharing project makes data more accessible for local users and enhances the efficiency of digital service delivery. The Census Business Builder is available at: www.census.gov/data/data-tools/cbb.html.


Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The 10.0 million employer reports covered workers in 146.1 million jobs. The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area Employment Average weekly wage
March 2019 (thousands) Percent change, March 2018-19 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2018-19 National ranking by percent change

United States

146,497.6 1.4 -- 1184 -- 2.8 --

Utah

1,501.4 3.0 -- 978 32 3.1 16

Davis

129.9 2.1 78 887 297 2.7 161

Salt Lake

710.0 2.9 30 1130 115 3.3 110

Utah

248.6 3.7 11 938 254 4.2 60

Weber

108.3 1.8 94 823 332 2.1 218

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment March 2019 Average Weekly Wage

United States

146,497,599 $1,184

Utah

1,501,447 978

Beaver

2,854 661

Box Elder

21,435 768

Cache

57,036 719

Carbon

8,387 850

Daggett

306 643

Davis

129,875 887

Duchesne

7,710 915

Emery

3,366 850

Garfield

2,058 651

Grand

5,789 636

Iron

19,371 635

Juab

3,738 685

Kane

3,355 605

Millard

4,650 747

Morgan

2,566 802

Piute

282 507

Rich

682 543

Salt Lake

709,957 1,130

San Juan

4,228 682

Sanpete

8,244 618

Sevier

8,946 719

Summit

31,009 892

Tooele

16,293 792

Uintah

12,862 846

Utah

248,642 938

Wasatch

9,686 829

Washington

68,888 717

Wayne

955 632

Weber

108,277 823

NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.

State Employment Average weekly wage
March 2019 (thousands) Percent change, March 2018-19 Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2018-19 National ranking by percent change

United States

146,497.6 1.4 $1,184 -- 2.8 --

Alabama

1,978.0 1.6 944 38 2.5 32

Alaska

312.4 0.3 1,108 18 3.3 9

Arizona

2,895.1 2.5 1,056 22 3.0 21

Arkansas

1,218.5 0.7 896 45 2.2 38

California

17,436.4 1.8 1,401 5 3.8 4

Colorado

2,690.3 1.9 1,231 9 4.8 2

Connecticut

1,650.6 0.0 1,487 4 2.3 34

Delaware

444.1 1.3 1,199 13 -0.1 51

District of Columbia

773.5 0.5 1,921 1 0.2 49

Florida

8,894.3 2.1 1,015 26 2.7 25

Georgia

4,488.6 2.1 1,121 17 2.6 28

Hawaii

658.1 -0.4 1,006 27 3.4 8

Idaho

732.3 2.7 828 50 2.3 34

Illinois

5,912.0 0.1 1,275 8 2.7 25

Indiana

3,059.1 1.2 963 33 0.9 48

Iowa

1,527.1 0.1 942 39 2.3 34

Kansas

1,379.3 0.6 940 40 3.2 12

Kentucky

1,882.6 0.6 920 41 2.2 38

Louisiana

1,916.8 -0.1 954 34 2.5 32

Maine

599.8 1.2 919 42 3.1 16

Maryland

2,670.3 0.9 1,228 10 1.7 45

Massachusetts

3,558.1 1.1 1,561 3 3.5 7

Michigan

4,307.4 0.6 1,078 20 0.1 50

Minnesota

2,840.8 0.5 1,203 12 2.3 34

Mississippi

1,129.8 0.4 779 51 1.8 43

Missouri

2,788.4 0.5 986 31 2.6 28

Montana

458.8 0.9 844 49 3.1 16

Nebraska

965.6 0.1 917 43 2.2 38

Nevada

1,392.2 3.0 992 29 1.5 47

New Hampshire

656.2 1.2 1,156 15 3.1 16

New Jersey

4,040.2 1.3 1,399 6 1.7 45

New Mexico

825.4 1.3 890 47 3.2 12

New York

9,453.5 1.5 1,639 2 2.6 28

North Carolina

4,458.5 2.0 1,054 23 3.2 12

North Dakota

414.3 1.5 1,021 25 3.3 9

Ohio

5,363.2 0.7 1,035 24 3.0 21

Oklahoma

1,617.0 1.1 953 35 4.3 3

Oregon

1,921.9 1.3 1,060 21 3.3 9

Pennsylvania

5,850.3 1.1 1,146 16 2.8 24

Rhode Island

474.7 0.8 1,104 19 1.8 43

South Carolina

2,110.0 2.0 901 44 3.0 21

South Dakota

419.0 0.4 865 48 2.7 25

Tennessee

3,004.2 2.0 996 28 1.9 42

Texas

12,455.6 2.2 1,204 11 3.1 16

Utah

1,501.4 3.0 978 32 3.1 16

Vermont

309.1 0.4 950 36 3.7 5

Virginia

3,896.9 1.2 1,186 14 2.1 41

Washington

3,371.1 1.8 1,368 7 4.9 1

West Virginia

687.1 0.3 896 45 3.2 12

Wisconsin

2,838.9 0.1 992 29 2.6 28

Wyoming

269.0 1.9 948 37 3.7 5

Puerto Rico

875.8 2.2 553 -2.1

Virgin Islands

36.6 9.6 966 -1.0

Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 15:26:07 UTC
