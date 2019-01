BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Employer-Reported Workplace Injuries and Illnesses in Wisconsin — 2017

News Release Information 18-1780-CHI

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Wisconsin's private industry employers reported 71,900 nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2017, resulting in an incidence rate of 3.6 cases per 100 full-time equivalent workers, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table A.) Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Charlene Peiffer noted that Wisconsin was among 20 states that had an incidence rate of total recordable cases (TRC) significantly higher than the national rate of 2.8. (Wisconsin was 1 of 41 states and the District of Columbia for which statewide estimates are available. See Technical Note at the end of this release for more information about the survey.)

Wisconsin's findings from the 2017 Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses include:

TRC incidence rates in private industry ranged from 0.8 in financial activities to 5.4 in construction. (See table 1

Two supersectors, with 41 percent of private industry employment, accounted for 55 percent of the occupational injuries and illnesses: manufacturing and trade, transportation, and utilities. (See table 2

In private industry, the TRC injury and illness incidence rate ranged from 2.3 for small establishments (those employing fewer than 11 workers) to 4.3 for mid-size establishments (those employing 50 to 249 workers). (See table 3

Wisconsin's private industry TRC rate of 3.6 in 2017 was similar to the rate in 2016. (See table 4

Private industry injury and illness case types

Of the 71,900 private industry injury and illness cases reported in Wisconsin, approximately 37,000 were of a more severe nature, involving days away from work, job transfer, or restriction-commonly referred to as DART cases. These cases occurred at a rate of 1.9 cases per 100 full-time workers. Approximately 54 percent of the DART cases in Wisconsin were incidents that resulted in at least one day away from work, compared to 58 percent nationally. Other recordable cases (those not involving days away from work, job transfer, or restriction) accounted for approximately 35,000 cases in Wisconsin, at a rate of 1.8. In comparison, the national rate for other recordable cases was 1.3.

In Wisconsin, the financial activities industry supersector had a significant decrease in the TRC incidence rate from the previous year. No other private industry supersector in the state had a significant change in either the TRC or DART incidence rate from the prior year.

In 2017, 69,200 (96.2 percent) of Wisconsin's private industry recordable injuries and illnesses were injuries. Workplace illnesses accounted for an additional 2,700 recordable cases. Three categories-hearing loss, skin disorders, and respiratory illnesses-accounted for 41 percent of the occupational illnesses in Wisconsin. Nationally, these three categories amounted to 34 percent of the work-related illness total.

State and local government injury and illness cases

In the state and local government sector in Wisconsin, 10,500 injury and illness cases were reported in 2017, resulting in a rate of 4.1 cases per 100 full-time workers. Nationally, the rate was 4.6. Eighty-one percent of injuries and illnesses reported in Wisconsin's public sector occurred among local government workers.

State estimates and over-the-year change

Private industry and public sector estimates are available for 41 participating states and the District of Columbia for 2017. The private industry injury and illness rate was statistically higher than the national rate of 2.8 cases per 100 full-time workers in 20 states, lower in 15 states and the District of Columbia, and not statistically different in 6 states. (See chart 1.)

Compared to 2016, private industry TRC incidence rates declined in eight states. The private industry TRC incidence rate was relatively unchanged in 33 states, including Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia. Estimates for nine states were not available in 2017 for comparison.

Technical Note

The Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII) is a Federal/State program in which employer's reports are collected annually from approximately 200,000 private industry and public sector (State and local government) establishments and processed by State agencies in cooperation with the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Summary information on the number of injuries and illnesses is transcribed by these employers directly from their recordkeeping logs to the survey questionnaire. The questionnaire also asks for the number of employee hours worked (needed in the calculation of incidence rates) as well as its annual average employment (needed to verify the unit's employment-size class).

Occupational injury and illness data for establishments in coal, metal, and nonmetal mining industries and for railroad activities are provided by the Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and the Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), respectively. The SOII excludes all work-related fatalities as well as nonfatal work injuries and illnesses to the self-employed; to workers on farms with 10 or fewer employees; to private household workers; to volunteers; and to federal government workers.

Injuries and illnesses logged by employers conform to definitions and recordkeeping guidelines set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), U.S. Department of Labor. Under OSHA guidelines, nonfatal cases are recordable if they are occupational injuries or illnesses which involve lost worktime, medical treatment other than first aid, restriction of work or motion, loss of consciousness, or transfer to another job. Employers record injuries separate from illnesses and also identify for each whether a case involved any days away from work or days of restricted work activity, or both, beyond the day of injury or onset of illness.

Survey estimates are based on a scientifically selected sample of establishments, some of which represent only themselves, but most of which also represent other employers of like industry and workforce size that were not chosen to report data in a given survey year.

The incidence rates presented in this release represent the number of injuries and/or illnesses per 100 full-time equivalent workers and were calculated as:

(N / EH) X 200,000 where,

N = number of injuries and/or illnesses

EH = total hours worked by all employees during the calendar year

200,000 = base for 100 full-time equivalent workers (working 40 hours per week, 50 weeks per year)

Industry Total recordable cases Cases with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction Other recordable cases Total Cases with days away from work Cases with job transfer or restriction All industries including state and local government 3.7 1.9 1.0 0.8 1.8 Private industry 3.6 1.9 1.0 0.9 1.8 Goods-producing 4.7 2.5 1.2 1.3 2.1 Natural resources and mining 4.6 2.9 1.9 1.0 1.6 Construction 5.4 2.3 1.5 0.9 3.0 Manufacturing 4.5 2.6 1.1 1.5 1.9 Service-providing 3.2 1.6 0.9 0.7 1.6 Trade, transportation, and utilities 4.2 2.5 1.4 1.1 1.7 Information 1.0 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.5 Financial activities 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.5 Professional and business services 1.6 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.8 Education and health services 4.1 1.8 0.9 0.9 2.3 Leisure and hospitality 3.6 1.2 0.9 0.3 2.4 Other services, except public administration 4.3 1.7 1.3 0.3 2.6 State and local government 4.1 1.8 1.2 0.6 2.3 State government 2.9 1.1 0.8 0.4 1.8 Local government 4.6 2.1 1.4 0.7 2.5 Note: Because of rounding, components may not add to totals.

Industry Total recordable cases Cases with days away from work, job transfer, or restriction Other recordable cases Total Cases with days away from work Cases with job transfer or restriction All industries including state and local government 82.4 41.5 22.8 18.7 40.8 Private industry 71.9 37.0 19.8 17.2 35.0 Goods-producing 28.0 15.3 7.2 8.1 12.7 Natural resources and mining 1.1 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.4 Construction 5.8 2.5 1.6 1.0 3.3 Manufacturing 21.1 12.0 5.1 6.9 9.1 Service-providing 43.9 21.7 12.6 9.1 22.2 Trade, transportation, and utilities 18.2 10.9 5.9 5.0 7.3 Information 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 Financial activities 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.7 Professional and business services 3.6 1.8 1.3 0.5 1.8 Education and health services 12.4 5.4 2.7 2.7 7.0 Leisure and hospitality 5.8 2.0 1.4 0.5 3.8 Other services, except public administration 2.3 0.9 0.7 0.2 1.4 State and local government 10.5 4.6 3.1 1.5 5.9 State government 2.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 1.2 Local government 8.5 3.8 2.6 1.3 4.7 Note: Because of rounding, components may not add to totals.

Industry All establishments Establishment employment size (workers) 1 to 10 11 to 49 50 to 249 250 to 999 1,000 or more All industries including state and local government 3.7 2.2 3.7 4.4 3.6 3.3 Private industry 3.6 2.3 3.7 4.3 3.4 3.4 Goods-producing 4.7 6.4 5.0 5.2 3.7 3.8 Natural resources and mining 4.6 1.0 4.5 5.6 - - Construction 5.4 8.8 4.9 5.2 2.5 - Manufacturing 4.5 - 5.1 5.2 3.8 3.9 Service-providing 3.2 1.5 3.3 3.8 3.3 3.2 Trade, transportation, and utilities 4.2 2.5 3.5 4.9 5.1 4.9 Information 1.0 2.0 1.6 0.5 0.5 Financial activities 0.8 1.4 1.1 0.7 0.5 Professional and business services 1.6 - 3.1 1.5 0.8 1.0 Education and health services 4.1 - 3.0 4.8 4.6 5.0 Leisure and hospitality 3.6 - 3.7 4.0 4.3 - Other services, except public administration 4.3 - 6.0 4.5 2.9 - State and local government 4.1 1.3 4.9 4.8 4.5 3.1 State government 2.9 - 1.8 5.5 2.4 Local government 4.6 1.3 5.0 4.9 4.3 5.0 Note: Because of rounding, components may not add to totals. Dashes indicate data not available.

Incidence rates represent the number of injuries and illnesses per 100 full-time workers and were calculated as: (N/EH) x 200,000 where: N = number of injuries and illnesses; EH = total hours worked by all employees during the calendar year; and 200,000 = base for 100 equivalent full-time workers (working 40 hours per week, 50 weeks per year).