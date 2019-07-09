BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Fatal Work Injuries in Pennsylvania — 2017 0 07/09/2019 | 03:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 Fatal work injuries totaled 172 in 2017 for Pennsylvania, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that the number of work-related fatalities in Pennsylvania increased from 163 in the previous year. Fatal occupational injuries in the state have ranged from a high of 354 in 1994 to a low of 163 in 2016. (See chart 1.) Nationwide, a total of 5,147 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2017, down slightly from the 5,190 fatal injuries reported in 2016, according to the results from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program. Type of incident In Pennsylvania, transportation incidents resulted in 61 fatal work injuries and contact with objects and equipment accounted for 34 fatalities. These two major categories accounted for 55 percent of all workplace fatalities in the commonwealth. (See table 1.) The number of worker deaths from transportation incidents increased from 55 in the previous year, while worker fatalities due to contact with objects and equipment decreased by 1 from 2016. Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the third-most frequent fatal work event with 27 fatalities, up from 17 in the prior year. Exposure to harmful substances or environments resulted in 26 work-related deaths, an increase from 20 in 2016. Nationally, transportation incidents remained the most frequent fatal workplace event in 2017, accounting for 40 percent of fatal work injuries. (See chart 2.) Falls, slips, or trips was the second-most common fatal event (17 percent), followed by violence and other injuries by persons or animals (16 percent). Industry The private transportation and warehousing sector had the largest number of fatalities in Pennsylvania with 44, up from 28 in the previous year. (See table 2.) Long-distance general freight trucking accounted for 16, or 36 percent, of the fatal injuries in this industry. Transportation incidents was the most frequent fatal event in the private transportation and warehousing sector, accounting for 73 percent of all worker deaths in this sector. The private construction industry sector had 31 workplace fatalities, down from 39 in 2016. Seventy-one percent of those fatally injured in this sector worked in specialty trade contracting. Falls, slips, or trips was the most frequent fatal event in the construction sector with 12 worker deaths, followed by transportation incidents with 7 fatalities. Occupation Transportation and material moving occupations and construction and extraction occupations had the highest number of workplace fatalities with 52 and 34, respectively. (See table 3.) The majority of the fatalities within the transportation and material moving group were heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers (35). Construction trades workers accounted for 23 of the 34 fatalities among construction and extraction workers. Contracted Workers A contractor is defined as a worker employed by one firm but working at the behest of another firm that exercises overall responsibility for the operations at the site of the fatal injury. In 2017, Pennsylvania had 17 fatally-injured workers identified as fitting the contractor criteria, a decrease from 2016 when there were 24. Additional highlights: Men accounted for 94 percent of the work-related fatalities in Pennsylvania, similar to the 93-percent national share. (See table 4.) Transportation incidents made up 36 percent of the fatalities for men in Pennsylvania.

White, non-Hispanic workers accounted for 87 percent of those who died from a workplace injury in the state. Nationwide, this group accounted for 67 percent of work-related deaths.

Workers 25-54 years old accounted for 57 percent of the state's work-related fatalities in 2017, similar to the 55 percent of on-the-job fatalities nationally.

Of the 172 fatally-injured workers in Pennsylvania, 77 percent worked for wages and salaries; the remainder were self-employed. The most frequent fatal event for wage and salary workers was transportation incidents; for self-employed workers, contact with objects and equipment was the most frequent fatal event.

Technical Note Background of the program. The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI), part of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Safety and Health Statistics (OSHS) program, compiles a count of all fatal work injuries occurring in the U.S. during the calendar year. The CFOI program uses diverse state, federal, and independent data sources to identify, verify, and describe fatal work injuries. This ensures counts are as complete and accurate as possible. For the 2017 national data, over 23,400 unique source documents were reviewed as part of the data collection process. For technical information and definitions for CFOI, please go to the BLS Handbook of Methods on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/home.htm. Federal/State agency coverage. The CFOI includes data for all fatal work injuries, even those that may be outside the scope of other agencies or regulatory coverage. Thus, any comparison between the BLS fatality census counts and those released by other agencies should take into account the different coverage requirements and definitions being used by each agency. More on the scope of CFOI can be found at www.bls.gov/iif/cfoiscope.htm and www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cfoi/concepts.htm. Acknowledgments. BLS thanks the Pennsylvania Department of Health for their efforts in collecting accurate, comprehensive, and useful data on fatal work injuries. BLS also appreciates the efforts of all federal, state, local, and private sector entities that provided source documents used to identify fatal work injuries. Among these agencies are the Occupational Safety and Health Administration; the National Transportation Safety Board; the U.S. Coast Guard; the Mine Safety and Health Administration; the Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (Federal Employees' Compensation and Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation divisions); the Federal Railroad Administration; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; state vital statistics registrars, coroners, and medical examiners; state departments of health, labor, and industrial relations and workers' compensation agencies; state and local police departments; and state farm bureaus. Information in this release is available to sensory-impaired individuals. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339. Event or exposure 2016 2017 Number Number Percent Total 163 172 100 Violence and other injuries by persons or animals 17 27 16 Intentional injury by person 15 23 13 Homicides 9 14 8 Shooting by other person--intentional 7 12 7 Stabbing, cutting, slashing, piercing 1 1 1 Hitting, kicking, beating, shoving 1 1 1 Suicides 6 9 5 Shooting--intentional self-harm 4 5 3 Hanging, strangulation, asphyxiation--intentional self-harm -- 4 2 Animal and insect related incidents -- 4 2 Struck by animal -- 4 2 Transportation incidents 55 61 35 Rail vehicle incidents 2 1 1 Rail vehicle collision 1 1 1 Collision between rail and roadway vehicles 1 1 1 Pedestrian vehicular incident 7 12 7 Pedestrian struck by vehicle in work zone -- 4 2 Pedestrian struck by forward-moving vehicle in work zone -- 2 1 Pedestrian struck by vehicle backing up in work zone -- 2 1 Pedestrian struck by vehicle on side of road 1 2 1 Pedestrian struck by forward-moving vehicle on side of road -- 2 1 Pedestrian struck by vehicle in nonroadway area 3 4 2 Pedestrian struck by vehicle backing up in nonroadway area 2 1 1 Roadway incidents involving motorized land vehicle 34 41 24 Roadway collision with other vehicle 16 17 10 Roadway collision moving in same direction 7 7 4 Roadway collision moving in opposite directions, oncoming -- 3 2 Roadway collision moving perpendicularly -- 1 1 Roadway collision moving and standing vehicle on side of roadway -- 1 1 Roadway collision with object other than vehicle 17 17 10 Vehicle struck object or animal on side of roadway 15 13 8 Roadway noncollision incident 1 7 4 Jack-knifed or overturned, roadway -- 6 3 Fall or jump from and struck by same vehicle in normal operation, roadway 1 1 1 Nonroadway incident involving motorized land vehicles 9 7 4 Nonroadway collision with object other than vehicle 1 3 2 Nonroadway noncollision incident 8 4 2 Ran off driving surface, nonroadway -- 1 1 Fire or explosion 1 5 3 Fire -- 1 1 Other structural fire without collapse -- 1 1 Explosion 1 4 2 Explosion of nonpressurized vapors, gases, or liquids -- 1 1 Fall, slip, trip 35 19 11 Fall to lower level 29 17 10 Fall from collapsing structure or equipment 1 4 2 Fall from collapsing structure or equipment 6 to 10 feet -- 1 1 Fall from collapsing structure or equipment 21 to 25 feet 1 1 1 Fall from collapsing structure or equipment more than 30 feet -- 2 1 Fall through surface or existing opening 5 3 2 Fall through surface or existing opening 16 to 20 feet -- 1 1 Fall through surface or existing opening more than 30 feet -- 1 1 Other fall to lower level 22 10 6 Other fall to lower level 11 to 15 feet 3 4 2 Other fall to lower level more than 30 feet -- 1 1 Exposure to harmful substances or environments 20 26 15 Exposure to electricity 4 6 3 Direct exposure to electricity 2 3 2 Direct exposure to electricity, 220 volts or less -- 1 1 Direct exposure to electricity, greater than 220 volts 1 2 1 Indirect exposure to electricity -- 3 2 Indirect exposure to electricity, greater than 220 volts -- 2 1 Exposure to other harmful substances 15 18 10 Nonmedical use of drugs or alcohol unintentional overdose 14 18 10 Exposure to oxygen deficiency -- 2 1 Drowning, submersion, n.e.c. -- 2 1 Contact with objects and equipment 35 34 20 Struck by object or equipment 30 28 16 Struck by powered vehicle nontransport 10 11 6 Caught between rolling powered vehicle and other object 2 1 1 Struck or run over by rolling powered vehicle 5 5 3 Struck by falling part of powered vehicle still attached 3 1 1 Struck by powered vehicle tipping over nontransport -- 2 1 Struck by rolling object or equipment other than powered vehicle -- 3 2 Struck by rolling object or equipment being pushed by injured worker -- 1 1 Struck by falling object or equipment 17 12 7 Struck by object falling from vehicle or machinery other than vehicle part 4 2 1 Struck by swinging or slipping object, other than handheld -- 1 1 Struck, caught, or crushed in collapsing structure, equipment, or material 1 4 2 Excavation or trenching cave-in 1 2 1 Engulfment in other collapsing material -- 1 1 NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria. Industry 2016 2017 Number Number Percent Total 163 172 100 Private industry 146 162 94 Goods producing 66 70 41 Natural resources and mining 18 23 13 Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting 17 20 12 Crop production 7 5 3 Oilseed and grain farming 5 3 2 Corn farming 5 2 1 Animal production and aquaculture 5 6 3 Cattle ranching and farming 5 4 2 Dairy cattle and milk production 5 3 2 Other animal production -- 1 1 Forestry and logging 4 7 4 Logging 4 7 4 Logging 4 7 4 Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction 1 3 2 Mining (except oil and gas) 1 -- -- Coal mining 1 1 1 Coal mining 1 1 1 Anthracite mining -- 1 1 Construction 39 31 18 Construction of buildings 13 4 2 Residential building construction 11 3 2 Residential building construction 11 3 2 Heavy and civil engineering construction 3 5 3 Utility system construction -- 3 2 Power and communication line and related structures construction -- 1 1 Highway, street, and bridge construction -- 2 1 Highway, street, and bridge construction -- 2 1 Specialty trade contractors 22 22 13 Foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors 12 8 5 Roofing contractors 9 4 2 Nonresidential roofing contractors -- 1 1 Siding contractors -- 1 1 Building equipment contractors 1 4 2 Electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors 1 3 2 Residential electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors -- 1 1 Nonresidential electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors 1 1 1 Plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors -- 1 1 Residential plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors -- 1 1 Building finishing contractors -- 6 3 Drywall and insulation contractors -- 1 1 Nonresidential drywall and insulation contractors -- 1 1 Flooring contractors -- 1 1 Tile and terrazzo contractors 1 1 1 Residential tile and terrazzo contractors 1 1 1 Other specialty trade contractors 7 3 2 Site preparation contractors 5 3 2 Residential site preparation contractors -- 1 1 Nonresidential site preparation contractors 3 1 1 Manufacturing 9 16 9 Food manufacturing -- -- -- Fruit and vegetable preserving and specialty food manufacturing -- 1 1 Fruit and vegetable canning, pickling, and drying -- 1 1 Fruit and vegetable canning -- 1 1 Wood product manufacturing 1 -- -- Veneer, plywood, and engineered wood product manufacturing -- 1 1 Veneer, plywood, and engineered wood product manufacturing -- 1 1 Truss manufacturing -- 1 1 Paper manufacturing -- 1 1 Converted paper product manufacturing -- 1 1 Paperboard container manufacturing -- 1 1 Corrugated and solid fiber box manufacturing -- 1 1 Petroleum and coal products manufacturing -- 1 1 Petroleum and coal products manufacturing -- 1 1 Other petroleum and coal products manufacturing -- 1 1 Plastics and rubber products manufacturing -- 1 1 Plastics product manufacturing -- 1 1 Other plastics product manufacturing -- 1 1 Plastics plumbing fixture manufacturing -- 1 1 Fabricated metal product manufacturing 1 2 1 Architectural and structural metals manufacturing -- 1 1 Plate work and fabricated structural product manufacturing -- 1 1 Fabricated structural metal manufacturing -- 1 1 Coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities -- 1 1 Coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities -- 1 1 Electroplating, plating, polishing, anodizing, and coloring -- 1 1 Transportation equipment manufacturing -- 1 1 Motor vehicle manufacturing -- 1 1 Heavy duty truck manufacturing -- 1 1 Service providing 80 92 53 Trade, transportation, and utilities 39 61 35 Wholesale trade 4 3 2 Merchant wholesalers, durable goods -- 3 2 Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and supplies merchant wholesalers -- 1 1 Motor vehicle parts (used) merchant wholesalers -- 1 1 Machinery, equipment, and supplies merchant wholesalers -- -- -- Service establishment equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers -- 1 1 Retail trade 7 10 6 Motor vehicle and parts dealers 2 2 1 Automotive parts, accessories, and tire stores 1 2 1 Tire dealers -- 2 1 Furniture and home furnishings stores -- 1 1 Furniture stores -- 1 1 Furniture stores -- 1 1 Food and beverage stores 2 5 3 Grocery stores 2 5 3 Supermarkets and other grocery (except convenience) stores 2 5 3 Health and personal care stores -- 1 1 Health and personal care stores -- 1 1 Pharmacies and drug stores -- 1 1 Gasoline stations -- 1 1 Gasoline stations -- 1 1 Gasoline stations with convenience stores -- 1 1 Transportation and warehousing 28 44 26 Truck transportation 21 29 17 General freight trucking 20 22 13 General freight trucking, local 4 5 3 General freight trucking, long-distance 16 16 9 General freight trucking, long-distance, truckload 11 10 6 General freight trucking, long-distance, less than truckload -- 5 3 Specialized freight trucking -- 7 4 Specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, local -- 4 2 Specialized freight (except used goods) trucking, long-distance -- 3 2 Transit and ground passenger transportation -- 5 3 Taxi and limousine service -- 3 2 Limousine service -- 1 1 School and employee bus transportation -- 1 1 School and employee bus transportation -- 1 1 Support activities for transportation 4 4 2 Support activities for water transportation -- 1 1 Marine cargo handling -- 1 1 Support activities for road transportation 2 2 1 Motor vehicle towing 2 2 1 Freight transportation arrangement -- 1 1 Freight transportation arrangement -- 1 1 Warehousing and storage -- 2 1 Warehousing and storage -- 2 1 General warehousing and storage -- 2 1 Utilities -- 4 2 Electric power generation, transmission and distribution -- 3 2 Electric power generation -- 1 1 Nuclear electric power generation -- 1 1 Electric power transmission, control, and distribution -- 2 1 Electric power distribution -- 2 1 Natural gas distribution -- 1 1 Natural gas distribution -- 1 1 Financial activities 5 2 1 Finance and insurance -- 1 1 Insurance carriers and related activities -- 1 1 Insurance carriers -- 1 1 Direct insurance (except life, health, and medical) carriers -- 1 1 Direct property and casualty insurance carriers -- 1 1 Real estate and rental and leasing 5 1 1 Real estate -- 1 1 Lessors of real estate -- 1 1 Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) -- 1 1 Professional and business services 20 7 4 Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services 18 7 4 Administrative and support services 10 6 3 Services to buildings and dwellings 5 5 3 Landscaping services 4 3 2 Waste management and remediation services 8 1 1 Waste treatment and disposal -- 1 1 Waste treatment and disposal -- 1 1 Solid waste landfill -- 1 1 Educational and health services 6 9 5 Educational services -- -- -- Educational services -- -- -- Colleges, universities, and professional schools -- 1 1 Colleges, universities, and professional schools -- 1 1 Health care and social assistance 6 7 4 Ambulatory health care services -- 2 1 Offices of other health practitioners -- 1 1 Offices of mental health practitioners (except physicians) -- 1 1 Medical and diagnostic laboratories -- 1 1 Medical and diagnostic laboratories -- 1 1 Medical laboratories -- 1 1 Hospitals -- 1 1 General medical and surgical hospitals -- 1 1 General medical and surgical hospitals -- 1 1 Nursing and residential care facilities -- -- -- Continuing care retirement communities and assisted living facilities for the elderly -- 1 1 Continuing care retirement communities and assisted living facilities for the elderly -- 1 1 Assisted living facilities for the elderly -- 1 1 Social assistance -- -- -- Individual and family services -- 1 1 Services for the elderly and persons with disabilities -- 1 1 Leisure and hospitality 4 8 5 Accommodation and food services 3 8 5 Food services and drinking places 3 6 3 Drinking places (alcoholic beverages) -- 2 1 Drinking places (alcoholic beverages) -- 2 1 Restaurants and other eating places 3 4 2 Restaurants and other eating places 3 4 2 Other services, except public administration 5 5 3 Religious, grantmaking, civic, professional, and similar organizations -- 3 2 Civic and social organizations -- 1 1 Civic and social organizations -- 1 1 Government 17 10 6 Federal government 2 1 1 Service providing -- 1 1 Public administration -- 1 1 National security and international affairs -- 1 1 National security and international affairs -- 1 1 National security -- 1 1 State government 4 3 2 Service providing 4 2 1 Educational and health services -- 1 1 Educational services -- 1 1 Educational services -- 1 1 Colleges, universities, and professional schools -- 1 1 Colleges, universities, and professional schools -- 1 1 Public administration 2 1 1 Justice, public order, and safety activities 2 1 1 Justice, public order, and safety activities 2 1 1 Police protection 1 1 1 Local government 11 6 3 Goods producing -- 3 2 Construction -- 3 2 Heavy and civil engineering construction -- 3 2 Highway, street, and bridge construction -- 3 2 Highway, street, and bridge construction -- 3 2 Service providing 11 3 2 Public administration 8 3 2 Executive, legislative, and other general government support -- 1 1 Executive, legislative, and other general government support -- 1 1 Executive and legislative offices, combined -- 1 1 Justice, public order, and safety activities 7 2 1 Justice, public order, and safety activities 7 2 1 Police protection -- 1 1 Fire protection 4 1 1 NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria. Occupation 2016 2017 Number Number Percent Total 163 172 100 Management, business, science, and arts occupations 13 18 10 Management, business and financial occupations 10 13 8 Management occupations 10 13 8 Other management occupations 9 12 7 Agricultural managers 9 11 6 Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers 9 11 6 Construction managers -- 1 1 Construction managers -- 1 1 Professional and related occupations 3 5 3 Education, legal, community service, arts, and media occupations -- 3 2 Community and social service occupations -- 3 2 Counselors, social workers, and other community and social service specialists -- 2 1 Counselors -- 1 1 Mental health counselors -- 1 1 Social workers -- 1 1 Child, family, and school social workers -- 1 1 Religious workers -- 1 1 Clergy -- 1 1 Clergy -- 1 1 Healthcare practitioners and technical occupations -- 1 1 Health diagnosing and treating practitioners 1 1 1 Registered nurses -- 1 1 Registered nurses -- 1 1 Service occupations 26 20 12 Protective service occupations 10 4 2 Fire fighting and prevention workers 4 1 1 Firefighters 4 1 1 Firefighters 4 1 1 Law enforcement workers 5 3 2 Police officers 3 3 2 Police and sheriff's patrol officers 3 3 2 Food preparation and serving related occupations 3 5 3 Supervisors, food preparation and serving workers -- 3 2 First-line supervisors/managers, food preparation and serving workers -- 3 2 First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers -- 3 2 Food and beverage serving workers -- 1 1 Fast food and counter workers -- 1 1 Counter attendants, cafeteria, food concession, and coffee shop -- 1 1 Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations 8 10 6 Supervisors, building and grounds cleaning and maintenance workers 1 1 1 First-line supervisors/managers, building and grounds cleaning and maintenance workers 1 1 1 First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers 1 1 1 Building cleaning and pest control workers -- 5 3 Building cleaning workers -- 5 3 Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners -- 5 3 Grounds maintenance workers 5 4 2 Grounds maintenance workers 5 4 2 Landscaping and groundskeeping workers 4 3 2 Tree trimmers and pruners -- 1 1 Sales and office occupations 7 12 7 Sales and related occupations 5 9 5 Supervisors, sales workers 3 6 3 First-line supervisors/managers, sales workers 3 6 3 First-line supervisors of retail sales workers 3 5 3 Retail sales workers -- -- -- Retail salespersons -- 1 1 Retail salespersons -- 1 1 Sales representatives, services -- 1 1 Insurance sales agents -- 1 1 Insurance sales agents -- 1 1 Office and administrative support occupations -- 3 2 Material recording, scheduling, dispatching, and distributing workers -- 3 2 Stock clerks and order fillers -- 1 1 Stock clerks and order fillers -- 1 1 Natural resources, construction, and maintenance occupations 56 61 35 Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations 8 9 5 Agricultural workers 4 -- -- Miscellaneous agricultural workers 4 -- -- Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse -- 1 1 Forest, conservation, and logging workers 4 6 3 Logging workers 4 6 3 Fallers 3 4 2 Construction and extraction occupations 41 34 20 Supervisors of construction and extraction workers 8 4 2 First-line supervisors/managers of construction trades and extraction workers 8 4 2 First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers 8 4 2 Construction trades workers 30 23 13 Carpet, floor, and tile installers and finishers -- 1 1 Floor sanders and finishers -- 1 1 Construction laborers 10 6 3 Construction laborers 10 6 3 Construction equipment operators -- 3 2 Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators -- 3 2 Drywall installers, ceiling tile installers, and tapers -- 1 1 Drywall and ceiling tile installers -- 1 1 Roofers 10 3 2 Roofers 10 3 2 Helpers, construction trades -- 1 1 Helpers, construction trades -- 1 1 Helpers--brickmasons, blockmasons, stonemasons, and tile and marble setters -- 1 1 Other construction and related workers -- 5 3 Construction and building inspectors 1 1 1 Construction and building inspectors 1 1 1 Highway maintenance workers -- 3 2 Highway maintenance workers -- 3 2 Septic tank servicers and sewer pipe cleaners -- 1 1 Septic tank servicers and sewer pipe cleaners -- 1 1 Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations 7 18 10 Supervisors of installation, maintenance, and repair workers -- 1 1 First-line supervisors/managers of mechanics, installers, and repairers -- 1 1 First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers -- 1 1 Vehicle and mobile equipment mechanics, installers, and repairers -- 5 3 Miscellaneous vehicle and mobile equipment mechanics, installers, and repairers -- 2 1 Tire repairers and changers -- 2 1 Other installation, maintenance, and repair occupations 3 12 7 Industrial machinery installation, repair, and maintenance workers 1 3 2 Industrial machinery mechanics 1 1 1 Maintenance workers, machinery -- 1 1 Line installers and repairers -- 3 2 Electrical power-line installers and repairers -- 2 1 Maintenance and repair workers, general -- 4 2 Maintenance and repair workers, general -- 4 2 Miscellaneous installation, maintenance, and repair workers -- -- -- Locksmiths and safe repairers -- 1 1 Production, transportation, and material moving occupations 61 61 35 Production occupations 7 9 5 Supervisors of production workers -- 1 1 First-line supervisors/managers of production and operating workers -- 1 1 First-line supervisors of production and operating workers -- 1 1 Metal workers and plastic workers -- 3 2 Machinists -- 1 1 Machinists -- 1 1 Welding, soldering, and brazing workers -- 2 1 Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers -- 2 1 Plant and system operators 1 2 1 Power plant operators, distributors, and dispatchers -- 2 1 Power plant operators -- 2 1 Transportation and material moving occupations 54 52 30 Motor vehicle operators 35 40 23 Bus drivers -- 1 1 Bus drivers, school or special client -- 1 1 Driver/sales workers and truck drivers 35 36 21 Driver/sales workers -- 1 1 Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers 31 35 20 Taxi drivers and chauffeurs -- 3 2 Taxi drivers and chauffeurs -- 3 2 Other transportation workers -- 1 1 Transportation inspectors -- 1 1 Transportation inspectors -- 1 1 Material moving workers 17 10 6 Laborers and material movers, hand 9 8 5 Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand 8 8 5 NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. CFOI fatality counts exclude illness-related deaths unless precipitated by an injury event. Dashes indicate no data reported or data that do not meet publication criteria. Worker characteristics 2016 2017 Number Number Percent Total 163 172 100 Employee status Wage and salary workers 130 133 77 Self-employed 33 39 23 Gender Men 154 162 94 Women 9 10 6 Age Under 16 years 1 1 1 18 to 19 years -- 2 1 20 to 24 years 7 9 5 25 to 34 years 26 32 19 35 to 44 years 30 24 14 45 to 54 years 30 42 24 55 to 64 years 41 41 24 65 years and over 25 21 12 Race or ethnic origin White (non-Hispanic) 138 150 87 Black or African-American (non-Hispanic) 13 12 7 Hispanic or Latino 7 9 5 NOTE: Data for all years are final. Totals for major categories may include subcategories not shown separately. Percentages may not add to totals because of rounding. Disclaimer BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

