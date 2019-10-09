BLS U S Bureau of Labor Statistics : Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey

Separations

Total separations includes quits, layoffs and discharges, and other separations. Total separations is referred to as turnover. Quits are generally voluntary separations initiated by the employee. Therefore, the quits rate can serve as a measure of workers' willingness or ability to leave jobs. Layoffs and discharges are involuntary separations initiated by the employer. Other separations includes separations due to retirement, death, disability, and transfers to other locations of the same firm.

The number of total separations was little changed at 5.6 million in August. The total separations rate was 3.7 percent. The number of total separations was little changed for total private and for government. The total separations level was little changed in all industries. The number of total separations decreased in the Midwest region. (See table 3.)

The number of quits decreased in August to 3.5 million (-142,000). The quits rate was 2.3 percent. The quits level decreased for total private (-144,000) and was little changed for government. Quits decreased in professional and business services (-76,000) and in other services (-67,000). The number of quits decreased in the Midwest region. (See table 4.)

The number of layoffs and discharges was little changed in August at 1.8 million. The layoffs and discharges rate was 1.2 percent. The layoffs and discharges level was little changed for total private and for government. The number of layoffs and discharges increased in federal government (+3,000). The layoffs and discharges level was little changed in all four regions. (See table 5.)

The number of other separations was little changed in August. The other separations level was also little changed for total private and for government. Other separations increased in arts, entertainment, and recreation (+3,000). The number of other separations was little changed in all four regions. (See table 6.)

Net Change in Employment

Large numbers of hires and separations occur every month throughout the business cycle. Net employment change results from the relationship between hires and separations. When the number of hires exceeds the number of separations, employment rises, even if the hires level is steady or declining. Conversely, when the number of hires is less than the number of separations, employment declines, even if the hires level is steady or rising. Over the 12 months ending in August, hires totaled 69.5 million and separations totaled 67.1 million, yielding a net employment gain of 2.4 million. These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey estimates for September 2019 are scheduled to be released on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EST).