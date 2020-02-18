BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Fatal Work Injuries in Nevada – 2018

News Release Information 20-293-SAN

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Fatal work injuries totaled 39 in 2018 for Nevada, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the number of work-related fatalities in Nevada was up seven from the previous year. Fatal occupational injuries in the state have ranged from a high of 71 in 2007 to a low of 24 in 2009. (See chart 1.)

Nationwide, a total of 5,250 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2018, up from the 5,147 fatal injuries in 2017, according to the results from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program.

Type of incident

In Nevada, transportation incidents resulted in 11 fatal work injuries and violence and other injuries by persons or animals accounted for 10 fatalities. These two major categories accounted for 54 percent of all workplace fatalities in the state. (See table 1.) Worker deaths from transportation incidents were down from 13 over the year and worker fatalities due to violence or other injuries by persons or animals were up from 8.

Contact with objects and equipment was the third-most frequent fatal work event with 8 fatalities. Falls, slips, or trips resulted in 6 work-related deaths compared to 7 in 2017.

Nationally, transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal workplace event in 2018, accounting for 40 percent of fatal work injuries. (See chart 2.) Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the second-most common fatal event (16 percent), followed by falls, slips, and trips (15 percent) and contact with objects and equipment (15 percent).

Industry

The private construction industry tied for the highest number of fatalities in Nevada with seven, up from five in the previous year. (See table 2.) Falls, slips, or trips resulted in three of the seven fatalities in the industry. The specialty trade contractors sector accounted for four of the seven workplace fatalities in the construction industry.

The private transportation and warehousing industry also had seven workplace fatalities, up from four in the previous year. Transportation incidents resulted in five of the seven fatalities in the industry. Specialized freight trucking accounted for three of the seven fatal injuries in this industry.

Occupation

The transportation and material moving occupational group had the highest number of workplace fatalities with 10. (See table 3.) Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers suffered five of the work-related deaths within the transportation and material moving group.

Additional highlights:

Men accounted for 82 percent of the work-related fatalities in Nevada, compared to the 92-percent national share. (See table 4.) Transportation incidents made up 31 percent of the fatalities for men in Nevada.

White non-Hispanics accounted for 44 percent of those who died from a workplace injury. Nationwide, this group accounted for 65 percent of work-related deaths.

Workers 25-54 years old accounted for 64 percent of the state's work-related fatalities in 2018, compared to 58 percent of on-the-job fatalities nationally.

Of the 39 fatal work injuries in Nevada, 82 percent worked for wages and salaries; the remainder were self-employed. The most frequent fatal event for wage and salary workers was transportation incidents; contact with objects and equipment was the most frequent fatal event for self-employed workers.

Technical Note

Background of the program. The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), part of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Safety and Health Statistics (OSHS) program, is a count of all fatal work injuries occurring in the U.S. during the calendar year. The CFOI uses a variety of state, federal, and independent data sources to identify, verify, and describe fatal work injuries. This ensures counts are as complete and accurate as possible. For the 2018 national data, over 24,800 unique source documents were reviewed as part of the data collection process. For technical information and definitions for the CFOI, see the BLS Handbook of Methods on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/home.htm.

Federal/State agency coverage. The CFOI includes data for all fatal work injuries, even those that may be outside the scope of other agencies or regulatory coverage. Thus, any comparison between the BLS fatality census counts and those released by other agencies should take into account the different coverage requirements and definitions being used by each agency. More on the scope of CFOI can be found at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/concepts.htm.

Acknowledgments. BLS appreciates the efforts of all federal, state, local, and private sector entities that provided source documents used to identify fatal work injuries. Among these agencies are the Occupational Safety and Health Administration; the National Transportation Safety Board; the U.S. Coast Guard; the Mine Safety and Health Administration; the Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (Federal Employees' Compensation and Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation divisions); the Federal Railroad Administration; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; state vital statistics registrars, coroners, and medical examiners; state departments of health, labor, and industrial relations and workers' compensation agencies; state and local police departments; and state farm bureaus.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200. Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Event or exposure 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 32 39 100 Violence and other injuries by persons or animals 8 10 26 Intentional injury by person 7 7 18 Intentional injury by other person 5 6 15 Shooting by other person--intentional -- 5 13 Transportation incidents 13 11 28 Aircraft incidents 2 2 5 Other in-flight crash -- 2 5 Other in-flight crash into structure, object, or ground -- 1 3 Pedestrian vehicular incident -- 3 8 Pedestrian struck by vehicle in work zone -- 1 3 Pedestrian struck by forward-moving vehicle in work zone -- 1 3 Pedestrian struck by vehicle in nonroadway area -- 1 3 Pedestrian struck by forward-moving vehicle in nonroadway area -- 1 3 Roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicle 8 6 15 Roadway noncollision incident 3 3 8 Jack-knifed or overturned, roadway 3 3 8 Fires and explosions -- -- -- Falls, slips, trips 7 6 15 Falls on same level -- 4 10 Exposure to harmful substances or environments 3 4 10 Exposure to other harmful substances -- 4 10 Nonmedical use of drugs or alcohol--unintentional overdose -- 4 10 Contact with objects and equipment -- 8 21 Struck by object or equipment -- 6 15 Struck by powered vehicle--nontransport -- 4 10 Struck by falling object or equipment--other than powered vehicle -- 2 5 Overexertion and bodily reaction -- -- -- NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

​

Industry 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 32 39 100 Private industry 26 33 85 Goods producing 9 10 26 Natural resources and mining 4 2 5 Mining -- 2 5 Mining (except oil and gas) -- 2 5 Metal ore mining 2 2 5 Gold ore and silver ore mining 2 2 5 Gold ore mining 2 2 5 Construction 5 7 18 Construction 5 7 18 Specialty trade contractors 5 4 10 Other specialty trade contractors -- -- -- All other specialty trade contractors -- 1 3 Manufacturing -- -- -- Service providing 17 23 59 Trade, transportation, and utilities 8 10 26 Retail trade 3 3 8 Gasoline stations -- 2 5 Gasoline stations -- 2 5 Gasoline stations with convenience stores -- 2 5 General merchandise stores -- 1 3 Other general merchandise stores -- 1 3 Warehouse clubs and supercenters -- 1 3 Transportation and warehousing 4 7 18 Air transportation -- 1 3 Nonscheduled air transportation -- 1 3 Nonscheduled air transportation -- 1 3 Truck transportation -- 6 15 Specialized freight trucking -- 3 8 Specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, local -- 1 3 Information -- -- -- Financial activities -- -- -- Professional and business services 4 -- -- Educational and health services -- 3 8 Health care and social assistance -- 3 8 Ambulatory health care services -- 2 5 Home health care services -- 1 3 Home health care services -- 1 3 Other ambulatory health care services -- 1 3 Ambulance services -- 1 3 Leisure and hospitality 4 -- -- Other services, except public administration -- 4 10 Other services, except public administration -- 4 10 Repair and maintenance -- 3 8 Personal and household goods repair and maintenance -- 1 3 Personal and laundry services -- 1 3 Personal care services -- 1 3 Hair, nail, and skin care services -- 1 3 Nail salons -- 1 3 Government 6 6 15 Federal government 1 2 5 State government 1 1 3 Local government 4 3 8 NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

​

Occupation 2017 2018 Number Number Percent Total 32 39 100 Management occupations -- -- -- Other management occupations -- -- -- Gaming managers -- 1 3 Gaming managers -- 1 3 Business and financial operations occupations -- -- -- Computer and mathematical occupations -- -- -- Architecture and engineering occupations 1 -- -- Life, physical, and social science occupations -- -- -- Community and social services occupations -- 1 3 Counselors, social workers, and other community and social service specialists -- 1 3 Counselors -- 1 3 Legal occupations -- 1 3 Lawyers, judges, and related workers -- 1 3 Judges, magistrates, and other judicial workers -- 1 3 Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates -- 1 3 Education, training, and library occupations 4 -- -- Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media occupations -- -- -- Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations -- -- -- Healthcare support occupations -- -- -- Protective service occupations 7 3 8 Supervisors of protective service workers 3 1 3 First-line supervisors of fire fighting and prevention workers -- 1 3 First-line supervisors of fire fighting and prevention workers -- 1 3 Law enforcement workers -- 1 3 Bailiffs, correctional officers, and jailers -- 1 3 Correctional officers and jailers -- 1 3 Food preparation and serving related occupations -- -- -- Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations 3 -- -- Personal care and service occupations -- -- -- Sales and related occupations -- -- -- Office and administrative support occupations -- -- -- Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations -- -- -- Construction and extraction occupations 6 7 18 Extraction workers -- 1 3 Explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters -- 1 3 Explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters -- 1 3 Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations -- 6 15 Vehicle and mobile equipment mechanics, installers, and repairers -- 4 10 Production occupations -- -- -- Transportation and material moving occupations 7 10 26 Air transportation workers -- 1 3 Aircraft pilots and flight engineers -- 1 3 Commercial pilots -- 1 3 Motor vehicle operators 7 7 18 Driver/sales workers and truck drivers 5 5 13 Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers 5 5 13 Other transportation workers -- 1 3 Transportation inspectors -- 1 3 Transportation inspectors -- 1 3 Material moving workers -- 1 3 Dredge, excavating, and loading machine operators -- 1 3 Loading machine operators, underground mining -- 1 3 Military specific occupations 1 1 3 NOTE: Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria.

​