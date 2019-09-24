BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment and Wages in Utah – First Quarter 2019

News Release Information 19-1665-KAN

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Employment rose in all four large counties in Utah from March 2018 to March 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported today. (Large counties are those with 2018 annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Stanley W. Suchman noted that all four counties reported rates of job growth that exceeded the national average of 1.4 percent. Utah County (3.7 percent) had the largest gain and Weber County (1.8 percent) had the smallest over-the-year increase. (See table 1.)

Nationally, employment advanced 1.4 percent from March 2018 to March 2019 as 298 of the 355 largest U.S. counties registered increases. Midland, TX, had the largest percentage increase, up 5.8 percent over the year. Bay, FL, had the largest over-the-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 5.9 percent.

Among the four largest counties in Utah, employment was highest in Salt Lake County (710,000) in March 2019. Together, the four large counties accounted for 79.7 percent of total employment within the state. Nationwide, the 355 largest counties made up 73.5 percent of total U.S. employment.

From the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019, Utah County recorded the fastest rate of increase in average weekly wages among the four large counties in Utah, registering a gain of 4.2 percent. (See table 1.) Salt Lake had the highest average weekly wage among the state's large counties at $1,130 per week. Nationally, average weekly wages increased 2.8 percent over the year to $1,184.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 25 counties in Utah with employment below 75,000. Wage levels in all of these smaller counties were below the national average in March 2019. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

Average weekly wages in all four large counties increased from the first quarter 2018 to the first quarter 2019. Utah County's 4.2-percent rise in average weekly wages was the largest among the state's large counties and ranked 60th among the nation's 355 largest counties. (See table 1.) Average weekly wages in Salt Lake County increased 3.3 percent over the year, ranking 110th. Over-the-year wage gains in Utah's remaining two large counties were less than the national average, with Davis and Weber recording increases of 2.7 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Nationally, 325 of the 355 largest counties had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. San Francisco, CA, had the largest over-the-year wage gain at 10.2 percent from the first quarter of 2018.

Among the largest U.S. counties, 28 experienced over-the-year decreases in average weekly wages. Elkhart, IN, had the largest percentage decrease in average weekly wages with a decline of 7.6 percent.

Large county average weekly wages

As noted, Salt Lake County ($1,130) had the highest average weekly wage in the state and ranked 115th among the 355 largest counties in the United States. Utah ($938, 254th), Davis ($887, 297th), and Weber ($823, 332nd) Counties also reported average weekly wages below the national average of $1,184.

Nationally, 92 large counties registered average weekly wages above the U.S. average of $1,184 in the first quarter of 2019. New York, NY, held the top position with an average weekly wage of $3,153, followed by San Francisco, CA ($2,759), and Santa Clara, CA ($2,758).

Seventy-four percent of the largest U.S. counties (263) reported average weekly wages below the national average. The lowest weekly wages were Cameron, TX ($648) followed by Horry, SC ($652) and Hidalgo, TX ($662).

Average weekly wages in Utah's smaller counties

The 25 smaller counties in Utah, those with employment below 75,000, had average weekly wages below the national average. Among these smaller counties, Duchesne ($915) had the highest average weekly wage and Piute ($507) had the lowest average weekly wage in the first quarter of 2019. (See table 2.)

When all 29 counties in Utah were considered, 7 reported average weekly wages of $850 or higher, 6 reported wages from $750 to $849, 8 had wages from $650 to $749, 6 had wages from $550 to $649, and 2 had wages of $549 or lower. (See chart 1.)

Additional statistics and other information

QCEW data for states have been included in this release in table 3. For additional information about quarterly employment and wages data, please read the Technical Note or visit www.bls.gov/cew.

Employment and Wages Annual Averages Online features comprehensive information by detailed industry on establishments, employment, and wages for the nation and all states. The 2018 edition of this publication contains selected data produced by Business Employment Dynamics (BED) on job gains and losses, as well as selected data from the first quarter 2019 version of the national news release. Tables and additional content from Employment and Wages Annual Averages are now available online at www.bls.gov/cew/publications/employment-and-wages-annual-averages/2018/home.htm.

QCEW Data Now Available in Census Business Builder Version 2.6 The Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages data is now available in Census Business Builder Version 2.6, a suite of U.S. Census Bureau web tools that assists business owners and regional analysts in data-driven decision making. As the first collaboration of this type between the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau, this data-sharing project makes data more accessible for local users and enhances the efficiency of digital service delivery. The Census Business Builder is available at: www.census.gov/data/data-tools/cbb.html.

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The 10.0 million employer reports covered workers in 146.1 million jobs. The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Area Employment Average weekly wage March 2019 (thousands) Percent change, March 2018-19 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, first quarter 2018-19 National ranking by percent change United States 146,497.6 1.4 -- 1184 -- 2.8 -- Utah 1,501.4 3.0 -- 978 32 3.1 16 Davis 129.9 2.1 78 887 297 2.7 161 Salt Lake 710.0 2.9 30 1130 115 3.3 110 Utah 248.6 3.7 11 938 254 4.2 60 Weber 108.3 1.8 94 823 332 2.1 218 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment March 2019 Average Weekly Wage United States 146,497,599 $1,184 Utah 1,501,447 978 Beaver 2,854 661 Box Elder 21,435 768 Cache 57,036 719 Carbon 8,387 850 Daggett 306 643 Davis 129,875 887 Duchesne 7,710 915 Emery 3,366 850 Garfield 2,058 651 Grand 5,789 636 Iron 19,371 635 Juab 3,738 685 Kane 3,355 605 Millard 4,650 747 Morgan 2,566 802 Piute 282 507 Rich 682 543 Salt Lake 709,957 1,130 San Juan 4,228 682 Sanpete 8,244 618 Sevier 8,946 719 Summit 31,009 892 Tooele 16,293 792 Uintah 12,862 846 Utah 248,642 938 Wasatch 9,686 829 Washington 68,888 717 Wayne 955 632 Weber 108,277 823 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.