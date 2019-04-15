BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : County Employment and Wages in West Virginia – Third Quarter 2018

News Release Information 19-676-PHI

Monday, April 15, 2019

Employment decreased 1.9 percent in West Virginia's only large county, Kanawha, from September 2017 to September 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (Large counties are defined as those with 2017 annual average employment levels of 75,000 or more.) Regional Commissioner Sheila Watkins noted that Kanawha County was among the 43 large U.S. counties in which employment declined over the year. Nationally, employment increased 1.6 percent, as 295 of the 349 largest U.S. counties gained jobs. Kanawha County ranked 348th in the nation for employment change. (See table 1.)

Nationally, Midland, TX, recorded the largest percentage increase in employment with a gain of 11.9 percent over the year. New Hanover, NC, registered the largest over-the-year employment decline among the largest U.S. counties, down 2.0 percent.

Employment in Kanawha County stood at 98,000 in September 2018, accounting for 13.9 percent of West Virginia's total employment. Nationwide, the 349 largest counties made up 73.0 percent of total U.S. employment.

Employment and wage levels (but not over-the-year changes) are also available for the 54 counties in West Virginia with employment levels below 75,000. Wage levels in 52 of these smaller counties were below the national average of $1,055 in the third quarter of 2018. Marshall and Jackson Counties had weekly wages of $1,589 and $1,522, respectively. (See table 2.)

Large county wage changes

The average weekly wage in Kanawha County increased 3.9 percent from the third quarter of 2017 to the third quarter of 2018. Kanawha County placed in the top quarter of the national ranking for wage change (73rd). Kanawha's increase in average weekly wages was larger than the 3.3-percent national average increase.

Nationally, 336 of the 349 largest counties registered over-the-year wage increases. Chatham, GA, had the largest wage increase, up 8.5 percent from the third quarter of 2017. King, WA, was second with a wage increase of 7.9 percent, followed by Santa Clara, CA, and Stanislaus, CA, at 7.8 percent each.

Of the 349 largest counties, 11 experienced over-the-year decreases in average weekly wages. Elkhart, IN, had the largest percentage decrease in average weekly wages (-4.2 percent), followed by Union, NJ; Providence, RI; Forsyth, NC; and Peoria, IL.

Kanawha County reported average weekly wages of $917, below the national average of $1,055 for the third quarter 2018, and ranked 210th among the 349 largest U.S. counties.

Nationally, 94 large counties registered average weekly wages equal to or above the U.S. average in the third quarter of 2018. Santa Clara, CA, had the highest average weekly wage at $2,460. San Mateo, CA, was second ($2,363), followed by San Francisco, CA ($2,097).

Seventy-three percent of the largest U.S. counties (255) reported weekly wages below the national average. Cameron County, TX, reported the lowest wage ($632), followed by the counties of Horry, SC ($635) and Hidalgo, TX ($662). Wages in these lowest-ranked counties were less than a third of the average weekly wage reported for the highest-ranked county, Santa Clara, CA.

Average weekly wages in West Virginia's smaller counties

Fifty-two of the 54 counties in West Virginia with employment below 75,000 had average weekly wages below the national average of $1,055. Among these smaller counties, Marshall had the highest average weekly wage at $1,589, while Clay had the lowest at $525. (See table 2.)

When all 55 counties in West Virginia were considered, only Marshall and Jackson had average weekly wages above the national average. Two reported average weekly wages under $600, 12 reported wages from $600 to $699, 16 reported wages from $700 to $799, 16 reported wages of $800 to $899, and 9 reported wages of $900 or higher. (See chart 1.)

Technical Note

Average weekly wage data by county are compiled under the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program, also known as the ES-202 program. The data are derived from summaries of employment and total pay of workers covered by state and federal unemployment insurance (UI) legislation and provided by State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). The average weekly wage values are calculated by dividing quarterly total wages by the average of the three monthly employment levels of those covered by UI programs. The result is then divided by 13, the number of weeks in a quarter. It is to be noted, therefore, that over-the-year wage changes for geographic areas may reflect shifts in the composition of employment by industry, occupation, and such other factors as hours of work. Thus, wages may vary among counties, metropolitan areas, or states for reasons other than changes in the average wage level. Data for all states, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), counties, and the nation are available on the BLS Web site at www.bls.gov/cew/; however, data in QCEW press releases have been revised and may not match the data contained on the Bureau's Web site.

QCEW data are not designed as a time series. QCEW data are simply the sums of individual establishment records reflecting the number of establishments that exist in a county or industry at a point in time. Establishments can move in or out of a county or industry for a number of reasons-some reflecting economic events, others reflecting administrative changes.

The preliminary QCEW data presented in this release may differ from data released by the individual states as well as from the data presented on the BLS Web site. These potential differences result from the states' continuing receipt, review and editing of UI data over time. On the other hand, differences between data in this release and the data found on the BLS Web site are the result of adjustments made to improve over-the-year comparisons. Specifically, these adjustments account for administrative (noneconomic) changes such as a correction to a previously reported location or industry classification. Adjusting for these administrative changes allows users to more accurately assess changes of an economic nature (such as a firm moving from one county to another or changing its primary economic activity) over a 12-month period. Currently, adjusted data are available only from BLS press releases.

Area Employment Average weekly wage September 2018 (thousands) Percent change, September 2017-18 National ranking by percent change Average weekly wage National ranking by level Percent change, third quarter 2017-18 National ranking by percent change United States 146,824.1 1.6 - $1,055 - 3.3 - Santa Clara, Calif. 1,102.4 2.2 78 2,460 1 7.8 3 San Mateo, Calif. 406.1 2.1 85 2,363 2 7.2 9 San Francisco, Calif. 745.3 3.1 43 2,097 3 7.6 5 New York, N.Y. 2,454.5 0.4 249 1,997 4 4.0 65 Washington, D.C. 770.7 0.7 206 1,807 5 2.8 186 King, Wash. 1,404.0 2.8 55 1,752 6 7.9 2 Suffolk, Mass. 682.5 1.7 115 1,706 7 0.9 323 Arlington, Va. 177.9 0.9 184 1,691 8 2.9 169 Fairfax, Va. 613.7 1.4 139 1,588 9 3.2 141 Middlesex, Mass. 923.5 1.4 139 1,563 10 4.3 49 Kanawha, W.Va. 98.0 -1.9 348 917 210 3.9 73 Note: Data are preliminary. Covered employment and wages includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs.

Area Employment September 2018 Average Weekly Wage United States 146,824,093 $1,055 West Virginia 706,024 894 Barbour 3,527 735 Berkeley 35,771 809 Boone 4,813 845 Braxton 3,761 650 Brooke 7,783 759 Cabell 51,933 840 Calhoun 1,206 824 Clay 1,337 525 Doddridge 1,725 1,037 Fayette 11,002 720 Gilmer 1,893 765 Grant 3,278 773 Greenbrier 13,240 709 Hampshire 3,793 605 Hancock 9,597 748 Hardy 5,824 657 Harrison 37,913 974 Jackson 14,657 1,522 Jefferson 15,808 870 Kanawha 98,030 917 Lewis 6,574 953 Lincoln 2,335 636 Logan 9,815 830 McDowell 4,307 839 Marion 17,905 823 Marshall 15,054 1,589 Mason 5,439 847 Mercer 19,041 732 Mineral 7,945 773 Mingo 5,533 872 Monongalia 56,999 998 Monroe 1,908 760 Morgan 2,879 617 Nicholas 7,474 713 Ohio 28,481 829 Pendleton 1,478 562 Pleasants 2,748 932 Pocahontas 2,955 604 Preston 7,384 762 Putnam 21,107 1,045 Raleigh 31,686 795 Randolph 11,304 686 Ritchie 3,212 838 Roane 2,891 705 Summers 2,085 621 Taylor 3,223 831 Tucker 2,535 675 Tyler 2,151 831 Upshur 7,501 757 Wayne 8,388 803 Webster 1,642 647 Wetzel 4,541 644 Wirt 580 675 Wood 35,449 794 Wyoming 4,238 841 NOTE: Includes workers covered by Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) programs. Data are preliminary.