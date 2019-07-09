BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Fatal Occupational Injuries in the Richmond Area – 2017

News Release Information 19-1275-PHI

Tuesday, July 09, 2019

Fatal work injuries totaled 18 in 2017 for the Richmond, VA, Metropolitan Statistical Area, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that the number of work-related fatalities in the Richmond area decreased by six over the year. Fatal occupational injuries in the area have ranged from a high of 30 in 2005 to a low of 13 in 2013. (See chart 1.)

Nationwide, a total of 5,147 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2017, down slightly from the 5,190 fatal injuries reported in 2016, according to the results from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program.

Type of incident

In the Richmond area, violence and other injuries by persons or animals resulted in eight fatal work injuries and transportation incidents accounted for six workplace fatalities. These two major categories accounted for 78 percent of all workplace fatalities in the Richmond area. (See table 1.) The number of worker deaths from violence and other injuries by persons or animals decreased by four over the year and the number of worker fatalities due to transportation incidents decreased by one.

Nationally, transportation incidents remained the most frequent fatal workplace event in 2017, accounting for 40 percent of fatal work injuries. (See chart 2.) Falls, slips, or trips was the second-most common fatal event (17 percent), followed by violence and other injuries by persons or animals (16 percent).

Industry

The private transportation and warehousing industry sector had the largest number of fatalities in the Richmond area with seven, followed by other services, except public administration, and government with three. The number of fatalities in transportation and warehousing increased by two from the previous year. (See table 2.) Specialized freight trucking accounted for 4 of the 7 fatal injuries in this industry.

Occupation

Transportation and material moving occupations and installation, maintenance, and repair occupations had the highest number of workplace fatalities with nine and four, respectively. (See table 3.) Five of the fatalities within the transportation and material moving group were heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. Vehicle and mobile equipment mechanics, installers, and repairers made up 3 of the 4 fatal injuries among installation, maintenance and repair occupations.

Contracted Workers

A contractor is defined as a worker employed by one firm but working at the behest of another firm that exercises overall responsibility for the operations at the site of the fatal injury. In 2017, the Richmond area had three fatally-injured workers identified as fitting the contractor criteria. Two of these workers were in transportation and material moving occupations.

Additional highlights

Men accounted for 89 percent of the work-related fatalities in the Richmond area, lower than the 93-percent national share. (See table 4.) Violence and other injuries by persons or animals and transportation incidents were the most frequent workplace fatality events for men in the Richmond area, each accounting for 38 percent.

White, non-Hispanic workers accounted for 44 percent of those who died from a workplace injury. Black, non-Hispanic workers comprised 33 percent of Richmond's fatal injuries at work, while Hispanic workers made up 17 percent of the fatalities. Nationwide, white, non-Hispanic workers accounted for 67 percent of work-related deaths, while non-Hispanic black and Hispanic workers represented 10 and 18 percent of the national share, respectively.

Workers 25-54 years old accounted for 78 percent of the area's work-related fatalities in 2017, compared to 55 percent of on-the-job fatalities nationally.

Of the 18 fatally-injured workers in the Richmond area, 83 percent worked for wages and salaries; the remainder were self-employed. The most frequent fatal event for wage and salary workers was violence and other injuries by persons or animals. For self-employed, the most frequent fatal event was transportation incidents.

The most frequent days of occurrence for workplace fatalities in the Richmond area were Wednesday and Friday, accounting for 56 percent combined. These two days accounted for 32 percent of workplace fatalities nationally.

Technical Note

Background of the program. The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), part of the BLS Occupational Safety and Health Statistics (OSHS) program, compiles a count of all fatal work injuries occurring in the U.S. during the calendar year. The CFOI program uses diverse state, federal, and independent data sources to identify, verify, and describe fatal work injuries. This ensures counts are as complete and accurate as possible. Nationwide, for the 2017 data, over 23,400 unique source documents were reviewed as part of the data collection process. For technical information and definitions for CFOI, please go to the BLS Handbook of Methods on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/home.htm.

Federal/State agency coverage. The CFOI includes data for all fatal work injuries, even those that may be outside the scope of other agencies or regulatory coverage. Thus, any comparison between the BLS fatality census counts and those released by other agencies should take into account the different coverage requirements and definitions being used by each agency. More on the scope of CFOI can be found at www.bls.gov/iif/cfoiscope.htm and www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/concepts.htm.

Acknowledgments. BLS thanks the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry for their efforts in collecting accurate, comprehensive, and useful data on fatal work injuries. BLS also appreciates the efforts of all federal, state, local, and private sector entities that provided source documents used to identify fatal work injuries. Among these agencies are the Occupational Safety and Health Administration; the National Transportation Safety Board; the U.S. Coast Guard; the Mine Safety and Health Administration; the Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (Federal Employees' Compensation and Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation divisions); the Federal Railroad Administration; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; state vital statistics registrars, coroners, and medical examiners; state departments of health, labor, and industrial relations and workers' compensation agencies; state and local police departments; and state farm bureaus.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this release reflect the standards and definitions established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, Bulletin Number 13-01, February 2013. A detailed list of the geographic definitions is available at www.bls.gov/lau/lausmsa.htm.

The Richmond, VA Metropolitan Statistical Area consists of Amelia, Caroline, Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King William, New Kent, Powhatan, Prince George, and Sussex Counties in Virginia; and Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg, and Richmond Cities in Virginia.

